Whiskey-Tango-Foxtrot? Arkansas Sheriff Deputy Shoots Family Chihuahua…

This is severely disturbing. Faulkner County, Arkansas, Sheriff Tim Ryals is now facing massive backlash thanks to a camera phone and social media.
A Faulkner sheriff deputy named Keenan Wallace was caught on camera shooting a small dog while investigating a neighborhood call reporting an aggressive dog. Initially the County Sheriff was slow to respond to the outcry; then the video went viral on social media. [Warning, this is disturbing]:
Thankfully the dog named “Reese’s” survived being shot.
ARKANSAS – The Faulkner County Sheriff has fired the deputy who was caught on camera shooting a small dog. Sheriff Tim Ryals said in the statement he felt deputy Keenan Wallace had numerous opportunities to deescalate the incident.
Sheriff Ryals added it appears no state law was violated. The investigation will be turned over to the prosecuting attorney’s office for further review. (media link)
I can’t even fathom….
The Sheriff Office statement (source):
A GoFundMe for $5,000 has been set up to help pay for surgery – SEE HERE
My brother had a large puppy that was out playing (with him) in a large field behind his house, the local police were walking through the woods looking for some kids riding dirtbikes, the puppy (a large rottweiler) ran up to the police wagging his tail with his tongue hanging out, and they shot and killed him. Nothing ever came of it.
There have been several dogs shot in and around Denver, Commerce City and similar suburbs. Family dogs, dogs always near an owner, in front of their owners. Owners on the local radio station sobbing, unable to believe their pet is gone for no reason. Nothing is ever done.
There has been an ‘epidemic’ of dogs being shot by police across this country in the last several years – most, completely unjustifiable.
I have no idea why this has become so common, but it does not reflect well on law enforcement – and it makes it very difficult for me to argue with the left that cops don’t shoot too many (minority of the moment) when I know they are shooting too many dogs, needlessly
Even assistance dogs, at times, they’ll shoot for no reason.
Police officers definitely need training in how to deal with dogs.
Too many broken hearts.
Mind you, not all police officers but the force does have a problem that needs solving.
Agreed, and there have been kids hit when the cops have shot some of their dogs.
I’m not sure why the big change during the last 20 years.. it is almost as if, at some point, the cops as a group decided that they should never have to ‘suffer’ anything, no matter how trivial.
The Rules of Engagement used within this country, against the citizens, are are a lot more relaxed than the ROEs that our servicemen and women have to abide by when dealing with our adversaries in foreign countries – and the prosecutions for their violation are far more excessive.
The cop is “relieved of duties” but this doesn’t necessarily mean he was fired. In most departments he’d get a letter or something else minor go back to work. Or, if he does get fired, he’ll just show up working in another cop shop. Nothing much ever happens to bad cops. They’ll just keep getting rehired someplace else. Because of this behavior I never, ever, engage in the kind of support-our-brace-police commentary that often shows up on conservative sites. Many—by no means all but far too many–cops are little better than the criminals they arrest.
Support the right to arm Chihuahuas.
You bring up the point that if we let them take our guns, they will do that to us, without any recourse by the survivors if there is any.
Exactly ^^^^^
A good friend of mine in his early twenties last Christmas was shot like that dog on his front porch, he’s dead, shot several times not just once while crying for help. News all said ” no body or dash cam on officer”. His mother has been suing them and guess what they find? The arriving officer had dash and body cam. It shows a murder not self defense. The police dept has been harassing the lawyer now, threatening all kinds of personal attacks on him and family since this evidence was found.
So, when you see a cop, how are you supposed to react?
I just donated. Poor little PRECIOUS BABY!
There are times you want to get someone down and punch their face until you hit dirt.
The home resident asked for the officer’s badge number and instantly his fingers went up to his badge to hide it. Real class there. It would be an admission of guilt if he was in front of Mueller.
I doubt dogs are legal in DC. The city is so cold and evil.
They say: ” if you are in DC and want a friend, get a dog.” So that is why there is none.
Life imitates art.
“That is not my dog.”
The good inspector trying to cross the castle moat is just the best
The other was him in the beer hall with the giant pretzel .😅
There’s so much wrong in that video I don’t know where to start.
This video may have saved the trigger happy ex-deputy from a more costly human version of that incident.
LikeLiked by 4 people
This gives good decent LEO’s a bad name because people conflate the jerks with the rest of the profession.
No excuse for the deputy’s actions. Glad he was fired.
OTOH, why is someone’s dog unleashed and running around other peoples’ properties? That in itself is an act of cruelty because it exposes the animal to risk of phyiscal abuse by animal haters and risk of injury or death in the roadway. Not smart or responsible.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Exactly – day and night difference between this POS and the people at the ceremony for Officer Singh.
I just wish I could say that my personal experience was with more of the latter and less of the former – unfortunately, that is not the case.
I believe the dogs were initially abandoned by some of the guy’s neighbors and he was the only one in the neighborhood feeding them.
That’s one stupid cop. Drop kick it and find a new profession.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congressperson?
I’m sorry but I simply don’t agree with the sentiment expressed here by the readers and Sundance h8mself. Why is it people justify the bad behavior of dogs just because it’s small. Teeeth hurt no matter the size of the animal. Add 30 pounds and a few inches and nobody would think twice.
I own a dog myself that weights 90 pounds yet me dog is well behaved and every aggressive dog around me are small breed dogs. Why is it expected my dog behaves itself while Little breeeds seem to get away with anything. Learn to control your freaking dog!!,
The owner was asked multiple times to come out to the road simply because the officer didn’t want to have to deal with the dog.
Yes, there must be much more to this story … First, dogs must be under control at all times on a 4’ or 6’ leash—NOT the expandable thin cord variety, which can wrap around legs of people and/or other creatures. Second, that breed, though tiny, are one of the most vocal and vicious. One loose ran across parking lot in Monterey to attack my tiny Yorkie; owner had recently rescued it, and daughter took off leash she said. Long story short, it bit me as I was trying to open its jaws on my pup’s neck. Thankfully the Christmas tree attendant came and pulled it off my Yorkie!
sundance, with all due respect, have you owned dogs?
They are both a joy and a serious responsibility that many owners do not understand.
Let’s wait to hear more about this story and the seriousness of this breed and it’s owner.
Over the years I have met many home owners who have dogs. Some of those dogs were more than annoying, they were aggressive in their barking, their harassment of me, even though I was a stranger to the home and the owner was just a few feet from me as we talked.
I would ask the owner to take care of their dog. If no immediate action was taken I would up my displeasure by suggesting to the owner I would contact “the dog whisperer” to get their dog under control. That usually did the trick, especially as the owner realized I was focused on the dog and no longer on them. Never got bitten, but came close more than once!
Your dog, your property and I was an invited guest. Who is responsible for the dog? Seems to me the real question is whether or not the owner took appropriate action after the cop behaved in response to the barking animal. Of course, it appears the shot came out of nowhere and without direct notice to the home owner that such an action was imminent.
Further, the Sheriff’s direct response to this incident suggests a high level of PR BS by him.
My bottom line: The cop was a smartass, the owner too irritated, and the Sheriff a community kiss ass vote getter.
The owner should have been more direct in controlling the barking dog. This began with a loud mouth dog not under control. The cop is also a bad shot!
The resident wasn’t being helpful, but the deputy discharged a firearm in a non threatening situation. Fire the cop and hire a proper dogcatcher for these situations.
LikeLiked by 3 people
And the latest update: He’s been fired
Look around on the intertubes and you’ll find at least one video of a cop coaxing a fenced non-aggressive not even barking dog over to him and then shot it in the head at darn near point-blank range.
This here cop needs, if not convicted, at least committed for lengthy evaluation.
The homeowner was correct also in protesting the shooting directly in front of him, which was in line with his person, where concrete or a rock in the yard could have deflected the bullet into him or his home, after all, Chicuahua’s aren’t the best bullet stoppers around.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or Google “cop shoots dog”. People are finally starting to track the numbers.
https://reason.com/blog/2019/01/05/video-arkansas-cop-casually-shoots-a-9-p
The homeowner did not grasp that he himself was in serious danger.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That Deputy not only should be fired but he should be charged for felony trespassing felony dishcharge of a weapon and felony detention. That deputy violated many Constitutional rights and violated a ton of laws. Just because you have a badge and gun does not give you the right to detain someone on their property after you act like a retard with a firearm.
LikeLiked by 3 people
In the meanwhile…20 teenagers were killed in Chicago…10 in LA…50 in Detroit…and 30 in Oakland.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Exactly. Sentimentality like this is chilling scary to me.
A chihuahua could never murder, rape or rob in his entire life.
There’s nothing to defend yourself from.
A teenager from Oakland is a whole ‘nother matter.
I know. I grew up there.
Completely different situations…
The cop came on to that citizen taxpayer’s property and instead of ‘protecting and serving’ he made assumptions, threatened, attempted to intimidate, and when all that failed he ‘punished’ the citizen for not showing the officer the desired subservience.
Most of the dead teenagers in those gang and drug infested cities have made choices (behaviors) that have put themselves at risk, and they are not (typically) being shot by the authorities that we taxpayers pay to protect us.
I don’t want any of those people dead, but there is a day/night difference in the circumstances.
-snip-
Sheriff Tim Ryals said in a statement that Deputy Keenan Wallace was “relieved of his duties” for actions that “fell short” of the standards of the office.
-snip-
Stone said Wallace, who also had a K-9, …
https://www.arkansasonline.com/news/2019/jan/05/arkansas-sheriffs-deputy-leave-after-dog-shot/
Beats me……
An officer with a K-9 partner can’t tell the difference between a dangerous dog and a yipper…..is there some lifetime list this guy can put on like sex offenders?
Hubster’s aunt and cousin live up there, but if I call her to find out the scoop she’ll still be talking this time tomorrow. He can call her when he gets up 😉
It wasn’t about the dog.
The officer was making a point to the guy with the camera – that the officer is special, and the (presumed) dog owner wasn’t.
That ex-officer is/was from the the “them and us” LEO cult… the only difference between that cult and the globalists/deep state we’re fighting is that they still have to pay homage to the same elite we’re fighting.
Some people should not have a gun as part of their job, period. For some, like this cop, it’s like giving a 6-year old a bicycle and telling him he can’t ride it.
I don’t like chihuahuas but this was wrong.
The psych screening sure isn’t working..
Use pepper spray, Barney…..
He pulled the taser for the citizen… this was a choice.
DLM ‘Dogs Lives Matter.”
This happens every single day. Cops routinely shoot family pets (often in front of children) when serving warrants or responding to domestic disturbances.
It’s about damned time people started to care.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I agree 100%. If they all wore body cameras, they would be more careful.
I’ve had many a dog come at me on a call. Some were quite big and some were downright mean looking, and not one of them was ever a tiny little chihuahua. Even if that small dog was rabid and super aggressive, what danger was the cop in. A swift kick and the dog would run off yapping.
Again, I’ve had big ass dogs run at me on a call and a quick “tap” on the head with a baton sent them running the other way. We had full authority to shoot dangerous dogs if they threaten us, but if we shoot a dog, than we better be able to justify, just as if it were a person, that our lives or the lives of others, were in danger.
This POS cop shot the dog to prove to the guy how tough he was…and nothing more. The guy committed the biggest crime a person could commit in the eyes of this cop…Pissing Off Da Police. If you see the video, the cop even admits he shot the dog in order to “punish” the guy for not doing what the cop said.
Thank god this POS was fired. I highly doubt this guy will EVER get another job with any other agency….ever. His career is over as law enforcement and rightfully so. We do NOT need cops with this kind of attitude carrying a gun and a badge, thinking they are above the law.
Good Riddance.
Unfortunately, “relieved of duty” may not mean he’s actually fired. A common pattern for fired cops like this is that they float over to another suburb and go to work there.
Relieved of duty means fired. the sheriff is simply using nice words…kinda like how the word “downsizing” means fired without saying the word.
And I assure you, this guy will NEVER carry a gun and a badge again. There are just way too many good young men and women applying for these law enforcement jobs now, and no agency is so desperate for cops that they will hire this known asshole walking liability lawsuit waiting to happen over someone who shows promise and the proper mentality (except maybe Detroit). If there is one thing law enforcement agencies do NOT want is liability and a lawsuit…and this guy is definitely one.
This guy will be lucky to work mall security. He is done…I can almost guarantee it….relieved of duty means we all are relieved that this guy will NEVER work in law enforcement ever. And with this story forever stored on the internet, he will never be able to hide what he did. That smarmy talking down and that “fuck you I have a gun and a badge” attitude…any job will be hard for him to find.
I would not be so sure of no danger in case of rabies. My encounter was with a rabid fox over twenty years ago. Even though I carried a big stick, in an encounter lasting less than ten seconds, I ended up bleeding from both arms and all five fingers on one hand. I threw away the stick, picked up the fox by its hind legs, threw it away, and ran as fast as I could. Even though I was treated at the emergency room within an hour, after the last rabies shot about a month later the doctor treating me said that “we were worried about you.” The one mistake I made was that before going to the emergency room, I should have washed out the wounds thoroughly with water. On the other hand, I would assume that a rabid dog would go straight for the bite, and not do much yapping.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you.
Hope this cop gets jail time. Criminal with a badge.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Agreed! Sometimes a uniform can make people evil.
While I agree that what happened was F’d up and should have been handled in a far different manner most municipalities have leash laws. Most leash laws require your dog be on a leash or restrained, even on your own property. As a public safety servant I have been bitten by a dog during the course of my duties. I have also been nearly bitten on several other occasions. I carry peppers spray and a stun gun for protection of my crew and myself from aggressive dogs. The key is aggressive dogs. I have yet to have to use either of those devices and will do so only as a last resort. Maybe this officer should be charged with unlawful discharge of a firearm. If a civilian did this you know darn well they would be charged!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Please, . . . quit the preaching! What you say is true but, it’s beside the point.
Leash laws are certainly the case in the big cities and nanny states, but I know of several communities that look less rural/suburban than the background in the video where there are no leash laws.
That said, I’m not sure that it matters, we’ve had cops in local cities that have gone into backyards without notifying the homeowner and shot dogs responding (barking and ‘charging’ per the officer, no bites) to the officer’s invasion. They’ve shot dogs behind gates inside the home while conducting ‘raids’ on the wrong home. There is never a penalty – and I’m sure there wouldn’t have been any here if the homeowner hadn’t video’d and posted it.
I agree with your and dekare’s way of dealing with dogs. I’ve also been bit (multiple times over my life) and it has yet to kill me. The idea of killing a dog to avoid a bite is repugnant to me.
When did the cops become such wimps?
Dog bites hurt.. Deep puncture wounds.. The pain gets worse in the first thirty minutes or so.. Then level off at a point.. The large canine teeth will leave deep open holes that will start oozing blood and epidermal fluid for hours.. The pain will persist.. Canine saliva will cause infection deep into the wound.. Treat appropriately..
If attacked by a wild animal – they usually go for the neck.. Domesticated animals often go for an appendage.. Crush their larynx and/or gouge their eyeballs out with your thumbs.. Grab a leg and try and break it off.. Whatever you are able to initially grab.. Just go with it and try to break it..
Actually, dog bites are usually tearing wounds rather than puncture wounds and secondary infection is rare, unlike cat or human bites.
Yes but a chihuahua’s different. The main thing is not to let him bite you in the torso, where your vital organs are located. If a chihuahua gets on top of you, feed him your arms until help arrives. As long as he’s unable to pierce your heart or lungs with his canine teeth you’ll probably survive the attack
I hope you are right that he is never allowed to ever be LEO again..but,just hope that he doesn’t “fall thru the cracks:” and some dept. doesn’t do due diligence..and he is hired somewhere..they whole thing actually made me sick to my stomach..and there does seem to be a rash of these kinds of stories…what gets me is the no punishment or very little.
You know what would ensure he doesn’t “fall thru the cracks?” Charging him with brandishing a firearm, negligent discharge, cruelty to animals, deprivation of rights under the color of the law, and whatever else they can think of. If the sheriff and DA don’t do that then they are just as corrupt.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Damaging private property?
Why call the cops.. Just go outside and drop kick the offending chihuahua back across the street.. Problem solved..
The whole situation was ridiculous. Starting with a stupid neighbor calling the cops on a chihuahua..
As far as the incident.. Self-discipline was lacking.. For all parties involved..
He didn’t. He called the cops because his neighbor lady pointed a weapon 2ft away from him.
This is the quintessential oathscum that will not hesitate to fire on us. Effing Hessian.
LikeLiked by 2 people
And it makes life harder for the kind of cops that I grew up respecting – the kind that showed up for Officer Singh’s funeral.
It’s also why the homeowner in the video might not have wanted to go out to the street to talk to that trigger happy, self-important officer.
If you treat ‘us’ like that, don’t be surprised when ‘we’ don’t have your back, don’t be surprised when ‘we’ want nothing to do with you, don’t be surprised when you feel like you are patrolling Bosnia, instead of your own community.
Being fired and hopefully never hired again could be what saves this POS sociopaths life.
A display like that in front of the wrong person that also has a gun and has been put in fear of his life due to the insane actions of a what is supposed to be a trained public servant could be deadly.
And justifiably so imo.
Exactly what I thought when I watched the video…
You make a good point. If you see a cop being a complete condescending asshole and then shoot a small innocent non-threatening dog for the simply fact that it was to punish a citizen for not kissing his ass enough, and that cop then continued forward with his gun still in hand and in a threatening manner…on your private property..without notice of a warrant, and no crime has been committed and the cop is unable to articulate any reasonable suspicion, and that owner had a licensed concealed carry…and drew on the cop and killed him to stop the threat of harm to himself and his family…well…a good attorney could make sure that guy never sees any punishment.
Cops are not above the law and a citizen is not obligated to follow their commands if that cop is being unlawful. We are allowed to defend ourselves against ANYONE…including asshole threatening cops. It’s all about lawful actions and threat of lethal violence.
This cop being fired now might have saved not just the life of come innocent civilian that he shot dead for no other reason than the civilian failed to bow down to him, but might have saved his own life. One thing for sure…firing this cop saved the county a future big time lawsuit that was going to happen eventually.
Good point THC.
Cops shooting INNOCENT anything are AH’s plain and simple. If someone will kill an innocent domesticated animal for no reason, they are a danger to society! I hope to God he doesn’t own a police dog!
When President Trump declined to listen to the Karshogghi torture tape, I sympathized. We are all too aware of the pain in this world. We know too much as it is.
And if we internalize such evil, it finds a home within us. It is therefore preferable to purify our thoughts, lest we manifest the evil we see in the world.
?
The dog didn’t do as it was told immediately and without question…. with the right cop, that’s a reason to shoot the one who disrespects his self esteem and rank. Especially in front of people.
The dog was humiliating him by not cowering.
Happens a lot.
In the YouTube comments it says that the Deputy was fired for actions that fall short of the departments standards.
I hope this angle gets looked into.
“fired his service weapon that injured an animal while in close proximity to a citizen.”
Translation: He got caught.
“in close proximity to a citizen.”
Irrelevant. Cops often fire handguns in close proximity etc….
It was shot to intimidate the guy, the cop didn’t know he wasn’t the owner.
It was tiny, so not a threat, threat wasn’t why it was shot.
The unstable cop was showing the guy who was boss.
Happens a lot.
The cop did know. He was informed right away. First sentence the victim speaks to the officer…. “it’s not my dog”.
