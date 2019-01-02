Wednesday January 2nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
The Maker Of All Made Sin For Us
It is thrilling to trace through the New Testament and find the word “made,” and to observe how our Lord Jesus Christ, the great Creator of all, humbled Himself, died on Calvary’s cross and arose again from the dead to save, justify and glorify sinners.
St. Paul says of Christ: “All things were created by Him and for Him” (Col. 1:16), and St. John adds by inspiration: “All things were made by Him; and without Him was not anything made that was made… The world was made by Him” (John 1:3,10).
How wonderful it is, then, that He, the Creator of all, came to be one with us — yes, one of us! John tells us again that the Maker of all was “made flesh” (John 1:14) and Paul declares that “when the fulness of the time was come, God sent forth His Son, made of a woman, made under the law…” (Gal. 4:4), that He “made Himself of no reputation …and was made in the likeness of men” (Phil. 2:6,7). In his letter to the Hebrews he adds that Christ was “made [for] a little [while] lower than the angels for the suffering of death” (Heb. 2:9). More than that, he declares that our Lord was “made a curse for us” (Gal. 3:13) to redeem us from the curse of the law, and that God “made Him to be sin for us…” (II Cor. 5:21).
Thus in one stroke, at Calvary , our Lord, the great Creator, bore the penalty for sin that would have sunk a world to hell, and for this “God also hath highly exalted Him” (Phil. 2:9), having “raised him from the dead and set Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places, far above all…” (Eph. 1:20,21). “God hath made that same Jesus… both Lord and Christ” (Acts 2:36) so that now He has been “made higher than the heavens” (Heb. 7:26).
As a result the simplest believer in this mighty Savior is “made… accepted in the Beloved One” (Eph. 1:6) and “made [to] sit… in heavenly places in Christ Jesus” (Eph. 2:6). He is “made the righteousness of God in Him” (II Cor. 5:21), “that being justified by His grace, we should be made heirs according to the hope of eternal life” (Tit. 3:7).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-maker-of-all-made-sin-for-us/
Good day all Treepers and readers.
This poem is one of a 20 part poem series that began with the first poem titled FAIR MAIDENS OF THE SEA. That poem was a duel love story between man and woman, but higher up, between God and His beloved Creation. I wrote the whole series over a 3-4 year period in the 2000s. I published some it on the old My Space years ago.
The accompanying video is Mars Lasar’s song, RAPTURE, and is lofty, ethereal, beautiful and ends with a magnificent climaxing motion of glory and voice. Listen while reading.
A SONG UPON THE MIDNIGHT SEA
Shh…Listen
Crystals glisten
The siren of the Sea
The whispering wind
The wailing song of a tearful end
Is heard once again in the tempests of night
Beneath kissing stars of a glorious Light
Bespeaking the love of a union arising
The wings and the flight of a dove now surprising…
All of Earth quiet
All of Earth sleeping
All of Mortality beneath Heaven’s keeping
The Mystery of Law and Love’s Revelation
Suddenly opened as Time’s Revocation
A Season of turning and fiery Embers
Falling from heights as History remembers
The way of the wind and breath of humanity
The darkness and void of pride and its vanity
But Love conquers all this Silent Night
Stars in the midst of a Wonder and Bright
Perfection of Lights in its glorious Reign
The ceasing of suffering, toil and pain…
Angelle Staria – 10.5.2007
Peace to all!
ABOVE AND BELOW. KÁLFAFELLSTINDUR. ICELAND.
CLIFFS OF MOHER, IRELAND. WHAT A SIGHT TO SEE
I think this qualifies as really good “tears in my beer” music. Even though he’s a young’un, Mo gets it pretty good.
Now on a totally random subject, and taking nothing away from the Longhorns, the Georgia Bulldogs were horrific tonight. Their attitudes were insulting to all who prepared for the Sugar Bowl and who were looking forward to seeing some good competitive football.and to the SEC. Really bad. Big, big mistake.
A friend described them as gladiators who are about as alienated from sports fans as the originals ever were for Roman spectators. They show contempt for the people in the stands who they obviously despise. I’ve stopped watching football. Never much liked pro-ball anyway.
Ivehadit, I agree…too bad.
I certainly was expecting a different sort of game!
yeah, the vaunted SEC!
Be Still . . .
As we go from day to day,
To here and there along our way,
Always busy and so involved,
But is it that for which we’re called?
Two meetings here, lunch over there,
Two more tonight, what will I wear?
Pick up the kids, calls on the phone,
Just three quick stops, and then we’re home.
Someone’s been wronged, I must speak out.
My help is needed, there’s no doubt.
We’ll make a plan to fight this thing
And not be stopped by anything.
We’ll find problems, expose them all
And make the guilty take their fall.
We’ll be vigilant day and night
And fight for what we know is right.
But . . .
We must not fail to see God’s plan,
To trust in Him and not in man.
Do we take time for what God said,
Wait for Him to work in our stead?
Seek His face, be still and know
He is God, and learn to let go,
To trust in Him to win the fight,
Dispel the darkness with His Light.
Be still before Him, and so wait
With patience, for God controls fate.
Vengeance is His, and judgment just,
Acknowledge Him, give Him your trust.
So as we go from day to day
To here and there along our way,
Let’s all slow down and know His grace,
Seek His kingdom and see His Face.
+ Ecclesiastes 3:7 . . . a time to be silent and a time to speak.
+ Psalm 46:10 He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
+ Exodus 14:14 The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.
+ Psalm 37:7 Be still before the Lord and wait patiently for him; fret not yourself over the one who prospers in his way, over the man who carries out evil devices!
+ Psalm 62:5 For God alone, O my soul, wait in silence, for my hope is from him.
+ Isaiah 32:17 And the effect of righteousness will be peace, and the result of righteousness, quietness and trust forever.
+ 1 Thessalonians 4:11 And to aspire to live quietly, and to mind your own affairs, and to work with your hands, as we instructed you.
Be still and know. Yes.
David wrote…Wait upon the Lord and He will bring it to pass. Then there is ISAIAH 50:10
Of course, we know that doesn’t mean we sit on our hands and never do anything.
But there comes a time, like Paul taught, that when you have done all, then stand fast and hold the position and do not budge, whether it be in a fiery furnace, a prison of torture or in a better place of blessing.
There are some very powerful evil things we are not going to move out of the way or get undone in our own strength. If we wait upon the Lord and be still before Him, the Holy Spirit will guide us into all truth and show us things to come. Jesus said that. I find this quality of battle strength and patience greatly lacking in the whole church at large.
Too many people, even Christians, are busy watching Netflix, playing digital games, bowing down at the sports altars, etc,etc, etc…
But then there are those 5 virgins who had their lamps trimmed with oil and gained entrance to the bridegroom’s invitation.
Peace
AMEN! as a born again Christian, I look around me w the thought of all things being new. All things were born again not just me. I see the world in a different light. All this bc God gave his only son to die for our sins. MY salvation…YOUR salavation is EVERYTHING to him. His love hold no boundaries n even as I type this my eyes fill w tears bc no one knows as well as I do how grateful I am for that. I LOVE YOU GOD! I’m ready. I would GLADLY die for my belief and my love for him. We are all here bc he’s not finished w us yet. Take heed in that and TESTIFY!! GATHER DISCIPLES until he calls us home!!
They should have killed the damn thing…..
That is way too funny! Idiot.
I was thinkin…
My first experience of driving was on a tractor pulling the bushhog to mow the pasture; but after I had that down pat, I got to drive a real car !!!
Easy peasy…
Treepers – I had a very sweet and touching experience today when an elderly man whom I do not really know stopped to talk with me as I groomed my horse. I just happened to ask him how his wife was as I had seen them together previously. He cried out that he had buried her just last week – that she had died very unexpectedly, and that he was devastated. We hugged, he cried again, told me of his pain and loneliness and hugged me some more. My point is, be kind when you can. It requires so little and can have such a huge impact on someone else. People may forget the things you say, but they will not forget how you made them feel. Happy New Year, fellow Treepers. God Bless Us and God Bless President Trump.
