December 19th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #699

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎄 * * * 6 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
🌟 “The true light, which gives light to everyone, was coming into the world. He was in the world, and the world was made through him, yet the world did not know him. He came to his own, and his own people did not receive him. 🌟
John 1:9-11
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team
— for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
— for Congressional White Hats’ safety
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
— for President Trump and his family– may they be blessed with full joy of this CHRISTmas season
🇺🇸 ”We pray that America’s light will shine more brightly and stronger than ever and it will.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
I’d say its easy to tunnel under the wall as its footers are described, but I’d opine there’s a lot of other sensors at work as well . Depending upon ground conditions its very, very hard to tunnel quietly, let alone silently . And then there’s the essential suport systems ( above and below ground ) every tunnel requires. In most of that country that means a starting point tens of miles from the border wall to avoid detection . Then there’s multiple tiers of other sensors we can ( and perhaps do ) employ along the border . Finally, when push comes to shove we, ( the USA ) have other, more flexible means to defend our borders; both one land, at sea, and via our ports of entry . We can, for instance, search each and every container arriving/departing on our docks, however long it takes or costs . We can shut down overseas bank transfers . IOW we can deprive the drug cartels of both market and ROI . Wy haven’t we ? Ask your Congresscritter ! Suit cases of cash have always had lots of friends .
Here’s the Gofundme link to Build the Wall. Read the description and it sounds like the guy who started it is working with the right people.
https://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall
It was started yesterday. Been going less than 25 hours, I think.
I’m thinking this could be a good way to show Congress that Americans support this, if nothing else.
Here’s the guy who started it:
Perfect Sunny–I was looking for it and you found it.
Brian even said he will make sure 100% percent of the money will go for the WALL and nothing to Congress–zero–nil–nada
haha. Glad I could help, Grandma!
It’s kinda fun watching it go up, cuz it’s going up so quickly!
Been going up by 2K every 5 min or so in the last 1/2 hour. All pretty small donations, some as low as $5.
Also, there was an article on Breitbart today (?) where 60% of Trump supporters who make more than 200K/yr. would be willing to have their taxes go up to build a wall. hehe.
That’s all great news, Sunny…and now that you posted it, we’ll get more from here.
We Win
Schumer/Pelosi Lose
Donald Trump Retweet:
Donald Trump Retweet:
Ripping up Project Promise. YAY!!!!!
Here’s an idea. Close them, and end the indoctrination camps. Plus there be no future pensions to fund, or school buses belching out co2 emissions. 😉
Victor Davis Hanson: We Are Witnessing a Soft Coup of the Trump Administration
Where’s he been? Little late on the uptake.
VDH has written dozens of articles and appeared on a number of shows saying this for the past (nearly) two years. And he was an early Trump supporter, as well as an articulate analyst of the stakes for our country. Maybe you haven’t seen him but there is a very rich bibliography of VDH articles. He is also writing a book on Pres. Trump.
We need people like him to continue to speak as he succinctly and clearly argues the case.
VDH is brilliant and a strong voice for the President….
Hooray! More criminals on the street. Great job. Build the f###ing wall already
Now that’s some serious “CATITUDE!”
LOVE IT 😼😼😼
After Flynn testifies against the Turks, the Judge has asked him to come back.
You crack me up………😎
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Has the Deep State something on Judge Sullivan? I know Sundance wrote about this earlier but something is amiss.
Judge Emmet Sullivan on Tuesday suggested that General Michael Flynn committed treason.
Michael Flynn is a decorated war veteran and hero.
The ONLY REASON he is being investigated is because he supported Donald Trump.
Later today the court released a transcript of the hearing.
Judge Sullivan was confused, abusive, careless and unfamiliar with the case.
The hearing today was a disgrace and an assault on an American hero.
Techno-Frog tweeted out the transcript with comment.
Judge Sullivan accused Mike Flynn of being “an agent of a foreign government” while working in the White House.
This is not even close to being true.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/transcript-from-flynn-hearing-shows-judge-confused-abusive-careless-and-unfamiliar-with-facts-of-the-case/
The Trump Effect–winning
Was just watching a YouTube from someone who was in rural France recently, when the Gilets Jaunes shut down roads, allowing only emergency vehicles through.
The videographer asked a good question, what would happen if the roads leading to U.S. Walmarts were shut down for a week ….and their sales dropped by 90% (as happened in rural France with the Gilets Jaunes demonstrations?) He suggested that Walmart leadership would get on the phone and make things change among people who otherwise don’t listen to Deplorables.
But what would it take to accomplish what the French have done? (interstate highways create a different landscape… I don’t want to be roadkill) Are we prepared in our homes to not-drive and not-shop for a week? What sort of organization does this require? Would like to hear from some French people who are direct witnesses there…
As a Treeper expressed the other night, if we all just stayed home for a week, it would be noticeable. No Walmart, no nothin’.
Maybe Chick-fil-A…
“The world is changing.
Can you feel it?” Grandma, I’ve been in a foul mood all day. But I do feel it. And I appreciate you pointing that out. The house of cards that is the EU is rotting from the inside. Can’t happen fast enough.
EU is such an integral part of the whole Globalist mess that infects the whole world.
It’s incredible how Trump has helped and spurred their downfall.
EU collapsing helps us ALL!
So sick of the people who are disheartened because “Trunp hasn’t done enough” on their pet project.
My.God. Look at what he HAS done for pity’s sake. Then ASK yourself, could anyone else have done any of that?
Comey is a trained liar. He does it with such ease, that it is chilling to watch it in act. I get sickened to my stomach watching Slick Comey yap. Is he somehow related to Slick Willie?
I couldn’t watch all of this video since listening to Comey lie is so disgusting, but I listened to enough to hear her call him a liar based on his body language.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AYPtn3r9wohL/
‘Cept, he’s not very good at it…just gets away with it.
While searching for other matters today, I happened upon the USSC (United States Sentencing Commission), those fine people that get to decide what’s fair and what’s not about prison sentences.
It caught my attention because of the push by many to release drug dealers even if their conviction was pled down from many larger crimes (or they weren’t even charged due to witnesses refusing to testify).
Curiously, we always seem to find interesting connections when we look inside gov’t.
Chairman: William Pryor
He was deputy AG under Jeff Sessions in 2003 when he called for the removal of Roy Moore and personally prosecuted him.
Nominated to the court by Bush.
Nominated to the USSC by Obama
Rachel Barkow:
Member of Manhatten District Attorneys office
Nominated to the USSC by Obama
Charles Breyer:
Yep. He’s the brother of Stephen Breyer of the SC
Nominated to the court by Clinton
Nominated to the USSC by Obama
Danny Reeves:
Nominated to the court by Bush
Nominated to the USSC by Obama, withdrawn by Trump and then re-nominated
by Trump.
Ex-officio members:
David Rybicki:
Deputy Assistant Attorney General
That’s an unusual name
Wasn’t there another Rybicki we’ve had issues with?
Oh, yeah. James Rybicki, Comeys Chief Of Staff.
Related? I’ll leave that for others to find out.
Patricia Cushwa:
Acting Chair of the US Parole Commission
Martin O’ Malley appointed her as chair of the Maryland Judicial Nominating Commitee.
Nominated by Bush
As I see that this “first step” “put them back on the streets” bill has passed and
is headed to Trump, if he signs it, which I think he will, I’m through with the ballot box.
People should remember that Capone was only sent up on tax charges even though he was
behind the murder of many because he was too slick for them to prove anything
else, just like a lot of drug dealers.
Written almost a year ago, still true today. Everyone should re-read this!
Trump will not find perfect solutions. He will find OPTIMAL solutions. We cannot ask for more. Trump has stood by and watched Perfect murder Good for 8 years – maybe longer. He’s not gonna do it. He’s going to deliver the best outcome possible, and he’s not waiting for us to feel relaxed about it.
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/01/09/optimal-solutions/
My favorite article….Thank you, Citizen, for reminding us of one of Sundance’s Classic.
Sidney Powell on Flynn and why innocent people plead guilty.
FORMER PROSECUTOR: MY COLLEAGUES COERCE INNOCENT PEOPLE — LIKE FLYNN — TO PLEAD GUILTY EVERY DAY
‘… Between the willingness of Congress to turn almost everything into a federal crime, and the ability of federal prosecutors to stretch those statutes beyond imagination, there is no one in this country who could not be indicted were a prosecutor like Robert Mueller or Andrew Weissmann to scour their life’s records.
‘It happened to Ted Stevens. It happens to people the Innocence Project exonerates. The national registry of exonerations is full of names. It is happening in front of our eyes.
‘There are innocent people in our prisons right now — many on guilty pleas. Selective political persecutions with concocted crimes against people who have been targeted is contrary to everything the Department of Justice is supposed to represent. It is imperative that we not send another one.’
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/17/prosecutors-michael-flynn/
OANN just had a poll result. 34% of Republican voters would donate to the TheWall.
That’s 22,100,000 voters if you use 65,000,000 as the “Republicans”.
I think 40,000,000 MAGA voters would donate.
How much?
I think half would easily give $100. and the other half would give up to $1000.
Especially, if the mechanism was a monthly payment and would spread over some few years.
Thus, we could easily have $2 billion, fast, and $20 billion over a year or two.
And as that Wall went up, people would pump in more money to complete it.
Why DJT did not do this in the first months is perplexing.
Just build the damn wall. He knows how to construct it. It’s nothing compared to a 72-story building in Manhattan.
Do it. National Security demands the Wall be built.
And think of the jobs it would create.
MAGA.
Tucker had a piece about a nutty guest Brian Williams had on his MSNBC show who claimed that Russia has 30% of Americans so brainwashed with disinformation that they would welcome an invasion.
Think about that. Talk about a lack of self-awareness.
30% of Americans are indeed so brainwashed that they do welcome invasions, but it ain’t us and it has nothing to do with Russia.
Well, you know,,,
The Deep State in our very own State Department.
State Department Nastiness goes very deep. Read about their collusion with Russia and the childish tree huggers regarding oil fracking. The Russians are paying to have the fracking banned due to false environmental concerns.
Read this article:
https://steadfastandloyal.com/news-for-you/lawsuit-imminent-as-previously-hidden-intel-on-liberal-anti-frackers-is-revealed/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_content=subscriber_id:847700&utm_campaign=Liberal%20Tables%20Turn%20As%20Original%20Dossier%20Reporter%20Now%20Doubts%20Steel%20And%20Infamous%20Document
Lordy what a day!!!!
Since Comey knew the dossier was fake, knew there was no collusion and knew that Flynn’s conversation with the fat Russian was legal, he was running a counter-intelligence operation against the President of the United States with no justification whatsoever. His motive was clear, to manufacture a crime or at least enough innuendo to undermine the new administration. Sure sounds like sedition or treason to me.
