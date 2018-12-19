Wednesday December 19th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
LikeLike
ZION CANYON FROM THE ANGELS LANDING TRAIL
LikeLiked by 3 people
The drive into the canyon is quite amazing, tunneled through the rock with “windows” every so often giving tempting glimpses, one wonders how it was ever discovered, though the Peiute Indians apparently knew their way in and out quite well.
LikeLike
Conversation Peace
“Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel” (Phil. 1:27).
Interestingly, whenever Paul uses the phrase “stand fast,” it is always to challenge people to stand fast in an area in which they were not standing fast! For instance, he tells the Corinthians to “stand fast in the faith” (I Cor. 16:13), for they had lost their faith in one of the fundamentals of the faith, the resurrection (I Cor. 15:12-50). He told the Galatians to “stand fast in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free” (Gal. 5:1) because they were forsaking grace for the law. He told the Thessalonians to “stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught” (II Thes. 2:15), especially the “tradition” of working for a living (3:7-12). The Thessalonians had become so excited about the Rapture that many of them quit their jobs in anticipation of the Lord’s coming!
But here in Philippians 1:27, Paul tells the Philippians to “stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel.” This is because two ladies in the church were quarreling (4:2), and some in the church were siding with Euodias and some with Syntyche. “Striving together” is the Greek word sunathleo. The prefix sun means together with, and athleo is the word from which we get athlete and athletics. Athletes are often teammates who must strive together to achieve a common victory, and this is what Paul was calling on the Philippians to do for the cause of Christ.
Notice Paul isn’t talking about faith in the gospel. The faith of the gospel is our faithfulness or fidelity to maintaining the gospel as God gave it, just as old “high-fi” or “high-fidelity” records claimed to be highly faithful to the sound recorded in the studio. We are to strive together to maintain fidelity to the gospel God gave to Paul.
Finally, Paul does not say we should strive with one another for the faith of the gospel. He rather says we should be striving “together” as those who see the fellowship of the mystery with those who don’t. With all the talk about “peace on earth”, how refreshing it would be if we could enjoy the “conversation peace” Paul longed to see in Philippi! (Psa. 133:1; Eph. 4:3).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/conversation-peace/
Philippians 1:27 Only let your conversation be as it becometh the gospel of Christ: that whether I come and see you, or else be absent, I may hear of your affairs, that ye stand fast in one spirit, with one mind striving together for the faith of the gospel;
1 Corinthians 16:13 Watch ye, stand fast in the faith, quit you like men, be strong.
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
2 Thessalonians 2:15 Therefore, brethren, stand fast, and hold the traditions which ye have been taught, whether by word, or our epistle.
2 Thessalonians 3:7 For yourselves know how ye ought to follow us: for we behaved not ourselves disorderly among you;
8 Neither did we eat any man’s bread for nought; but wrought with labour and travail night and day, that we might not be chargeable to any of you:
9 Not because we have not power, but to make ourselves an ensample unto you to follow us.
10 For even when we were with you, this we commanded you, that if any would not work, neither should he eat.
11 For we hear that there are some which walk among you disorderly, working not at all, but are busybodies.
12 Now them that are such we command and exhort by our Lord Jesus Christ, that with quietness they work, and eat their own bread.
Philippians 4:2 I beseech Euodias, and beseech Syntyche, that they be of the same mind in the Lord.
Psalm 133:1 <> Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!
Ephesians 4:3 Endeavouring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“they had lost their faith in one of the fundamentals of the faith, the resurrection (I Cor. 15:12-50)”
1Co 15:12 ¶ Now if Christ be preached that he rose from the dead, how say some among you that there is no resurrection of the dead?
13 But if there be no resurrection of the dead, then is Christ not risen:
14 And if Christ be not risen, then is our preaching vain, and your faith is also vain.
15 Yea, and we are found false witnesses of God; because we have testified of God that he raised up Christ: whom he raised not up, if so be that the dead rise not.
16 For if the dead rise not, then is not Christ raised:
17 And if Christ be not raised, your faith is vain; ye are yet in your sins.
18 Then they also which are fallen asleep in Christ are perished.
19 If in this life only we have hope in Christ, we are of all men most miserable.
20 ¶ But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept.
21 For since by man came death, by man came also the resurrection of the dead.
22 For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive.
23 But every man in his own order: Christ the firstfruits; afterward they that are Christ’s at his coming.
24 Then cometh the end, when he shall have delivered up the kingdom to God, even the Father; when he shall have put down all rule and all authority and power.
25 For he must reign, till he hath put all enemies under his feet.
26 The last enemy that shall be destroyed is death.
27 For he hath put all things under his feet. But when he saith all things are put under him, it is manifest that he is excepted, which did put all things under him.
28 And when all things shall be subdued unto him, then shall the Son also himself be subject unto him that put all things under him, that God may be all in all.
29 Else what shall they do which are baptized for the dead, if the dead rise not at all? why are they then baptized for the dead?
30 And why stand we in jeopardy every hour?
31 I protest by your rejoicing which I have in Christ Jesus our Lord, I die daily.
32 If after the manner of men I have fought with beasts at Ephesus, what advantageth it me, if the dead rise not? let us eat and drink; for to morrow we die.
33 Be not deceived: evil communications corrupt good manners.
34 Awake to righteousness, and sin not; for some have not the knowledge of God: I speak this to your shame.
35 ¶ But some man will say, How are the dead raised up? and with what body do they come?
36 Thou fool, that which thou sowest is not quickened, except it die:
37 And that which thou sowest, thou sowest not that body that shall be, but bare grain, it may chance of wheat, or of some other grain:
38 But God giveth it a body as it hath pleased him, and to every seed his own body.
39 All flesh is not the same flesh: but there is one kind of flesh of men, another flesh of beasts, another of fishes, and another of birds.
40 There are also celestial bodies, and bodies terrestrial: but the glory of the celestial is one, and the glory of the terrestrial is another.
41 There is one glory of the sun, and another glory of the moon, and another glory of the stars: for one star differeth from another star in glory.
42 So also is the resurrection of the dead. It is sown in corruption; it is raised in incorruption:
43 It is sown in dishonour; it is raised in glory: it is sown in weakness; it is raised in power:
44 It is sown a natural body; it is raised a spiritual body. There is a natural body, and there is a spiritual body.
45 And so it is written, The first man Adam was made a living soul; the last Adam was made a quickening spirit.
46 Howbeit that was not first which is spiritual, but that which is natural; and afterward that which is spiritual.
47 The first man is of the earth, earthy: the second man is the Lord from heaven.
48 As is the earthy, such are they also that are earthy: and as is the heavenly, such are they also that are heavenly.
49 And as we have borne the image of the earthy, we shall also bear the image of the heavenly.
50 Now this I say, brethren, that flesh and blood cannot inherit the kingdom of God; neither doth corruption inherit incorruption.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
UFO CLOUD AND MILKY WAY AT TAKHLAKH LAKE
LikeLiked by 4 people
To All Who Loved or Cared for my Dear, Beloved Wife, Irene Stone Bresnahan,
It is with unimaginable grief that I must notify you of the passing of the love of my life, Irene Stone Bresnahan, on Sunday, December 2nd, 2018.
Irene had so many people who loved and cared for her, that trying to reach all of you in a timely manner would have been impossible, hence this form of contact.
As a wife and partner, I couldn’t have prayed for anyone better. She was good at SO many things, but most importantly, in filling the gaps of my abilities. She kept the Battleship Bresnahan afloat, all while bailing out the Skipper.
As an Aunt, she rarely lit up any brighter, than when in the company of young children. She lovingly reminisced about holding her brother’s child until she went to sleep. She could barely wait to return to Denver.
As the “Rum Cake Lady”, she made friends she hadn’t even met, let alone know. I still remember her smile, as I would tell her that I had heard from a grateful recipient of her baked goods. It was/is a tradition started by my late Mumm, who passed along the recipe to Irene, recognizing her as someone up to the task of faithfully, and lovingly laboring in the kitchen for weeks to bring a smile to the faces of so many. (The absence of the heavenly aroma of her rum cakes this season, is especially acute)
As the “Venison Chili Lady”, she would delight in the pictures I would send to her from various break rooms, with EVERYONE crowded around the containers she filled with care. Irene took great pleasure in making others happy.
As an avid “coupon person”, Irene worked so hard to accumulate closets full of goods, only to invite a disadvantaged person from her church, or our neighborhood, or our industry, to “go shopping” in our home! While she may not have been the most “visible” Christian, she walked the talk far closer than any other human being I have ever met. Irene and her friends fasted and prayed incessantly for the cure of my throat cancer. I write this letter cancer free. Irene saved my life. I wish I had a chance to return the kindness or trade my life for hers. I find myself remembering countless opportunities missed, to tell her how good she looked, or smelled, or made me feel. Don’t let those moments pass you by. Sometimes there isn’t a second chance.
So, as it is clear, Irene was a very giving soul, who derived much enjoyment from service to others. And I know many, many people who are much the better for knowing her. She joked about how “95% of her (Facebook) friends are really friends of mine”. While I am sure there is a much smaller percentage than that, I can confidently say that 100% of my friends loved her, they told me so! Anytime I would meet a coworker or friend, before asking how I was, they would say “How’s Miss Irene?”
She touched a lot of people, and even though I can’t imagine life without her, I’m grateful to God for loaning her to me for as long as he did.
‘I miss your beautiful smile so much already my Pet, and I don’t expect that to ever stop.’
Irene’s Loving Husband,
Skip
To All Who Loved or Cared for my Dear, Beloved Wife, Irene Stone Bresnahan,
It is with unimaginable grief that I must notify you of the passing of the love of my life, Irene Stone Bresnahan, on Sunday, December 2nd.
Irene had so many people who loved and cared for her, that trying to reach all of you in a timely manner would have been impossible, hence this form of contact.
As a wife and partner, I couldn’t have prayed for anyone better. She was good at SO many things, but most importantly, in filling the gaps of my abilities. She kept the Battleship Bresnahan afloat, all while bailing out the Skipper.
As an Aunt, she rarely lit up any brighter, than when in the company of young children. She lovingly reminisced about holding her brother’s child until she went to sleep. She could barely wait to return to Denver.
As the “Rum Cake Lady”, she made friends she hadn’t even met, let alone know. I still remember her smile, as I would tell her that I had heard from a grateful recipient of her baked goods. It was/is a tradition started by my late Mumm, who passed along the recipe to Irene, recognizing her as someone up to the task of faithfully, and lovingly laboring in the kitchen for weeks to bring a smile to the faces of so many. (The absence of the heavenly aroma of her rum cakes this season, is especially acute)
As the “Venison Chili Lady”, she would delight in the pictures I would send to her from various break rooms, with EVERYONE crowded around the containers she filled with care. Irene took great pleasure in making others happy.
As an avid “coupon person”, Irene worked so hard to accumulate closets full of goods, only to invite a disadvantaged person from her church, or our neighborhood, or our industry, to “go shopping” in our home! While she may not have been the most “visible” Christian, she walked the talk far closer than any other human being I have ever met. Irene and her friends fasted and prayed incessantly for the cure of my throat cancer. I write this letter cancer free. Irene saved my life. I wish I had a chance to return the kindness or trade my life for hers.
So, as it is clear, Irene was a very giving soul, who derived much enjoyment from service to others. And I know how many, many people who are much the better for knowing her. She joked about how “95% of her (Facebook) friends are really friends of mine”. While I am sure there is a much smaller percentage than that, I can confidently say that 100% of my friends loved her, they told me so! Anytime I would meet a coworker or friend, before asking how I was, they would say “How’s Miss Irene?”
She touched a lot of people, and even though I can’t imagine life without her, I’m grateful to God for loaning her to me for as long as he did.
‘ I miss your beautiful smile so much already my Pet, and I don’t expect that to ever stop.’
Irene’s Loving Husband,
Skip
Thank you in advance, fellow Treepers
May she Rest in Peace
skipper1961
LikeLiked by 2 people
What a beautiful testament to a giving, caring and dear wife, Skipper. Wonderful memories bring such comfort when our precious ones leave us. May God keep you in His loving arms and settle your heart with His peace.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Lucille ,
Thank you so much for your sentiments. I knew my fellow Treepers would make a spot on a branch of solace for me. Thank you, as well, Garrison Hall. You’re all too kind.
skipper1961
LikeLiked by 2 people
“I miss your beautiful smile so much already my Pet, and I don’t expect that to ever stop.”
The Lord gives us the ability to “press on” through the power in his word.
1Thessalonians 2:13 ¶ For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
My wife and mother to our four children received her promotion to glory nine years ago, when she was 52 years old.
2Corinthians 5:8 We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord.
Philippians 1:21 ¶ For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
22 But if I live in the flesh, this is the fruit of my labour: yet what I shall choose I wot not.
23 For I am in a strait betwixt two, having a desire to depart, and to be with Christ; which is far better:
24 Nevertheless to abide in the flesh is more needful for you.
Philippians p 3:14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
LikeLiked by 1 person
D.I.
Thank you very much for your words of comfort. I was Blessed with Miss Irene living to 55, but I’m sure we would both trade EVERYTHING for just one more day.
Thanks,
God Bless, and Merry Christmas
LikeLike
God be with Irene and you, Skipper.
I can sense the depth of the connection between you from your descriptive snap shot of your life partner.
I too, am blessed with a soul mate of deep beauty on the outside, and great warmth and loving character in her daily spirit.
I can’t truly know the ache you feel, I can only sense it. Prayers for all of you in your family.
LikeLike
Dear Skipper, your tribute to your Beloved is breathtakingly beautiful!
I look forward to meeting you both at the Precious Feet of Our LORD in Heaven… Whom I pray will comfort your heart in this time of your sorrow… Because He Lives! He is the God of ALL Comfort.
LikeLike
Condolences and prayers, Skip 🙂
LikeLike
Eric Clapton – “Christmas In My Hometown”
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The go- fund- me -for- the -wall is gaining impetus, for a while today, 18th, I watched it grow from $51,000 to $302,000. Initially the triple amputee veteran who started it, Bruce Kolfage, set a goal that has since been raised to two million, we the people responding where Congress won’t. The President mentioned alternate sources of funding, perhaps he has already heard about this grass roots effort. Build that wall, MAGA
LikeLiked by 1 person
well…before you donate…better make sure it’s legal ..
seriously…how can POTUS /Executive Branch legally accept those funds ?
and then legally allocate them to a government project ?
LikeLike
meanwhile…this is what I want for Christmas…
because
I’m
never
voting
again
😦
bummed out & don’t care
LikeLike
The radical left isn’t interested in racial harmony
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike