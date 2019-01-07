Monday January 7th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Pastor John MacArthur interacts with unsaved Orthodox Jew, Ben Shapiro.
Riveting, informative and highly recommended.
Beautiful, Lucille! Thanks, dear heart.
No Time For God?
Those who have no time for God should consider what their circumstances would be if He had no time for them; no time to paint the sunsets, no time to send the warm sun’s rays or the refreshing showers, no time to make the crops and flowers grow. We doubt that any thinking person would actually want nothing to do with God.
Cain despised God’s authority and finally murdered his brother, but when he was driven from the presence of God he said: “My punishment is greater than I can bear” (Gen. 4:13).
One of the saddest sentences in the gospel records is our Lord’s prediction that He would have to say to some: “I never knew you; depart from Me, ye that work iniquity” (Matt. 7:23).
Just what it will mean to be “cast into the lake of fire” (Rev. 20:15), we pray God none of our readers will ever find out, but the Scriptures do clearly indicate that those involved will be cast forever out of the presence of God.
Thank God, it is not He who desires this. He paid for our sins at Calvary to reconcile us to Himself (Eph. 2:16). St. Paul declares that God has called believers “unto the fellowship of His Son” (1 Cor. 1:9) and that at His coming for them they shall “ever be with the Lord,” adding: “wherefore, comfort one another with these words” (1 Thes. 4:17,18).
“Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us; we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God” (II Cor. 5:20).
God has demonstrated His love for us in Christ. Why not respond by gratefully trusting Christ as your Savior?
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/no-time-for-god/
Genesis 4:13 And Cain said unto the LORD, My punishment is greater than I can bear.
Matthew 7:23 And then will I profess unto them, I never knew you: depart from me, ye that work iniquity.
Revelation 20:15 And whosoever was not found written in the book of life was cast into the lake of fire.
Ephesians 2:16 And that he might reconcile both unto God in one body by the cross, having slain the enmity thereby:
1Corinthians 1:19 For it is written, I will destroy the wisdom of the wise, and will bring to nothing the understanding of the prudent.
1Thessalonians 4:17 Then we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.
18 Wherefore comfort one another with these words.
2Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
RIO RIVER GORGE. TAOS, NM.
HOT SPRINGS ON THE RIO GRANDE OUTSIDE OF TAOS, NM.
That first pic is gorgeous!
Yes indeed ! Elegant Melania is a giant step up from shrill, obese, lisping, waddling, affirmative action scammer Man-chellle who has the, (fashionable in certain circles), Ubangi underbite. MAGA/KAG !
Some are worth more than a 1000! This is one of them!
Press is saying that Officer Singh’s death is more the fault of the PD than the illegal alien murderer. They’re saying that the police failed to adequately log data on the shooter being a known gang member, they say that had that data have been in the system Officer Singh would not have handled the traffic stop in a way that would have resulted in his getting shot, he’d have been more cautious. Victim as perp.
figures. $@(*&-it
Absolutely heartbreaking.
Sit before a good fire, have a little single malt, give your favorite doggie or kitty a ear scratch, and settle in for a good night . . .
Perfect
One of my all-time favorites—thanks!
Happy Winter Bench Monday…
And winter in Kaimū Beach Park…
Kaimu was a small town in the Puna District on Island of Hawaiʻi that was completely destroyed by an eruptive flow of lava from the Kūpaʻianahā vent of the Kīlauea volcano in 1990. In Hawaiian, kai mū means “gathering [at the] sea” as to watch surfing. (Wikipedia)
Don’t know how many of you have been following the Texas drive-by shooting that killed a 7 year black old girl. Mom and daughter were out driving when another vehicle pulled up next to their vehicle and an occupant opened fire. The little girl was hit and killed.
The occupants of the vehicle the girl was killed in gave police and police sketch artists a description of the shooter and the APB was put out with the description of the shooter’s vehicle and the shooter based on the eyewitness description – the shooter was a 40ish white male in a hoodie. The MSM was pushing the ‘possibility’ that the shooting was racially motivated, even comparing it to other white shootings of blacks. Hey, it’s Texas, after all, guns, rednecks, a Southern history of killing people of color – all that good stuff the MSM’s quick to point out about us Southerners.
Well the suspect was caught today after an anonymous tip. He’s black and in his early 20s. MSM is saying the mistake in the description was easy to make due to the stress of the moment, the witnesses could have just misidentified a bystander fleeing the area.
On that note I go to bed.
SUNDAY, JANUARY 6, 2019
Biblical Objectivity in a Fallen World of Subjective Delusion
https://www.theignorantfishermen.com/2011/07/biblical-objectivity-in-fallen-world-of.html
I never studied music, can’t read music, but somewhere along the way I started listening to classical music. I think these are great because it allows me to see what instruments are doing what.
Beethoven, Symphony 7, Allegretto, mvt 2
Mozart, Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor, 1st movement
Some info on what the colors and shapes etc are:
Q: What do the colors in the bar-graph score mean?
A: The colors show which instruments are playing. Here’s a chart …
http://www.musanim.com/pdf/Instrument…
The shapes of the notes also correspond to the instrument (or instrumental family).
http://www.musanim.com/pdf/Instruments_B7M2.pdf
http://www.musanim.com/mam/mamfaq.html
