D’oh Canada – Former Canadian Prime Minister: President Trump “Really is a Motherf**ker!”…

In February 1993, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney announced his retirement effective June 25, 1993.  Ms. Kim Campbell succeeded Mulroney becoming the first female Prime Minister of Canada from June 25, 1993 to November 4, 1993.

Today, Ms. Campbell tweeted this about the current President of the United States:

Ms. Kim Campbell was the first female Prime Minister of Canada.  However, months later she lost the national election and simultaneously wiped out her own party.  In the past several years Ms. Campbell has been a strong member of the progressive left.

A review of 71-year-old Ms. Campbell’s current TWITTER FEED highlights her elitist views, ideological perspectives and a disposition that seems perpetually angry about things.

192 Responses to D’oh Canada – Former Canadian Prime Minister: President Trump “Really is a Motherf**ker!”…

  1. MaineCoon says:
    January 5, 2019 at 5:55 pm

    A deadbeat,5-month failed CA PM, grabbing onto the coattails of a Palestinian-Flag-Flying-Tiqiya-lyin’-Divorced-Mooslim-Dem-Rep because it is the only way she to get into the media limelight.

    She is old news as soon as Sundance posts another article.

    Next.

    • helix35 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:47 pm

      He’s REALLY getting to them now. Gotta love Trump.

    • Dennis Leonard says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      Actually she is thinking she js in her twilight years and this is what they do,”A review of 71-year-old Ms. Campbell’s current TWITTER FEED highlights her elitist views, ideological perspectives and a disposition that seems perpetually angry about things.”

    • BigMamaTEA says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      Geez lou-eezzz! What happened to even minimal manners/proper etiquette for the professional situation?!!!

      I mean, I could speak like a trash/whore too, and probably, er, mostly, do yelling at senate tee-vee from the privacy of my command center….but good grief!!! Public Figures/Public Representatives/Public Format!!!!!!!!

      THESE ARE YOUR FEMINIST WOMEN from the 60’s college radical crowd. I bet next they’ll be scratching and spitting in public. And they always have these attractive younger hanger-on-groupies with them, which are probably sharing more than just photo ops with these old-dikes!

      • webgirlpdx says:
        January 5, 2019 at 7:37 pm

        Mama: LOL. Me too!
        “I mean, I could speak like a trash/whore too, and probably, er, mostly, do yelling at senate tee-vee from the privacy of my command center….but good grief!!! Public Figures/Public Representatives/Public Format!!!!!!!!”

        My husband comes in to find me yelling at the TV and commentators and more than once as told me that “he loves it when I talk dirty”. 🙂

    • mopar2016 says:
      January 5, 2019 at 7:29 pm

      Just another foul mouthed leftist. She needs to keep her mother off the street.
      I’m sure PDJT has heard that word before.
      The old song “Hair of the Dog” comes to mind.

  4. Bree says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:26 pm

    Trash. Plain and simple. Our POTUS is a class act!

  5. Co says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:32 pm

    President Trump is getting the job done and THIS is all these kind of women have to say. She must have burned her copy of Emily Post with her Bra. Someone mail her one of those stupid pink hats to complete the moronic ensemble We are winning BIGLEY and they don’t like it…not one bit!

  6. harrydhuffman (@harrydhuffman) says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:37 pm

    He goes right over their heads. When I was a teenager, I had a book of “Posers”, which were witty logic problems (like, you meet two guys at a crossroads, and one is of a clan that always tells the truth, the other from one that always lies…) They could understand Trump if they took him as a serious “poser” who doesn’t stay in the box they want to see him in. They don’t think, in approaching him…just another clue to their functional insanity.

  7. jackphatz says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:38 pm

    It takes intelligence but mostly wisdom to be effective leaders of anything. When you use profanity as your platform or the means for empowerment, it proves you have no message.

  8. paper doll says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Another failure grasping for relevance….yawn

  9. California Joe says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:39 pm

    Did KI’m borrow the pants suit from Hillary?

  10. Merkin Muffy says:
    January 5, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    Notice all the failures hate Trump?

  11. LafnH20 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    That’s IT ?

    MOFO….

    HA!!😆

  12. 10en6ixty6ix says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    Someone is feeling highly insignificant.

  13. k4jjj says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:15 pm

    Wow ! A Canadian with less class than Jim Carrey.

  14. Mike in a Truck says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:24 pm

    I tell my elitist cousins up in Montreal this all the time: If it wasnt for the U.S. ya’ll would be speaking Russian beginning sometime around 1945. Gee they hate that.

  15. webgirlpdx says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:34 pm

    I went to Campbell’s twitter feed but I think she must have deleted that tweet. Is anyone else able to find it there now. Looks like she mostly retweets.

  16. Genie says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    Hoser.

  17. nuthinmuffin says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    irrelevant…crawl back in your hole

  18. Anne Marie says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    Campbell was a very temporary PM whose only claim to fame was having a travelling companion/boyfriend some 20 years her junior. Very forgettable. She was an embarrassment to Canadians.

  19. noob says:
    January 5, 2019 at 7:51 pm

    Leftists are religious fanatics. Their god is envy. Envy is a form of anger, an emotion, irrational. Envy does not want what others have, envy wants to destroy them for having it.

  20. covfefe999 says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:01 pm

    Why did she delete her tweet? If she’s going to make that kind of statement she should stand behind it. The internet never forgets anyway. 🙂

  21. merrly says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    Everyone will get paid retroactively. The left knows it, too.

  22. merrly says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:14 pm

    At this point, why should Trump give a F about any of them? He tried for 2 years to bring them to the table on all issues and to bring bipartisanship to the government. They will never work with him. All they have done is insult him, lie about him and persecute him. If you ask me, he has been too patient with them. I say, just do it all without them, any way he can!

  23. Reality says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    If Mitch gets his wish and the Don is impeached by the Dem House, though it’s impossible to believe the Senate would affirm it, what possible role would SCOTUS play?

  24. lotbusyexec says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:26 pm

    I hate to say it BUT I can because I am a female — most progressive females that I know are so bitter and so angry that they are blinded by their abject hate towards PDJT. It is truly a mental disorder that needs to be added to the DSM (the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders). I hope to see Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) added and highlighted next edition.

  25. emeraldcoaster says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    Looks like the hard Left came up with their latest Word of the Week. Guess they’ll launch a hashtag campaign featuring the profanity next. Pathetic!

  26. webgirlpdx says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    If anyone asks him, he should just say he’s never heard of her.

  28. fragemall says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    As an earlier poster said, the only answer to the mf insult is “keep your mother off the street”

    I’ve seen this used in face to face encounters and it always drives the m effer into a sputtering rage.

  29. Donna in Oregon says:
    January 5, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    These lefty woman are so boorish. What’s she going to do next, grab her crotch and spit?

    The Pink Pussy hats are not their trademark, it’s unshaven armpits, herpes, drugs, booze and pills.

    They are all the same losers that the media says are “brilliant and talented”. Consider the source….they are fakes just like the fake news.

    Has-beens. Old globalist politicians and their propaganda have got to go. Let’s replace the media too. We have the technology to do it. There is nothing stopping the Conservatives from going outside the fake mainstream. Who says it’s “mainstream” anyway? Why the MSM of course.

    Time to challenge the status quo. Make something new!

  30. joeknuckles says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:03 pm

    He may be a MFer to some people, but she is no MILF.

  31. Gunnar says:
    January 5, 2019 at 9:10 pm

    On behalf of Canada, please accept my sincerest apologies for the actions, commentaries and slanted news coverage of my countrymen, and the useless Globalist turds they choose to elect. As a proud Canadian patriot, both of English and French Canadian heritage, I am appalled on a daily basis by their beliefs and attitudes. I like our traditions, I like our Royalty, and what I have always believed is our quiet « slow burn » love of country, a sharp contrast to our more obvious and brash southern neighbours’ patriotism.

    However, anyone who believes that our traditions of free speech and freedom are not supported and in fact promoted by our loud-talking, upright and brave « big brother », by American patriots with their First and Second Amendments, would be a fool. Don’t get me wrong, we’ve pulled our weight in the past, but let’s face it: big bro weighs more, and he got the weight moving in the first place.

    So, sorry for all that, and my thanks for your continued support and good work. President Trump is messing with Globalists everywhere, and I am overjoyed every time he makes Trudeau look the fool he is.

    Thanks eh?

