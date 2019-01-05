Saturday January 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Sharing Right Division
Do you remember how dispensational truth was first shared with you? This writer cannot think about rightly dividing God’s Word without remembering the wonderfully gracious way these truths were patiently shared with him and his wife. No one acted like they were superior to us, that they were smarter than we, nor did they attempt to attack key doctrines where we might disagree. No one sought to win a scriptural argument. We were not embarrassed by public questioning. There were no threats, implied or otherwise, that fellowship might be withdrawn if our convictions remained unchanged, nor was there any hint of frustration with our understandings.
Those who first shared dispensational truths with us did so as it should be done, in a gracious and godly manner. As the saying goes, “You can attract more bees with honey than vinegar.” So, those who ministered to us did so in an extremely loving manner. They followed the instruction Paul gave to Timothy: “The servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient, in meekness instructing those that oppose themselves” (II Tim. 2:24-25).
Nonetheless, there certainly was opposition on our part when these servants of the Lord began to shed new light on traditionally held doctrines. Yet, with tenderness, they put Colossians 4:6 into practice: “Let your speech be alway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.” These discussions were frequent and sometimes lasted into the wee hours of the morning, but there was diligence on the part of these soldiers of Christ. Their method of ministry made the doctrines they believed in palatable to us. We thank God this was the approach that was taken with us, and it is probably the only one that would have worked. As we read this testimony, may each of us be encouraged to share dispensational truth with others and always be certain to do so in such a tender way that we “adorn the doctrine” we believe.
By Pastor John Fredericksen
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/sharing-right-division/
2Timothy 2:24 And the servant of the Lord must not strive; but be gentle unto all men, apt to teach, patient,
25 In meekness instructing those that oppose themselves; if God peradventure will give them repentance to the acknowledging of the truth;
26 And that they may recover themselves out of the snare of the devil, who are taken captive by him at his will.
Colossians 4:6 Let your speech be alway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.
2Timothy 2:15 Study to shew thyself approved unto God, a workman that needeth not to be ashamed, rightly dividing the word of truth.
LikeLike
D_I:
Since you concentrate so well on spiritual things, and we need that, even over and above our physical-bodily-practical things if we want all that to work in the proper order and blessing of God, I am posting 2 links to a couple of articles that I think you would enjoy.
The first link is an article by Michael Bresciani, a great man of God who I have been in touch with for 2-3 years and have had a marvelous spirit of communication with. He is the real deal. No modern day religious fashion, cult stuff, prosperity gospel, self-proclamation and money sucking religious devices. None of that. I find him to be one of the most genuine and purists of the original truth of the whole word of God in the earth today. He would have fit right in with the original New Testament church and ministry. The second article contains some interesting thoughts about the long-game of the progressive left’s agenda. Hope either one or both bless you. Blessings to you and yours.
https://www.americanprophet.org/Prophecy-2019-Denying-the-Emergence-of-NWO-even-while-it-develops-in-our-Faces-editorial_Bresciani_3210.htm
https://ipatriot.com/immigration-the-leftist-fallacy-and-subversion-of-america/
LikeLike
Caturday Greetings!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You do absolutely put the best, funniest, most hilarious pet and animal stuff on here. I know where to come on here when I’m kinda upset and maybe a little too angry about things….and get a respite and good laugh! We need that!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
God bless and protect you, Sundance.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Caturday!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Good early am morning fellow Treepers:
If this actually posts, I’ll be a happy camper considering the boondoggle of a “drunken” WordPress that gave me fits yesterday morning,confusing itself no matter what I did right, and I did do everything right…but still, my piece didn’t get posted. Thank you Beverley for posting Kipling’s THE GODS OF THE COPYBOOK HEADINGS since I apparently couldn’t because of…as piper567 rightly said…cranky Uncle.WP. That is one more reason I love this site. People here come to each other’s rescue! I thank all of you who replied with your best advice to my comments about all that yesterday.
This little poem is not one I have posted very much or at all on average intelligence sites over the past 12 years. It is a bit difficult, but CTH readers are deep and intelligent enough to get the drift of my theme here. It overall covers societal break down, corruption, lust, greed, sin and mortality’s blindness to face its condition and coming recompense. You can interpret on several levels, so feel free to do so. And keep the word hedonism in mind. I’ll leave it at that.
Have a blessed day, Sundance, ad Rem and all here in this last refuge and comfort station!
EPICUREAN GRAPES
It is a time divine
And secret planting of new grapes
The precious harvest of a wine
Unknown to men this age
To disturb and disengage
The lusts of the beasts
And deceiving shadow priests
Who pillage Beauty and her soul, rapes
As hungry, wanton lions whose jaw gape
At the delight of Eden’s first flesh and fair
Children of the innocents of Creation’s golden hair
Unbeknown and unaware
Of the day and consummation
The final subjugation
Of will and stubborn pride
Desire and blindside
Of diffusing permeation
Pseudo-sophistication
Destructive and mutative
Utterly quantitative
Of Epicurean hedonism and unrestrained tastes
And lurid, vile and beastly want debased
Every soul shame-faced
Unknowing of finality
And circumstantiality
Of all that righteous Law demands
And higher Justice countermands
Without the designation
Of Man’s legislation
Of excuse and exhibition
Without the recognition
Of his loss and prohibition
Of holiest truths revering Light
Manifest this holy silent night…….
AS/2006
LikeLiked by 1 person
angelle, so glad you at least temporarily outfoxed WP.
Thanks for posting this work.
I like the way the focus alternates between close and further away…threats and realities.
LikeLike
LikeLike
Happy Cursday, Treepers!!
LikeLike
This story has a happy ending. The nice people who found Suger helped her find her mom. 🙂
LikeLike
I’d like to start today off by heartily thanking newly elected Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib for single-handedly undoing the whitewashing of imported Islam that 5th columnist agents like CAIR have been doing for years. Her partner in domestic jihad Rep Ilhan Omar, has already let out a vile string of anti-Semitic vitriol more fitting of a neo-Nazi than a Moslem…oh wait, they’re connected…never mind.
Here’s hoping both keeps up the string, can’t wait to hear capos Feinstein and Schumer defending their fellow Rats anti-Semitic rhetoric. They’ll both support the Moslem anti-American policy, it’s their forte, I want to see them squeam trying to bow play handmaidens to Moslem provocateurs.
Keep up the good work ladies, we appreciate your efforts.
LikeLiked by 1 person