Sunday December 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.

For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

17 Responses to Sunday December 23rd – Open Thread

  1. Mary Van Deusen says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:15 am

    Melania Fashion Video 2 to Telemann’s “Concerto In D-Major For 3 Trumpets”

    Last year’s Melania Fashion Video to the music of Joseph Blanchard

  2. Lucille says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:15 am

    4th Sunday of Advent

    “Come Thou Long Expected Jesus”

  3. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:16 am

    When The Lord Asked Why

    There are two occasions when the Lord asked “Why?” that stand out from all the rest.

    Once it was to God He cried it and once to Saul of Tarsus. Once to the Holy One and once to the chief of sinners. Once He cried it from the shameful cross and once from His glory in heaven. In each case the name was repeated.

    In Matt. 27:46 we find the first anguished “Why?” as He cried: “My God, My God, why hast Thou forsaken Me?” The other is found in Acts 9:4, where He called from His exile in heaven: “Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou Me?”

    These two questions represent the greatest riddles of history and yet strangely, one of them is the simple solution to the other! Why did God forsake His Son? You will find the answer when you ask why mankind, represented by Saul, forsook and even persecuted God’s Son. God’s action, in giving Christ up to die, was the antidote to man’s. Christ’s death was the remedy — the only possible remedy — for man’s sin. It was because of the utter unreasonableness of man’s sin that God, to save him, had to be more than reasonable.

    Saul had led his nation and the world in rebellion against Christ, but this is just why, in infinite love, God chose him to become the great apostle of grace, telling the world that “Christ died for our sins.”

    Hear him tell how he had been “a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious” but how “the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant” (1 Tim. 1:13,14). Hear him say:

    “Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am chief, Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might show forth all long suffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on Him to life everlasting” (Vers. 15, 16).

    Since the “chief of sinners” is now in heaven, there is hope for us all if we but trust in the Christ who died for us.

    By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam

    https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/when-the-lord-asked-why/

    Matthew 27:46 And about the ninth hour Jesus cried with a loud voice, saying, Eli, Eli, lama sabachthani? that is to say, My God, my God, why hast thou forsaken me?

    Acts 9:4 And he fell to the earth, and heard a voice saying unto him, Saul, Saul, why persecutest thou me?

    1 Timothy 1:13 Who was before a blasphemer, and a persecutor, and injurious: but I obtained mercy, because I did it ignorantly in unbelief.
    14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.

    1 Timothy 1:15 This is a faithful saying, and worthy of all acceptation, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners; of whom I am chief.
    16 Howbeit for this cause I obtained mercy, that in me first Jesus Christ might shew forth all longsuffering, for a pattern to them which should hereafter believe on him to life everlasting.

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:16 am

    FALL IN ITALY IS A STUNNING THING TO BEHOLD

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:17 am

    MT TARANAKI, ELUSIVE LITTLE BUGGER

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

  7. Garrison Hall says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:19 am

  8. F.D.R. in Hell says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:20 am

  10. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Judge orders deer-poacher to watch Disney classic BAMBI at least 12 TIMES while he serves his year-long jail sentence for illegally killing hundreds of bucks with his family
    David Berry Jr has been ordered to watch Disney classic Bambi during sentence
    Berry was sentenced to one year in jail for illegally killing hundreds of deer
    A judge ordered Berry to watch movie at least once a month starting next week
    Berry’s two brothers and his father were also arrested after the investigation
    David Berry Sr, Eric Berry and Kyle Berry all had hunting privileges revoked

    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6504685/Missouri-poacher-ordered-repeatedly-watch-Bambi.html

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Trump signs farm bill making hemp federally legal

    For decades hemp, a cousin of marijuana containing negligible amounts of the psychoactive chemical THC, has been been regulated by the DEA.

    Now, its oversight and jurisdiction will shift to the USDA. 

    Classifying hemp as an agricultural commodity helps legally distance it from its psychoactive relative, and it also means farmers can now work more easily with banks and potentially get loans for hemp production.

    https://www.citizen-times.com/story/news/local/2018/12/21/trump-signs-farm-bill-making-cbd-and-hemp-federally-legal/2385540002/

    One of the big changes to the Farm Bill this year is that it legalized industrial hemp. Before the bill signing hemp, a form of cannabis, was listed by the federal government’s Schedule I drug, under the Controlled Substance Act.

    The U.S. hemp industry is expected to blossom now that the farm bill is the law of the land.

  12. nimrodman says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:34 am

    A very seriously damaged man creates his own miniature world, 1/6th-scale figurines in a WWII village, and then photographs them. The photos are uncanny, the little cloth uniforms very realistic, pretty stunning. They’re making a movie about the guy.

    Welcome to the REAL Marwen: How one man, beaten nearly to death and left with few memories, struggled to relearn the world by creating his own – building a miniature town …
    https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6520425/Welcome-Marwencol-mini-town-dolls-created-assault-victim-help-heal.html

  13. Terisa Clothier says:
    December 23, 2018 at 12:35 am

    May the light shine upon you ,all the days of your life.Merry Christmas.

