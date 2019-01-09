January 9th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #720

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
🦅 * * * * 20 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * * *
Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟“Fear not, for I am with you; Be not dismayed, for I am your God.
I will strengthen you, Yes, I will help you,
I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” 🌟
—- Isaiah 41:10
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for wisdom of those who heard President Trump Address to the Nation last night (Tues)
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom, strength, and esp protection
— for no sabotage in the trade talk with China, still planning to meet today (Wed)
— for a successful Government shutdown
— for Uni Party’s anti-America schemes to fail
— for a ‘boomerang’ treatment on hot-headed nasty Mitt Romney
— for House Dems’ schemes and plots to fall apart
— to expose the immaturity of freshman House Dems to the public
— for shut down of new group of illegal alien invaders
— 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA approval
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–to do their job as intended
— for safe withdrawal of our troops in Syria
— for Victory over Evil
—————————————————–
🦅 “The motto is, “In God We Trust.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Amen Grandma!
One more Yea and Amen from me!
Yes, let’s go with steel. There is a reason Superman is called the Man of Steel and not the man of Cement.
that is an excellent observation!
Awesomenessism, Mr. President.
US-China Trade talks to continue another day:
“The United States and China will continue trade talks in Beijing for an unscheduled third day, U.S. officials said on Tuesday amid signs of progress on issues including purchases of U.S. farm and energy commodities and increased access to China’s markets.
People familiar with the talks said the world’s two largest economies were further apart on Chinese structural reforms that the Trump administration is demanding in order to stop alleged theft and forced transfer of U.S. technology and on how to hold Beijing to its promises.
“Talks with China are going very well!” U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted without elaborating, as talks wound down late on Tuesday evening in Beijing.
Steven Winberg, assistant secretary for Fossil Energy at the U.S. Department of Energy, told reporters in Beijing that the talks, which began on Monday, had gone well.
“I confirm we’re continuing tomorrow, yes,” Winberg said, declining to answer further questions.”
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china/u-s-china-trade-talks-to-continue-for-third-day-u-s-official-idUSKCN1P215V?feedType=RSS&feedName=businessNews
Another article with commentary less sanguine:
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/article/2181261/us-china-trade-talks-beijing-continue-third-day-confirms-us-trade
The Global Times (CCP mouthpiece), as usual, has both positive commentary, such as “Despite rift, China and US can work together”, to wishful thinking that the US economy is slowing down, “US economic growth could lose momentum in 2019”, to warnings that “China needs to keep eye on US’ TPP comeback” (a significant worry for them in Asia).
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1134997.shtml
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1135021.shtml
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1134971.shtml
We loved it so much. Alabama was great at the WH last year but they were sooo arrogant and needed to be taken down a peg. Clemson just laid a good old fashioned BUTT KICKING on them. Look forward to their WH visit-nice coach and nice kids. Trevor Lawrence is a freak.
I cannot recall ever a more considerate President – concise and to the point – beautiful!
That’s a businessman – time is money and everyone else’s time is money, too – no wasting time for people to slog through a long rambling speech full of ums, uhs and ers.
Thank you, Mr. President!
This was good!
Ingraham Angle (8:06)
LikeLiked by 7 people
Democrats are panicking that their entire reason for being, the THING that feeds them, the government is closed.
Worse than that for Democrats, they are going to go to the mat for the non-essential government and illegal aliens.
If you go to her latest tweet, she has the old state of 1/3 of women travelling to the border are assaulted. Someone should tweet her the CBS fact check!
Shows the difference of where their hearts are and where the President’s heart is.
Their hearts are all for themselves.
President’s heart is all for all of us.
The difference between the holy and the profane.
If POTUS Trump’s heart were more for himself than nation, he wouldn’t be President because he would have never left his business and life in New York.
Amigos, comrades muchachos, Sunnis, Shiites, friends, we are gathered here as an edifice of the great glory that may now vanish and the intuitive feeling, based on the assumption as Mencken once said, he who tries to underestimate the American politician will never go broke. This is merely a small indication to behold and to perceive that which has gone way into the behind and to that which might project .. I mean go forward … out of the mouth … I mean .. the future. We’ve got to rip up the constitution so we can rip down those outdated borders! This is the main deterrent upon which we have gathered our strength and all the others who say, What the hell will that get? We don’t yet know.
Clearly today we must all be aware that political expediency for the Chamber of Crony Businesses and Serf Labor and the Club for Growth of Serf labor and la raza ethnicity and a Shariah complaint population, and democrat sheeple voters, takes precedence over rule of law and constitutional procedure and even survival as a First World civilized nation. However you say WTF ! what does this mean in relation to the tabulation whereby we must once again realize that the great reconquesta story is now being rehearsed before our very eyes, in the rise of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi indicating that only the two-faced I mean the bi-faced I mean the bi-polar can receive the award for reconquesta, unlike Kenyan Hussein Obama and Jorge Arbusto whose reconquesta plans didn’t drink much water.
And as Miller once said in one of his great novels- what did he that language is only necessary when bilingual communication is endangered? And you sit there bewildered, and Pinter who went further said It is not the lack of communication, but fear of communication. That’s what the damn thing is that we fear communication especially all the Spanish communication that’s even on a box of Wheaties now. Damn it! And through all this the usual suspects, like Mitt Romney, have attained, and have created for themselves holy sanctification, and it is only their cognitive dissonance that is keeping them alive in their mindless absurdity.
Senors y Senoritas, Ladies and Gentlemen, Peeps and Peepettes, Rulers and Ruled. The time will come when a first world America will outlive its usefulness. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that America is the opiate of the people. I say that when America outlives its usefulness and becomes a majority Mexican and Central American and Muslim nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh that’s not a bad idea we are going to need that badly especially when the booze runs out
Moving right along now in my brief remarks, and the completely unbiased and bi-partisan panel, has determined to give the grand prize to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer for their non-fiction movie BAT SHIITE CRAZY. Now BAT SHIITE CRAZY is a token of this pair’s genius. They told me so themselves and repeatedly that they could change perceptions by just looking in the mirror and calling everyone and everything they hated what they saw in the mirror. In other words, they could have been more specific, but rather than allude to an articulation of the mundane, they have come to the conclusion that brevity is the importance of our nation’s sanity.
Nancy Pelosi’s and Chuck Schumer’s BAT SHIITE is but a small contribution to a certain degree, since there are over seven billion people in the world today. 315 of them … million … live in the United States which is a very, very small amount compared to those who will be miserable and enslaved and dying under solalist rule elsewhere. Well, I say that you will be on the road to new horizons, for we who live in a society where citizenship is a commodity and a politician can become very wealthy selling it, its not easy to conform if you have any morality at alI, I, I said that myself many years ago.
The time will come when America will outlive any need for sanity. Marx, either Groucho or Karl, I cant remember which, maybe it was both or maybe it was Harpo, once said that insanity is the opiate of the people. I say that when America outlives its need for sanity and becomes a majority insane nation , then opium will be the opiate. Ahh, that’s not a bad idea as any sane people left are going to need that very badly especially when all the booze runs out.
But I do want to thank la Raza I mean the DNC . …. I mean the Chamber of Commerce .. … I mean the GOPe … … I mean la Raza and the DNC and the Chamber of Commerce and their wholly bought and paid for subsidiary the GOPe, the organization for the $500 in donations for Central American children they’ve given out. Today they took in over $5,000,000, but they do have expenses for their brilliant consultants you know, and I think that I have another appointment. I certainly hope so. I would like to stay here, but for the sake of brevity I, I must leave. But I do want to thank you, and I want to thank the Founding Fathers for all the sacrifices they made however much they were in vain but now, most of all, and looking into the failure … I mean the future .. I want to thank Chuck Schumer, acting el Presidenta of Juarez la Raza Mexiamerica and Nancy Pelosi, acting First Lady of Juarez la Raza Mexiamerica and I also I to thank Professor Irwin Corey and again, thank you.
This video shows how big the French yellow vest movement is. It is nationwide not only in Paris.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I was at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles today and saw a man and woman wearing the yellow vests. She was taking a picture and when I walked by them, I heard them speaking in French. I was impressed to see them in solidarity with their countrymen.
The Democrats are building their own wall. It’s a growing wall of big government statism, endless war, globalism, and higher taxes that race toward socialism.
It’s a wall that blocks us from our liberties including our right to own a gun and the right to engage in free speech. It’s a wall that censors and controls minds by means of lying, fake news corporate media. It’s a wall that protects a massively corrupt Deep State from receiving justice.
Nancy Pelosi, tear down your despicable, fascist, blue wall and allow our president to construct a legitimate one along our southern border. We need a wall that protects us from an endless stream of illegal aliens coming here for free stuff as well as criminals and terrorists who come in to wreak havoc on us all.
—Ben Garrison
Absolute. Disconnect.
Nancy Pelosi and my depraved governor Newsom twitter has thousands of comments on both their twitter and 99 percent of the comments are people calling them out for the disgusting amoral people they are. If they have a base where the heck is it ? I don’t think they even have one but that doesn’t matter when twitter can give you a following and likes and the media well we know about them. Why are there no crowds of people praising them for giving America to the trash bin ?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Their base is the homeless and illegal aliens who are dependent on welfare programs. Why do you think they are doing everything they can to attract more of them and repel the normal people?
Their real base is….here it comes….wait for it…
T.H.E.M.S.E.L.V.E.S
He was so disgusting tonight with that kid in his arms thinking he was so cool….He has to be on drugs. He is disgusting.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Is his wife the woman he had the affair with while she was married to his friend?
LikeLiked by 3 people
The POTUS did not do what was expected so talking points are all worthless please stand by until tomorrow when new talking points for twitter bots to be issued and news media can then proceed to memory whole the entire events of tonight and act like nothing happened because eit was that bad for them.
Media and Uniparty effectively lost control of the narrative tonight.
If you stop and think about this evening you can see God’s hand in this. He showed the world the pure evil oozing out of these two demons. It was that obvious.
From the article:
“…This was a media invented fabrication.
But now it’s part of the political landscape…
…Like that fabrication that Sarah Palin said she could see Russia from her backyard, the media has created an alternative reality that becomes political truth.
In isolation, the Fake News about Ocasio-Cortez’s dance video doesn’t make a difference. But it’s not in isolation. It’s an example of how a dishonest media manipulates political perceptions and narratives. Multiply it by a thousand times a year, year after year, and you understand the liberal privilege in this country.”
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/01/media-fabricated-narrative-about-conservatives-mocking-ocasio-cortez-dance-video/
Yeah, forget white privilege. It’s progressive, liberal SJW privilege above all.
I am re-posting part of one of my comments in an exchange with AD rem over on the President Trump Oval Office Address on Border Security thread earlier this evening:
“I saw a POTUS cool, calm, collect, presenting solid reason and clearly enunciating the most significant bullet points one by one, covering all the bases. He spoke in a manner easy to be understood.
Whereas, Chuck and Nancy were a dog and pony show.”
…and I’ll add here a follow up in another comment somewhere on that thread wherein I said:
“We know who the dog is. We know who the pony is.”
Good day treepers. It was a fine night of a concise, orderly address by our President.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The handoff from “CHA” to “ANCY” was textbook…disgustingly polite. Rehearsed. Photos of them before, during, after are all priceless too.
#CHANCY #ShipOfFools
I’ve been reading a lot about and listening to a lot of Led. Have a separate bio of Robert on the way! Thanks for this.
I’m glad POTUS didn’t bring up declaring national security bc chucky & nan looked petty & out of touch with their BS response.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Is PDJT, MAGA and us deplorables ‘worse off’, with Pelosi as,Speaker of the House, than we would be with Paul Ryan?
Are we BETTER off than we would be had REPUBLICAN Decepticons in control of the House?
Of COARSE we are!
“But, but what about the INVESTIGATIONS? The investigations into soft coup, etc. in the House are toast, now!
And, the Dems will investigate everything Trump, and leak and spin!
Reality is the House invedtigations had,gone as far as they were going to go,….and the Dem investigations won’t go any further, it’ll just be noise.
On the other hand, PDJT NEEDS a foil, he needs an opponent that will punch him, so he can counterpunch; couldn’t do that with Ryan.
So PUHLEEASE, no more p’ing and moaning “WE ‘lost’the House, woe is me!”
WE didn’t lose anything in the midterms, we gained, MAGA gained, American gained.
My favorite part of our dear President’s speech was the use of the phrase “illegal alien,” not once, but several times…
LikeLiked by 7 people
Yup, said “ILLEGAL migrant once, as well. SEE, he’s willing to compromise with Dems; “You want to call them ‘migrants’, I want to call them ‘illegal alients’, but I am willing to call them ‘illegal migrants’, if thats,what it takes to get a deal.
Hell, as long as ‘illegal’is in there, you can call them whatever you want!
Give me my wall, and you can call them ‘outside, looking in’!”
Devil’s sign, used by GWB and Michelle Obama. Christian Bale thanks Satan for teaching him how to win a Golden Globe. Oh, how clever you are, Christian.
The antidote?
It’s good to know that many in the younger generation are catching on to the fact that the world elite and banks running our lives into the ground in every aspect of society originates from the embodiment of satanic control. The cabal has through wealth and power been able to infuse powerful symbols as brainwashing tools. NYC as President Trump knew full well is over-run by satanic symbols and the sooner the public becomes aware of this brainwashing the sooner we rid the rot of satan. Watch these two videos which are done very well and please share widely. The only way to deprogram people from widespread MKUltra programming (yes, drugs, sex, and entertainment via flickering TV emissions was implementation of their successful MKUltra experimentation). M K stands for Mind Control of the masses ,to better enslave you for their purposes, or if you will, Mind Kontrol Ultra, which has been the elite’s ultimate control tactic.
Part V
Really good.
Satan
Saturn
Satellites
PTrump clearly explained a current crisis situation that is resulting, every day, in U.S. citizens being killed by a direct result or dying by an indirect result of uncontrolled alien invasion of our country.
How can any delay to immediate corrective action be justified in the face of these deaths? Whatever the reason for delay, how can PTrump allow it to continue to result in deaths?
He has said he has authority, power and funding to take effective corrective action.
How can he justify not stopping the illegal alien invasion, right now, since more people will absolutely die if not stopped?
He has argued that he has the power. A counter-argument is that even if the constitution and duly-passed law gives him the authority, a recognition of political reality shows that the courts could halt an executive order to build the wall and it could be tied up in the courts until he’s out of office. Anyone who thinks that the entirety of the federal government would disregard a court judgement to follow an executive order is mistaken. Witness what happened to the “travel ban”. So prudential judgment argues in favor of continuing the shutdown until congress caves and appropriates funds for the Wall. Giving in on the shutdown on the hope that the wall could be built under emergency authority would be the triumph of hope over experience.
Sentient;
Firstly, many legal and Constitutional experts argue the President CAN ignore court orders, under certain circumstances. For a brand new admin to do it, as would have been the case,wiith the travel ban would not have been good optics.
NOT the situation now, and I personally feel he made a good argument for declaring a,State of Emergency, and sending in the military, and IGNORING any TRO’s.
Beyond that, you present it as an either/or. Send in the military, so Dems know the Wall WILL be built, and then continue to insist the fund it.
Anyway, I THINK he is winning this, politically, and will not cave.
We will get our wall. The People’s Wall.
MAGA 🇺🇸
Continuing the shutdown will bring about the wall.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And show people how ineffective and bloated our government is.
I agree. The first thing that Democrats demand now is separate the government shutdown from the wall funding. You can feel all the air being sucked out of the room by Democrat’s tightening sphincters.
Ending the shutdown now and then trying to get wall funding would be like letting all the hostages go and then expecting the cops to give you the million dollars and the helicopter you’d demanded. Not gonna work. And yes, my analogy paints the president as a hostage-taker. I have no problem with taking hostages. I always liked Dog Day Afternoon.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You know, I’ve never liked Ted Cruz much, but I would like to thank him immensely for taking that $90m skateboarding little bitch Bobby O’Rourke to the woodshed.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Richard “Beta” O’rourke is an empty suit, he is media made of snippets and sound bites. Its unbelievable how far they’ve been able to pushed him forward. If he has to go off script or think on his feet its over, he will be exposed. He is literally a caricature of a politician.
LikeLiked by 1 person
If you’re going to discriminate against the brain-dead, there are four justices who need to be replaced.
LikeLiked by 5 people
I suspect there is a Weekend at Ruth’s goin on.
Does this apply?
B28 U.S. Code § 372 – Retirement for disability; substitute judge on failure to retire
US Code
“Whenever any judge of the United States appointed to hold office during good behavior who is eligible to retire under this section does not do so and a certificate of his disability signed by a majority of the members of the Judicial Council of his circuit in the case of a circuit or district judge, or by the Chief Justice of the United States …”
Nope; “who is eligible to retire”, I suspect means Judges NOT appointed for life, even though it doesn’t SOUND like it, I THINK thats what it means.
My, my , what a show ‘ dumb and dumber ‘ put on post President Trump’s SOTU speech ! They looked and acted like two stick puppets in a kid’s show spouting rote lines . We all know the Demonrats’ objectives, but their MO is, ( IMO ) far more likely to solidify the4 Trump base and support while eroding their own.. And if , ( as Ms. Attkinson claims ) it does ” peel off ” Republican support for the President such acts might well prove to be a self-injury to the perps come their next election.
The following is something I saved from almost three years ago.
“Though no federal statistics are kept on murders or any other crimes committed by illegal aliens, a number of groups have produced estimates based on data collected from prisons, news reports and independent research.
Twelve Americans are murdered every day by illegal aliens, according to statistics released by Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa. If those numbers are correct, it translates to 4,380 Americans murdered annually by illegal aliens. That’s 63,500 since Sept. 11, 2001.
But the carnage wrought by illegal alien murderers represents only a fraction of the pool of blood spilled by American citizens as a result of an open border and un-enforced immigration laws.
While King reports 12 Americans are murdered daily by illegal aliens, he says 13 are killed by drunk illegal alien drivers – for another annual death toll of 4,745. That’s [another] 68,800 since Sept. 11, 2001.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Bush administration, which is vowing to crack down on U.S. companies that hire illegal workers, virtually abandoned such employer sanctions before it began pushing to overhaul U.S. immigration laws last year, government statistics show.
Between 1999 and 2003, work-site enforcement operations were scaled back 95
percent by the Immigration and Naturalization Service, which subsequently was merged into the Homeland Security Department. The number of employers prosecuted for unlawfully employing immigrants dropped from 182 in 1999 (Clinton) to 4 in 2003 (Bush), and fines collected declined from $3.6 million (Clinton) to $212,000 (Bush), according to federal statistics.
In 1999, the United States initiated fines against 417 companies (Clinton). In 2004, it issued fine notices to 3 (Bush).”
LikeLiked by 1 person
I worked for the INS/ICE during the first Dubya Bush term.
Don’t ask.
No fan of Rubio, but Congressional Republican troll level is high on Twitter after POTUS’ speech…maybe, just, maybe that means they will stand with him? Probably not, but I have to have hope.
Unfortunately Rubio’s real agenda is found in this tweet
https://www.illinoisreview.com/illinoisreview/2019/01/pro-life-is-pro-science-proclaims-march-for-life-chicago-2019.html
Annual March For Life Chicago Jan 13
That guy could be one of the rare Darwin Award winners who did not receive the award posthumously.
Insanity…
That can’t be the same Roger Simon of PJ Media as he’s now a big Trump supporter.
Bye-bye, Twitter. Trump Immigration Speech a Good Move
By Roger L Simon January 7, 2019 449 comments
Roger L Simon twitter feed:
… https://twitter.com/rogerlsimon/ …
The Chief Justice needs to ask for a medical certificate for RBG’s ability to continue to serve. The MSM hounded the President about his health shouldn’t the same apply to RBG?
This would make the Democrats heads explode !
LikeLiked by 2 people
Perhaps little Schitt likes some of the same kind of action his buddy does. Something made his eyes bug out like that. Seriously, he is one strange looking dude. Something is not right with him.
LikeLiked by 1 person
https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/424314-yes-trump-has-authority-to-declare-national-emergency-for-border-wall
Is this how they get their daily repetitive talking points ? Fish where is said ” The Federal employee and contractor unions stand ready to assist your offices in developing these events ” Contractor unions ? They mean paid agitators is what that is
Ms Lindsey (9:55)
LikeLiked by 1 person
HA HA HAHAHA,,,, hostage tape….
Warning Her Life Is in Danger for Renouncing Islam, Saudi Pleads for Australia Asylum
Rahaf Mohammed رهف محمد القنون @rahaf84427714
@realDonaldTrump please help me I’m hopping that you heard about me. I’m Saudi girl who fled from her family Now I could be killed if they drag me back to my male guardian 9:22 AM – Jan 6, 2019
This aged well…1 year ago
Some arrests……that made me smile .Let’s do it
That is GREAT, thanks! I LOVE stuff like this!
Well this is good for a change for California…now if someone can come in and audit California for all the fraud I would be very happy.
https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/01/08/republican-sen-bill-cassidy-to-introduce-bill-to-stop-gavin-newsom-from-spending-federal-money-on-illegal-alien-healthcare/
No words…
If walls don’t work, why are Dems funding thousands of miles of border walls overseas?
