President Trump Participates in Farm Bill Signing – 3:30pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump will Participate in a Signing Ceremony for H.R. 2, the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018.  Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST:

President Trump leads the signing ceremony for the ‘Agriculture Improvement Act’ aimed at supporting farmers through threats of a trade war and increasingly frequent natural disasters. Additionally, President Trump is expected to make remarks on the ongoing showdown over government funding and border security kicked off by Trump and Democratic leadership in congress

  1. sundance says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:28 pm

  2. WrightorWrongAl says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    Shep Smith is so disgusted….

  3. Red says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:32 pm

    😍😍😍😍😍

  4. Elric VIII says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    It is so refreshing to have a President with such a down-to-earth sense of humor.

    • Aunt Clara says:
      December 20, 2018 at 3:47 pm

      The Regressives are so angry that they deprive themselves of some great jokes. Such a shame because they really need to lighten up and have some fun. They used to hate “the man”. Now they are “the man”. Sad!

  5. daughnworks247 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:48 pm

    PDJT is making a serious and effective case for his Border Wall.
    Well done.
    Gauntlet thrown.

  6. Brian L says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Finally, FINALLY decriminalizing hemp. About freaking time!

  7. annieoakley says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    He always gives credit to others first and has such great people skills. Amazing.

  8. Madmax110 says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Whenever msm is in freakout mode it’s a great day for Americans.

  9. JoD says:
    December 20, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    All we want for Christmas….
    Miles and miles of beautiful, really tall, shiney steel slats……

