Supreme Court Rejects Request to Stay Lower Court Ruling on Asylum Ban – Judge Roberts Sides With Liberal Justices…

Somehow, despite 85-year-old Justice Ginsburg being incapacitated by surgery and intensive care recovery, the supreme court voted 5-4 to allow a lower court block on President Trump’s asylum restrictions to remain in place.  Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the three resistance activists and the unknown puppeteer for Ginsburg.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A divided Supreme Court won’t let the Trump administration begin enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

Chief Justice John Roberts joined his four more liberal colleagues Friday in ruling against the administration in the very case in which President Donald Trump had derided the “Obama judge” who first blocked the asylum policy.

New Justice Brett Kavanaugh and three other conservative justices sided with the administration.  There were no opinions explaining either side’s votes.  (read more)

  1. Boots says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    If the Senate were composed of men instead of mice, they could mount an investigation into Roberts’ adoption issue(s). Then again, if pigs had wings….

    Looks like America has fallen without a shot being fired. By either side. There IS no America. Only a memory. America’s in a death rattle. We can thank the majority of conservatives across America, for posting on the internet but never mounting massive protests and demonstrations over….

    Patriot Act.
    A foreign national usurping the presidency in 2008 and again in 2012.
    Massive vote theft in Nov.
    Roberts’ rewriting ACA.
    Scalia’s suspicious death, no autopsy, and cremation.
    DS coup.

    Far easier to posit resolutions on the internet than foster a revolution in the streets. Freedom just costs too much. Better safe than sorry. May all the thoughtful, kind, considerate, never get angry conservatives across America sleep safe in their beds tonight, and every night, until the Moslem and Latin America hordes overtake your state, city, and street; and you bitterly remember when you had the chance to stop it, but took to the keyboard instead.

  2. mark says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:32 pm

    Roberts is a disaster. Obamacare, failing to investigate FISA court abuse which he overseas, and now this.

  3. MIKE says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:34 pm

    From the minute it was announced that the Unaffordable Nocare Act was deemed a tax and therefore “constitutional”, I knew Roberts was/is a deep state Unistooge. Then I entertained the notion he was “compromised”, perhaps because of some kind of illegality related to his adoptions.
    Having adopted children myself, I’ve learned there are certain procedures within the process that have a certain amount of illegality as a natural course of the process.
    Currently I don’t think he is “compromised”. He is just a reminder of how deep the State really, really is. I’ll wager his bank account is very healthy due to his perversions of his interpretations of the COTUS, and his professed love of the “legal process”.
    So the current administration could “compromise” him if that adoption thing was true.
    He is simply deep state. The “foxnews” of the judiciary. Plain and simple.
    One more thing; even though in this case BK sided with the administration, I don’t think he is as “conservative” as some people believe he is. BK may have been tempered a bit due to the way the entire uniparty gang-banged him.
    As Charlie Daniels once wrote, “watch him folks, cause he’s a fairly dangerous man”

    • Art of War! PDJT style! says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      More like he has been compromised and controlled by the DS.

      I have said this from the day PDJT became President, when Ruthie assumes room temperature Roberts vote becomes meaningless.

    • Pearland TEA Party says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:43 pm

      in the legislature they play the game of once they’ve counted the votes for their determined outcome the reps who NEED to appear sensible back in their district, gets to vote for the opposite side. I think that’s what we have going with Roberts and now Kavanaugh and probably Gorsuch. We’ll just get one or the other “gaming” on each vote for the Swamps requested outcome. VERY sick of this Deep State garbage.

  4. Bull Durham says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:35 pm

    The President, as Commander-in-Chief, whose constitutional duty it is to protect the lives and property of the citizens, to secure the borders of the nation, merely has to declare a NATIONAL STATE of EMERGENCY at the border. Order 50,000 troops (use NATIONAL GUARD) to secure the border with deadly force if necessary. Any General who hesitates his orders, arrest and throw him in the brig.

    Drugs, terrorists, felons, child traffickers and illegal aliens, some with infectious disease are the cause of the Emergency.

    And then tell Roberts and all the Courts, we are at War. The President decides.

    He will have 65 Million citizens backing him to the hilt.

  5. Streak 264 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:36 pm

    Whatever dirt the deep state has on Robert’s Trump should use to make him reverse. Double use dirt.

  6. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:38 pm

    Could it be that Roberts is still pissed that Trump beat Jeb Bush..

  7. donnyvee says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    I admit it. i would enjoy reading the obituary of Justice Roberts more than that of others.

  8. f.fernandez says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    Robert’s dirty on the FISA judges?

  9. perpetuaofcarthage says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    “the unknown puppeteer for Ginsburg” It would be good to get a name and a face but I LOVE this phrase. She is so frail, she really does seem like a puppet.

  10. Zorro says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:48 pm

    Could anybody tell me the day when it’s going to be declared unconstitutional to take money away from American citizen working class families, many a paycheck away from financial disaster, to support non-citizens?

  11. Abster says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Now what? I just can’t believe this. JRoberts is obviously compromise.

    • Sedanka says:
      December 21, 2018 at 5:54 pm

      It might be as simple as Roberts making decisions based not on the Constitution, but on his hatred for Trump. Roberts seems very much like a spiteful person who lets his emotions control him in the few interviews I’ve seen.

  12. 335blues says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:52 pm

    Why is America cursed with John Roberts
    on the court?
    What did we do to deserve another
    stealth marxist?

  13. waicool says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    this whole Roberts thing makes me wonder what the heck they’re teaching in those privileged law schools, it sure ain’t the constitution as this state schooled scholar sees it, more like how to get around the constitution

  14. Sedanka says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    I’m seeing him called “Grudge Roberts” on Twitter now. What a great nickname and so descriptive of how Roberts rules. He’s making decisions just to spite Trump with no basis in law or constitutionality.

  15. TigerBear says:
    December 21, 2018 at 5:56 pm

    If Ginsburg had surgery today she would still be under the medical advice of not making any major decisions for at least 24hrs. after being administered anesthesia. Why is she making rulings for our nation while in hospital the same day she had surgery? How is that even ethical?

  16. Bendix says:
    December 21, 2018 at 6:03 pm

    Aren’t those kids of Roberts’ old enough now that he doesn’t have to worry about their adoptions being voided, or them being deported, or whatever anymore?
    They’ve got something on the guy.

  17. gingergal says:
    December 21, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    Ginsberg is not working as a Justice any longer, and has not for a long time. They are keeping her alive as a place holder. Justice Roberts is an evil man.

