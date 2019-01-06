President Trump Impromptu Presser Departing White House…

President Donald Trump delivers impromptu remarks to pool reporters as he departs the White House for Camp David.
incredible presser! so open woth knowledge…sets parameters…
Phenomenal. Alpha President.
These copter pressers never fail to amaze.
The press is like “mob of angry children” tring their best to get a Parent to back down on a ‘rule’ the parent wants to see enforced.
They are useful idiots.
Useful to President Trump and our MAGA agenda.
The most transparent and accessible president in my lifetime………………
well you know this was coming…………………
Looks like You Tube took down the original “magic wand” video mocking Obama.
SD thank you or showing us these pressers by the president. They are so informative and enlightening. He is making his administration very accessible to all of us.
only thing protecting Obama’s Legacy: Chief Justice John Roberts! do it on DACA and watch 45!! Fake News refuses to cover the truth!!!
Wonder if big Mikes husband used the “702 about” queries to blackmail Justus Roberts for some of his jackass socialist party leaning decisions
Can someone post a “summary of remarks/questions” in text for us “bandwidth challenged”???
I am noting some “shift” on the part of the Dem’s….not from the principles yet. Did someone “blink” during one of these “closed meetings” late last week and all we are doing this weekend is provide cover for their folding on Mon-Wed ???
FWIW – that “fence” over in the ME desert that we keep seeing posted…the one made out of steel posts, steel mesh, and razor wire… would seem to get the job done we need done, eh?…not a true wall, eh?…. scale in the photo can be estimated by the “two-lane” service road just behind it… AND, I don’t see any sign of any “sand dune growth” up against it’s base….an important feature for the longevity and “low annual maintenance costs” for future generations benefit. Such a fence would also seem to be a “shot in the arm” for our MADE IN USA steel mills?…might cost a bit more than cement & rebar….but, it’s for a good cause, eh?.. Check-6
A steel wall would bring a needed shot in the arm to more than just the steel mills. The taxes paid by the workers, companies and extended operations would bring the cost down by at least 15%.. Then there’s the economic impact of the local activities requiring housing and eating during the build out..
A steel slatted fence/wall will be a great start going coast-to-coast with an access highway along side. The access highway running along also will provide coast-to-coast service and construction ease for the next phase. Phase Two should be a tall concrete wall on the other side of the highway also running coast to coast. Military and border patrol sub-stations along this highway between the steel/slatted and concrete structure would ease protection every few miles. I’m dreaming, but it’s a nice vision.
Steel wall might hurt CEMEX so I can live with that. 😉
“If we do not find a solution it’s (the shutdown) going to go on for a long time. I can tell you this there is not going to be any bend with me” (points to himself) 16:49 of 2nd video
He has the DIMMS right where he wants them: Boxed into a corner and they know it.
Awesome Mr. President!
I suspect the steel used is or should be corten. It is a pretty strong steel which does not need painting because it is formulated for the oxidized surface to not scale and thus to stay tightly in place there by protecting the steel underneath from oxidization.
I think Sarah Sanders should play the helicopter engine noise during the press briefings to help drown out the reporters. Works so well!
Simultaneously playing “Another brick in the wall” at full volume!
Turn it up to 11
Ahhhhhh….. Pink Floyd in the morning and all those huey engines winding up….
Can you smell it?… nothing matches the smell of JP exhaust and test-rounds…
Saddle up…daylights’ wasting… who’s got the LAWS, and who has the batteries for the prick-10….
The Cortan steel is a nice touch…but, I’m more into RED/WHITE/BLUE powder coat for different sub-parts… I figure that fence over there in the Sinai must be 25ft or so… lots of razor wire…lots of “over-hang” too… Lots of advertising space that can be bid out to the “highest bidders” eh?…
I agree – the logical support services for the build out will be a real shot in the arm for local area folks…. I think the “first clue” for any attacker’s might be those “stand-off insulators” used to mount the top-most roll of razor wire – eh?…. Check-6 cause I’m bored and want to shoot something!…
