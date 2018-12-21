December 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #701

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🎄 * * * 4 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season

    🌟 “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” 🌟
    John 1:14
    ——————————————–
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ————————————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and family safe travel and blessed retreat in Florida Dec 21-Jan 7
    — God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team
    — for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
    — for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
    — for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
    — for Congressional White Hats’ safety
    — for safety for Brian Kolfage who started GoFundTheWall and all donors
    — for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
    — for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
    — for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters over CHRISTmas season wherever they are and go
    —————————————————–
    🇺🇸 ”I want to again wish you all a very, very Merry CHRISTmas.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

  2. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:23 am

    • NJF says:
      December 21, 2018 at 1:09 am

      I love this tweet.

    • fleporeblog says:
      December 21, 2018 at 1:37 am

      I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am right now! Treepers, we only need 51 VOTES in the Senate. I really believe with all my heart this now gets done.

      WE HAVE A MIRACLE THAT MAYBE HAPPENING!!!!

      I asked our Professor of all things MAGA whether this was true or not. Here is SD’s response:

      He easily can, it’s a budget issue. Budgets are always passed using reconciliation. Reconciliation only requires 51 votes not 60.

      Joe Manchin in my opinion will join with 49 Republicans to get us to 50 votes ultimately passing the bill. Corker will be a no show (works in our favor since there will be only 99 Senators) and Flake will vote NO. Joe Manchin will come our a hero in WV because he promised the voters he would support funding the WALL. Final tally will be 50-49.

  3. sunnydaze says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

    ” Riot Police” vs. French cops who are protesting with Yellow Vests.

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

      Wow…that is amazing, Sunny.
      The Trump Effect is still going on.
      Praying for those MFGA

      • Amy2 says:
        December 21, 2018 at 12:29 am

        MFG. ‘not to sound like Cuomo, but I’m not sure France was ever great; they deserve a chance to get there though!!

      • sunnydaze says:
        December 21, 2018 at 12:48 am

        If you read all the tweets, Grandma, it’s “seems” that the cops are mainly protesting typical French stuff, pensions, wages, etc.

        But I think it’s an interesting development that they’ve got 2 branches of law enforcement on opposite sides and am wondering if the “other side ” is supplied by the EU. In which case it *would* be Trump related.

        Whatever is happening, glad Im not in France!

        • Grandma Covfefe says:
          December 21, 2018 at 1:13 am

          …and they don’t like to work longer hours, either. When I visited France 45 years ago, the 30 hour a week was the norm for the French and they did NOT want more than that. Sad.
          ———————————-
          “other side ” is supplied by the EU.
          —–
          Didn’t we see the UN tanks come into town somewhere in France during that second rounds of protesting? I wouldn’t be surprised either, if they got outside help.

          I’m done traveling overseas. Hubbie and I was hoping to do that years ago, but now we are very content to stay here in our beautiful country….still so much to see…and stay in a Trump Hotel somewhere. to give back to President Trump.

    • Tav says:
      December 21, 2018 at 2:09 am

      Wow! This is serious-serious. Macron should probably find some country willing to offer him asylum.

  4. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:24 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:25 am

  6. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:26 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:27 am

    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 21, 2018 at 12:33 am

      Thank You, General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, for your excellent service to USA. We will never forget you and your love of our country.

      God Bless you, General Mattis.

      • rsmith1776 says:
        December 21, 2018 at 12:41 am

        I read all the “I respect him immensely” takes on the “Mad POS Dog”. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I for one find much of the encomia hazardously utopic. Dystopic as well.
        No respect for the arrogant drunkard left here. The “equipment buying” general from Gilbert and Sullivan’s love for his political masters surpass his sense of duty, loyalty and patriotism. Sad.

        “I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours”

        In other words, President Trump is irresolute and vacillating in his approach, as opposed to, um, “President Mattis” ‘s impeccable, superior approach (in his own gin-addled mind).

        “My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues.”

        In other words, President Trump is dewy-eyed and disrespectful, not to mention unexperienced. Up yours, General F*art-Face.

        So on and so forth. Enough with the illusions.

        Let’s not mince words: Mattis’ “goodbye” letter is an arrogant and cowardly mule’s farewell kick.

        Good riddance to bad rubbish.

        I came to the conclusion that it’s not so much that President Trump would not be competent at picking personnel for his administration. That’s simply not true. He’s picked excellent people, when possible, and some of the lesser evils in the fields where no loyal patriots were available.

        The real problem is that after decades of entrenched corruption in ALL spheres of leadership, it is close to impossible to form a governing team which is unfailingly competent, loyal, and patriotic.

        It’s like asking for the impossible, when the elementary would have been sufficient.

        Shame on Mattis. An ignoble exit by any standards.

        • Robert Smith says:
          December 21, 2018 at 12:53 am

          I don’t think you ride to being a general without being a political beast. And in DC that would naturally align with people who believe in more government and government as the answer. So it is what it is. He served well but is swampy having been infected with the swamp over many years.

          His military instincts are fine – recall the annihilation of the Russian mercs in Syria. But leave him in DC and he’ll revert to his political instincts that say the Swamp will be around after Trump.

          • rsmith1776 says:
            December 21, 2018 at 12:56 am

            I understand what you’re saying and agree with much of it.

            However, the arrogance of this man is staggering. It’s as if in all his years of vaunted experience he’s never learned what “Commander in Chief” means. The hubris therein stinks nastier than his breath.

            • Robert Smith says:
              December 21, 2018 at 1:01 am

              Definitely 100% arrogant. Mattis had to have his say and he wanted to say it officially for the record. Trump, again, was nice in his parting tweets. But, if Mattis wants to be a political player he will get LIT up.

            • rf121 says:
              December 21, 2018 at 1:17 am

              Mattis did not agree with POTUS approach. So he resigned. He stated politely what he thought on things without much detail. Better this than to have someone stay on who did not agree with POTUS policy and stab him in the back. Mattis served his purpose. Next.

              Liked by 1 person

              • starfcker says:
                December 21, 2018 at 1:25 am

                Resigning is The honorable way to go out, if you disagree with the elected President’s policies. As far as him explaining himself on the way out, it happens. I’m sure President Trump will have no problem with that

        • Tim says:
          December 21, 2018 at 1:46 am

          We have had 12 years of the bushes. 8 years of the Clintons. 8 years of the obamas.

          Now ask yourself, just what kind of person made high flag rank during those 28 years.

          Bye to rusbbish?

          I second that opinion.

        • Trending... says:
          December 21, 2018 at 2:17 am

          Rsmith – a perfect and logical summary. Thank you for arguing to point – refraining from just telling ”Globalist! Neocon!” Thank you for making smart and logical points, we need to make arguments – not just yell “nazi”! That’s what they do – imo

    • millwright says:
      December 21, 2018 at 2:21 am

      Interesting how Chuckie ( anti-gun ) Schumer D – NY is now praising our ” Warrior Monk ” USMC Gen. Mattis when for so long he’s damned the man’s aggresiveness .

  9. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

  11. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:28 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:30 am

    Sec Neilson interview with
    Shannon Bream
    (starts at 8:35 mark)

    • Robert Smith says:
      December 21, 2018 at 12:48 am

      Kirstjen working to get that job done. Trump never bad mouthed her just guiding her to make the right choice. I imagine Trump doesn’t call you in and say “Do this”. I think he makes clear what should be apparent you should do and you get it done if you want to keep your job.

  13. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:32 am

  14. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:34 am

  15. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:35 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:36 am

  17. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:37 am

  18. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:38 am

  19. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:47 am

    “Just like the demanded restructuring of NATO, removing troops from Syria and likely Afghanistan will run counter to the interventionist policies of those who advocate for military deployments; and also the benefactors on the business end of the military industrial complex.”

    Here they are…the benefactors on the business end👇

  20. sunnydaze says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:51 am

    Not sure if this belongs here, or on the other Open. But wether it’s “related” to Trump or not, it’s good news for the Americas, U.S. included.

  22. Tiffthis says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Remember when Obama fired General Mattis in 2013 and nobody in the media cared?

  24. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 12:59 am

  25. sunnydaze says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:03 am

    And both sides are engaged in trashing wages for working Americans. It’s sickening.

  26. kea says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:04 am

  27. King Arthur says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:04 am

    I have to say, some of the best American’s are on this very site as I’ve read it for years now. I think we all know but are too reticent to say, that the thing we know must occur to save this Republic is approaching. I won’t say it aloud as this is not the place and I hear it spoken of more often and even in public where I never did before. Just know, when the time comes, there are things worse than comfort and ease. The founders knew.

  28. Tav says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:15 am

    When will Mattis be offered a job with CNN and how much will they pay him?

  29. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:16 am

    What is wrong with these officials?
    Is it something in the air or water… smh

  30. Nigella says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:20 am

    So all of the sudden the media/dems are all war lovers and Mattis is a God?

    • Risa says:
      December 21, 2018 at 1:54 am

      Yes, all a politician or military officer needs to do in order to be deified or canonized is to be in conflict with President Trump. Disgusting.

    • Tav says:
      December 21, 2018 at 1:58 am

      They have reverted back to LBJ and Woodrow Wilson, their true loves. There were even a few folks around here who thought Mattis was a demigod, but they seem to have gone mostly silent.

  31. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:21 am

  32. Heika says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Geepers… have a look. The Fund the Wall page is up to nearly 11 million! Wow, thats amazing in a few days. https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall

  33. Nigella says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:30 am

    So according to the media Trump is in a tailspin, in chaos ,and is likely to use nukes now that Mattis is leaving… I kid you not those are actual word used by “experts ” on the “news ” tonight.

    • Tav says:
      December 21, 2018 at 1:48 am

      Donald Trump is about the last one to use nukes. Actually, I seem to recall it was Warmonger McCain who recommended Mattis. I remember for certain he was very happy about his selection as was Lindsey Graham.

      Less Mattis = less wars.

  34. Janie M. says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:33 am

    From the NY Post:

    Mattis reportedly quit after Trump refused to reverse Syria decision
    By Ben Feuerherd
    December 20, 2018 | 8:38pm | Updated

    Donald Trump and James Mattis walking in the East Room of the White House

    Defense Secretary Jim Mattis made a last-ditch effort on Thursday to convince President Trump to keep US troops in Syria — and when Trump rebuffed him, the four-star general resigned, The New York Times reported.

    Mattis met with Trump in the White House to make his case — and after he quit, the former general sent Trump a scathing resignation letter that focused on his belief in strong relationships with US allies.

    “One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships,” wrote Mattis.

    Trump announced on Wednesday that US troops would completely pull out of Syria and declared that the US had “defeated ISIS” in the country.

    Aside from Syria, Mattis and Trump have reportedly clashed over a host of foreign policy issues, including the US-NATO relationship, military exercises in South Korea and Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran-nuclear deal.

    https://nypost.com/2018/12/20/mattis-reportedly-quit-after-trump-refused-to-reverse-syria-decision/

  35. joeknuckles says:
    December 21, 2018 at 1:52 am

    I see all these immigration debates on TV and I can’t help but wonder why not simply call the Dems out for just wanting as many illegals in this country as possible to increase their power base. All of their other arguments are pure BS, so why even dignify them with any other response?

  36. citizen817 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 2:03 am

    ICYMI…

  37. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 21, 2018 at 2:08 am

  38. rsmith1776 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 2:15 am

    I do hope, of course, that the dreaded “unexpected consequences” of almost every single international military decision, one direction or the other, will not show up.

    However, as much as I can ascertain, my respect for the President, already sky-high, has been increased by these very recent moves. Incredible guts…. and let’s hope that his incredible instincts served him (and the country) as many times before.

    As for Rabid Dog, barely a couple notches above Sessions and Tillerson in terms of loyalty, he must be the lazy-minded SOB Noel Coward thought about when he wrote his famous song . . .

    • Tav says:
      December 21, 2018 at 2:40 am

      “I do hope, of course, that the dreaded “unexpected consequences” of almost every single international military decision, one direction or the other, will not show up. ”

      Anything bad that happens, the MSM will say it’s because we got out of Syria finally. Even an earthquake somewhere or an increase in tooth cavities.

  39. Troublemaker10 says:
    December 21, 2018 at 2:27 am

