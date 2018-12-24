Gloria In Excelsis Deo

Glory to God in the highest, the Greater Doxology, is the song the angels sang at Christ’s birth. Perhaps no other song, no other phrase, so greatly expresses the joy of the moment.

I love all the children in this video. One of my favorite memories of Christmases past is that of our sons placing baby Jesus in the manger after coming home from Midnight Mass.

Our nativity always had an empty manger until Christmas, as a way to help our sons remember and anticipate the birth of our savior. Now we still follow that tradition and have a grandchild place Jesus in the manger.

May all hearts be opened as the moment we celebrate, remember, treasure, and rejoice in comes closer.  May we unite in this ancient call to our God as we celebrate His gift to all mankind.

7 Responses to Gloria In Excelsis Deo

  2. Elle Baldwin (@elleb77) says:
    December 24, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Isn’t the singer with the dark hair David Archuletta of American Idol (who, FYI is a Mormon) ?

  3. wethepeoplehandbook says:
    December 24, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Peter Hollands!!
    Listen to his “Baba Yatu”. The Lord’s Prayer in another language (Swahili)

  5. TreeClimber says:
    December 24, 2018 at 1:25 pm

    Beautiful, Menagerie. Thank you for sharing.

