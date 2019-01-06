January 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #717

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

118 Responses to January 6th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #717

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    🦅 Third year as President of the United State of America…Donald J. Trump

    MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ———–
    🌟 “With all prayer and petition pray at all times in the Spirit, and with this in view, be on the alert with all perseverance and petition for all the saints….”
    —- Ephesians 6:18 🌟
    ———–
    Praise: Jobs up big—312,000 + jobs for month of December
    ———–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and MAGA Team–wisdom and strength
    — for President Trump ongoing battle with Fake Congress for WALL funding
    — for a successful Government shutdown
    — to suppress out-of-control House Demonrats–they are like toddlers let out free in a candy store.
    — for a ‘boomerang’ treatment on hot-headed nasty Mitt Romney
    — for criminals in Congress, FBI, DoJ, and CIA to be brought to justice
    — against this ongoing despicable Presidential harassment from Mueller/Dems.
    — evil FBI are harassing employees at Trump’s properties–pray for employees to withstand evil.
    — for China to accept the trade deal–Trade talk starts on Monday 1-7-19 in Japan
    — for shut down of new group of illegal alien invaders
    — 100% of our America WALL funding AND USMCA approval
    — for the ongoing building of the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards at the border
    — for our ICE, LEOs, USSS–protection and commitment in what they do
    — for President Trump preparation for the SOTU speech on Jan 29
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Together we are rediscovering the American Way.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

  3. BlackKnightRides says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:21 am

    President Xi DIRECTS ARMY to PREPARE for WAR

    Desperation.
    Domination.
    Taiwan … and MUCH MUCH MORE.

    IDIOTIC to continue with our UNSECURED BORDER allowing Chinese Infiltration!

    P.S. Globalists about to watch their China Investment DISAPPEAR!

    https://www.theepochtimes.com/chinese-leader-tells-army-to-prepare-for-war_2757819.html

  4. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:24 am

    • Marygrace Powers says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Every PDJT tweet is an
      revealed MASTERPIECE.

      2019 will be the –
      THE YEAR OF TRUTH.

      Think you’ve been “RED PILLED” re: CROOKS?
      WE HAVEN’T SEEN ANYTHING YET.

      REVENGE OF POTUS COMING….BIGLY!

  10. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:25 am

    • sunnydaze says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:10 am

      Was wondering when some honest (real?) journalists who still have a conscience would say this.

      Looks like it’s starting.

      • Dutchman says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:13 am

        Actually, this isn’t the first. There has been a,steady trickle, but they experience severe shunning.

        So, we don’t HEAR them, but there have ben a,few voices in the wilderness.

        • sunnydaze says:
          January 6, 2019 at 1:45 am

          I knew of one guy last wk. who spoke out, but it wasn’t specifically about “anti-Trump”. More like “why’s the Left so pro war now” or something.

          The whole thing’s gotten so ridiculous that you’d think there’d be a whole army of them out there by now.

          Have the ones you heard of specifically “targeted” certain “respected” (cough cough) news orgs, like this one in Trump’s tweet did?

          Any way, glad to see this.

          • MAJA says:
            January 6, 2019 at 2:04 am

            On a very liberal fb page, they are eating each other. An India native was explaining a recent India supreme court ruling about an incident involving a muslim woman throwing used female hygiene materials in a temple. The women in the fb group did to him what they do to us. They purposely wont comprehend the information and twist it. They attributed the Indian custom and court ruling to him personally regardless of his attempts to point out he was describing and informing them of his culture from an insiders view. This situation is becoming more and more common. What is the impact on these liberal men when they experience their own personal Kavanaugh moment? Does it knock any sense into them, or do they double down and become even more mealy mouthed wimps? I’ll be watching to see if he appears on that fb thread again.

          • Dutchman says:
            January 6, 2019 at 2:06 am

            Some have tried to talk sense, from their perspective “this isn’t working, we are shooting ourselves in the foot, hurting our own cause,…

            Early on, after 2016 election, some were saying we need to be a big tent, etc.

            All quickly shot down, never heard from again,..

            Conmunists eat their own, well known fact.

        • Mary Morse says:
          January 6, 2019 at 2:16 am

          From the NY times, Maureen Dowd’s scathing op/ed:

          Guess I missed this…”Curtains for the Clinton’s”

          Like

          Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    • GB Bari says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:32 am

      I can attest to that. Generic prices are ridiculous for some fairly mature Rx’s that I use. No excuses – just gouging the American consumers.

    • citizen817 says:
      January 6, 2019 at 2:02 am

      Drug Companies Raise Prices on More Than 1,000 Medicines

      The average price jump is about 6 percent — that’s three times higher than the U.S. annual inflation rate of 2 percent, noted MIchael Rea, CEO of RX Savings Solution, which conducted the analysis. The company sells software that helps businesses analyze drug costs.

      Phrma, the drug industry trade group, called the analysis “flawed and inaccurate,” saying it didn’t factor in the rebates and other discounts companies offer to make medicines more affordable to patients.

    • dallasdan says:
      January 6, 2019 at 2:13 am

      Over many years I have heard pharmaceutical sales reps admit to me that drug pricing is primarily driven by demand, not cost of R&D and production. Moreover, new, allegedly “wonder” drugs are hugely overpriced just because desperate patients will pay.

      The insurance companies are refusing to be gouged by raising deductibles and co-payments, and eliminating some drugs from their coverage formularies. The patient/insured is thereby made to be the ultimate victim.

      Collectively, “big Pharma” is a despicable group.

  13. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Liked by 5 people

    January 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 5 people

      January 6, 2019 at 12:56 am

      The Previous Administration said a lot of things. And most of it was wrong.

      Like NoKo obtaining nukes… we’re all just going to have to live with the fact that the Previous Administration was a failure.

  15. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Great inspiration from across the pond.

    Everywhere you look, Populism is rising and the establishment is in retreat.

    It’s easy to feel discouraged about all the sinister maneuverings of the Elites and their Deep States, but the people have woken up around the globe.

    We just need to keep fighting. Soon, the dam is going to break and justice can finally come. POTUS is doing his part, and then some.

    The good guys are winning, bit by bit.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:31 am

      Great News the French Yellow Vests haven’t let up. It made me think of what our American Founding Fathers have done for our country.

      • MakeAmericaGreat says:
        January 6, 2019 at 12:39 am

        It really is motivational to see them take on the elites, Grandma. The world is rising up against the reckless policies of unfettered globalism.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          January 6, 2019 at 12:59 am

          …and to think…….it was our movement, with Candidate Trump at the helm, that started pushing it all forward and waking people up all over the 🇺🇸 country and world, giving people the confidence and courage to stand up. Covfefe Rules, Yellow Vests.

          We all know there were several attempts in the past to start up a movement to reclaim America for WeThePeople…but we also know who was responsible for stopping or destroying those previous movements………Uni Party….The Traitors of America and Her Constitution.

          Praise God He is on our side…..and standing with our President Trump.

    • Robert Smith says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:52 am

      I hope the EU dreams collapse with Macron, but aren’t a lot of the Yellow Vests demands just more socialism? I can’t blame them because they’ve become used to it over the last almost 40 years.

      • sunnydaze says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:15 am

        Yes, many of them are extreme left. It’s a mix of people who all have some of the same major beefs, but are looking at completely different solutions to solve them.

        ie. they are pretty unanimous on hating Macron, but many think he is too far Right.

        Yeah, they’ve been under a welfare state for too long. Gonna take a good long while for France to straighten out it’s mess, if they ever do.

      • Newton Love says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:18 am

        But the French people are rebelling! A long time ago, the French supported our rebellion against Great Britain. After that was finished, we returned the favor and assisted the French in dumping their royals,

        This looks like another opportunity to help the French People escape from EU tyranny!

    • joeknuckles says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:58 am

      I still say the Yellow Vests need to take that EU flag and give Macron the Ghaddafi treatment with it.

      Like

    January 6, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Liked by 6 people

    January 6, 2019 at 12:29 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:03 am

      Actually… the longer this “border thing” goes on, and the more immigration is a “top concern” of The People, the hotter that potato becomes for the the 2020 cycle. Dem candidates will be forced to confront the issue: Trump will see to it. Trump hammers on immigration, more Central American Hordes storm the border, more everyday Americans get disgusted at the politicians.

      Mr. Beto, care to comment? Mr. Biden? Pocahontas? Thoughts? Solutions? Anyone? Or are we just going to get a bunch of carefully crafted political drivel? Helllooo????

      If immigration is indeed a “top concern”, it can only end badly for the Dems. Which is a good thing. I know… double-edged sword… I prefer the sharper edge.

  18. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:29 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:07 am

      I quite like the “metal bars” look, TBH. Gives it a sort of Medieval feel. Six-inch spikes on top would be a nice touch.

      • Dutchman says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:27 am

        With heads on the spikes, every 5 feet or so.

        • mr.piddles says:
          January 6, 2019 at 1:43 am

          Wifey is a GoT addict. We’re rewatching the series. The WHOLE series. Ok, I’m a bit of a fan too. Anyhoo… heads on spikes: very effective visual. ‘Course they don’t have to be REAL heads. That would just be disturbing. Bloody Hollywood special effects heads would send a message, I think. Plus: they would last longer in the hot sun.

          • Dutchman says:
            January 6, 2019 at 1:55 am

            Actually I like REAL heads; Pelosi, Romney, Hillary, Bill and Chelsea (keeping that family unit intact, of coarse) Ryan, McConnell, Biden,Warren, Harris, Booker, well, you get the idea.

            • mr.piddles says:
              January 6, 2019 at 2:05 am

              Well, the nice thing about the special effects heads is that you could have like 1,000 Binden heads, and 1,000 Pelosi heads. Although with the single heads you could really make tourist attractions out of each of those locations… now that’s Main Street Economics!

  20. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:30 am

  21. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:31 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:09 am

      Needs of DHS. Ha.

      Hey, here’s a effing need: keep illegal aliens and other unvetted foreigns out of our freaking country. How ’bout dat?

      Or is that immoral? Maybe I’m just a mean, insensitive, immoral human being.

  22. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:32 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Judge Jeanine Pirro
    Full Show

    1) Opening statement
    2) Kellyanne Conway
    (on the phone)
    3) Corey Lewandoeski
    4) Dan Bongino
    Chris Hahn
    5) Candice Owens
    6) Law Enforcement Museum

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:05 am

      At around time 10 mins, 30 secs, Judge Jeanine said that as he was leaving the White House, John Kelly said, “There ain’t going to be a Wall!”. Yet another reason to say good riddance to anti-American no-borders Snake Kelly.

      • Robert Smith says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:10 am

        I guess the adults who left the room couldn’t face the new reality. Kelly brought order to the Whitehouse, but goodbye!

  24. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Bares repeating that POTUS got the terrorist responsible for the USS Cole bombing. Thank you President Trump and our brave men and women in the military!!!

    U.S. officials said on Friday they believe a U.S. airstrike in Yemen killed Jamel Ahmed Mohammed Ali al-Badawi, the al-Qaeda operative who masterminded the bombing of the USS Cole in October 2000.
    Trump administration officials told CNN the strike hit al-Badawi while he was driving alone through the Ma’rib Governorate in Yemen, killing the terrorist leader without any collateral damage. The report strongly implied the attack was conducted with a drone aircraft.

    https://www.breitbart.com/national-security/2019/01/04/u-s-airstrike-in-yemen-reportedly-kills-mastermind-of-uss-cole-bombing/

    Liked by 2 people

    • BlackKnightRides says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:54 am

      … while Senators RAILED against Trump’s actions in Yemen
      … PROTECTING the Terrorist from his Date with the Devil.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:26 am

      Yes!!
      President Trump did what B.O. would NOT do.
      We are taking the soldiers of evil empire down and dead…..
      ….one by one..like “Ten Little Indians”……only it is “Ten Little Terrorists” many times over.

  25. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Al Qaeda terrorist behind USS Cole attack killed by US airstrike in Yemen

    A predator drone reportedly struck Al-Badawi’s vehicle in an isolated attack as he was driving alone in the Ma’rib Governorate located in central Yemen.

    Al-Badawi is believed to be the terrorist behind the Oct. 12, 2000 suicide bomber attack that struck the USS Cole as it refueled in a Yemen port. The attack claimed the lives of 17 sailors, and injured another 39.

    https://americanmilitarynews.com/2019/01/al-qaeda-terrorist-behind-uss-cole-attack-killed-by-us-airstrike-in-yemen/

  26. smurfette says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:50 am

    This is a highly informative interview with a writer at the New American by USA Watchdog. It’s worth a listen. Alex Newman states that the removal of troops from Syria was a huge blow to the NWO, and that Libya’s Ghaddafi and Iraq’s Saddam Hussein were both CIA assets until needed to further the War on Terrorism by the Bushes and the globalist MIC. Remember when President Trump said that there is a conspiracy against the people? This must be what he meant.

    I believe Newman is also correct in saying that justice is taking a long time because Hillary Clinton and Obama are not the end goal. The puppeteers are hidden and wealthier, more powerful…….which is why Sessions was not focused specifically on Clinton. He had bigger fish to fry. There is a lot of good material in the video and a positive message for 2019!

    • smurfette says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:52 am

      Oh my apologies, the same video posted twice.

    • smurfette says:
      January 6, 2019 at 12:57 am

      Agrees with Trump that ISIS was a war begun by Obama, Kerry and Clinton et al.

      From Sundance’s tweet earlier too referencing ISIS and Kerry.

      • mr.piddles says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:31 am

        Stupid question for all you Geopolitical Types:

        => Qatar and Turkey wanted to run a pipeline through Iraq, Turkey, and into Europe.
        => Iran wanted to a run a pipeline through Iraq, Syria, and under the Mediterranean to Europe

        Why couldn’t Qatar and SA just run a pipeline through SA, Jordan, Israel and under the Mediterranean? Just skip all the nonsense to the north. Kurds, Turks, Erdogan, Putin, Assad, ISIS… eff it all… who needs the headache.

    • emet says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:36 am

      Yes. The CIA and Saddam. Funny story. The CIA wanted to supply Saddam with cluster bombs (and likely many people made money on the deal), but there were these pesky laws. So they arranged with Carlos Cardoen in Chile to make and ship them. Carlos needed zirconium to do it, so the CIA authorized Teledyne in Oregon to ship him 100 tons (the DOJ would later go after Teledyne). Carlos also needed lots of specialized equipment, so the CIA arranged to ship him essentially two cluster bomb factories with export dox (SEDs) declaring them as “scrap metal”. US Customs inspectors working outbound detained the factories and got into a back and forth with the Commerce Dept, which stuck with the CIA story of “scrap metal”. Customs Commissioner Von Raab dug in, and the stuff sat on hold for a year before the Whitehouse broke it loose. Were the cluster bombs used against US forces? I’ve always wondered.

  27. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:52 am

    Dems, Don’t Be So Quick to Say White House Officials Will Get a Raise During the Shutdown

    Excerpt:
    Trump put an end to the rumors on Friday night when he froze pay for Vice President Mike Trump, members of the cabinet and other high-ranking political appointees. 

    https://townhall.com/tipsheet/bethbaumann/2019/01/05/dems-dont-be-so-quick-to-say-white-house-officials-will-get-a-raise-during-the-shutdown-n2538559

  28. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 12:58 am

    His resignation also followed that of another top Mattis ally, Pentagon spokeswoman Dana White, who announced her resignation at the end of December.

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:10 am

      A Mega, or maybe I should say a MAGA, good riddance to them all. I hope the rest of those rats leave too.

    • smurfette says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:34 am

      The Pentagon fomented the Iraq War and encouraged PDJT to stay in Afghanistan as well as go to Syria. If you google satellite the NY County Supreme Court, you’ll see it’s also a pentagon shaped building with a hole. It’s weird, I know, but satanists are weird people, almost silly. The elitists actually think they are a superior race from another planet. I’m not kidding! Hence, those unmanned space vehicles are called “sat-ellites” as in sat-anic. The pentagon with a hole in the middle is a symbol for Sat-urn, the satanists’ chosen planet for obvious reasons. Research it. I was amazed. NYC is full of their symbols too.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:35 am

      Pentagon is being swept up and cleaned out.

  29. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:03 am

  30. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:06 am

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:19 am

      “Iran to send warships targets close to US waters as tensions between them escalate”

      • Robert Smith says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:31 am

        Yes. That would be a stupid move on their part.

      • Dutchman says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:31 am

        Good, our ships need target practice, to prepare to meet Chinas navy. So good for the Iranians to volonteer.

        Jeez, I sound like a warmonger.

        Not really, just know saber rattling ain’t gonna work, for China OR its proxy.

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          January 6, 2019 at 1:45 am

          Now…that made me feel better about the Iranians.

          Will we sell tickets to watch the ‘Target Practice Air Show’? I want to buy tickets for that show!

          The Iranians are acting like Silly Billies, just like in the 70s-80s.
          The wee mouse who roared but will get picked up by the American Eagle and gobbled up.

  31. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:12 am

  32. Troublemaker10 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:17 am

  33. Ghost says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:18 am

    Observations from a smaller limb.

    What happens when a 19th century idea, using 20th century tools meets the real world of the 21st century. Idea, Keynesian economic philosophy using the Phillips curve base on a study from the U.K. From 1861 to 1957, raise central bank rates to slow economic growth. Economic noble winners , Thomas Sargent, Edmund Phelps, F.A. Hayek, Robert A Mundell, Milton Friedman, Christopher Sims, and Edward Prescott all eviscerated the concept. But a good globalist never lets reality get in their way of thinking.

    Under the they can’t figure this out because they are wedded to old and nonfunctional ideas I give you . As of market close Friday January 4th,

    Fed funds rate 2.5% :
    2yr U.S. treasury note yield 2.492 %, //52 week high November 8:: 2.97%
    Five Year treasury note 2.496 %, // 52 week high November 8:: 3.09%
    10 year treasury note 2.67%. // 52 week high November 8:: 3.25%
    Both 2 and 5 year note are below the federal funds rate.

    We haven’t been here before.

    Welcome to a point and click international world. You can incorporate a company from anywhere in numerous U.S. States, some require a state address but a mailbox will do. You can buy any bond or stock from anywhere in the world. The demand for U.S. safety is rising, reducing capital cost.

    PDJT is dismantling the globalist financial construct.

    File this under they don’t understand maganomics and can’t stop the Trump Train. I posted this was coming a week before the last fed rate hike. So I’m hanging a “he nailed it sign” on my little limb to go with Septembers call on falling oil prices when WTI was at $64.00 a barrel. Still calling for 3.8% minimum growth in 2019.

    I’m having fun.

  34. smurfette says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:22 am

    PDJT is after something much more sinister with the Judicial System which requires Senate majority. If you followed the Alex Newman video above, you’ll understand.

    Back in March 2018, PDJT signed an executive order amending the military tribunals to go into effect Jan. 2, 2019. I’m not a lawyer so I can’t decipher the code. It seems to indicate that the amendment applies only to indictments going forward in the future. How interesting. Maybe someone else can help with interpretation. Military tribunals apparently are MUCH FASTER than civilian courts.

    • JohnCarlson says:
      January 6, 2019 at 1:36 am

      Military tribunals , to try American citizens, were essentially outlawed by a 9 to 0 US Supreme Court ruling around 150 years ago. Only if civilian courts have broken down, as by enemy invasion, can they be used against American citizens. The Founding Fathers would be revolted by Military tribunals trying American civilians. I don’t know exactly what that Executive Order says and means, but I’m pretty sure it doesn’t mean what some think it means.

      • Dutchman says:
        January 6, 2019 at 1:42 am

        Who tried and hung J.W.Booth, and his fellow conspirators?

        How about the Rosenbergs? I don’t know the answer, i’m just askin,…

        If the DOJ is corrupted, and therefore ‘broken down’ do to enemy action (such as said enemy infiltrating the civilian court system, judges and prosecutors), then perhaps military tribunals are appropriate?

        • JohnCarlson says:
          January 6, 2019 at 2:02 am

          “The trial of the Rosenbergs and Sobell began on March 6, 1951, with Judge Irving Kaufman presiding. U.S. Attorney Irving Saypol prosecuted for the Southern District of New York”.

          So that was not a Military Tribunal.

          “Conger tracked down Jett and interrogated him, learning of Booth’s location at the Garrett farm. Before dawn on April 26, the soldiers caught up with the fugitives, who were hiding in Garrett’s tobacco barn. David Herold surrendered, but Booth refused Conger’s demand to surrender, saying, “I prefer to come out and fight.” The soldiers then set the barn on fire.[143][144] As Booth moved about inside the blazing barn, Sergeant Boston Corbett shot him. According to Corbett’s later account, he fired at Booth because the fugitive “raised his pistol to shoot” at them”.

          So even with Booth, it wasn’t a Military Tribunal. It wouldn’t have surprised me if it had been, but I think that 9 to 0 ruling came a bit after Booth anyway.

        • JohnCarlson says:
          January 6, 2019 at 2:08 am

          It that “Genie” gets out of the bottle, the Pentagon/Generals could try you … … and me. I don’t think we want that. Especially as Donald Trump won’t be President forever.

  35. Arthur says:
    January 6, 2019 at 1:47 am

    “Q” might need to start working harder at spewing tick-tock BS.
    The competition’s breathing down his neck.

  36. mazziflol says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:18 am

    The U.S. Senate can expel members from the Senate by a two-thirds majority. The United States Constitution, Article I, Section 5, Clause 2 states: “Each House may determine the rules of its proceedings, punish its members for disorderly behavior, and, with the concurrence of two thirds, expel a member.”

    https://www.usconstitution.net/xconst_A1Sec5.html

    Online Petition:
    The removal of Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from office

    https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/removal-rashida-tlaib-d-mi-office-do-inappropriate-and-unstable-actions-becoming-congresswoman

  37. citizen817 says:
    January 6, 2019 at 2:19 am

    Ted Nugent Announces ‘Build The Wall’ Star-Studded Benefit Concert

    Invited to perform are legends like Kid Rock, the Freedom Girls, Toby Kieth’s former drummer with Jon Voight on bass for none other than Hank Williams Jr., and to cap it all off, Dolly Parton will sing a tribute to lifelong Republican Burt Reynolds before Loretta Lynn takes the stage for her farewell performance to sing God Bless the USA

