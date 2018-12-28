Friday December 28th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Invitation to a Ball” by Clement Moore. And they think the mind that wrote THIS wrote “Night Before Christmas”?
My personal opinion is that Moore’s claim to “Night Before Christmas” would have been questioned years ago if people had read the pompous, moralistic poetry written by this prig. But his poetry is so bad that it’s just not accessible, other than on my website. So allow me to offer you a narration of Moore’s “apology” for refusing an invitation to a ball. Actually, it’s no apology at all. It’s a preening bit of virtue signalling at how morally righteous he is to avoid these low occasions of sin. How ANYONE could believe that someone of that mindset could have written the light and lovely “Night Before Christmas” still amazes me. The argument that he wouldn’t lie? This moral prig when caught? Of course, he’d lie.
Trump Memes – I Won’t Back Down (Stand My Ground) – Tom Petty
Knowing Christ As He Should Be Known
John the Baptist introduced our Lord with the proclamation: “Repent, for the Kingdom of Heaven is at hand” (Matt.3:2). Throughout His earthly ministry Christ was known as “the Son of David”, the king with whom God made a covenant to establish His Kingdom forever.
The Old Testament prophets predicted that Christ would — and He will — reign on earth upon the throne of His father David. While His Kingdom was being proclaimed “at hand”, He walked and talked and ate with men as “the Son of Man”. Wearied with travelling, He sat at Jacob’s well and asked for a drink of water. Pressed by the throng, He got into a fishing boat and addressed the multitudes from the sea. Hated by His adversaries, He was tried, scourged, spit upon, and nailed to a tree. This was indeed “Christ manifest in the flesh”.
With regard to His humiliation, however, the Apostle Paul says, by divine inspiration: “God also hath highly exalted Him and given Him a name which is above every name” (Phil.2:9).
Again, the Apostle declares that God’s mighty power was “wrought in Christ, when He raised Him from the dead, and set Him at His own right hand in the heavenly places, FAR ABOVE ALL…” (Eph.1:20). He is no longer to be known as “the lowly Jesus”, but as the exalted “Lord” in heaven. And this has its bearing on us too:
“Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: Yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now, henceforth, know we Him no more” (IICor.5:16). Our blessed Saviour is now to be known as the glorified Son of God, the Great Dispenser of Grace to a lost humanity; the One who in love and mercy “tasted death for every man” (Heb.2:9).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/knowing-christ-as-he-should-be-known/
Matthew 3:2 And saying, Repent ye: for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.
Philippians 2:9 Wherefore God also hath highly exalted him, and given him a name which is above every name:
Ephesians 1:20 Which he wrought in Christ, when he raised him from the dead, and set him at his own right hand in the heavenly places,
2 Corinthians 5:16 Wherefore henceforth know we no man after the flesh: yea, though we have known Christ after the flesh, yet now henceforth know we him no more.
Hebrews 2:9 But we see Jesus, who was made a little lower than the angels for the suffering of death, crowned with glory and honour; that he by the grace of God should taste death for every man.
JUST SITTING BY THE DOCK OF THE BAY. MORAINE LAKE, 2018
Absolutely stunning…
I think I’ve asked this before. Are these photographs yours? They are stunning.
Not mine…I wished. Just the messenger here.
DOUBLE ARCH UNDER THE STARS IN ARCHES NP. DOES ANYONE REMEMBER THIS FROM INDIANA JONES AND THE LAST CRUSADE?
Just looking at that picture made me glance up at the clock to see how long I have to wait for breakfast.
Going to bed now.
G’Night all.
😀
handsome devil
and I’m male
had a real kind look to his face when younger
still does but even more then, to my eye
Back in the 80s, as a young accountant, I was the principal auditor for the HOA for a condominium complex in Beverly Hills. My “office” during the audit was a penthouse unit that the owner had last occupied some years previously and had granted access to management for whatever. I primarily worked on the dining room table. The unit’s decor was very similar to this picture — the principal exceptions being no plants (they would have all died while the owner was away), and the carpet wasn’t as busy.
I’m still proud of the work I did there. I fully understood what had gone on during the prior year and could discuss the financial results of every action — and provided helpful suggestions for the coming year to both reduce audit fees and better document operations.
A late Cursday post
Pointy-ear dogs are out, it’s all about the floppy now.
I’m not sure if they frighten the horses but they scare the children, apparently
“The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced it would be phasing out pointy-eared patrol dogs at airports in favor of “floppy ear dogs” to ease the concerns of airport passengers.”
TSA Moving Away from Pointy-Eared Airport Dogs That ‘Scare Children’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/24/tsa-moving-away-pointy-eared-airport-dogs-scare-children/
*Sigh*
The SJW nonsense is all pervasive these days. I may need to take a two year break after reading that idiocy!
I’ve been on the hunt for a puppy for a while now, and I’m more determined than ever to get a German Shepherd or a Doberman rescue.
Last thought…isn’t it kind of the THOUGHT of being scared of a [law and order] dog in public places that keeps people who are doing bad things AFRAID?
I’ll stop now……..
Turn it up.
Be sure and also watch the Live at Daryl’s House with Billy Gibbons, Daryl Hall and other great musicians doing this.
Billy Gibbons is one ***killer*** electric blues player! 🙂
And he likes cars! 🙂
VERY 1980’s Donald-esque!!!!
2018 Leftist Ideas Most Worthy Of Mockery And Derision
an embarrassment of riches
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/272342/2018-leftist-ideas-most-worthy-mockery-derision-karen-kataline
Dec 25, 2018
a year-end list of the author’s favorite “bizarre notions of today’s Left”…
#10 Gender Fluidity
# 9 Criticism of the media is an attack on the 1st Amendment
# 8 Toxic Masculinity
# 7 White Privilege
# 6 “Anti-Fascist” Fascists
# 5 Stripping for Equality
# 4 “Safe” drug injection sites
# 3 Victim Feminism
# 2 Intersectionality
# 1 the politics of ists and obes …eg/ homophobe, xenophobe, RACIST, etc
Most of my knowledge of doing research is for academic and library research.
However I find the kind of journalistic research done by SD to involve different methods than I’m accustomed to. Not all of us are Breitbarts by trade I suppose.
Hence my question: How does one go about doing the kinds of research that SD does here?
well…maybe you can find it (Ramirez…Congress Inaction political cartoon) here…
Little Piggy…
https://twt-thumbs.washtimes.com/media/image/2018/12/27/mrz122718dAPR_s878x638.jpg?c76ab25fea2de3dffeb67c2f1f8ae424c65c0d8c
😀
Congress is to be blamed for the continuing crisis at the BORDER …
2 articles…
Over 1,100 Illegal Aliens Released Onto The Streets Of Texas And New Mexico
Dec 27, 2018
this is thanks to Congressional inaction and judges rulings…and…
(a) no more room ;
(b) legal restrictions still in place against holding “family units” beyond 20 days.
about 2,000 illegals per week …and even the local charities are maxed-out down there…
because the law has not been changed nor have the budgets reflected the reality of the border situation.
and now this…
There’s An Illegal Alien Health Crisis At The Border
https://lidblog.com/theres-an-illegal-alien-health-crisis-at-the-border/
Dec 27, 2018
as much as the Left is trying to put the blame on CBP, it is CBP who is doing all the heavy lifting…
…and who needs help…it is overwhelmed in its ability to screen illegals for their diseases…
“…the system is pushed to the breaking point…”
Alinsky smiles.
EXCLUSIVE RELEASE FROM JEFF GIESEA
The following is a leaked copy of the secret after-action report from the Alabama Senate disinfo campaign, sometimes referred to as Project Birmingham.
The New York Times broke the story of an orchestrated disinformation campaign in this December 19 article.
The Times article referred to these documents, but they haven’t been publicly available until now. The images have been tweaked to remove watermarks and metadata.
View story at Medium.com
LinkedIn Billionaire Reid Hoffman Apologizes for Funding Election Disinformation Campaign
https://www.breitbart.com/tech/2018/12/27/linkedin-billionaire-reid-hoffman-apologizes-for-funding-election-disinformation-campaign/
HappY 64th Birthday, Denzel!!
