December 21st – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #701

🎄 * * * 4 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “And the Word became flesh and dwelt among us, and we have seen his glory, glory as of the only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth.” 🌟
John 1:14
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and family safe travel and blessed retreat in Florida Dec 21-Jan 7
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team
— for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
— for Congressional White Hats’ safety
— for safety for Brian Kolfage who started GoFundTheWall and all donors
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for safe withdrawal of our troops from Syria
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for safety for all Treepers and Trump supporters over CHRISTmas season wherever they are and go
🇺🇸 ”I want to again wish you all a very, very Merry CHRISTmas.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Amen!
Praying !
Thank you. ❤️
I love this tweet.
I can’t begin to tell you how excited I am right now! Treepers, we only need 51 VOTES in the Senate. I really believe with all my heart this now gets done.
WE HAVE A MIRACLE THAT MAYBE HAPPENING!!!!
I asked our Professor of all things MAGA whether this was true or not. Here is SD’s response:
He easily can, it’s a budget issue. Budgets are always passed using reconciliation. Reconciliation only requires 51 votes not 60.
Joe Manchin in my opinion will join with 49 Republicans to get us to 50 votes ultimately passing the bill. Corker will be a no show (works in our favor since there will be only 99 Senators) and Flake will vote NO. Joe Manchin will come our a hero in WV because he promised the voters he would support funding the WALL. Final tally will be 50-49.
Ace Freely of KISS :
“Let me say this about Trump. Whether you love him or hate him, if you’re an American and you’re a patriot, you should get behind your president. He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president.”
https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/kiss-ace-frehley-music-stars-should-be-leery-of-anti-trump-bandwagon
” Riot Police” vs. French cops who are protesting with Yellow Vests.
Wow…that is amazing, Sunny.
The Trump Effect is still going on.
Praying for those MFGA
MFG. ‘not to sound like Cuomo, but I’m not sure France was ever great; they deserve a chance to get there though!!
You’re right, Amy….after thinking about what you said and going over their history in my head, it should have been MFG, if they can pull it off.
The French are very proud people and they are fighting hard (finally). ‘hope they can get it right this time, have their cake AND eat it too!
…and their wine, too.
😉
If you read all the tweets, Grandma, it’s “seems” that the cops are mainly protesting typical French stuff, pensions, wages, etc.
But I think it’s an interesting development that they’ve got 2 branches of law enforcement on opposite sides and am wondering if the “other side ” is supplied by the EU. In which case it *would* be Trump related.
Whatever is happening, glad Im not in France!
…and they don’t like to work longer hours, either. When I visited France 45 years ago, the 30 hour a week was the norm for the French and they did NOT want more than that. Sad.
“other side ” is supplied by the EU.
Didn’t we see the UN tanks come into town somewhere in France during that second rounds of protesting? I wouldn’t be surprised either, if they got outside help.
I’m done traveling overseas. Hubbie and I was hoping to do that years ago, but now we are very content to stay here in our beautiful country….still so much to see…and stay in a Trump Hotel somewhere. to give back to President Trump.
>Didn’t we see the UN tanks come into town somewhere in France during that second rounds of protesting?<
Yes, but I thought it was EU, not UN? Anyone know? I remember the riot truck with the emblem on it. I thought it was the EU flag, blue with a circle of stars?
Here’s the photos, they have EU flags.
Thx for the photo, Tazio.
Didn’t see til after I posted.
Great catch, Tazio. You have better eyes than I do.
Thank you for posting it and rearranging my memory-EU, EU, EU
Can’t find anything on either UN or EU tanks now, except one said it belongs to French Military of Armed Forces. Fake Media could have “misspoke”.when reporting,or scrubbed out the EU or UN tank info.
Tanks with the EU flag on ’em, Grandma. Pretty obvious!
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes, just saw Tazio photos. Thank you for correcting me.
Wow! This is serious-serious. Macron should probably find some country willing to offer him asylum.
.. Nice Pitchfork ! I carry the same model
Give that man a shovel!!! 😉
$10.5 million and climbing! This petrifies the Uniparty more than anything in the world!
Anyone have a clip from the Laura Ingraham’s show he was suppose to be on?
Thank You, General ‘Mad Dog’ Mattis, for your excellent service to USA. We will never forget you and your love of our country.
God Bless you, General Mattis.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I read all the “I respect him immensely” takes on the “Mad POS Dog”. Everybody’s entitled to their opinion. I for one find much of the encomia hazardously utopic. Dystopic as well.
No respect for the arrogant drunkard left here. The “equipment buying” general from Gilbert and Sullivan’s love for his political masters surpass his sense of duty, loyalty and patriotism. Sad.
“I believe we must be resolute and unambiguous in our approach to those countries whose strategic interests are increasingly in tension with ours”
In other words, President Trump is irresolute and vacillating in his approach, as opposed to, um, “President Mattis” ‘s impeccable, superior approach (in his own gin-addled mind).
“My views on treating allies with respect and also being clear-eyed about both malign actors and strategic competitors are strongly held and informed by over four decades of immersion in these issues.”
In other words, President Trump is dewy-eyed and disrespectful, not to mention unexperienced. Up yours, General F*art-Face.
So on and so forth. Enough with the illusions.
Let’s not mince words: Mattis’ “goodbye” letter is an arrogant and cowardly mule’s farewell kick.
Good riddance to bad rubbish.
I came to the conclusion that it’s not so much that President Trump would not be competent at picking personnel for his administration. That’s simply not true. He’s picked excellent people, when possible, and some of the lesser evils in the fields where no loyal patriots were available.
The real problem is that after decades of entrenched corruption in ALL spheres of leadership, it is close to impossible to form a governing team which is unfailingly competent, loyal, and patriotic.
It’s like asking for the impossible, when the elementary would have been sufficient.
Shame on Mattis. An ignoble exit by any standards.
I don’t think you ride to being a general without being a political beast. And in DC that would naturally align with people who believe in more government and government as the answer. So it is what it is. He served well but is swampy having been infected with the swamp over many years.
His military instincts are fine – recall the annihilation of the Russian mercs in Syria. But leave him in DC and he’ll revert to his political instincts that say the Swamp will be around after Trump.
I understand what you’re saying and agree with much of it.
However, the arrogance of this man is staggering. It’s as if in all his years of vaunted experience he’s never learned what “Commander in Chief” means. The hubris therein stinks nastier than his breath.
Definitely 100% arrogant. Mattis had to have his say and he wanted to say it officially for the record. Trump, again, was nice in his parting tweets. But, if Mattis wants to be a political player he will get LIT up.
Mattis did not agree with POTUS approach. So he resigned. He stated politely what he thought on things without much detail. Better this than to have someone stay on who did not agree with POTUS policy and stab him in the back. Mattis served his purpose. Next.
We have had 12 years of the bushes. 8 years of the Clintons. 8 years of the obamas.
Now ask yourself, just what kind of person made high flag rank during those 28 years.
Bye to rusbbish?
I second that opinion.
Rsmith – a perfect and logical summary. Thank you for arguing to point – refraining from just telling ”Globalist! Neocon!” Thank you for making smart and logical points, we need to make arguments – not just yell “nazi”! That’s what they do – imo
Interesting how Chuckie ( anti-gun ) Schumer D – NY is now praising our ” Warrior Monk ” USMC Gen. Mattis when for so long he’s damned the man’s aggresiveness .
From Sundance’s twitter:
Hurd is a disgrace. He is a democrat pure and simple. I was thoroughly revolted when my county ‘rino’ party wanted me to make calls campaigning for this rino when he wasn’t even in our district. I had offered to volunteer my spanish skills to campaign for Trump in the latino areas in my town and this is what they wanted me to do.
https://twitter.com/MrWyattEarpLA/status/1075926700393971712
I’ll try again….
https://twitter.com/MrWyattEarpLA/status/1075926700393971712
Pooh….here it is…
Snake Plissken
@MrWyattEarpLA
4h4 hours ago
A single Demonrat voted to fund the wall. One. Good Lord. Wow, that’s more than I expected.
And it’s definitely trending in your direction Mr. President! A lot of American people who were uninterested are waking up!
Epic Trump.
Such a deft, light touch. 🤣
There’s something I haven’t seen him accused of….a light touch.
I want more Hammer. As in Handcuffs and Indictments.
I love it!!!!
Sec Neilson interview with
Shannon Bream
(starts at 8:35 mark)
Kirstjen working to get that job done. Trump never bad mouthed her just guiding her to make the right choice. I imagine Trump doesn’t call you in and say “Do this”. I think he makes clear what should be apparent you should do and you get it done if you want to keep your job.
Someone the other day on here said it is a massive SNAP funding.
Remember “fake President” B.O. advertising SNAP program in Mexico, welcoming them to sign up? That got me steamed up, too.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/obama-administration-held-dozens-of-meetings-on-food-stamps-with-mexican-officials
This is what is wrong with America a socialist program that benefits large corporations. Yes it has nice sugary coating but the Federal Government should not be picking winners and losers. The “Farm Bill” needs to be broken into smaller bills.
Calling it a “Farm Bill” just trying to hide the fact of what it really is, a freebie program and much for illegals.
Wow. Bill Barr does a very impressive take down of Mueller and his henchmen, and their creative ways to try to make crimes out of nothing. It’s a long read and it’s legally dense, but if you read the first two pages you can get the general idea of Mr Barr’s thinking on this. Maybe he is the real deal
F***K YEAH!!! Please destroy Mueller! He is not worthy of the air that his protoplasm displaces. He is the epitome of evil.
Former Federal Prosecutor: That Mueller Memo From Trump’s AG Nominee is Excellent, and He Shouldn’t Withdraw or Recuse
Former Federal Prosecutor: That Mueller Memo From Trump’s AG Nominee is Excellent, and He Shouldn’t Withdraw or Recuse
https://townhall.com/tipsheet/guybenson/2018/12/20/should-trumps-attorney-general-nominee-recuse-himself-on-mueller-probe-over-a-memo-he-wrote-n2537881
Sounds like the number one reason he should not withdraw or recuse himself! He has half a brain!
My thoughts exactly.
I don’t even think that $25B was a lump sum. Even that was fake wasn’t it?
“Just like the demanded restructuring of NATO, removing troops from Syria and likely Afghanistan will run counter to the interventionist policies of those who advocate for military deployments; and also the benefactors on the business end of the military industrial complex.”
Here they are…the benefactors on the business end👇
Wait till PTrump moves our military base from Germany to Poland total head explodey
Not sure if this belongs here, or on the other Open. But wether it’s “related” to Trump or not, it’s good news for the Americas, U.S. included.
Remember when Obama fired General Mattis in 2013 and nobody in the media cared?
And both sides are engaged in trashing wages for working Americans. It’s sickening.
It’s more likely that they are looking to that “ally” standing next to them and hoping they can get the hell out of there before that “ally” blows them up.
I believe the correct term is sh$t hole.
😉
https://babylonbee.com/news/disappointed-soldier-was-looking-forward-to-hanging-out-in-syria-for-another-20-30-years
😉
I have to say, some of the best American’s are on this very site as I’ve read it for years now. I think we all know but are too reticent to say, that the thing we know must occur to save this Republic is approaching. I won’t say it aloud as this is not the place and I hear it spoken of more often and even in public where I never did before. Just know, when the time comes, there are things worse than comfort and ease. The founders knew.
Yes, we must not ever use politically correct language. To hades with the nihilists!
Merry Christmas and a Joyous New Year!!!
When will Mattis be offered a job with CNN and how much will they pay him?
What is wrong with these officials?
Is it something in the air or water… smh
A Communist Anti-American Democrat vs. an American citizen. It’s about time we spoke out!
So all of the sudden the media/dems are all war lovers and Mattis is a God?
Yes, all a politician or military officer needs to do in order to be deified or canonized is to be in conflict with President Trump. Disgusting.
They have reverted back to LBJ and Woodrow Wilson, their true loves. There were even a few folks around here who thought Mattis was a demigod, but they seem to have gone mostly silent.
Fake but accurate? What’s the frequency, Kenneth?
Geepers… have a look. The Fund the Wall page is up to nearly 11 million! Wow, thats amazing in a few days. https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
He was on Laura’s show tonight. Great segment.
So according to the media Trump is in a tailspin, in chaos ,and is likely to use nukes now that Mattis is leaving… I kid you not those are actual word used by “experts ” on the “news ” tonight.
Donald Trump is about the last one to use nukes. Actually, I seem to recall it was Warmonger McCain who recommended Mattis. I remember for certain he was very happy about his selection as was Lindsey Graham.
Less Mattis = less wars.
From the NY Post:
Mattis reportedly quit after Trump refused to reverse Syria decision
By Ben Feuerherd
December 20, 2018 | 8:38pm | Updated
Donald Trump and James Mattis walking in the East Room of the White House
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis made a last-ditch effort on Thursday to convince President Trump to keep US troops in Syria — and when Trump rebuffed him, the four-star general resigned, The New York Times reported.
Mattis met with Trump in the White House to make his case — and after he quit, the former general sent Trump a scathing resignation letter that focused on his belief in strong relationships with US allies.
“One core belief I have always held is that our strength as a nation is inextricably linked to the strength of our unique and comprehensive system of alliances and partnerships,” wrote Mattis.
Trump announced on Wednesday that US troops would completely pull out of Syria and declared that the US had “defeated ISIS” in the country.
Aside from Syria, Mattis and Trump have reportedly clashed over a host of foreign policy issues, including the US-NATO relationship, military exercises in South Korea and Trump’s decision to pull out of the Iran-nuclear deal.
https://nypost.com/2018/12/20/mattis-reportedly-quit-after-trump-refused-to-reverse-syria-decision/
Good riddance then
Perhaps Mattis can console himself by visiting, and kissing, the grave of John McCain and talking to it about how President Trump is such a wet blanket when it comes to having lots of wars.
Exactly, Nigella
Well, Mattis did think about running for office. Let’s see how well a foreign policy of business as usual sells.
If ya ain’t on the Trump Train, you’re dead weight (or worse).
This “chaos” sure looks a lot like MAGA.
PTrump was just not going to get along with a democrat but he did pick him. You won’t always get along with your boss/superior general. I’m sure you’ve heard the term embrace the suck
I see all these immigration debates on TV and I can’t help but wonder why not simply call the Dems out for just wanting as many illegals in this country as possible to increase their power base. All of their other arguments are pure BS, so why even dignify them with any other response?
ICYMI…
So thankful Stephen Miller is on the MAGA Team. He is a valuable asset to our country.
Jeff Sessions one contribution.
Wonderful news!
I do hope, of course, that the dreaded “unexpected consequences” of almost every single international military decision, one direction or the other, will not show up.
However, as much as I can ascertain, my respect for the President, already sky-high, has been increased by these very recent moves. Incredible guts…. and let’s hope that his incredible instincts served him (and the country) as many times before.
As for Rabid Dog, barely a couple notches above Sessions and Tillerson in terms of loyalty, he must be the lazy-minded SOB Noel Coward thought about when he wrote his famous song . . .
“I do hope, of course, that the dreaded “unexpected consequences” of almost every single international military decision, one direction or the other, will not show up. ”
Anything bad that happens, the MSM will say it’s because we got out of Syria finally. Even an earthquake somewhere or an increase in tooth cavities.
