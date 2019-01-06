President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

Posted on January 6, 2019 by

President Donald Trump delivers impromptu remarks to pool reporters as he departs the White House for Camp David.

.

23 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

  1. Publius2016 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:16 pm

    incredible presser! so open woth knowledge…sets parameters…

  2. WSB says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:23 pm

    These copter pressers never fail to amaze.

  3. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:24 pm

    The most transparent and accessible president in my lifetime………………

  4. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:28 pm

    well you know this was coming…………………

  5. no-nonsence-nancy says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:33 pm

    SD thank you or showing us these pressers by the president. They are so informative and enlightening. He is making his administration very accessible to all of us.

  6. Publius2016 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:34 pm

    only thing protecting Obama’s Legacy: Chief Justice John Roberts! do it on DACA and watch 45!! Fake News refuses to cover the truth!!!

  7. montanamel says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:46 pm

    Can someone post a “summary of remarks/questions” in text for us “bandwidth challenged”???

    I am noting some “shift” on the part of the Dem’s….not from the principles yet. Did someone “blink” during one of these “closed meetings” late last week and all we are doing this weekend is provide cover for their folding on Mon-Wed ???

    FWIW – that “fence” over in the ME desert that we keep seeing posted…the one made out of steel posts, steel mesh, and razor wire… would seem to get the job done we need done, eh?…not a true wall, eh?…. scale in the photo can be estimated by the “two-lane” service road just behind it… AND, I don’t see any sign of any “sand dune growth” up against it’s base….an important feature for the longevity and “low annual maintenance costs” for future generations benefit. Such a fence would also seem to be a “shot in the arm” for our MADE IN USA steel mills?…might cost a bit more than cement & rebar….but, it’s for a good cause, eh?.. Check-6

    • Janeka says:
      January 6, 2019 at 3:04 pm

      A steel wall would bring a needed shot in the arm to more than just the steel mills. The taxes paid by the workers, companies and extended operations would bring the cost down by at least 15%.. Then there’s the economic impact of the local activities requiring housing and eating during the build out..

      • mickeyhamtramck says:
        January 6, 2019 at 3:42 pm

        A steel slatted fence/wall will be a great start going coast-to-coast with an access highway along side. The access highway running along also will provide coast-to-coast service and construction ease for the next phase. Phase Two should be a tall concrete wall on the other side of the highway also running coast to coast. Military and border patrol sub-stations along this highway between the steel/slatted and concrete structure would ease protection every few miles. I’m dreaming, but it’s a nice vision.

      • mycroftxxx000 says:
        January 6, 2019 at 3:44 pm

        Steel wall might hurt CEMEX so I can live with that. 😉

  8. DT2020 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:58 pm

    “If we do not find a solution it’s (the shutdown) going to go on for a long time. I can tell you this there is not going to be any bend with me” (points to himself) 16:49 of 2nd video

  9. StanH says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:01 pm

    Awesome Mr. President!

  10. rah says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:03 pm

    I suspect the steel used is or should be corten. It is a pretty strong steel which does not need painting because it is formulated for the oxidized surface to not scale and thus to stay tightly in place there by protecting the steel underneath from oxidization.

  11. Marka3 (@SafeSpcIntruder) says:
    January 6, 2019 at 3:04 pm

    I think Sarah Sanders should play the helicopter engine noise during the press briefings to help drown out the reporters. Works so well!

    • highdezertgator says:
      January 6, 2019 at 4:08 pm

      Simultaneously playing “Another brick in the wall” at full volume!

      • Rodney Short says:
        January 6, 2019 at 4:54 pm

        Turn it up to 11

        • montanamel says:
          January 6, 2019 at 5:07 pm

          Ahhhhhh….. Pink Floyd in the morning and all those huey engines winding up….
          Can you smell it?… nothing matches the smell of JP exhaust and test-rounds…
          Saddle up…daylights’ wasting… who’s got the LAWS, and who has the batteries for the prick-10….

          The Cortan steel is a nice touch…but, I’m more into RED/WHITE/BLUE powder coat for different sub-parts… I figure that fence over there in the Sinai must be 25ft or so… lots of razor wire…lots of “over-hang” too… Lots of advertising space that can be bid out to the “highest bidders” eh?…

          I agree – the logical support services for the build out will be a real shot in the arm for local area folks…. I think the “first clue” for any attacker’s might be those “stand-off insulators” used to mount the top-most roll of razor wire – eh?…. Check-6 cause I’m bored and want to shoot something!…

