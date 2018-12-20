December 20th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #700

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
The year 2018 in review for POTUS and FLOTUS. Joseph Blanchard is an extremely kind gentleman who composes and plays for patients in our local hospital.
2018 – Donald and Melania Trump’s Year in Review – Joseph Blanchard
Just splendid, Mary.
Thanks.
Our Mogul and Muse are our power(SS names).
🎄 * * * 5 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “But to all who did receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God, who were born, not of blood nor of the will of the flesh nor of the will of man, but of God.” 🌟
John 1:12-13
——————————————–
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team
— for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
— for Congressional White Hats’ safety
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for President Trump and his family– may they be blessed with full joy of this CHRISTmas season
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”We pray that America’s light will shine more brightly and stronger than ever and it will.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Thank YOU Grammy. It’s nice to get grounded, with all the despair against our Great President VSGPDJT. I always read your comments as they’re at the top. Thank you.
1981. My first job outa high school working at Food Basket in Nasty (National) City, CA. Nothin' like pushin carts up a hill on a cool summer day with all that blacktop. LOVED it watchin' them poor helpless souls cash those well-fair checks upwards of $2,100.00 every month. Carts n carts of edibles I dreamed of buying, and getting that register to sing with them there Franklins passing back into those chubby, well fed hands to boot,,,,,,,,,,

$5.75 an hour, part time for this kid.

Damn, I love this country.
$5.75 an hour, part time for this kid.
Damn, I love this country.
Off topic.
Bite me. You lack forethought.
I’d rather not. Don’t know where you’ve been.
For being so edumacated- you’re not bright.
But me, I’m a simple school drop-out.
Sorry,Ad Rem- this guy’s a prick.
Well, dang, you’re funny.
Since I’m the furthest from being racist, I was referring to how our extraordinarily well spent tax dollars have been spent since I remember as a kid has been allocated to the oh-so-deserving plight of the “immigrants” along our southern border.
It may not sicken you at such a young age to sweat your cajones off while serving on a silver platter loads of bennies to freeloaders. But to me? Yeah. I was smart even then. So while my exceedingly hard earned tax dollars were paying for fat-asses, I STILL PULLED MY WEIGHT AND THEN SOME.
Even now, I don’t get one cent of any form of bennies.
God Bless you.
There is actually another way to look at it. While you worked, you learned how to get and keep a job, the relationship between effort and reward, the independence of knowing that everything you own you obtained through your own efforts. You learned to be a self-sufficient adult. Those you watched cashing their freebie checks learned – nothing.
We do people no favors by turning them into pets.
Thanks trapper. I’m resentful of govt waste n corruption is all. I Do believe POTUS is grinding their gears.
It is our hard earned American taxpayers’ money which then was wasted by our ‘enemy from within’ that had me steaming for decades.
There were days I cry, just thinking about the millions of Americans who worked hard long hours only to see money flushed down the toilet. Then, there was BOCare penalties, etc.–thankfully BOCare is now in the rearview mirror.
Cold Anger. Soon it will be made right for WeThePeople.
Thank YOU, President Trump. We love you and proudly stand with you all the way.
Covfefe Rules (I Will Stand)
There are days I still cry. I’m self-employed and hubby is a tradesman. We both work long days, and while we have a savings account and a retirement account, often surprise items pop up that deplete the savings quickly. I sit at my desk 11-12 hours a day working to pay the health insurance, the auto insurance, the surprise bills that pop up, the mortgage, the utilities, etc., and somehow there are those who have no job and collect $$ from the govt who have more disposable income than we do and better health care coverage than we have (at no cost to them) to boot. Our insurance premiums now exceed our mortgage payment, which is insane to me. Don’t get me wrong. I am thankful for all the blessings we have in our life, but it gets hard at times to keep that loving heart open that Christ has requested of us.
Cramer about Fed raising rate: “Over the next few days, stocks will also feel the effects of the central bank’s move, Cramer said.
“On day one of this new leg , all stocks go lower,” he said. “On day two, the stocks that do better in a recession start to rally, as long as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury has plummeted to 2.7 percent, signaling a severe slowdown. I like Clorox, I like PepsiCo, I like Procter & Gamble [and] I like the utilities.”
“Day three, the classic growth technology stocks rally, the ones that don’t need a strong economy to grow their earnings, because Jay Powell just assured us we won’t have a strong economy,” he continued.
All in all, if you’re buying stocks at these levels, you’re fighting the Fed, and that’s a hard fight to win, Cramer warned.
“Let me put it very simply: Powell wants a slower economy than we have. He wants one that hurts Main Street,” he said. “He has his reasons, but please, don’t go into denial here. The Fed is perfectly happy to gradually strangle … the U.S. economy in order to stamp out inflation, or the potential for inflation, and that’s bad news for corporate earnings, which means it’s bad news for you.”
Very important tidbit in linked article. Read it!
Well…either this Judge is lying or Paul Ryan’s office and CofS is lying? Look at the bright side, Paul Ryan has a bright future with Comey, Brennan and the rest on MSNBC with Morning Joe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
They left and actually most progressives……..names…..always accuses you of the crimes they have already committed.
Think about that when they start screaming about border walls or “The Children”
Most of them already have walls around their house…….anyway……..
Next…
Time for trade sanctions for interference in U.S. elections,, harsh sanctions that can’t be ignored or the reason they were imposed.
Donald Trump Retweet:
“It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40”
They were fairly upfront about it.
Somebody is up late besides me…
LikeLiked by 6 people
besides me and citizen817 🙂
It ain’t late in Az., yet.
Nor SoCal
🙂
The sun is always over the yard arm somewhere in the world…….😎
It’s not about time……..
“You can be miserable ……….or you can be happy”…
“Both take the same amount of effort”
It is the dumbest thing ever. Because somebody else, who doesn’t exist, will do more than Trump on these issues? And we’ll give up all of Trump’s gains in Trade, economy, and general Trump speed of politics to get that unicorn politician?!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Actually, its kind of funny. People who don’t ‘get’ DJT, and really don’t get his supporters, are going to come on a,sight like CTH, PRETEND to be people they can’t understand, and try to cause us to change our view of DJT?
Instead of “What could go wrong?” its more like “Really? HOW could you POSSIBLY think this could WORK?
You really think, AT THIS POINT IN HIS PRESIDENCY that ANY of his supporters ONLY support him for ONE reason, one issue, one promise?
After years and years of Presidents not even trying to keep ONE of their campaign promises, we have VSG, who keeps so MANY promises, and you really think focusing on one he hasn’t completely got yet, is going to cause us to abandon him?
I guess TDS makes you stupid, or else you have to be,stupid, to succumb. I hope Hillary, or $oro$, or whoever is,wasting a LOT of $, on this stupid ‘campaign’, its $ they won’t have, for more nefarious activities.
What a joke!
Everyone sees this blatant astroturf operation. It started right after the midterms and really accelerated around Thanksgiving.
The Coup group is making a large push now. Trying to get POTUS’ polls down and warm people up to impeachment just as the Dem House comes in to power in January. It’s obvious. POTUS knows it, and is countering it.
One problem — the masses aren’t swallowing the propaganda.
People are turning AWAY from impeachment. Womp, womp.
This is normal. People often want a divided government, to keep each party in check. They got it in November. Now most people are moving on with their lives.
If we can get to like mid-February (just a rough estimate here) and POTUS is not impeached and Barr is confirmed, things are going to change. For good.
Just need to hold the fort for about 8 weeks or so, maybe a bit longer.
POTUS is doing his part. It’s up to us now. Turn off the TV, ignore the paid trolls shouting “Wall, Wall, Wall……..POTUS not keeping his promises” and get ready for offense when the time comes.
We’ve waited a long time for this. Years and years. We can wait a bit longer, IMO.
MAG;
I agree, we will see how the midterms were a WIN, in the House.
He is going to eat Nancy and Chuck for breakfast!
A counterpuncher needs an opponent to throw the first blow, Ryan eas a squish. Can’t swing on a squish.
This is gonna be fun. Wish I could do memes; Nancy with a black eye, and chuck also looking beat up.
If someone can create one, its gonna see a LOT of use!
Dutch, they have no idea what’s coming to them. They’ll look like they’re winning for awhile, I think, but when it turns it’s going to turn hard and they’re going to feel the pain.
Can’t wait for the memes!
In the teachings I took for years…….one of the tenants was…..
“If you do not have an “Enemy”…. find one…….
An enemy will challenge you…..an enemy is more honest to you than most of your friends…….I.E. Will your friends tell you that you have gained weight?……Not likely……But an enemy will tell you in a second….
An enemy will challenge you and keep you on your toes…….
A friend will say: “Just relax……Take it easy…….. while stabbing you i the back….
Well put, Gunny. We’ve seen how POTUS’ RINO “friends” treated him.
POTUS loves the fight. That’s when he’s at his best. And at least you can see the knife coming as it comes.
I can’t wait until POTUS gets to fight this battle without both hands tied behind his back. The left is in massive trouble when and if that happens.
Yup, When he said that, in the NY POST interview, about hitting them harder than anyones ever been hit, if they played investigate Trump games endlessly, rather than working with him, for the American people (paraphrasing here), I thought he was talking about releasing the documents.
Now I thing he’s just getting warmed up, and if they don’t start working with him, he’s gonna slap the shiznit out of them, every day or two, like he’s already started doing.
Like Mohamed Ali, he makes it look easy. Chuck be reeling, and Nancy’s on the ropes, and DJT hasn’t even broken a sweat!
LOVE MY PRESIDENT!
This reminds me of my favorite poem…
*When we win it’s with small things,
and the triumph itself makes us small.
What is extraordinary and eternal
does not want to be bent by us.
I mean the Angel who appeared
to the wrestlers of the Old Testament:
when the wrestlers’ sinews
grew long like metal strings,
he felt them under his fingers
like chords of deep music.
Whoever was beaten by this Angel
(who often simply declined the fight)
went away proud and strengthened
and great from that harsh hand,
that kneaded him as if to change his shape.
Winning does not tempt that man.
This is how he grows: by being defeated, decisively,
by constantly greater beings….”
I hereby donate $5 billion for The Wall, to be transferred from the DOD’s budget for this fiscal year. It is only between 2 and 3 days of it, so they shouldn’t miss it or even much notice.
Find out if she has a wall around her house…..most do……then approach her with that
YES….It is shocking for warmongers as MRL and MIC lobbyists….eat the crows you too Mr.Levin.
So is Mark Levin now back to being never-Trump, or what? I haven’t bothered to keep up with his oscillations.
The best thing about Levin’s show is you only need to listen to 2 minutes of it each day because the entire show is him yelling that same 2 minute statement over and over.
I gave up on Levin a long time ago.
As far as I’m concerned Levin is a Never-Trumper, who jumps back on President Trump’s coattails whenever his cash is running low.
A program that might actually have a chance to succeed no matter how many pols’ oars try to crab it ! If they start the OJT with razing ( very high on the job-satisfaction list ) recovery, and recycling, the presently unskilled labor force will have opportunity to learn life and workforce skills while actually ‘ earning and learning ‘ away from the sneers and jeers of the street corner gangsta’s . If even half succeed, it will be a big ( pride of ownership ) incentive for them – and their peers – to keep the gangs, druggies and homeless away from something they built . Look for pols of all stripes to resist this by every means if/when it appears to be suceeding because it shows participants a way off their plantation.
The man is a cyborg. He doesn’t sleep.
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Terminator.
I love this guy so much. Just when you think the bad guys are dragging him down, he pulls out another win and rolls on like the Energizer Bunny.
People make fun of his reality tv background. Let me tell you something — that fuels his understanding of narrative arc. He knows what his base wants. What they need to feel happy and upbeat. He thinks like a TV producer or a screenwriter. And he knows when to flip the script, like today on Syria.
The Man.
No wonder they hate him. Whats that quote, about being a liberal means constantly working to NOT know, the things you know?
DJT must be adding to that list, every minute! How can they keep track, of the ever expanding list of things they need to not know?
Heads exploding! But wait, buh, buh, buh,…DJT is a WARMONGER!
I WANT our troops to STAY in Syria, cause,..well, DJT wants to bring them home!,..er,..
ha ha. Love it.
Willful ignorance = Mamet Principle
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2017/02/09/medias-use-of-mamet-principle-running-on-autopilot/
Mamet Principle from David Mamet (liberal turned conservative).
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Mamet
Thank you Mr.President for bringing troops home ..what a Christmas present .
Can you imagine if Trump posted on the late night shift?
Would be amazing, Robert. Maybe one time he will. He’s close, posting at like 12:20am.
Maybe one day he will drop by. Many others have, and many others are reading here but don’t post.
No question Rush reads this site for show prep.
Yes he does. Many people read this site. Sundance knows; he has the IP logs. I’m sure he’s aware of many prominent people and locations that read this site. As they should.
This is where Rush got his mind straight…….
I would like to say that this FLOTUS woman is a lifelong study of grace in the light of her belief system. Everything she does and everything she chooses to wear is a fearless statement. God bless Melania Trump. She is a treasure that I hope PDJT never forgets to appreciate.
Yeah. She is awesome. And kids love her. Kids know better than anyone about character.
MakeAmericaGreat,
“She is awesome. And kids love her. Kids know better than anyone about character.”
Agree with you 100% and you are spot on about kids.
It is a shame that in check out lines we are subjected to pictures of Michele instead of Fist Lady of United States Mrs. Melania Trump. I hope someone can make a case for class action lawsuit for subjecting to mental cruelty on unsuspecting shoppers on these stores and magazines.
Michelle will fade soon. She’s out promoting her book and the compliant media is doing its part.
It is cruelty, though. Boy, so glad she is gone.
The left and the media is working so hard to try to hold down POTUS and FLOTUS. But you can only hold back a wave for so long.
And, as the kids know, POTUS and FLOTUS are the real deal. The way kids react to them tells the tale 🙂
FLOTUS Melania exhibits class wherever she goes. Yeah, kids spot phonies almost instantly and always seem to gravitate to those being genuine with them . I’m always impressed how her wardrobe choices not only reflect upon the culture of wherever she’s visiting but on the President’s policy in that arena !
Why of course; it’s all about National Security.
Easy-Peasy!
Border Security IS National Security.
Pretty much declare national emergency Engineers move in and build it station troops along it to protect the National interest presto walls and faculties built then transfer them via DoD into homeland security. Military moves out immigration agents move in.
The Barr confirmation countdown has officially begun. Your input on this survey won’t be needed, Mr Flake. Maybe you can forward the info to Senator McSally?
I’m guessing POTUS and Mitch are going to want to get the Barr nomination rolling ASAP when the new Congress begins.
We’ll see. The dynamic, when he takes over, is far more important than the man, or the time, IMHO.
Perhaps sooner isn’t better, POTUS will know.
Fair point. I think Barr is a “DiGenova guy.” DiGenova really seems high on him. Guessing he may have recommended him to POTUS, both for AG and for Trump’s legal team (which didn’t end up happening).
READ THE SECOND PARAGRAPH
The Evidence Coming Out Of The Flynn Case Makes Mueller Look Worse And Worse
The contrast between the outcome of Andrew McCabe lying to the FBI and Michael Flynn lying to the FBI demonstrate the DoJ is ruled by only one law: Does it help get Trump?
The stakes were high. Last week, the Robert Mueller team filed a court document effectively threatening prison time if Flynn’s defense team continued alerting the judge to the pattern of misconduct perpetrated by the rogue’s gallery led by former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe.
http://thefederalist.com/2018/12/19/evidence-coming-flynn-case-makes-muller-look-worse-worse/
Obstruction of Justice is his game
Mueller is his name.
This is interesting:
Triple-amputee Air Force veteran on mission to raise $1B for US-Mexico border wall
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/veteran-launches-gofundme-campaign-to-help-fund-border-wall
Another update on the ongoing White House vs Media war.
The Communications team, led by Bill Shine (and POTUS), has decided to simply freeze out the White House Press Briefings. I love this idea. And, as we know, they also now have a written-down code of conduct that reporters must follow or else they are subject to getting their press passes pulled.
In the last 4 months (starting September 1, 2018), there have been only 5 WHPB. That’s little more than one per month.
What this means is that people like Acosta and April Ryan don’t get to play to the cameras and set up Sarah Sanders. And, the media organizations don’t get to research stunt questions ahead of time and try to “win” the press conference or ruin POTUS’ messaging for the day.
Also, no chance to do this:
Instead, POTUS is doing a bunch of helicopter press conferences (harder for media to prepare for or know they are coming) and off-camera interviews.
Really happy with how the White House is working to tame the media as best they can. They’re doing an excellent job, and greatly limiting the ridiculous acting out that takes place at the WHPB is the current cornerstone of the WH’s approach.
Reflections : I was an early Trump advocate because I wanted a brash outsider inside the Beltway ! I got one ! But I gained a lot more than I bargained for . As his second year winds down PDJT can look back in satisfaction on what he’s already accomplished ! A booming economy and a workforce shortage instead of a job shortage . Stability and improved relationships with many of the worlds’ most intransigent regimes . And the increasing public exposure of wide-spread corruption throughout our federal ( and also many states’ ) governments and bureaucracies . All this despite a 92% ‘unfavorable ‘ press rating, widespread censorship of his supporters and independent journalists by social media . And an obdurate – if not outright hostile – Congress and federal bureaucracy knowing no allegiance to the electorate or our constitution they swore their oath to ” protect and defend ” . With the waning of 2018 we’re seeing the ponderous wheels of global finance and federal monetary policy grinding away seeking to destroy our personal and national financial progress . But our President soldiers on ! And rather than criticize his actions, I’ll spend my energies exposing those electees and and bureaucrats forswearing their oaths and our rule of law in pursuit of their private agendas !
