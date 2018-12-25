The People Who Walked In Darkness Have Seen A Great Light

IS 9:1-6
have seen a great light;
upon those who dwelt in the land of gloom
a light has shone.
You have brought them abundant joy
and great rejoicing,
as they rejoice before you as at the harvest,
as people make merry when dividing spoils.
For the yoke that burdened them,
the pole on their shoulder,
and the rod of their taskmaster
you have smashed, as on the day of Midian.
For every boot that tramped in battle,
every cloak rolled in blood,
will be burned as fuel for flames.
For a child is born to us, a son is given us;
upon his shoulder dominion rests.
They name him Wonder-Counselor, God-Hero,
Father-Forever, Prince of Peace.
His dominion is vast
and forever peaceful,
from David’s throne, and over his kingdom,
which he confirms and sustains
by judgment and justice,
both now and forever.
The zeal of the LORD of hosts will do this!
GospelLK 2:1-14
In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus
that the whole world should be enrolled.
This was the first enrollment,
when Quirinius was governor of Syria.
So all went to be enrolled, each to his own town.
And Joseph too went up from Galilee from the town of Nazareth
to Judea, to the city of David that is called Bethlehem,
because he was of the house and family of David,
to be enrolled with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child.
While they were there,
the time came for her to have her child,
and she gave birth to her firstborn son.
She wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger,
because there was no room for them in the inn.
Now there were shepherds in that region living in the fields
and keeping the night watch over their flock.
The angel of the Lord appeared to them
and the glory of the Lord shone around them,
and they were struck with great fear.
The angel said to them,
“Do not be afraid;
for behold, I proclaim to you good news of great joy
that will be for all the people.
For today in the city of David
a savior has been born for you who is Christ and Lord.
And this will be a sign for you:
you will find an infant wrapped in swaddling clothes
and lying in a manger.”
And suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel,
praising God and saying:
“Glory to God in the highest
and on earth peace to those on whom his favor rests.”
This is a Christmas post. Absolutely no tolerance will be given to any off topic comments. Please respect the intent and nature of this post, keeping it open for Christmas greetings and comments.
Happy birthday Jesus thank you so muchfor coming here and all thatyou do and have done “ PRAISE YOU EVERLASTING FATHER “
MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!…..you too, pat.
“God bless us, everyone.”
Eat hearty, drink heavily and be very Merry.
My Christmas wish for sundance…
A day of LOVE and laughter.
because of the tender mercy of our God, by which the rising sun will come to us from heaven to shine on those living in darkness and in the shadow of death, to guide our feet into the path of peace.”
Luke 1:78-79 – https://www.biblegateway.com/passage?search=Luke%201:78-79&version=NIV
Merry Christmas, SD and CTH. Thank you for a great year.
Food for thought, but important.
I went to Church tonight for the first time in 20 years. The Mass was at 7h00 pm.
I was really surprised to see many younger adults, girls with neo-Gothic makeup, a lot of young adults that we wouldn’t expect. Really surprising.
I think the major problem the Church has is the early hour of their Mass. At 9h00 or 10h00 am, it’s much too early. And that’s why churches are empty.
Mosques are overtaking us because their Friday prayer day is around 12h30 pm.
IMO: To overcome Islam, we – and Europeans – must readjust the hour of Church services to adapt to the 21st century.
“The grass withers, the flower fades, but the Word of our God will stand forever.”
— Isaiah 40: 8 —
And all the bells on earth shall ring, for Christmas Day!
Merry Christmas to Sundance, Menagerie, Treepers, Creepers & Lurkers!
Trolls, dig into those stockings and enjoy your clean beautiful coal!
lol-love the last line.
FREE OF ALL THAT IS NOT GOOD, TRUE, AND LOVE!
Merry CHRISTmas to all!
May God bless Sundance, the Moderators, and each and every one here at the Tree house in the New Year!
Prayers for our President, his cabinet and family, may He guide and protect them in everything they do.
“The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him, yet the world did not know him. He came to his own, and his own people did not receive him. But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God. And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth”.—John 9-14
Merry CHRISTmas to Sundance, AdRem, Menagerie, and all Treepers…. posters and lurkers.
Imagine being a shepherd that first CHRISTmas night……..seeing the brightly lit angels singing in the dark night sky…….
Love you all…..
Merry Christmas Treehouse family.
We come here for truth, and find wisdom as well.
God Bless each one of you to find The Way, The Truth and The Life .
Thank you Lord for all you do, have done, and will do in the future! Thank you for giving us the gift ever so precious that we celebrate today! My personal blessing from our Lord , which is my avatar, was born on this special day also! A true Godsend! Merry Christmas to all!
