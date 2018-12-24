Monday December 24th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“The Night Before Christmas” by Henry Livingston, to the music of The Trail Band
http://www.henrylivingston.com
I began researching the authorship of “Night Before Christmas” in 1999, and pulled Vassar professor Don Foster into the attribution quest. Don came out for Henry in 2000 to massive publicity with Bryant Gumbel and in People Magazine and The New York Times. But there was a gentleman trying to sell a manuscript copy of the poem from Moore and our research made the value of his document drop, so he hired a paranormal investigator to challenge us.
About a decade later, one of the preeminent names in attribution research, Emeritus Professor Mac Jackson, contacted me to say that he believed he could prove the issue with statistical analysis, if I’d help him. That turned into three solid years of analysis and yet another book on the topic. Mac’s work was strong and definitive. Henry Livingston WAS the author of “Night Before Christmas.” There are still Moore scholars who dispute Mac – their fundamental argument being that Moore said he wrote it and they are unwilling to call Moore a liar.
My position? Moore lied.
Original publication in the Troy Sentinel of December 23, 1823
December 30, 1773
When Don Foster looked for the first publication of Happy Christmas, he found that it was in the first publication of that very poem in 1823. And yet here is Henry, fifty years earlier, wishing a Happy Christmas to his dear Sally Welles.
Moore, if you’re curious, says “Merry Christmas,” as well as “mother”. Henry says “papa” and “mama”.
At this time of year, the Unitarians like to point out that Moore was a Unitarian.
Well, back before this authorship kerfuffle became pretty well known.
Clement Moore was the only child of Bishop Benjamin Moore, who ran Trinity Church in NYC and was president of Columbia. Clement was a professor at the General Theological seminary of the Episcopal church. While Moore was running Trinity, Henry Livingston’s brother, Rev Dr John Henry Livingston, was running the Fulton Street Reformed Dutch church, and was instrumental in settling the dispute in the church between the Coetus and Conferentie parties. The vast majority of Moore’s poetry is HEAVILY moralistic.
But, speaking of crying, I’m sorry to say
Your screeches and screams, so loud ev’ry day,
Were near driving me and my goodies away.
Good children I always give good things in plenty;
How sad to have left your stocking quite empty:
For if, regardless of my friendly voice,
In Fashion’s gaudy scenes your heart rejoice,
Dire punishments shall fall upon your head:
Disgust, and fretfulness, and secret dread.
Sugar plum recipes:
http://www.henrylivingston.com/theman/atlocustgrove/recipes.htm#sugar
Some of my antique editions of “Night Before Christmas.”
http://www.henrylivingston.com/illos/editions/index.htm
McLaughlin, 1907
Graham
Art Journal, 1858-9
ON CHRISTMAS EVE WE REMEMBER ALL OF ADVENT: CHRIST, the bringer of HOPE, LOVE, JOY, and PEACE…
http://cache.lovethispic.com/uploaded_images/224206-Christmas-Eve-Blessings.jpg?2
MERRY CHRISTMAS DEAR TREEPERS!
Appreciation and Love. Dan
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, December 24, 2018
“Immersed Into The Ark”
CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK, UTAH.
Merry Christmas, CTH!
M🇺🇸A🇺🇸G🇺🇸A!
THOUSAND FOOT HIGH CANYON WALLS IN SNOW CANYON STATE PARK IN IVINS, UTAH
Gary Sinise Foundation Releases End-of-Year Video That Will Make You Smile
Be Ye Reconciled to God
“Why does Paul beseech the Corinthians to be reconciled to God (2 Cor. 5:20) if they were already justified ‘saints’ (1 Cor. 1:2; 6:11)?”
“…be ye reconciled to God” (2 Cor. 5:20).
In this verse, Paul is not telling the Corinthians to be reconciled to God, he is telling them what to tell unbelievers.
If we back up to verse 18, we see Paul tell the believers in Corinth that God “hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation.” He then goes on to define the ministry of reconciliation when he begins the very next verse with the words “to wit.” Those words mean “namely” or “that is to say.” So Paul is telling believers what to say to unsaved people when they go forth with the ministry of reconciliation. We might paraphrase him to say:
“God has given us the ministry of reconciliation, so go out and tell the lost, ‘God was in Christ as He hung on the cross, imputing your trespasses to Him and not to you. He then committed this message of reconciliation to us believers, and now we are His ambassadors. If He were here, He’d be begging you to be reconciled to Him, but He’s not, we’re here in His stead.’”
The Corinthians were already righteous (1 Cor. 1:30), so we know Paul was telling them to tell unsaved people that they “might” be made righteous (2 Cor. 5:20) by believing the gospel.
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/be-ye-reconciled-to-god/
2 Corinthians 5:20 Now then we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God did beseech you by us: we pray you in Christ’s stead, be ye reconciled to God.
1 Corinthians 1:2 Unto the church of God which is at Corinth, to them that are sanctified in Christ Jesus, called to be saints, with all that in every place call upon the name of Jesus Christ our Lord, both theirs and ours:
1 Corinthians 6:11 And such were some of you: but ye are washed, but ye are sanctified, but ye are justified in the name of the Lord Jesus, and by the Spirit of our God.
2Corinthians 5:18 And all things are of God, who hath reconciled us to himself by Jesus Christ, and hath given to us the ministry of reconciliation;
19 To wit, that God was in Christ, reconciling the world unto himself, not imputing their trespasses unto them; and hath committed unto us the word of reconciliation.
1 Corinthians 1:30 But of him are ye in Christ Jesus, who of God is made unto us wisdom, and righteousness, and sanctification, and redemption:
And may our Lord share his Grace with us all on this special time. 🙂
Mogul and Muse
tigsmom says: Dec 20, 2018 at 1:37 am
Our Mogul and Muse are our power . . .
And a hat tip to millwright – Dec 20, 2018 at 2:00 am
‘Tis the night before Christmas as a red, glowing fire
Burns softly in the White House – a scene to inspire.
Mogul and Muse, getting ready for bed,
With visions of MAGA dancing in their heads.
Our economy, now, has come roaring back,
Our ledgers all turning from the red to the black.
Jobs, once scarce after leaving our towns,
Now need more workers as openings abound.
Progress in the world, with intransigent regimes
Seeing glimmerings of peace, former distant dreams.
Our old policies, sowing discord and strife,
Now discarded as trash, leaving hope and life.
ISIS is crushed, as a dog crushes a bone,
And our troops from Syria are now ordered home.
Their loved ones await, sending prayers on a wing,
Thankful and hopeful for what this blessing brings.
In Afghanistan too, troop cuts start to arrive,
7,000 of our best now coming home alive.
It’s just a start, but a very good beginning
To bolster our homefront – MAGA is winning!
Catch and release have now gone by the way,
Since catch and return is the process today.
No border, no country . . . security starts here
With America First. Hear Deplorables cheer!
Our Gubmint shuts down. Deplorables all yawn.
The Dimms act together as Globalist pawns.
They just don’t want a big, effective wall
Stopping future voters for the Dimm’s cabal.
The media, fully exposed as agenda driven hacks,
Spreading their lies, talking nothing but smack.
Their influence, now waning, as readers now turn
To trustworthy sources, never to return.
The UniParty shows where their allegiance lies;
Dimms or GOPe, we see through their disguise.
They’ll admit gangs, disease, murder, drugs and more;
Endanger our people, send our kids off to war.
Our Congress, both houses, full of turncoats galore,
Spurn honest voters, and the oaths that they swore.
They all stand in line for big perks and fat bribes,
All driven by their greed and their egos and pride.
With his Muse by his side, our Mogul soldiers on;
Working, never tiring, toward our country’s new dawn.
Promises made and kept, we see freedom grow,
With many more to keep, but difficult and slow.
Now, on this Eve, their thoughts focus above,
To our blessed Christmas, full of God’s love.
The birth of our Savior, shining with God’s Light,
Heralded by angels on this Holy Night.
Given by God to reconcile us with Him,
Though we are unworthy and riddled with sin.
Our only salvation, God’s gift through His grace,
Our promise for the future, to look on His face.
So now, to us, from the Mogul and his Muse,
Merry Christmas blessings to keep and never lose;
God’s Peace to our hearts and His warmth to our homes,
His cheer to our spirits, and His joy for our own.
Then in the stillness after all has been said,
Our Mogul and Muse turn again to their beds.
Our Mogul turns slowly, before leaving our sight,
And with a wink and a smile says “MAGA. Good night.”
This guy is 72 years old and loves to fish.
He was sitting in his boat the other day when he heard a voice say, ‘Pick me up.’
He looked around and couldn’t see anyone.
He thought he was dreaming when he heard the voice say again,’Pick me up.’
He looked in the water and there, floating on the top, was a frog.
The man said, ‘Are you talking to me?’
The frog said, ‘Yes, I’m talking to you.’ Pick me up, then kiss me;
and I’ll turn into the most beautiful woman you have ever seen.
I’ll make sure that all your friends are envious and jealous, because
I will be your bride!’
The man looked at the frog for a short time, reached over, picked
it up carefully and placed it in his shirt pocket.
The frog said, ‘What, are you nuts? Didn’t you hear what I said?’
I said, ‘Kiss me, and I will be your beautiful bride.’
He opened his pocket, looked at the frog and said,
‘Nah. At my age, I’d rather have a talking frog.’
With age comes wisdom.
We can all be home for Christmas. 🙂
There’s a restaurant just across from our house where we often eat. We’ve been eating there for so many years we’re friends with the entire staff and management. This afternoon I stopped by for some soup and to pick up one of their apple pies for us to have for Christmas (got some vanilla ice-creme too). The manager and I are friends. She has small children who are firm believers in Santa Claus. She told me she made some cookies especially for Santa and got him some skim milk, “because” she said with a wink, “he really needs to watch his weight” . . . Kids aren’t the only ones who need Santa. Merry Christmas, Treepers!
“My Favourite Time of Year” – The Florin Street Band
After struggling to gain record company support for his Victorian-themed idea, British singer-songwriter, Leigh Haggerwood, decided to make it happen himself by gathering together his musician friends and writing, producing and singing this Christmas song. The accompanying Christmas video was filmed at the fantastic Blists Hill Victorian Town at Ironbridge in Shropshire and it features the skills of top director Nick Bartleet and Cinematographer John Perez. Published on Nov 12, 2010
Verse 1
Lanterns lighting up the town,
Peace on earth is all around,
Everything is calm on Christmas Eve.
There’s goodwill in the air tonight,
Angels sing by candle light,
Their voices carried on the wind.
When carol singers gather round,
When I hear that festive sound,
I wanna join with them and sing!
Chorus
They sing a merry song and we all sing along,
A festive melody that tells us Christmas time is here.
See the stars tonight; they’re shining bright,
‘Cause it’s Christmas time and it’s my favourite time of year.
Verse 2
Deck the halls with boughs of holly,
Give me mistletoe; it’s the season to be jolly,
Wrapping presents, writing cards, helping decorate the tree,
But there’s one thing that makes it all for me.
When carol singers gather round,
Angel voices fill the town,
It’s like the world is joining in!
(Noel, Noel, Noel)
Chorus
They sing a merry song and we all sing along,
A festive melody that tells us Christmas time is here.
See the stars tonight; they’re shining bright,
‘Cause it’s Christmas time and it’s my favourite time of year.
Middle 8
Christmas Eve,
Still believe,
So excited,
Can’t sleep,
When the morning comes,
Church bells ring,
And he’s been!
Chorus
They sing a merry song and we all sing along,
A festive melody that tells us Christmas time is here.
See the stars tonight; they’re shining bright,
‘Cause it’s Christmas time and it’s my favourite time of year.
And it’s my favourite time of year
(Noel, Noel)
Words & Music by Leigh Haggerwood.
Marvelous! Thank you! 🙂
Christmas Dinner at the Dunhams.
LikeLike
Seen on a blog post…and just perfect for dealing in an ever-so-smilingly-polite manner with—shall we say–difficult personalities around the Christmas dinner table…
LET’S NOT GO GETTING OUR TINSEL ALL IN A TWIST!
Hahahahaha!
Saint Nicholas the Wonderworker, Archbishop of Myra in Lycia, points the way to the Savior, Jesus Christ, whose Holy Nativity approaches.
The Saint Nicholas Center helps us to discover the truth about “Santa Claus” with
stories and liturgical material,
history and geography,
a St. Nicholas church gazetteer,
recipes, craft ideas, and clip art,
and online activities for kids.
http://www.stnicholascenter.org
Parents are realizing that it’s not just Santa who’s keeping tabs on their kids. Many popular high-tech gadgets that may end up being given as holiday presents can actually track, monitor and re- cord children.. CBS
