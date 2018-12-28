BREAKING: Suspect Captured During Manhunt For California Cop Killer 

The illegal alien suspect in the shooting death of a Newman Police Department corporal Ronil “Ron” Singh was arrested in the Bakersfield, CA, area Friday morning, the Stansislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.

Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested in connection with murder of Police Officer Singh. The suspect was identified as using multiple aliases.

Also arrested for aiding and abetting were the suspect’s brother, Adrian Virgen, 25, and the suspect’s co-worker, Erik Razo Quiroz, 35.

The suspect was trying to flee to Mexico when he was captured, Stansislaus Sheriff Adam Christianson. Gustavo Perez Arriaga also claimed to be a member of the Sureno street gang, the sheriff said during a press briefing moments ago (See Video Below).

Victim: Officer Ronil “Ron” Singh – Suspect: Gustavo Perez Arriaga

