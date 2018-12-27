December 27th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #707

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🍾 ….. 5 > 4 > 3 > 2 > 1 more days to another Brand New Year 🕛 with Donald J. Trump as our President of the United State of America.
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “There is surely a future hope for you, and your hope will not be cut off.” 🌟
—Proverbs 23:18
Praise:
** for a strong Holiday Sales report
** for surprise visit from POTUS/FLOTUS to our military in Iraq/Germany
— for President Trump and FLOTUS’s safe flight home from Iraq/Germany (home around ??6am today ET)
— for USSS–100% loyalty and wisdom in protecting President Trump and his family
— for truth to come out ahead of Opposition’s and Fake Media’s lies.
— for lost souls who lash out in President Trump’s tweets.
— for 100% of our America Wall funding
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing New Year Eve without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers/Trump supporters over CHRIsTmas/New Year wherever they are and go
— for Peace in America.
🦅 “We have shared in the heights of victory and the pains of hardships. We have endured floods, fires and storms. But through it all, we have seen the beauty of American’s soul, and the steel in American’s spine ”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
>>>Blooper alert<<<
Should have had "🙏 Pray"
just above
"— for President Trump and FLOTUS’s safe flight home from…."
May the Lord Bless you all today. Love You..
I love the specific, strategic prayers
I love surprise visits!! So happy for our military to get this wonderful CHRISTmas treat.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember that time, about a week ago, when the Democrats had tried to pass a funding bill but the President wouldn’t sign it, so they were saying that he was shutting down the government?
And then, he quickly had the house pass a spending bill, that the Democrats won’t sign, so that now it’s completely turned around and the democrats are the ones who shut down the government?
What an absolutely incredible day! Our President and our FLOTUS truly made our men and women in uniform proud by going to Iraq 🇮🇶 and Germany 🇩🇪 to thank them in person for everything they do for us and our freedoms at home.
Listen to the appreciation. Absolutely amazing 😉!
With his resignation attack letter, he-who-must-not-be-disrespected all but took out a glove and slapped the President of the United States across the face. No wonder the President told him he couldn’t stay until the end of February, but to get out of his sight now and to take his anti-American, and anti-American troops, McCainiac plans to stay in Afghanistan and Syria, et all for just about eternity with him.
Good job, Mr. President ! You are the Hero and he-who-must-not-be-disrespected is the Zero! All who really support MAGA stand with you, the American Hero, and not with the Globalist Zero.
