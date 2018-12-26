Wednesday December 26th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Beautiful listen…
WOW… thank you citizen… 🙂
I was just talking with my wife a couple of days ago, she read an article on the mission and I told her I remembered exactly where I was – I was on CQ duty in the 2nd Aerial Port orderly room at Sewart AFB in Tennessee. I didn’t have a family there so the choice was obvious. They had a TV and radio there as the duty was 12 hours long and they tried to keep you from going stir crazy.
Interesting thing about this is the ‘then’ and ‘now’. Imagine NASA astronauts daring to do something like that in today’s secular (read ‘anti-Christian) times. Everyone from the ACLU to CAIR would be out for their heads. Yup, ancient history.
Water Baptism And The Future Day Of The Lord
The following was our response to a friend who inquired if baptism would be practiced again in the future Tribulation.
It does appear that water baptism will play a role in the terms of salvation during the coming day of the Lord. We know, for example, the gospel of the kingdom will again be preached, which included this water ceremony (Matt. 24:14 cf. Mark 16:15,16). When baptism was practiced by John and the twelve it was to manifest Christ to Israel (John 1:31). This will again be needful during the future Tribulation period following the Rapture.
Since Israel was to be a kingdom of priests it was essential for John the Baptist to baptize believing Israelites into the priesthood (Ex. 19:5,6; 29:1-4; Isa. 61:6). It will be necessary for this to be continued during the time of Jacob’s Trouble as well. As we know, in time past, water baptism symbolized the washing away of Israel’s sins. While this aspect of the water rite will be replaced with the understanding that believing Israel will be redeemed by the precious blood of Christ (I Pet. 1:18,19), baptism will still be observed as an expression of faith in Christ’s death.
It is our firm conviction that water baptism will again be practiced when God resumes the prophetic program in the coming day of the Lord. God will pick up right where He left off at Pentecost. What we witness in Acts Chapters 2 and 3 will be reinstated at the beginning of the Tribulation.
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/water-baptism-and-the-future-day-of-the-lord/
Matthew 24:14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.
Mark 16:15 And he said unto them, Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature.
16 He that believeth and is baptized shall be saved; but he that believeth not shall be damned.
John 1:31 And I knew him not: but that he should be made manifest to Israel, therefore am I come baptizing with water.
Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
6 And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel.
Exodus 29:1 And this is the thing that thou shalt do unto them to hallow them, to minister unto me in the priest’s office: Take one young bullock, and two rams without blemish,
2 And unleavened bread, and cakes unleavened tempered with oil, and wafers unleavened anointed with oil: of wheaten flour shalt thou make them.
3 And thou shalt put them into one basket, and bring them in the basket, with the bullock and the two rams.
4 And Aaron and his sons thou shalt bring unto the door of the tabernacle of the congregation, and shalt wash them with water.
Isaiah 61:6 But ye shall be named the Priests of the LORD: men shall call you the Ministers of our God: ye shall eat the riches of the Gentiles, and in their glory shall ye boast yourselves.
1Peter 1:18 Forasmuch as ye know that ye were not redeemed with corruptible things, as silver and gold, from your vain conversation received by tradition from your fathers;
19 But with the precious blood of Christ, as of a lamb without blemish and without spot:
😂😂😂
Trying to put gas in a Tesla!
Manual Ponce and Andres Segovia were good friends. During a time when there were numerous “discovered” Baroque pieces of dubious authenticity, they decided to create a clever hoax. Ponce wrote a sonata in the style of Baroque lutenist S.L. Weiss and then claimed he’d “discovered” a otherwise unknown manuscript. The piece was published as a Weiss piece and, in fact, convinced people for many years that it was authentic. Only later was it discovered that “Weiss” was really Mexican composed Manual Ponce . . . It’s still a lovely piece of music which is composed in a style very like S.L. Weiss.
