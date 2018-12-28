December 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #708

Posted on December 28, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

111 Responses to December 28th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #708

  1. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  2. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🍾 ….. 4 > 3 > 2 > 1 more days to another Brand New Year 🕛 with Donald J. Trump as our President of the United State of America.

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ———–
    🌟 “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” 🌟
    —-Jeremiah 29:11
    ———–
    Praise:
    — President Trump and FLOTUS are home safe.
    — for Sundance keeping us sharp, calm and informed about what it really going on out there in that crazy world
    — for AdRem and others who have managed to keep the TreeHouse clean
    ———-
    🙏 Pray:
    — for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
    — for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake Media’s lies.
    — for lost souls who lash out in President Trump’s tweets.
    — for 100% of our America WALL funding
    — for the building the WALL
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
    — for ICE that they continue to do the work they were hired to do
    — for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
    — for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for safety for all Treepers/Trump supporters over CHRISTmas/New Year wherever they are and go
    — for Peace in America.
    —————————————————–
    🦅 “Each test has forged new American heroes to remind us who we are, and show us what we can be.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  3. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:22 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:23 am

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:24 am

  10. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:25 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:26 am

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:27 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

    • Bullseye says:
      December 28, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Why does Nancy call the wall immoral, she knows there already is a fence. If she knows there is a fence, then is the fence immoral? If the current “fence” is not immoral is it cause its only 10 feet ? Then would 11 feet be immoral ? 12 ? Wheres the line between a moral and immoral fence for you Nancy?

  15. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

  16. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:28 am

  17. David Innes says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

    The Dirty Little “Secret”:

    The reason that politician supporters of unrestricted “immigration” want it is so that they and/or their big money campaign contributors, such as the Crony Fascism and Serf Labor gang can have low cost, to them, serf labor. They would probably prefer actual out-and-out slaves but that is illegal. Unrestricted immigration Democrats also want it so that those who are now illegal here can become legal and vote for them, if they aren’t voting for them already.

    Does anyone think that any of these Unrestricted immigration politicians actually care one wit otherwise for the illegals. Does anyone think that any of the Unrestricted immigration politicians are going to invite Mexican Indios and Mezclados to join their elite/exclusive golf clubs? Come to live in their gated communities, other than as low paid serf servants? Invite them to their yachts, other than as low paid serf deck hands and/or serf servants? Invite them to their cocktail parties? Introduce them to their daughters?

    The big majority of the those who have come here/will come here are Mexico’s and Central America’s lower class Indios and Mezclados, not the Spanish descendant fair-skinned ruling class of Mexico and Central America. This is a form of ethnic cleansing by Mexico’s and Central America’s ruling class. So these “Comprehensive Immigration Reform” politicians are aiding and abetting and facilitating ethnic cleansing. If the U.N. were not such a joke, they would all be standing trial for trying to reintroduce a form of latter-day-slavery in the United States and for the mass ethnic cleansing of Mexico and Central America of their lower class Indios and Mezclados.

  18. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:29 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:30 am

  20. MakeAmericaGreat says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Coup squad getting scared, so they have to bring Fake Cohen In Prague back up again, and have Crazy Brennan make more rants.

    One of the best things about the shutdown is that it’s taken all focus away from the Cohen-Impeachment nonsense. That works in POTUS’ favor. So the Fusion Media resurrects the obviously-fake Cohen in Prague item just so people will think and talk about Cohen, Russia, collusion and impeachment again. They’re getting desperate.

    POTUS having a great couple of days. Market up, CNN is attacking the troops and the Dems are walking away from shutdown talks.

    Love the winning!

  21. GB Bari says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Possible Deep State confession?

    Some very interesting – make that potentially incendiary – and compelling information being presented on IPOT (In Pursuit Of Truth) from a poster only identified as “Montana.”

    I would encourage everyone to listen/read along as Patrick (IPOT) reads the post aloud.

    It runs for about 16 minutes beginning exactly at 17:30 in the below-linked YouTube clip. None of the information being presented is backed up therein with any references – but it is far more detailed and precise than anything ever posted by the mysterious “single alphabet letter” guy.

    Listen and decide for yourself. I have not yet tried to tie any of the claims back against leaked or published information around the dates of the events described in this video. That will take some time.

    Here is a shortcut to the YouTube video:

  22. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:41 am

  23. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:43 am

    • stats_guy says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:02 am

      The jackals are getting so unhinged that even Ann Althouse (2 X Obama bot, and prob Hillary bot..I stopped following her a while ago) has this to say….

      “In the words of the WSJ: “[C]an anyone reading those opening two sentences wonder why millions of Americans believe Donald Trump when he tells them that he can’t get a fair shake from the press?”

      I’ll just add that I can barely read the news these days (and I absolutely cannot watch it on TV). The negativity toward Trump is so relentless, cluttering up everything. It’s crying wolf times a thousand. If anything is worth taking seriously, I’m afraid I won’t be able to notice. ”

      https://althouse.blogspot.com/

      I’m sure that the socialists think this will work. Either 1) the echo chamber will be so dominant that the people will be robotized or 2) that the suppression of alternative views will be so complete that many voters will just stay home and keep out of politics. Either way is a big win for the totalitarians.

      Fortunately President Trump isn’t going to go down with out a fight. Unfortunately, it may just come down to fraud…and that is the socialist’s strong suit.

  24. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

  25. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:46 am

  26. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

  27. Little Bessie says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:47 am

    I’ve roamed and rambled and I followed my footsteps
    To the sparkling sands of her diamond deserts
    And all around me a voice was sounding
    This land must have a Wall made for you and me

    When the sun came shining, and I was strolling
    And the people were waving and the dust clouds rolling
    As my spirit was lifting a voice was chanting
    This land must have a Wall made for you and me

  28. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Why is “low energy Yeb opening his mouth?

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:05 am

      Jeb’s bother also said “Islam is Love, not Hate”, so why would Jeb! worry about Syria anyway? Is he afraid of love?

      • Grandma Covfefe says:
        December 28, 2018 at 1:26 am

        ….and “Islam is a Religion of Peace.” When I said that was the day I regretted voting for him….traitor.

        • Sugarhillhardrock says:
          December 28, 2018 at 1:41 am

          That makes two of us. As soon as I heard him say it, I knew it didn’t represent the truth and I tried to understand why he said it.

          • Grandma Covfefe says:
            December 28, 2018 at 1:56 am

            Yes, same here and I ended up carrying that dot til Candidate Trump explained a few thing and then the dots connected and my light bulb went on.

            <<>> on my comment>> should be “When I heard him say that…”

    • stats_guy says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:22 am

      I’m sure that Jeb! would have fixed North/South Korea by now. /s

      Poor Jeb…he has to go to the NYT to get someone to clap for him.

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:23 am

      Because of the way the Bush and GOPe have decided to treat Donald Trump, they actually have zero influence. Which is to our great benefit.

      Good job, geniuses.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:24 am

      Oh, no……poor low energy Yebbie is way behind on the current news.
      Wakey, Wakey, Yebbie….News Flash…
      Israel loves President Trump.
      ISIS is almost gone….Saudis will mop up the rest of ISIS.
      Iraq has declared CHRISTmas a national holiday.
      Syria? well Syria will have to sort out what they need to do.
      Our guys are coming home, whether you like it or not.
      Go back to bed as your low energy has become no brain….I mean, no energy.

  29. Garrison Hall says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:50 am

    This scene from the movie “Atlas Shrugged” is prophetic. I didn’t see the movie when it came out, thinking I knew about Ayn Rand. Sometime I pass up on films I really should see . . . The whole outtake is a little over 11min long and is worth watching. But, if you don’t have time, got about 5min into the film and watch the exchange in which progressive bureaucrat is explaining the purpose of coercive laws and property confiscation. Just those few minutes eloquently explain what we are up against and just why DJT is so historically important.

    • California Joe says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

      Never understood The Fountainhead…. an architect working in a Connecticut granite mine cutting stone blocks because he didn’t want to design buildings the way his paying customers wanted! The most ridiculous book I have ever read. Took weeks of pain to get through each chapter no matter how hard I tried! Ann Rynd is the most overrated author that ever wrote a book. She had to be a Democrat!

      • lemmus1 says:
        December 28, 2018 at 3:00 am

        …I’ve read The Fountainhead at least 10 times over the last 60 years, the Roark court speech many more …it’s not only a great novel but one of the finest philosophical treatises ever written …one of the best works of literature of the 20th century …imnsho

        “an architect working in a Connecticut granite mine cutting stone blocks because he didn’t want to design buildings the way his paying customers wanted!” …obviously you never actually read it, just googled the Spark Notes so you could trash Rand …and even got that wrong …sad …so how about a California baker refusing to make a cake the way his paying customers wanted because it went against his deeply held beliefs? …ridiculous plot, right?

        …only know-nothings could possibly accuse Ayn Rand of being a Democrat …she escaped the Soviet Union and spent the rest of her life condemning the horrors of socialism, big government, and the political left …the original libertarian, her “Capitalism: The Unknown Idea” is still the best treatise ever written on the subject …her philosophy of rugged, uncompromising individualism …of contempt for both the state and the crony corporate boardroom has many fans in high places including Reagan, Ron Paul …Mike Pompeo loves “Atlas Shrugged” …and POTUS lists it as one of his three favorite books

        …Democrat, you say …ALRIGHTY THEN!

    • lemmus1 says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:48 am

      thank you for posting that …if only more people understood as clearly as Ayn Rand did …as DJT does

      “The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals, one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws.” Ayn Rand

  30. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 28, 2018 at 12:56 am

  32. Marygrace Powers says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:00 am

    Veteran HERO Brian Kolfage: Attacks By Jimmy Kimmel Led to Death Threats on My Wife and My Children (VIDEO)

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/triple-amputee-brian-kolfage-attacks-by-jimmy-kimmel-led-to-death-threats-on-my-wife-and-my-children-video/

    Take Kimmell off the air! NOW!

    Inciting death threats against the children and wife of a veteran hero is grounds for removal from the airwaves by the FCC.

    Complain about Kimmel inciting death threats against Kolfage’s family:

    FCC Chairman:
    Ajit.Pai@fcc.gov
    1-202-418-2000
    1-888-835-5322 – toll free

    FCC Commissioner:
    Brendan.Carr@fcc.gov
    1- 888-835-5322.- toll free

  33. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:01 am

  34. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:04 am

  35. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:05 am

    Who would have done that? And why?

  36. Piggy says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:08 am

    Just in case anyone thought Mueller was a good guy or legit. Steven Hatfil sued and won almost $6M of our tax dollars because of Mueller. That dollar amount does not include the man hours, travel expenses, and whatever other costs that may of incurred during their framing of an innocent guy.

    Mueller is not legit nor honorable or any other undeserved platitude. He only serves the ones who pay.

    http://thefederalist.com/2018/02/08/robert-mueller-botching-investigations-since-anthrax-attacks/

  37. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

    • Little Bessie says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:17 am

      Support for “Salt of the Earth” Berghdahls, which makes it sound like Bergdahl is just a good America and that he did nothing wrong and is almost heroic if anything, rather than that he defected to the Taliban and gave them intel on American units, and also attacks those who don’t see it that way..

      • spoogels says:
        December 28, 2018 at 2:57 am

        I read somewhere that the reason Obama interfered on behalf of the Bergdahls is that they belong to the same SUBUD CULT that Obama’s mother belonged to

  38. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:11 am

  39. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:15 am

  40. Piggy says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:15 am

    Here’s an example how the FBI and Enemedia frame innocent people.

    https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2010/05/the-wrong-man/308019/

  41. Earl & Pearl Tourist says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:18 am

    I propose we label bricks as assault weapons, and demand their oversight by our government.
    https://www.foxnews.com/us/california-woman-enters-no-contest-plea-after-elderly-man-was-beaten-with-a-brick-das-office-says

  42. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:22 am

    Illegal immigrants rank at the top of those on the FBI’s “prohibited category.”

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:39 am

      They may be Illegal aliens, but they are not “poor migrants”. These are foreign soldiers.who invaded us, given money to buy weapons here so to kill us.

      FBI should be arresting them. They were unqualified to buy guns here, therefore they broke the law…..again.

    • California Joe says:
      December 28, 2018 at 1:46 am

      You would think that the FBI, ATF and ICE would be arresting and deporting illegal immigrant gun buyers as a top priority!

  43. michaelh says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:25 am

    The growth of political religions and the paganism of the radical left show a political/religious ideology that is chiefly not merely at odds with, but at war with Christianity, with the end of complete supremacy over and annihilation of God-fearing religion.

    The question is, how does the church and the average body of believers come to recognize the urgency of the rival pagan religion, and how does the church prepare to not only counter (defensively) but to prevail (offensively) through the conflict?

  45. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:45 am

  46. citizen817 says:
    December 28, 2018 at 1:51 am

    Faux… slanted like the rest!

  47. spoogels says:
    December 28, 2018 at 2:53 am

    REPORT: House Dems Quietly Plotting Ways to Reopen Government Without Border Wall Funding

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/report-house-dems-quietly-plotting-ways-to-reopen-government-without-border-wall-funding/

  48. spoogels says:
    December 28, 2018 at 2:55 am

