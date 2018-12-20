President Trump Participates in Farm Bill Signing – 3:30pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump will Participate in a Signing Ceremony for H.R. 2, the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST:

President Trump leads the signing ceremony for the ‘Agriculture Improvement Act’ aimed at supporting farmers through threats of a trade war and increasingly frequent natural disasters. Additionally, President Trump is expected to make remarks on the ongoing showdown over government funding and border security kicked off by Trump and Democratic leadership in congress

WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link

