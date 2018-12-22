Christmas Recipe Thread.

Posted on December 22, 2018 by

One more week to make preparations! It is time to get our grocery shopping done. If you are like me, you try to get things done ahead of time, prep what things you can, maybe even do some of the cooking a day or two before Christmas.

I meant to do an earlier treat for appetizers, party foods, and treats but I forgot, so this is it. It would be great if some of you would share special treats you take to parties or make for gifts, as well as the best of the best dishes saved just for Christmas. 

For many years we took our children, when they were old enough, to Midnight Mass. Then we came home, opened presents, and afterward I made a huge breakfast of biscuits and gravy, some of the Christmas ham fried up, eggs, and perhaps even hash browns or grits. One of our biggest Christmas meals and celebrations was happening at about 3:00 in the morning.

We continued that tradition even after our sons were grown and moved out, they came home with us after mass and we did the presents and breakfast. The Christmas dinner later in the day was never as important as the breakfast was.

With the arrival of the first several grandchildren, the daughters in law and I scrapped that tradition, not without a lot of griping and complaining by the guys. Like I told them, that middle of the night meal should now be for each of their families when the kids are older, not something you drag babies out to.

So, maybe your big meal isn’t dinner, but breakfast or brunch, or maybe you have an Open House all day and friends and family drop in for drinks and snacks.

Thanks for sharing a bit of your life and treasured moments, as well as good recipes!

Remember as you face the last mad dash toward Christmas to keep the joy in your heart and the reason in mind. Don’t let the preparations overwhelm the joy to be savored. Take moments to rest and reflect and prepare and give thanks.

Take a moment to say “Come, Lord Jesus. I wait for you with love and longing and hope and joy.”

175 Responses to Christmas Recipe Thread.

  1. Jacaranda11816 says:
    December 17, 2018 at 7:17 pm

    The most impressive Christmas party dessert I’ve ever seen was a huge Croquembouche. It looked like a stylized Christmas tree with beautiful, golden hues (from the caramel and the spun sugar.) Whatever else you may think of the French, you have to admit that they understand pastry!

    I usually have my hands too full with other dishes to attempt a croquembouche at Christmas, but I’m posting this in case one of you treepers is feeling really ambitious…

    https://www.williams-sonoma.com/recipe/croquembouche.html

  3. Cathy M. says:
    December 17, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I’ll never forget the Christmas when my siblings demanded to have Christmas dinner at my house as everyone else had already done so, so now it’s my turn.

    I said- have all of ya’ll lost your ever-loving Minds!!!?? My home at that time was only 1500 sf.!

    Oh, Did I mention that I have 2 parents, nine siblings, 9 in-laws (spouses), 26 nieces/nephews & I lost track of how many great nieces & nephews. Total over 50 people. I had one dining table that sits only 4 & zero place for additional tables. Many had to eat standing in the hallway. But hey, they asked for it!

    They had a lot of fun but I left my own house about 40 minutes into the festivities. No one even realized I was gone until 2 hours later.

  4. Tereese says:
    December 18, 2018 at 12:04 am

    A really easy appetizer recipe is to wrap water chestnuts in bacon secured with a toothpick and bake in the oven at 450 degrees until the bacon is done. Transfer all those chestnuts to a crock pot and pour La Choy Sweet and Sour Sauce over them and heat on low. Hope you enjoy and Merry Christmas Treepers 😊🎄

    • m3shelly says:
      December 18, 2018 at 2:37 pm

      That sounds fantastic!

      And another simple appetizer, a non-ranch based chip dip:
      Chop up one white onion
      Add to one package of room temperature cream cheese
      Blend well (I use my Kitchenaid)
      Add a tablespoon or two of Miracle Whip (until you can just taste it).

      Serve with Ruffles (or similar) potato chips.

      One of my favorite, and extremely simple recipes.

  5. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    December 18, 2018 at 7:40 am

    One of these Christmas’s I am going to try Beef Wellington………….is that a tradition with anyone here……any tips?

    • Jacaranda11816 says:
      December 18, 2018 at 11:18 am

      You’re a daredevil, RTD. I’d be intimidated by knowing that the en croute has to be browned to perfection simultaneously with the interior beef reaching correct doneness; and you want to do it for dinner guests?…at Christmas?…your very first time making it? That’s the culinary equivalent of wing-walking. But if it works out, Brava!

    • cthulhu says:
      December 22, 2018 at 12:44 am

      The Fiancee has been known to do Beef Wellington in individual portions. IIRC, you sear the beef first to rare days in advance, cool and store, then allow to reach room temperature right before you assemble. Lay down a pastry square, put down the mushrooms and sauce, fold closed, and cook ’til the pastry is done. It’s a bit of a crapshoot on whether the beef comes out medium, but it’ll be somewhere between rare and well-done.

  6. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    December 18, 2018 at 8:11 am

    I wish we all could post pictures of our Christmas Day tables; it would be fun to see them all…..from country casual to urban chic, east coast/west coast, the cold north to the warm gulf.

  7. Liberty Forge says:
    December 19, 2018 at 11:11 am

    Here’s a side dish recipe that is our family tradition. It goes great with ham, and also as a compote over vanilla ice cream.

    CURRIED FRUIT

    1 can (29 oz) Peach Halves
    1 can (29 oz) Pear Halves
    1 can (20 oz) Pineapple Chunks
    1 jar (6 oz) Maraschino Cherries

    Drain fruit & layer in a casserole dish. Heat: 1 stick of butter; 3 TBSP of curry powder; 3 TBSP of flour; 1/2 cup of brown sugar in a saucepan to a gentle simmer. Simmer & stir until slightly thickened.

    Pour mixture over fruit; cover & refrigerate for 24 hours.

    Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour. Serve & enjoy!

  8. RTD (@rtddfw) says:
    December 21, 2018 at 8:10 pm

    I used to find these everywhere; but no longer…delicious buttery/almond cream pastries in the form of Jesuit three=cornered hat. Very traditional French Christmas treats.

    https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.foodreporter.fr%2Fupload%2Foriginal%2F3%2Fs%2Fx%2F2%2Fd%2F869097.jpg&f=1

  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 22, 2018 at 1:16 am

    MILE HlGH CAPPUCCINO MOUSSE PIE

    (Recipe by Ballistari Bakery, located on Niagara Street in Buffalo, NY 9/28/1998)

    Serves 14-16

    Preheat oven to 350 degrees

    Crust

    One 10 inch pie plate
    1 1/2 cups flour
    1/2 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
    6 tbsps. unsalted butter
    1 tsp. vegetable oil
    3/4 cup sugar

    In a small bowl combine ingredients
    Press into pie plate (not too hard, otherwise it may stick)
    Bake for 15 minutes and set aside to cool.

    Filling

    16 oz. good semi-sweet chocolate. (Block or choc, chips)
    (Set aside one oz. for shaving onto top as garnish)
    6 eggs (Separated)
    2 quarts heavy cream
    5 tbsps. powdered cappuccino mix (any flavor – amount to taste)

    1. Beat one quart of heavy cream and refrigerate.
    2. Separate eggs into two bowls
    3. Melt chocolate.
    4. While chocolate is melting, beat egg whites until very stiff
    (prefer copper bowl – chill bowl and beaters)
    5. Temper egg yolks by adding a bit of melted chocolate
    to the yolks so they don’t scramble and add yolk mixture to
    remaining chocolate
    6. Using a rubber spatula, gently fold egg whites into mixture.
    7. Gradually fold beaten cream into mixture.
    8. Place into cooled pie shell and chill for one hour
    9. Beat remaining cream, slowly adding the Cappuccino powder a little at a time.
    10. Top pie with shaved chocolate and chill till ready to serve.
    (Best when made the night before serving)

    Yes, this really uses 2 full quarts of heavy cream. that is why it serves 14-16!

