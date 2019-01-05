Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot? Arkansas Sheriff Deputy Shoots Family Chihuahua…

This is severely disturbing. Faulkner County, Arkansas, Sheriff Tim Ryals is now facing massive backlash thanks to a camera phone and social media.

A Faulkner sheriff deputy named Keenan Wallace was caught on camera shooting a small dog while investigating a neighborhood call reporting an aggressive dog. Initially the County Sheriff was slow to respond to the outcry; then the video went viral on social media. [Warning, this is disturbing]:

.

Thankfully the dog named “Reese’s” survived being shot.

ARKANSAS – The Faulkner County Sheriff has fired the deputy who was caught on camera shooting a small dog. Sheriff Tim Ryals said in the statement he felt deputy Keenan Wallace had numerous opportunities to deescalate the incident. Sheriff Ryals added it appears no state law was violated. The investigation will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for further review. (media link)

I can’t even fathom….

The Sheriff Office statement (source):

A GoFundMe for $5,000 has been set up to help pay for surgery – SEE HERE

