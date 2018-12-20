President Trump Tells GOP Leaders He Will Not Sign Funding Bill Without Border Security….

Sticking to his prior statements about omnibus spending, President Donald Trump called republican leaders to the White House and informed them he will NOT sign a short-term resolution that does not provide funding for border security.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy hold a quick presser following their visit with President Trump:

  1. 335blues says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    The majority of the American people DEMAND the border be secured and regulation of prospective new citizens.
    WE DEMAND IT!
    When President Trump vetos the crap resolution he was sent we will see it as Trump having the strength and good sense to stand for America. MAGA!

  2. Caius Lowell says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    Paul “Lyin'” Ryan is the globalist devil…

  3. lawton says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    How will they ever get the Senate to 60 votes to allow a vote with the wall money? That would take Dems also.

    • LDave says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

      We have to spread the word that the Dems are the ones who would shut down the government in order to preserve an OPEN border.

    • ezpz2 says:
      December 20, 2018 at 4:01 pm

      The Army Corps of Engineers can build the wall.

      President Trump can have a prime time address to the nation stressing the urgency of the wall as part of border security, which is part of national security, which is job number one for a president.

      Then, let’s take a vote, and take names, but again, build the wall regardless via the Army Corps of Engineers.

  4. hoghead says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    President Donald J. Trump is a master troller. He let it out yesterday that he would “consider” their proposal. Then, he sits back and watches the nooze punks screech that “Trump has caved/Conservatives outraged/yadayada”. Next, he lets the DC uniparty/foamers flex their muscles at getting what they want.

    Now, the trap. He tweets this morning that leadership had promised a wall by end of year, and that they failed. He calls the said restupidturd wing of the unip leadership in and informs them to “pound sand”. Someone up thread said he should have kept the cameras on as he did for nan & chuck; yes, a highly-pissed PDJT verbally thrashing those creatures would have been classic. I’d a paid money to see it.

    He wasn’t going to cave. We haven’t seen what it would take to make PDJT cave on anything.

  5. Mr. T. says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Paul Ryan was NEVER for We, The People. Paul Ryan has always been about Paul Ryan. And many of the Republicans are still wondering why they lost the house. They had two years to get things done, including the annual budget they are required to do by law but haven’t in almost 10 years.

  6. Kia1 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Could Ryan get his nose any higher in the air! What a loser.

