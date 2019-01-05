D’oh Canada – Former Canadian Prime Minister: President Trump “Really is a Motherf**ker!”…

In February 1993, Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney announced his retirement effective June 25, 1993. Ms. Kim Campbell succeeded Mulroney becoming the first female Prime Minister of Canada from June 25, 1993 to November 4, 1993.

Today, Ms. Campbell tweeted this about the current President of the United States:

Ms. Kim Campbell was the first female Prime Minister of Canada. However, months later she lost the national election and simultaneously wiped out her own party. In the past several years Ms. Campbell has been a strong member of the progressive left.

A review of 71-year-old Ms. Campbell’s current TWITTER FEED highlights her elitist views, ideological perspectives and a disposition that seems perpetually angry about things.

