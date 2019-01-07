January 7th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #718

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
citi: I suspect we’ve only the subtlity, patience and long-range plans of our foreign enemies to thank for the lack of overt action inside our borders to date . IMO President Trump’s, insistence for securing our southern border differs not one whit from FDR Executive Order 9066 issued from the White House circa 1942 regarding resident alien threats .
One Dirty Bomb, and its all over for the Border jumpers. Of course, the Bio weapons they bring would be considered as such if the impact affected TPTB. Mother Nature does not like to be disrespected.
But you don’t understand, Mr President! How can Globalists erase the USA without first erasing it’s border?
There are to be NO more nations in the New World Order! So get with the program! /s
judith: You get it ! America is the lone shining beacon of freedom and opportunity in a major industrial nation anywhere on the planet ! Without conquoring America – and the American ethos – globalists can’t effect their ppogrom !
Erase the border, culture, religion, laws, and customs.
🦅 * * * * * 22 more days until President Trump’s State of the Union speech * * * * *
🙏 Pray for President Trump as he prepare for his SOTU speech..Jan 29th
MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
———–
🌟 “Be strong and of good courage, and do it; do not fear nor be dismayed, for the Lord God—my God—will be with you. He will not leave you nor forsake you, until you have finished all the work for the service of the house of the Lord.”
—- 1 Chronicles 28:20 🌟
———–
Praise:
———–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and strength
— for President Trump ongoing battle with Fake Congress for WALL funding
— for a successful Government shutdown
— against Uni Party-May they FAIL
— for a ‘boomerang’ treatment on hot-headed nasty Mitt Romney
— for criminals in Congress, FBI, DoJ, and CIA to be brought to justice
— evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties–pray for employees to withstand evil.
— for China to accept the trade deal–Trade talk starts on Monday 1-7-19 in Japan
— for shut down of new group of illegal alien invaders
— 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA approval
— for the ongoing building of the WALL
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
— for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–protection and commitment in what they do
—————————————————–
🦅 “We will never stop in our fight against Radical Islamic Terrorism.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
I am psyched for the SOTU!
I’m sure that Mueller will, in his unbiased way, try to hurt Trump right before.
In addition, I’ll start the RBG watch for the SOTU.
i wish DJT would just fire Nazi Müller already
Yes Avi !!!!
Mueller / Weisman.
Dear Treepers…Thank you for encouragements and suggestions. You all are the best.
We were with kids and grandkids for a fun belated CHRISTmas and ended up spending
a unplanned night in San Diego with them. It was fun to see them rearranging the beds to accommodate us. We even took the time to pray for President Trump. Now the families have gone home.
I pray you all had a blessed CHRISTmas and a safe New Year. Our President Trump is awesome guy holding down the fort for us all. Now it is our turn to Stand against Opposition.
Love you all.
Thanks for sharing that. It is good to know it was that and not because you were sick with the flu or something else.
When you don’t show up here, treepers worry! :-)))
Blessings Grandma!
Grandma, relieved and happy you had a great x-mas with family!
We missed you, and your heartfelt prayers, it just doesn’t feel the same, to start the Presidential thread, without your prayer!
Grandma, know that I routinely offer public prayers for our beloved President at my church during daily mass up here in Portland Oregon. I have another prayer warrior that does the same-along with our great pastor. All these prayers sustain our president in the midst of enormous satanic attacks.
LikeLiked by 4 people
God bless you and yours Grandma
Amen.
Grandma,
Thank you and God bless you (from socialist Scotland)
The SOTU address will be epic and I can’t wait to watch it. Only 12 days to go until President Trump has been in office for two years! The pace and number of his achievements is breathtaking, with much more to come. Thank you Sundance and fellow Treepers for knowledge and inspiration!
LikeLiked by 2 people
This I am very excited about. This was the land Joseph, Mary and Baby Jesus escaped to.
Thank you, Citizen for doing your daily posting. Looks like President Trump gave you a small respite…only three tweets today.
MAGA
I can pray that President El-Sisi makes it more favorable for Christians to live in Egypt..
The persecution has been horrendous..
Beautiful Catholic churches, many of cathedral dimension, are going up all over “Communist” Vietnam. (Lavish Nativity scenes free from vandalism too). So now the moron American SJWs, many Vietnamese American, stir up trouble about “human rights” and “freedom of expression.” Sure, Kathy Griffin & the feces mouth “celebrities” would not be tolerated. Zacate, who murdered Kate Steinle, wouldn’t even be in country to begin with. Firing squad executes the few murderers there are in VN and it doesn’t take 30 years to do so. So all the SJWs must fix USA first such that it is safe to wear a MAGA hat😎
TRUMP’s SHUT-DOWN WAYS to WIN
[Focus: NATIONAL IDs & E-VERIFY to eliminate all upside for Illegals]
Department of Homeland Security
• E-VERIFY: Require NATIONAL ID to VALIDATE Database has Citizens-ONLY
• ICE: Require all Employers to RE-VALIDATE ALL EMPLOYEES with clean E-Verify
• ELECTION INTEGRITY: Require NATIONAL ID for ALL FEDERAL ELECTIONS
• STATE VOTER ROLLS: Validate with NATIONAL ID for ALL FEDERAL ELECTIONS
• TSA SHIRKERS [Obama Embeds]: REMOVE based on comparative “Sick Stats”
… RE: Trump EO for “Performance-Based Compensation/Promotion/Retention”
• TSA SHIRKERS: INVESTIGATE for fraudulent receipt of Government Benefits
IRS
• TAX REFUNDS (Credits): Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• Refund Delays & Backlog will build into MONTHS
• Refund Delays will cause Non-Federal MORTGAGE & LOAN DEFAULTS
Department of Housing and Urban Development
• HUD Mortgages & Loans: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• Housing Loans & Low-Income Housing Funding POSTPONED
• IRS Refund Delays will cause MORTGAGE & LOAN DEFAULTS
Education Department
• STUDENT LOANS: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
Health & Human Services Department
• SOCIAL SECURITY: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• MEDICAID & MEDICARE: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
Agriculture Department:
• SNAP & FOOD STAMPS: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
• … January end to Funding.
• SCHOOL LUNCH & BREAKFAST: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY.
… February end to Funding.
State Department:
• VISAs: REVOKE for Chinese Students, DISCONTINUE for Chinese Visitors.
… Until China Trade Deal RATIFIED by Senate.
National Park Service
• PARK Access: Require NATIONAL ID to LIMIT to Citizens-ONLY
[We’ll never get another bite at THIS apple.]
Okay, put this in professional letter form and please deliver it to the Oval Office tomorrow morning. Thank you. 🙂
I think China produces over 65% of the world’s cement.
Did you mean excrement Robert ? Literally & figuratively?😃 Cracking myself up ! MAGA/KAG !
Hopefully the cement doesn’t crack up
Poor-Quality Chinese Concrete Could Lead to Skyscraper Collapses
https://www.wired.com/2013/03/poor-quality-chinese-concrete-could-lead-to-skyscraper-collapses/
Warning Chinese steel imports could be safety threat
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/finance/newsbysector/industry/11762086/Warning-Chinese-steel-imports-could-be-safety-threat.html
Like the sinking San Francisco skyscraper?
Can shut down cement plants be brought back? And then package pavement is right here in the Hudson Valley in NYS
https://www.packagepavement.com
Produces and consumes.
I know Bill Gates is one of the tech master/controllers, but putting that aside for a moment, here is his perspective and presentation of China’s production and use of cement/concrete. It’s pretty startling.
https://www.gatesnotes.com/Books/Making-the-Modern-World
People may scream at this.. but why not build a stone wall..
Materials and labor funded by Mexico’s prison inmates.. it has worked for centuries.
If the Uniparty is having trouble coming up with nomenclature in order to try and sneak one by their Frankenstein creation.. (Apparently their “ivy league” degrees didn’t cover “synonyms”..).
Try these congress critters.. It is a “_______” ..
How about a “hedge buffer bumper dam”.. An “HBBD”.. Or an “encumbrance hedge”.. Or a “fiscally facilitated functional fence”.. An “FFFF”..
I think this is a job for Stephen Miller.. He should be able to come up with a good one..
barricade, barrier, hedge, buffer, bulwark, bumper, cushion, dam, divider, block, deterrent, encumbrance, hindrance, hurdle, impediment, interference, obstacle, obstruction..
Ahhh! Roget !
Sounds like Trump is gulling the twins Geb and Nut ! I’m sure he knows their game plan is to extend the delay until the public begins to blame him . ( their optic on the shutdown)
This is from 2017. Our southern border does have challenging terrain. “The Wall: A 2,000-mile border journey” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RTQDwSVMdNg
Nymeria Wolf
1 week ago
I bought a bird feeder. I hung it
on my back porch. What a beauty of
a bird feeder it was, I filled it
lovingly with seed.
Within a week we had hundreds of birds
taking advantage of the
continuous flow of free and
easily accessible food.
But then the birds started
building nests in the boards
of the patio, above the table,
and next to the barbecue.
Then came the crap. It was
everywhere: on the patio tile,
the chairs, the table …
everywhere!
Then some of the birds
turned mean. They would
dive bomb me and try to
peck me even though I had
fed them out of my own
pocket.
And other birds were
boisterous and loud. They
sat on the feeder and
squawked and screamed at
all hours of the day and night
and demanded that I fill it
when it got low on food.
After a while, I couldn’t even
sit on my own back porch
anymore. So I took down the
bird feeder and in three days
the birds were gone. I cleaned
up their mess and took down
the many nests they had built
all over the patio.
Soon, the back yard was like
it used to be … quiet, serene….
and no one demanding their
rights to a free meal.
Now let’s see…
Our government gives out
free food, subsidized housing,
free medical care and free
education, and allows anyone
born here to be an automatic
citizen.
Then the illegals came by the
tens of thousands. Suddenly
our taxes went up to pay for
free services; small apartments
are housing 5 families; you
have to wait 6 hours to be seen
by an emergency room doctor;
Your child’s second grade class is
behind other schools because
over half the class doesn’t speak
English.
Corn Flakes now come in a
bilingual box; I have to
‘press one ‘ to hear my bank
talk to me in English, and
people waving flags other
than ”ours” are
squawking and screaming
in the streets, demanding
more rights and free liberties.
Just my opinion, but maybe
it’s time for the government
to take down the bird feeder.
If you agree, pass it on; if not,
just continue cleaning up the crap.
BORDER SECURITY – WINNING NARRATIVE:
“Democrats are ENABLING the 21st Century SLAVE TRADE – just like Southern Democrats PRACTICED and FUNDED it in AMERICA.”
• Southern PLANTATION DEMOCRATS fought a Civil War to PERPETUATE it.
• Republican President Lincoln won the Civil War to STOP it.
• Republican President Trump will BUILD the WALL and SECURE the BORDER to END Democrats’ Modern-Day SLAVERY that Traffics in HISPANIC WOMEN & CHILDREN.
I think a $$$ angle would work. Instead of a total which would be billions per year for illegals, average people can’t scale that amount in their head.
Just say EACH person that comes across the border costs the taxpayer $xx,xxx in support costs and benefits/payments.
It would be interesting to FILM the border, from one end to the other, some of it with drones, and then speed it up, so you could see the whole thing in 5-10 minutes.
Actually SEE the areas WITH wence, the areas without, and those areas so remote, or with terrain such that a physical barrier is impractical.
We all TALK about the border, but lets SEE it; the technology exists!
Worth a watch—But Judge Jeannie is always worth a watch.
JUDGE JEANINE rips new congress woman, Rashida Taib to shreds for her hate speech on trump.
Taib had a ‘”I’d like to Be head you with a dull knife.” look in her eyes.
However I’ll bet Jeannie carries..
Love love the judge..
BORDER SECURITY – ”MEXICAN PURCHASE” for BORDER-WALL CONSTRUCTION
[Shades of Louisiana Purchase 2.0]
Buy the “Right-of-Way for the Wall” from Mexico via a Land Purchase Deal.
• President Trump FIRST gets Congress to Fund “Border Security” for $5.6 Billion.
• President AMLO confirms Mexico is “Discounting the Land to Pay for the Wall”
… eliminating the costs and delays of buying right-of-way from U.S. landowners.
• President Trump donates his 2019 Salary to “Seal the Deal”. 😳
• Mexico transfers Right-of-Way to USA for Construction upon Signing.
• USA builds the Wall on Mexican Territory where Courts have no Jurisdiction.
• Mexico transfers Ownership to USA upon Wall Completion.
[If the U.S. Government/Courts attempt to obstruct, POTUS donates his salary for the Trump Organization to structure a Land Purchase-and-Sale Deal contingent upon the USA completing the Wall, to be maintained in perpetuity, on the Right-of-Way within a specified period of time.]
That is VSG thinking! BKR, Do you come up with all this yourself?!?
Ok BKR. This is a GREAT plan. Will the Mexican Constitution permit it? It would be the first border realignment since the Gadsden Purchase n’est ce pas ? MAGA/KAG !
The Sword In The Stone
Trump said it himself—endless wars are nonsensical. They are filled with blood and sand, signifying nothing.
Let others take care of them, the US should be out of the war business. We need to take care of ourselves.
Trump can also finally end our longest war—the one in Afghanistan. Ironically the Deep State press criticized Trump for carrying out bomb strikes and war, but now they are criticizing him for wanting to end those wars. The Democrats are revealing their true warmongering colors. Many so-called liberals want war!
Before Barack Obama was elected, he promised to end the war in Afghanistan by 2014.
He also promised to end the Iraq war. Never happened. We’re still in both countries. Obama dropped 26,000 bombs in seven countries. He bragged he was ‘good at killing people.’ His drone strikes, including targets in Somalia, were 10 times the amount that took place under his predecessor and fellow war criminal, George W. Bush. Indeed, the Bush crime family’s wars were all based on lies. Obama perpetuated the lies and war.
If Trump can pull the sword of endless war from the stone, he will go down as a great president. Building a wall and ending the Federal Reserve would definitely make him that greatest president ever.
—Ben Garrison
Read the whole post at GrrrGraphics:
https://grrrgraphics.com/the-sword-in-the-stone/
“Trump said it himself—endless wars are nonsensical. They are filled with blood and sand, signifying nothing.”
“I thought it was ridiculous. I thought it was another deal where politicians got us into a war where we shouldn’t have been in. And I felt that very strongly from Day 1”.
Everyone take a “wild guess” who said the above (“It” refers to the Vietnam War, also known as LBJ’s War and McNamara’s War.)
Yes, it was Donald J. Trump, now President Donald J. Trump, who even many decades ago, as a young man, was against stupid wars and he has not changed as he is still against them, despite some advisors, and fired advisors, being very much in favor of them.
Even as a young man, he was much smarter than most all of today’s generals, including fired ones who were advisors, are now even in middle and elderly age.
I think DJT, even before he was POTUS, was against STUPIDITY, and especially Americas leaders stupid actions, whether a trade deal, or a war, or a domestic policy like Obamacare.
He doesn’t like to see America doing stupid. Never has, obviously!
“Donald Trump also promised to end the senseless wars, but after he was elected he continued to carry them on, presumably on the advice of his generals and the military industrial complex.”
But now, thank God, he is tossing those blood sucking buggers out.
With Syria and Afghanistan at high simmer politically, this is a compelling photo and interesting story, about an Afganistan-War Vet who’s not laid low by his PTSD but instead is recreating his physical warrior movements for video games by suiting up in an image-capture suit. But mostly I just wanted to post the photo, click to enlarge maybe.
Hero US marine from one of the most iconic images from the War on Terror is now part of his own video game, with the moves he learned fighting the Taliban being turned into animation
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6537001/Marine-one-iconic-images-War-Terror-video-game.html
… actually motion-capture, not image-capture
I reckon
… at the linked article there are more photos. He was firing from behind a ravine sand bank – without a helmet on (!) – and a sniper round hit the sand right in front of his face
I wish he were representing me in congress. Unfortunately, I live in CA and am “represented” by a communist that doesn’t give a damn about me.
Feel the same way in the People’s Republic of NY
Can’t Believe Hank Johnson is Still Around…
Rep. Hank Johnson is an idiot.
That’s not ad hominem. That is a fact.
The evidence is there for all to see and hear.
he is — you’ll get no argument from me..
Lawanda, Shanequa, & Loqueesha keep reelecting Hank Johnson. Damn the moslem slave traders who are primarily responsible for these people being transported to USA & the Carribean islands. MAGA/KAG!
Can’t believe he says Trump supporters are uneducated.
THIS is the guy to succeed President Trump in 2024!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
of course, you do realize I was referring to the video above with Dan Crenshaw? Just wanna make sure there is no mistake…would hate to ruin my reputation, whatever that may be :o)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love it!!!!
Ok … “enough of the memes” is a dog whistle for MORE MEMES.
This guy has a lot of nerve……seriously….”Just quit hurting innocent people and re-open the government.”
Oh shut up Chuck!
They might lose a few pay periods but innocent AMERICANS LOST THEIR LIVES !
QUIT KILLING AMERICANS with this unprotected border.
The word has gone out from head Monkey Director Pelosi– REOPEN THE GOVERNMENT.
Um No. Just no. They want the GOV opened saying they can “talk about the wall”- I call BS on that. They are liars and can not be trusted. NO money for the wall- the GOV stays closed.
Yeah, they really think thats going to work, talk about Lucy and the football!
I do like what Lindsey said, even though don’t trust him. With the nutjobs in charge, no deal can be negotiated. Basically, he was saying “Put the ADULTS back in charge.
We can not negotiate with nutjob children who want to abolish Ice, who call us rascists for wanting a secure border, etc.”
LIKED what he said, and really think we need to change the narrative to PDJT and us deplorables WON the midterm elections, with regard to the HOUSE!
WINNER, WINNER, CHICKEN DINNER!
I absolutely LOVE our new Speaker, long may she rave! (And rant, and spray spittle as she rambles her disjointed muh Trump nonsense).
Meanwhile, PDJT sounds reasoned, trying in good faith (he stayed in d.c. for x-mas, and not even getting paid)
while terrible optics Nancy in Hawaii!
He is showing hes trying to work with Congress, and getting stiff armed. Which means THEY are establishing the predicate, justifying declaring a National Emergency, which greatly expands his powers.
Thank you, Nancy can we have another?
Excerpt:
Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” House Armed Service Committee chairman Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) said President Donald Trump does have the authority to declare a national emergency and have the military build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
EXCERPT:
“…Beyond that, this would be a terrible use of Department of Defense dollars.”
It would be an awesome and, maybe the best use EVER of Department of Defense Dollars. I would even pay for a sister wall at Mexico’c southern and northern borders. All of which would be pocket change for the DOD. Write a law and let them get the savings back or something.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Walls work! That is ironically President Trump’s biggest problem!
This pits him against both sides of the Uniparty! Because walls work they won’t give in no matter the cost!
President Trump has made the government shutdown the hill that he can’t die on!
Right now President Trump is engaged in a Mexican standoff!
Usually during a Mexican standoff, both sides come out losers!
The only way President Trump can hope to win more than he loses is if the political pressure on the Uniparty exceeds that brought to bare on himself.
February is when the political pressure starts to build!
“Right now President Trump is engaged in a Mexican standoff!”
Calm down it has only been a little while… Right now, all POTUS is doing is letting the country see the DEMS scream NO MONEY FOR THE WALL.
POTUS does not need their permission or vote to secure the country. He has several options.
Every single one of those rate bast**ds voted 25 B for the WALL. Screw them… let them twist in the wind on this .
The wall IS coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You are absolutely correct, the people want the wall, in the massive majority, hell the politicians were for it before they were against it. People are not stupid, esp the silent majority, they see it.
The President is letting the liars show their bare a## in public. He either wins because they cave or he wins if they don’t.
Win-Win for the pres, lose-lose for the obstructionists.
I wrote this comment in the great piece Sundance posted here today about the trade delegation going to China. He listed several squeeze points…#4 really got my attention, the idea of the possibility of giving India favorite trade status instead of China. Wow! What a monumental thing that would be. Talk about a trade and financial world tsunami!
Anyway, in that thread somebody posted a link to an article about the Chinese Admiral’s remark about sinking 2 US ships. Here below I copy and paste my reply to that comment….and while I was typing that reply, I was keeping in mind the necessary and critical skill, finesse and strategy required by our POTUS to follow in all dealings with China.
“Some people casually dismiss this Admiral’s remarks.
I don’t. Why?
One must remember that above all other things about China, their first and foremost ultimate objective to be completely achieved in a long-game’s agenda of many realms, e.g. trade, fiscal policy, military, manufacturing, digital stuff (especially considering the backdrop of Huawei’s development of 5g and the intense concentration to make everything tie into Chinese intelligence/spying) is global dominance in all things.
Otherwise, for them it boils down to the phrase, “Serve China.” Huawei’s meaning is interesting. Basically and overall, Chinese achievement, or if broken down into 2 parts, “splendid act/China is able”, and “action/achievement.” All this is the real red dragon heart of China. Always been. Always will be.
When you do some research about Huawei and start connecting the dots to this company to China’s overall objective, and how Huawei, if successful, will give the Chinese government vast, impossible-to-resist power and control through spying over its mass of people…and of course, as China hopes for, much of the rest of the world.
All this of their long game is why I don’t casually dismiss the Admiral’s remarks. But the Admiral is not reading America correctly now. His desire is overreach.”
Peace to all here today. Hope you all had a great Sunday. Mine was rather disastrous and a bit angry on several fronts, but hey, it’s just another day. Tomorrow, we get up and start it all over again, and for some of us, with very little sleep.
Follow up:
There is a very large picture about the arrest of Huawei’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou. Huawei is a company to carefully watch and take note of. I opine it is dangerous to the world, but especially dangerous to what little freedom the average Chinese citizen has, the last little bit of freedom the Chinese government wants to seize and control.
I am hoping some of the squeeze Trump is putting on China will negatively affect this one Chinese company in draconian measures. I don’t believe I am exaggerating the critical apparatus this one digital company is to China and the intelligence branch of its government and military.
POTUS, starve it out, at least for awhile until countermeasures to Huawei’s agenda and objective are more fully developed to be able to negate its thrust in the digital world.
Our Canadian friends have not received an official request from our DOJ yet, with shutdown still going on, Canada may have to release Meng very soon without DOJ request.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can “hear” all the backroom chatter going on…don’t ‘ya know, there’s a lot of that cat and mouse thing going on behind closed doors. I would think China is pulling all the diplomatic rabbits out of the hat that it can.
Shutdown or not, top tier DOJ should remain on top of this. But hey, most of the top tier of the DOJ are criminals themselves.
It would be a shame for her to be able to slip out so easily.
AOC (all out communist), the new media darling of the left, needs a nickname. Let’s see what we can come up with.
My submission will be “The Commie Princess”.
“Commie Cortez” is what she deserves.
I kinda like “All Out Communist” or AOC.
Maybe Another Obliterated Cortex?
The MSM already uses AOC when referring to Alex from the Bronx
Dingbat.
As in: “That Moonbat is a Dingbat.”
Her stupid goes to “11”.
Someone on the last presidential thread asked me about the envelopes.
Dr. Janda used to work for the Bush Admin and had inside contacts who suggested prior to the GWHB funeral that he watch the televised event despite his nonchalance to do so.
I heard about the envelopes… not sure what to make of it.
My apologies if this has been posted previously but felt it was very significant…ties together a number of investigations.
https://www.theepochtimes.com/string-of-indictments-by-doj-point-to-multiple-global-operations_2758670.html
We’re seeing the Uniparty operate in full cry. It’s interesting to watch the oh-so-carefully-nuanced shuck and jive when you understand how their dishonest little game is played. Thank you Sundance for identifying the machinations of the Uniparty in the ways that you have. Being able to define them quickly removes their power to deceive. What you have done in revealing their duplicity is like distributing instructions on how to do the magic tricks just before the magician begins to perform. McConnell, Cornyn and the rest of the Uniparty Republicans have never supported the president and most likely never will. As you said years ago, they’re perfectly happy to lose elections and fade into a supporting role as lesser democrats. McConnell calls that “governing”. I don’t think DJT is in the least surprised or uninformed about any of this. We’re quickly what the next two years will be like: it’s the president and the conservative insurgency against the entire government.
Like it’s been since the inauguration, with the exception of a few voices.
Gar: President Trump has to negotiate with both sides of the Uniparty at the same time!
President Trump can not hope to win the public relations game as the Uniparty controls all media. He can’t wn using the justice system either.
The only ,hope he has to win some border wall funding is to disrupt some government money flows!
I think this is what he is trying to do by threatening to pull out Syria and declare an emergency!
Imagine if he were to use $25 billion from the defense budget how many toes he might be stepping on! That is a lot of pork!
Maybe he would be willing to trade $25 billion for $5 billion in border ywall funding!
Wow, I just saw Tom Steyer’s “need to impeach” commercial. The guy is a greedy billionaire looking to make money off the global warming scam and Trump is in his way. I’d love to see him end up in jail.
What city are you in?
Scott Presler is in my neck of the woods. Wonderful activist.
This guy Scott Presler is a m*********er.
I love this guy !
So Occasional Cortex called the president racist on 60 minutes tonight and had absolutely nothing to back it up… Someone needs to put a sock in her mouth…
I saw that she was on tonight… some sort of tease during a football game or whatever. It was like 7 seconds of some rambling about taxes or some nonsense. So it’s Anderson Cooper asking dumb questions to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is providing dumb answers to said dumb questions. That’s too much dumb for my liking.
No, give her many more venues. She is a grand gift to President Trump and conservatives everywhere. If only she can hector the Democratic Party to embrace her bizarro world of ill thought out “democratic socialism”, high taxes and free stuff, the Dems will be finished for a generation.
Agree, we deplorables WON the House races, from AOC, to the muthertrucker/brothermarryer, to the,guam tippy guy, and most of all tipping the leadership in the House back to the mouth that roars, Nancy, we really couldn’t have done much better, in the Midterms in the,House.
The idiot fake news people are saying Trump has reversed course on Syria because he has not announced a timeline. He has always said he would never announce timelines for troop withdrawal.
The President has already taken a big step in getting out of Syria and Afghanistan by firing the most high ranking voice for staying in.
Oh, boy. More idiot fake news. They are really on a roll tonight. The report on the shooting of the 7 year old black girl made it sound as though the black guy that was caught was the accomplice of the imaginary white man whose composite sketch they were still showing to represent the shooter. It was deliberately misleading. They did say it MAY not be about race after all, but kept it as ambiguous as possible.
Yeah, it was about blacks killing blacks again and blaming whites. No racism there.
it was about race. Mom was racing away from the drug dealer she just stiffed, and was using the kids as body armor.
Interesting read.
This is still the Holy Grail of it all!
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2015/02/08/repost-the-benghazi-brief-with-additional-research-and-source-vetting/
And Petraeus was in on it. Petraeus flat out lied to the House Intelligence Committee three days after Benghazi when he testified to them that it was a “spontaneous” protest over a YouTube video, made by the soon to be jailed scapegoat, that was responsible for Benghazi. When committed knowingly, as former federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy pointed out quite some time ago, such deception (otherwise known as bald faced lying) which even if not under oath, when before congress is a felony.
Short article by Joe D., not anything new IMO. What I would really like to see is a compilation of all public statements made during the transition by prominent people about how Trump would only last 12-18 months in office or how they were confident the Russia investigation could be used to slow his agenda for at least a year. This shows foreknowledge and complicity.
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/joe-digenova-cardinal-james-comey-the-man-who-destroyed-the-fbi
Russians were arrested for exporting sniper gear from Miami to Vladivosto, Russia.
It included night-vision goggles, night-vision sniper scopes, rifles, and large-rifle ammunition primers.
It involved a company called Arktayar, a company owned by the Russian government and its President, Vladimir Putin.
Dimitry Makarenko is one of the defendants charged with illegally exporting the sniper gear. He became a fugitive on Jan. 3rd, 2018 to avoid a prison term of up to 20 years.
It was from charges filed June 16th, 2017.
Makarenko was a fugitive until New Year’s Eve when he was arrested again by the FBI. He will face additional felony charges for failing to appear for his sentencing on May 24th, 2017.
No court date has been scheduled. He remains in a Miami jail.
When Dmitry fled the U.S., he went back to work in his hometown of Vladivosto, Russia.
Makarenko works as a General Partner for Arktayar, a shopping center developer.
On Sept. 6th, 2017, Makarenko attended an Economic Forum in his hometown. Vladimir Putin, Russian President, was the featured speaker.
Dmitry was named on the program above. He was a participant in two assembly sessions on the development of Vladivostok, a port city.
So far, only Makarenko and Vladmir Nevidomy have been charged. Nevidomy has been found guilty and is serving 26 months in prison.
https://brassballs.blog/home/fbi-arrested-dmitry-makarenko-again-arktayar-vladivosto-russia-miami-fugitive-buying-exporting-arms-munitions-sniper-tools-from-was-russian-fugitive-escaped-20-years-in-jail-june-16th-2017-charges-exporting-sniper-equipment
