BREAKING: Suspect Captured During Manhunt For California Cop Killer 

The illegal alien suspect in the shooting death of a Newman Police Department corporal Ronil “Ron” Singh was arrested in the Bakersfield, CA, area Friday morning, the Stansislaus County Sheriff’s Department said.
Gustavo Perez Arriaga, 32, was arrested in connection with murder of Police Officer Singh. The suspect was identified as using multiple aliases.
Also arrested for aiding and abetting were the suspect’s brother, Adrian Virgen, 25, and the suspect’s co-worker, Erik Razo Quiroz, 35.
The suspect was trying to flee to Mexico when he was captured, Stansislaus Sheriff Adam Christianson. Gustavo Perez Arriaga also claimed to be a member of the Sureno street gang, the sheriff said during a press briefing moments ago (See Video Below).
Victim: Officer Ronil “Ron” Singh – Suspect: Gustavo Perez Arriaga
The sherif really bbq’d the sanctuary state policy, he won’t be invited to the governor’s mansion anytime soon!
I’m expecting the CA-AG to retaliate in some way.
The CA AG quietly employs criminal gangs to do the state’s social dirty work. Name a state where this isn’t the status quo.
I meant that I expect the AG to file some sort of charges for violating the Sanctuary State policies in some way.
Your take is dark, but I’m not arguing with you.
Bone Fish, that’s why soros is focusing on AGs.
I remember a movie called something like, “Star Chamber”, where a dedicated group of cops took out the trash, for good. Time to bring that back…..for real. Trash could include a few of these 9th judges! 🙂
I remember that movie. It was a group of judges that were tired of criminals getting off on technicalities etc. They would vote on whether to eliminate those criminals from society.
mikebrezzze, and let’s thank God that they were found before off to Mexico. And, yes, we would like to see them hanged asap and waste no money on court nor prison. They are illegals and should become a COUNTRYWIDE exhibition of what will happen if you are caught for anything. Sanctuary cities should no longer receive grants with OUR MONEY and I would like to see them fined for aiding and abating illegals.
Hopefully it a much fairer trial that Kathryn Steinle murderer got. If they let this Illegal off like they did with Kathryn’s murderer, someone going to need to fry all of the politicians in California.
A friend knows the Steinle family and told me that the family hates her murder being a political football and feels sorry for the murderer because he’s mentally deficient and didn’t know what he was doing. Seriously.
He knew enough to break into the country and get to a city where the livin’ is easy if your illegal.
Do believe where you have to forgive the person–you can love & forgive them just not love the sin committed.
Uh no.
I can feel sorry for a rabid dog but I still have to put it down.
Humans can make choices.
Hate will eat at you at some point…there comes a point where hate has to be put aside. Not easy task
Hmm…
An “Old Yeller” law. I’d vote for that!
Roger that!
This illegal alien should have died in a shootout.
And I wouldn’t care who fired the first shot.
I’m so ‘effen tired of more good lives being sacrificed on the Democrat altar of open borders, amenisty and giving those criminals free everything.
Guaranteed this slime will get a free attorney, provided by the state or do-gooders waiting in line to defend him.
Tired I am, sickly tired.
“..as we forgive those who trespass against us.”
Man, do I ever struggle with that one. If you murdered someone I love in cold blood, I would have to return the favor, before I could ever work on forgiveness.
An eye for an eye can be a vicious cycle.
The Israelites had cities of refuge. If an accused made it to one they were given a trial. If found guilty, the family of the victim killed the murderer. I can’t recall Christ condemning the Romans for executing condemned muderers, thiefs, or rapists. Even Jewish law at the time of Christ had the death penalty for certain violations and Christ was an observant Jew by his own words . Apparently one can forgive and love while administering justice……
Its hard and I do have a couple of demons in my closet that I keep working on..At times I can do as I say and then I just get so pissed.
At 70, its time to let go of the stress of hate, which is really hard when I see how so many are trying to destroy America.
Kill the MFr then forgive him.
SEVEN TIMES If I remember correctly
If someone hurt any of my children, I wouldn’t be so easy willing to forgive. I don’t get it.
My M.O.?
Shoot, shovel and shut up.
No being cute in the pub or w/ friends, snarky, grinning or innuendos on what you did or what has happened.
Tell one, just one person and the world will know in less than 24 hours.
IMVH opinion, you did the civilized world a solid.
STFU. Period.
Just saying.
Margarite1:
Sounds like the family from Iowa whose daughter was brutally raped and murdered and dumped in a corn field by an illegal. They too didn’t want her death “politicized” and said their daughter was pro-immigration and pro immigrant as if that is even the argument! As a Christian I understand wanting to forgive , but making excuses for illegals and their crimes especially when they cost your family the death of a loved one!
Liberalism really, truly is a mental disorder.
SEVEN TIMES THOUGH?
It was the scummy father who abandoned his first family and took up with a Latina. His daughter from his first marriage just wasn’t that important to him.
They need help. They don’t even want justice? That in itself is immoral.
“he won’t be invited to the governor’s mansion anytime soon!”
He probably would not want to go there anyway. If he was there, quite possibly he would be the only one present that would have any personal integrity.
Infidel- the Sheriff was amazing and fearless too. I hope he doesn’t get into any trouble for his courage.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Governor Brown sent his condolences to the family. That guy has a lot of nerve. He should crawl under a rock.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
Maxine Waters is in the Bahamas , soon she’ll be yelling to impeach this sheriff!
Where was this guy, the sheriff, when we were having the 2018 election? He is exactly what we need in CA. Pity
This Sheriff should be appointed GOVERNOR of the sorry state of California ASAP.
He’ll be lucky to keep his job. The media right now is looking for ways to smear him, and the AG is probably planning to charge him with all kings of violations.
Another “spark of humanity” in need of prompt extinguishing.
Spark of divinity
I like to mess things up so I stay humble. 🙃
I heard he was captured in San Fran Nan’s guest room with a handful of Democrat voter registration cards for him and his friends…
LikeLiked by 8 people
Why did they catch him? Don’t they give those guys bullets?
With the KCSO, had he resisted He’d be expired.
LOL
Legal Immigrant murdered by an Illegal Alien…
Someone who wanted to be an American and became one, murdered by a criminal who is not even supposed to be here.
All brought to us from our Senate for financial gain for a few. Both parties have done this.
Gang member murders policeman.
Gang member had multiple aliases. Most illegals have more than one ID, what could go wrong?
I’ve taught many immigrants/refugees. I’ve met ZERO DREAMers/anchor babies/illegals who love America and are grateful.
I’ve met few legal immigrants who are not (although they’re becoming more common).
Old-style “refugees” were very grateful.
Recent ones … less so.
Thanks, Democrats!!
josco, but they could have applied for citizenship while here and don’t, so I can’t approve of their loving our country and not willing to be a real citizen. Seen way to much of that in CA, thank you.
LikeLike
I think you and Josco are on the same page. He was saying he met no illegals/dreamers who loved this country.
He said that the legal immigrants did in the vast majority.
Thank you for not calling this murderer an immigrant. He is a criminal alien, border-jumping leech. There’s a difference.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A heady reporter needs to ask Gov. Brown if he plans to pardon them.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
I left SoCal in 2009 after divorce. We should have left in 2004. We might have saved the marriage. The writing was on the walls about the turn CA was taking when all the SoCal Bases were shuttered and sold off. Should have left in the mid-90s.
CA politicians have destroyed a beautiful and bountiful state. I’m glad I left when I did. When OC goes Left, regardless of why, the ship has taken on too much water.
On his way back over the border. Close it and KAG!
No words.
Not for wordpress, anyway.
The way Lady Justice has been ignored, slapped around, raped lately… do you think she’d notice if I saved the citizens of this country some time and money?
How much time, how much money?
No less than the 2 minutes it would take to give each and every one of these thugs that were arrested the time to pray and take a .44 mag 220 gr, JHP to the back of their heads.
Cost? I’d do it for free.
But, I misspeak… this is America and we really should give them a fair trial before we immediately take them out and hang ’em.
James, illegals should never be tried by our courts but only those n their own countries. Stop being nice and wasting our money on court and judge, and hanging is still a good way to exhibit what coming here illegally will do. Ammo is way too expensive right now.
Member of a known street gang? Why is it Arthur Anderson doesn’t exist but known street gangs do?
“Andersen,” but yeah https://observer.com/2014/06/all-the-presidents-muses-obama-and-prosecutorial-misconduct/
Once convicted they need to walk him out back and put a bullet in his head. With his own gun. Just so it saves us money.Then dump him out in the desert for the pigs,coyotes and birds is family don’t claim him.
People who commit crimes like this don’t deserve prison.Just a bullet.
I know it will bever happen but America needs to change some laws. Set a precedent.
They’ll take care of him in prison.
In California, being sentenced to death simply means a de facto sentence of life in prison…..where he will be lionized as a hero. Much like everything else in California, regarding politics and/or law(s), up is down and vice versa……Twilight Zone from hell.
“America needs to change some laws.”
We have enough laws, one of the primary problems is the predominately leftist judiciary. A prime example if the Chicagoland area, where repeat offenders are routinely released or given a slap on the wrist.
Ecclesiastes 8:11 Because sentence against an evil work is not executed speedily, therefore the heart of the sons of men is fully set in them to do evil.
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW!
Perfect reference.👍
… another manifestation of the State sliding into decay everywhere. The only reason this government still rules is because most of us know America will be an extremely dangerous place without it and the beneficial stability it provides is just enough to outweigh the negatives of their corrupt governance. That’ll change in due time and then we’ll see who can ride the whip.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I bet the fat POS cried like a baby when they cuffed him. On a related note, we’re supposed to be worried about riots when food stamps are cut off in February if the government is still shut down then. Here’s the face of the enemy.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Chuck and Nancy, you built that.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Oh my goodness, I’m feeling your pain, and my heart just weeps with and for you and your family!! 😢
May God give you comfort and peace!!
Well that’s this family’s Christmas ruined for this and every, every, every yes even every Christmas from now on. And a fatherless child who won’t remember his beautiful father, but will see many mourning Christmases. So desperately sad.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This news conferences was startling in the amount of information released. FOX carried it live. CNN and MSNBC didn’t and instead had panels discussing impeachment.
LikeLiked by 8 people
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
to encourage POTUS to do exactly what he warned — CLOSE THE BORDER UNTIL IT IS SECURED BY WALL AND LAWS.
Watch CNN avoid this story at all costs!!!!
TY Sundance–All of the people with him are felons for its is a felony to harbor an Illegal even if the Illegal has not committed any other crimes besides crossing the border illegally.
This is the biggest problem with the Illegals They do what they want for as long as they can get away with it and then back to Mexico they go until they feel the heat is off or to use the monies they go from their illegal activities.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Family of slain officer should be front row at SOTU speech.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Yes, absolutely.
Great idea as it is almost certain to be the main focus of the upcoming SOTU.
Email the WH with that idea.
fred, they probably will be…
… and bring the baby boy. It’s ok if he cries during the speech.
LikeLiked by 1 person
SNARK…….
California Judge will find him as innocent as the illegal alien that murdered Kate!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
To add a touch of sarc and snark and coldanger and fed up with illegal aliens to the mix, here is what got poor Kate’s murder off the hook. They got the wrong guy!
“Oh, Senor Judge, I..I..I…dunno. I just opened this car that was not exactly mine, rummaged around in it a bit and lo and behold, this blundersboos gun leaped into my hand! It scared me to death! I swear on my mamacita’s grave, even seeing as I don’t know who she is, and…and….even on dearest papa’s grave and…and…I have even less idea of who he was. I was so startled and scared and sheet, I turned around to run away and the blundersboos, she just go off, kabooey! I don’ know how she done that. I nearly died! I did not do this terrible thing. The blundersboos gun, she is guilty of this bad thing.”
Judge: “Release the prisoner. Obviously a case of arresting the wrong man, er object, er…..just let this poor man go, bailiff.”
LikeLike
R.I.P. Ronil Singh; may perpetual light shine upon you.
Great work, CA law enforcement.
@ChicagoBri, we do have great police but the stupid cities via their mayor hold them back from doing their duty and that has to stop. Our small city in CA have great police even to the point they know the names of the homeless but do not like our county and other cities sending criminals and illegals here, and for darn sure we don’t want then here.
Carrie, wonder how bad it can be?
Even in deep blue WA, the Seattle Police are moving to other venues.
Did ICE ask the illegal what city the illegal would like to be taken to when the illegal is released by a Communist judge?
Just wondering.
Nancy Pelosi DC office: phone: (202) 225-4965
Chuck Schumer DC office: phone: (202) 224-6542
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you.
I sure hope everyone with an unlimited domestic calling plan here at the Treehouse decides to give them a jingle once or twice a day. You should be able to make enough time for that. Calls do make a difference, even if the staffer on the other end might not care.
Remember to be courteous and respectful. That is how people like Tammy Bruce were won over to our side.
Thanks. I was calm but ticked off when I called.
Mitch McConnell DC office phone: (202) 224-2541
Jerry Brown email: https://govapps.gov.ca.gov/gov39mail/index.php
This loss of life is tragic. The FBI reported over 7.5 MILLION gun purchases were stopped because the buyer was not here legally. That is FUBAR!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Begs two immediate questions:
– Over what period of time?
– If they caught 7.5M attempted illegal gun purchases, how many did they miss?
This statistic does not bring comfort, knowing how screwed up the FBI truly is.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Oh, I forgot that the FBI will arm them when they need them.
LikeLike
So this thug is 34… gives him about another 35 years.. a whopping 42 million to the taxpayers for prison! SMH Of course that is assuming he is found guilty after a fair trial.. now.. add another million or so in legal expenses…
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
For every family who has lost a loved one at the hands of an illegal alien…
There should be no question, no more debate, no more delay.
Build the wall.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Guess today all I can do Is say a prayer for the family of the officer and pray that God will look out for his wife and little boy always I am sorry but I have no faith in any one who works in Calif and allows illegals to come across the border and take advantage of our system..
LikeLiked by 4 people
RIP Officer Singh.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
CA. Will never be carried out
jmo but anyone that uses a firearm while committing a crime ought to get the chair.
And I am very PRO 2nd amendment.
Heartbreaking. Sometimes I hate my native state of California.
Where is the MSM outrage…….Officer Singh’s SON separated from HIS DAD!!! FOREVER!!!!!!!!
Arrests for Aiding and Abetting needs to include ALL of the LIberals in office that support Illegals running free in the US.
I’m glad they got him but dang it! We need to build the wall! Stand firm VSG and let the true face of the Dems be revealed.
Can they waterboard this guy while hanging him from his toenails, or something.
Hang him from his scrotum. More effective, and hopefully fully Darwinian effective.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Democrats sure do hate Americans.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They especially hate brave and valiant Americans who enforce our laws and protect our citizens from harm. They wish to brutalize us and pillage our wonderful country. Not on my watch.
Charge him through the federal Law Enforcement.
Then immediately seek a change of venue.
Perhaps Texas, Arizona or Utah? Where capital offenses are met with capital punishment and minimally cost the taxpayers.
LikeLike
In many of these incidents there’s a lag in time between culmination and arrival of LE. Had this interval been attended in our area of Deploraville “Gustavo” along with last weeks “Gustavo” in “cali’s” Tulare County would perhaps been met with a slower paced demise. This ms13 has no one here worried because we can control this aspect of the Great Border BUM Rush… maniacal “sanctuary” areas in other states we cannot nor the all but anonymous black robed monks of the 9th Circus and those astride the Acela corridor. When “laws” are legislated against the Heartland by would be tyrants there is NO obligation to obey them including 2a edicts of which the NJ 10+ magazine ban is one which specifies a FELONY “offense”. In NY and CT thus far similar encroachments remain Misdemeanors (for now) and by the way with abysmal compliance rates. And don’t anyone think for a second these “jurisdictions” aren’t much aware of it, yet soon they’ll test it. And more than ever with the possibility for a deadly result. The cultural marxist serpent is pushing hard the Heartland’s clock that sits perilously at 23:59. Where we live, and at this point, I can think of several scenarios to get it ticking again. Tulre County last week and now this one are but symptoms though not for Officer Singh and his family nor the other Illegal Alien border jumping filthy Mut today in Stanislaus County, CA. There have been multiple incidents beyond these over the month, let alone weeks, that the Cult Marx Broadcast Battalion has been able to suppress. Where is Kate Steinle’s sanctuary? Where is Ronald Singh’s sanctuary? Where is the sanctuary for all the others? This will not end well for soon Court/s will be held in the street – and this news they have no desire to suppress. Anyone see Cpl. Sigh’s brother Reggie statement today? It’s fkg Heart Breaking man. I am with him, Cpl. Sigh’s Family. And I am for them. Always.
captured alive. great, now an army of liberal pro bono activist lawyers will see to it that we citizens feed, clothe and house this shitbag for rest of his life.
Bring back the death penalty for this kind of sob. Murdering a police officer doing his job would quickly stop if these criminals should be hanged quickly.
It is a shame that some marxist pig judge
will find some to let him off or give him a light sentence.
This video should be EXHIBIT A for border security – very powerful. Sheriff Christianson is an incredibly effective spokesman and leader. The pain the Singh family and this police department are going through is palpable. Thoughts and prayers. Build the damn wall…..
