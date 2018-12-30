December 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #710

63 Responses to December 30th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #710

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🍾….. 2 > 1 more days to another Brand New Year 🕛 with Donald J. Trump as our President of the United State of America.

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his ****MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ———–
    🌟 “Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, “The Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him.” 🌟
    — Lamentations 3: 22-24
    ———–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
    — for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake Media’s lies.
    — to pass USMCA deal or cancel NAFTA for good
    — for 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for the building the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
    — for ICE that they be able to do the work they were hired to do
    — for protection for our citizen independent journalists/reporters
    — for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for safety for all Treepers/Trump supporters during New Year Celebrations wherever they are and go
    — for Peace in America
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “…the state of our Union is strong because our people are strong. And together we are building a safe, strong and proud America.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————-
    **** Reminder: MAGA Team consists of President Trump’s family, his Cabinet, WH Admin, CoS, Press Sec, personal lawyers/advisors, Trump-praying pastors, etc.

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

      That’s 19,000 counts of destruction of evidence. Each one of those is an additional count of obstruct of justice. Mueller almost certainly had others do the actual destruction of evidence, so that’s 19,000 counts of collusion, with each one being an additional count of obstruction of Justice. In total, 76,000 criminal counts. If Mueller were to get only one yer per count, that would be 76,000 years behind bars. Even a ridiculous one day per count would be 76,000 days behind bars, which would be over 2,000 years. And yet this criminal of the century, if not the millennia, has the position of the High Priest Executioner.

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:50 am

      That is officially hilarious. Just the thought of El Presidente hanging out with the PS4, bag of Cheetos, and a 2-liter of Diet Coke.

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        December 30, 2018 at 1:12 am

        …and a nice slice of Chocolate cake with two scoops of Covfefe ice cream.
        Oh, heck I think they had more than 2 scoops….I would….yum yum 🙂

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:23 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:31 am

    • Bullseye says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:56 am

      And Mitch won’t ever put it to a vote so the republicans can hide from their constituents being exposed for what they are. House only included wall funding in new CR because they new it would never go to a senate vote, Ryan would have never put the vote on the floor if it would have passed the senate. Only a republican cover vote for sucker constituents.

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:24 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

  10. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

  11. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:26 am

  12. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Don’t know if your Treepers realized this, but Flake’s crooked nose actually points to the left!

  13. Mo says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Congratulations Sundance !

    The Conservative Treehouse is ranked 22nd in the top 50 Conservative Websites Of 2018
    by Paula Bolyard of PJ Media.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/top-conservative-websites-for-2018/

  14. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:30 am

    From a friend So love our First Lady.

    Melania Trump Is the Ringside Politics Champion of the Year
    https://townhall.com/columnists/jeffcrouere/2018/12/29/melania-trump-is-the-ringside-politics-champion-of-the-year-n2538229

  15. Sayit2016 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    I was listening to Ben Shapiro on a podcast, and while he’s intelligent there’s no doubt about that I was really turned off on the smirky tone he used when he was quoting President Trump … I was turned off by his disrespect and Hyper judgmental attitude towards the president.

    So it got me thinking about What the Bible says on how we are to treat our leaders.

    Romans 13 1 through 7 says:
    Let every person be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and those that exist have been instituted by God. Therefore whoever resists the authorities resists what God has appointed, and those who resist will incur judgment. For rulers are not a terror to good conduct, but to bad. Would you have no fear of the one who is in authority? Then do what is good, and you will receive his approval, for he is God’s servant for your good. But if you do wrong, be afraid, for he does not bear the sword in vain. For he is the servant of God, an avenger who carries out God’s wrath on the wrongdoer. Therefore one must be in subjection, not only to avoid God’s wrath but also for the sake of conscience.

    And then I thought, while I did not protest Obama at a rally or anything like it, I did protest what he was doing in the still doing in writing so I guess I could be considered the Cyber Square.

    So I’m a little confused here are we to respect any leader no matter what they say or do?

    I would like to hear your opinion.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:40 am

      He was a smart child and got spoiled to the fact that everyone thought he was so smart. He was smart but for his age. Now, he is smart but is in a much bigger pond with many others just as smart. However, he still assumes that he is smarter than everyone in the room and his audience. A gifted child probably was smarter than most of the other children in most rooms but now he is grown up and still assumes that.

    • mr.piddles says:
      December 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

      I just think he talks too damn fast.

      But seriously, he’s a smart guy, conservative… but yeah, can be very snarky. He’s “an acquired taste”, I think. Definitely not on the Trump Train. TBH, I’m not surprised or shocked by anything anyone says about President Trump in or on the media, or how they say it. I think we’ve seen and heard it all at this point. Some serious TDS going around. It’s like a serious pandemic. Global even.

    • Judiciary says:
      December 30, 2018 at 1:08 am

      Sayit2016, yes, we obey the magistrate unless he commands us to do unlawful things (against God). As Peter teaches us, It is better to obey God than men.

  16. zooamerica says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Want to totally destroy the Deep State Uniparty mob in one fell swoop and unite the country too?

    Expose the people behind 911. Ashes to ashes they will all fall down.

    • Katherine McCoun says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:41 am

      I never did understand that one building blocks away that wasn’t even hit…what made it fall? Never did catch on to that one falling in one fell swoop.

      • zooamerica says:
        December 30, 2018 at 12:55 am

        Over 17 years later, America still doesn’t know what took down Building 7. It just fell in its own footprint like a house of cards.

        • Conservativeinny says:
          December 30, 2018 at 1:18 am

          When the towers fells, you could feel the vibrations up on 31st street. I know because I was there.

          Building 7 was NOT blocks away. It was 300 feet away from the north tower and parts of the north tower fell on it. I know because I was there….I work in NYC. Where were you?

  17. Doppler says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Methinks those 19,000 deleted text may exit somewhere else? Mehopes and meprays they do.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:37 am

      Me hopes and Me praying for weeks, too.
      😉

      • Doppler says:
        December 30, 2018 at 12:40 am

        Thanks Grandma. Never underestimate the power of group prayer.

        • Dutchman says:
          December 30, 2018 at 12:52 am

          Of COARSE the text messages exist;

          In the NSA database! Stupid Mueller, he KNOWS that!

          He’s a kid, sticking his fingers and toes, in holes in the dike. But, he’s only got so many appendages, and there are more holes, than he can plug.

          Theres leakage, and he’s just doing the best he can, with what he’s got to work with.

          The problem is, any water that leaks through, begins to erode the earthen dike, on the non water side.

          Eventually, the whole thing comes crashing down.

          • Prettyplease says:
            December 30, 2018 at 1:09 am

            Those fingers n toes are “voids”, non-homogeneous material that does not bind with the earthworks. Those voids will erode even faster n create cracks that will spread n ultimately undermine the entire structure. Suddenly!! Lolz In fact, ROTFLMAO! He’s part of the problem and part of the solution. Win-win for US!!

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          December 30, 2018 at 12:57 am

          I plan on posting it in January prayer post. Even tho I have it written down, help remind me, OK?
          May the Lord bless you 🙂

  18. duchess01 says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:34 am

    Justice With Judge Jeanine
    12/29/18 – Jeanine Pirro Fox News December 29, 2018

    • kinthenorthwest says:
      December 30, 2018 at 12:47 am

      Only for DACA if if is fully audited…It full of fraud & lies…
      DACAers need to have proof of all that they say on application, especially when the came to America and that they have no past criminal records including identity thief. or voting illegally.

      • nimrodman says:
        December 30, 2018 at 1:00 am

        … and the parents can’t stay

        No one dragged them across the border when they were too young to understand, they themselves broke in illegally.

        If DACA kids can stay, so be it – if the price is right.
        But not the parents.

        If “family unification” is important to them, let ’em “unify” in Mexico.
        Or Honduras
        Or anywhere they came from

      • Bullseye says:
        December 30, 2018 at 1:09 am

        Tax fraud is a huge one. They get huge refunds…you know the 5-6 dependents they all have…

        • kinthenorthwest says:
          December 30, 2018 at 1:11 am

          ALL Illegals & DACAers are Criminals guilty of breaking one, usually several laws. Illegals & DACAers have NO respect for American Law, America & Americans.
          Around 50% of DACA Applications are Fraudulent
          Around 50% DACAers functionally illiterate
          Around 46% DACAer have only ‘basic’ English ability
          Around 50% DACAers don’t have HS diploma or GED
          Most of these items are requirements for applying for DACA

  19. Sporty says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Wouldn’t this whole fiasco we are currently enduring be uprooted with extrem prejudice if the President would just release the FISA documents?

  20. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:45 am

    Prayer for America against the Swamp:

    A Prayer for Protection from Enemies

    Ps 54 Save me by your power, O God;
    set me free by your might!
    2 Hear my prayer, O God;
    listen to my words!
    3 Proud people are coming to attack me;
    cruel people are trying to kill me—
    those who do not care about God.

    4 But God is my helper.
    The Lord is my defender.
    5 May God use their own evil to punish my enemies.
    He will destroy them because he is faithful.

    6 I will gladly offer you a sacrifice, O Lord;
    I will give you thanks
    because you are good.
    7 You have rescued me from all my troubles,
    and I have seen my enemies defeated.

  21. Doppler says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:46 am

    I hope so Sporty. It’s possible President Trump wants to see Mueller’s best shot before he counter punches. It’s also possible he wants to see Mueller’s best shot, then the Dem House’s best shot, before he counterpunches.

    • nimrodman says:
      December 30, 2018 at 1:05 am

      “girl-molesting” ???

      hell, boy-molesting !!!

      and goat-molesting from what I hear

      didn’t they just a couple weeks ago have to put down a sheep that had been abused to the point of having to euthanize it?

      • Little Bessie says:
        December 30, 2018 at 1:18 am

        Mainstream “Noble People of Afghanistan Muslim Culture” includes child rape of both young girls and young boys, torturing dogs including puppies, total enslavement of women, stoning women to death for being raped, and death to apostates.

  23. Doppler says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Donna, it’s a good prayer for this thread, especially the line about using their own evil to punish them.

  24. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    December 30, 2018 at 12:54 am

    While I appreciate SDs analysis and contribute monthly, he is really starting to depress me with all the doom and gloom articles. SD is painting a very dark picture with no light at the end of the tunnel, Bryan’s a very bloody civil war where patriots with the firepower and guts win.
    If this is where SD thinks it is going, then please flat-out say so. We are already prepped for such a situation, but hope to God there is an alternative.
    Others need direction on what to expect.
    If SD is indeed providing misinformation to deceive the leftists, they need to come clean soon, like this week latest.

