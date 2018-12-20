President Trump Participates in Farm Bill Signing – 3:30pm EST Livestream…

President Donald Trump will Participate in a Signing Ceremony for H.R. 2, the “Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018. Anticipated start time 3:30pm EST:
President Trump leads the signing ceremony for the ‘Agriculture Improvement Act’ aimed at supporting farmers through threats of a trade war and increasingly frequent natural disasters. Additionally, President Trump is expected to make remarks on the ongoing showdown over government funding and border security kicked off by Trump and Democratic leadership in congress
WH Livestream Link – Fox News Livestream Link – PBS Livestream Link
Mr. Trump. Our dear POTUS!!
King of the trolls!!
Love me some MAGA!!
He absolutely pissed off all the write people with that tweet!
Shep Smith is so disgusted….
Shep is so DISGUSTING.
Fixed it.
Does anyone like him? He is so very unlikable!
democrats
the Murdochs LOVE Shep Smith
I concur. 😦
Shlepp seems to have something stuck in his hind quarters. Quite uncomfortable.
Scruffy Smith > shemp smith
Shemp Howard >> shemp smith
😍😍😍😍😍
It is so refreshing to have a President with such a down-to-earth sense of humor.
The Regressives are so angry that they deprive themselves of some great jokes. Such a shame because they really need to lighten up and have some fun. They used to hate “the man”. Now they are “the man”. Sad!
PDJT is making a serious and effective case for his Border Wall.
Well done.
Gauntlet thrown.
Finally, FINALLY decriminalizing hemp. About freaking time!
He always gives credit to others first and has such great people skills. Amazing.
Whenever msm is in freakout mode it’s a great day for Americans.
All we want for Christmas….
Miles and miles of beautiful, really tall, shiney steel slats……
