Tuesday December 18th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
NCIS and NCIS-LA – Camouflage and Christmas Lights – Duck the Halls
Aww, very sweet, Lucille. Appreciate the blessing and what a cute little guy.
Yesterday we were remarking on FDR’s comment about Maple Syrup Day and this song came up. Helluva a twang, I had to look him up to see where it came from.
I’da thought Appalachians but Wiki says born and raised in Oklahoma. I don’t know Oklahoma, hardly at all. Only thing I know is Leon Russell’s got a helluva twang and whine, (especially on his version of Delta Lady and Song For You).
nim, I’ve always remembered these lyrics: ” Dang, me. Dang, me. They oughta take a rope and hang me.” 😆
n’man…made some…want some ?
France prepares ‘last resort’ chemical weapon that can be smothered around Paris to keep Yellow Vest rioters away from key buildings as anti-Macron protests continue
Its against the UN convention on chemical weapons to use this kind of chemical weapon I think
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-6503291/France-prepares-chemical-weapon-smothered-Paris-Yellow-Vest-rioters-away.html
But it is sure to raise concerned questions among civic rights groups, as well as monitoring organisations, including the Hague-based Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, of which France is a member.
Colonel Richard Carminache, of the Gendarmerie, confirmed that the controversial devices had ‘never been used in cities to my knowledge.’
Each distribution would result in ‘a highly concentrated teargas cloud, the equivalent of 200 grenades in one go,’ said Col. Carminache, who added: ‘It’s best to run to get out’.
Teargas is classed as a chemical weapon, and is actually banned from warzones, in line with international agreements.
TEDDY ROOSEVELT ONCE CALLED THESE FALLS ‘THE EIGHTH WONDER OF THE WORLD’ – BURNEY FALLS, CA
Amazingly beautiful!
Though having lived in California all my life, moving out of state ten years ago, I’ve never heard of Burney Falls, probably because a lot of southern Californians pay little or no attention to the northern part except for the coast. The falls are 60 miles northeast of Redding.
Found this video from Juan Browne, with whom we’re familiar due to the Oroville Dam crisis over a year ago and the recent “Camp” fire in Paradise (and, my, hasn’t that dropped off the radar)…
Northern Ca. Watershed Series–Burney Falls
Juan Browne
DEVILS ELBOW: NOT QUITE SURE WHY THEY CALL IT THAT? I ONLY SEE HEAVEN ON EARTH HERE
Wow!
The above is a slightly altered quote by C. S. Lewis. The actual quote is: “I believe in Christianity as I believe that the Sun has risen, not only because I see it but because by it, I see everything else.”
See “Top 10 Lines Falsely Attributed to C. S. Lewis”
https://www.christianitytoday.com/ct/2017/november-web-only/top-10-misquoted-lines-from-cs-lewis.html
DID KISLYAK SET PRES TRUMP AND FLYNN UP?
It’s clear from the timeline that it was Kislyak, not Flynn, who initiated these calls regarding the newly imposed sanctions. From the sequence of events confirmed in Mueller’s indictment, Kislyak called Flynn to ask how the Trump Administration would handle the sanctions; Flynn called a senior transition official (likely Vice President-elect Mike Pence) to discuss the plan; once he was instructed to advise the Russians not to escalate tensions, Flynn conveyed that message to Kislyak. Then Kislyak made it a point to call Flynn again on December 31 to inform him “that Russia had chosen not to retaliate in response to Flynn’s request.”
Of course, all of this was recorded since Flynn had been under FBI investigation since July 2016 for his alleged Russian connections. The calls were illegally leaked by Obama officials to the Washington Post, leading to weeks of controversy and speculation. James Comey sent FBI agents to interview Flynn on January 24 and Flynn resigned on February 12 amid the growing scandal. The three-star general pleaded guilty to one count of lying to the FBI in December 2017.
Although most Americans had never heard of Kislyak before the Flynn scandal, he is well known in official Washington. Named the “diplomat’s diplomat” by CNN, he served as Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the entire Obama presidency. During that time, Kislyak visited the White House more than three dozen times according to visitor logs; his last known visit to the Obama White House was September 2016.
https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/17/is-sergey-kislyak-central-to-the-set-up-of-michael-flynn/
I’d say that is highly likely.
Anti-Trump dossier author Christopher Steele was hired to help Hillary challenge 2016 election results
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2018/dec/12/christopher-steele-hillary-clinton-was-preparing-t/
SEE ALSO: Read Christopher Steele’s London court declaration
https://twt-media.washtimes.com/media/misc/2018/12/13/Steele_August_filing.pdf
Comey & Mueller Ignored McCabe’s Ties to Russian Crime Figures & His Reported Tampering in Russian FBI Cases, Files
https://truepundit.com/comey-mueller-ignored-mccabes-ties-to-russian-crime-figures-his-reported-tampering-in-russian-fbi-cases-files/
Those are sweet, flame! And… I guess it’s true, goats will climb anything!
FBI’s Mueller & McCabe Colluded with Putin-Linked Russian Oligarch Who Was Target of FBI Organized Crime Investigation
https://truepundit.com/fbis-mueller-mccabe-colluded-with-putin-linked-russian-oligarch-who-at-same-time-was-target-of-fbi-investigation/
This incredible 4D scan captured footage of what unborn fetuses do in the womb. Wow! This is amazing.
flame…thanks for posting this.
just remarkable.
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou was found guilty today on ALL charges.
Avenatti was her lawyer!
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/trump-hating-statue-climber-hires-avenatti-to-represent-her-loses-in-court-the-following-week/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Full Assurance
It is wonderful to have the full assurance of salvation, and it is God’s will that every one of us enjoy this assurance. Toward the close of his life the Apostle John wrote by divine inspiration:
“These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God, that ye may know that ye have eternal life…” (I John 5:13).
There are three bases upon which believers in Christ may enjoy the full assurance of salvation: First, God urges every true believer: “Let us draw near, with a sincere heart, in full assurance of faith…” (Heb. 10:22). This is the full assurance that results from simply believing God; much as a child implicitly believes what his father has said and is absolutely sure that it is true. God says: “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life” (John 3:36). We may simply — and with good reason — believe His Word and enjoy the full assurance of faith.
Second, we may enjoy what Heb. 6:11 calls “the full assurance of hope.” The hope of the Bible, however, must not be confused with wishing. The Christian’s “hope” is “an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast” (Ver. 19). It comes from having proved God. Thus the full assurance of hope is the confidence that results from having accepted God’s Word.
But third, and best of all, is what Col. 2:2 calls “riches of the full assurance of understanding.” This full assurance is God’s reward to Christians who study His Word and His purposes, beginning with His plan of salvation as revealed in “the gospel of the grace of God.” When one not only believes God’s Word, but begins to understand it he cannot but be gripped by its sublime reasonableness, its powerful logic, and its provision for his deepest needs, and thus he comes to enjoy “all [the] riches of the full assurance of understanding.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/full-assurance/
1John 5:13 These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.
Hebrews 10:22 Let us draw near with a true heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled from an evil conscience, and our bodies washed with pure water.
John3:36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
Hebrews 6:11 And we desire that every one of you do shew the same diligence to the full assurance of hope unto the end:
Hebrews 6:19 Which hope we have as an anchor of the soul, both sure and stedfast, and which entereth into that within the veil;
Colossians 2:2 That their hearts might be comforted, being knit together in love, and unto all riches of the full assurance of understanding, to the acknowledgement of the mystery of God, and of the Father, and of Christ;
“beginning with His plan of salvation as revealed in “the gospel of the grace of God.” ”
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1Corinthians 15:1 ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
5 And that he was seen of Cephas, then of the twelve:
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
2Corinthians 6:1 ¶ We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
John Solomon: via Prof Jonathan Turley:
Mueller may have a conflict — and it leads directly to a Russian oligarch DERIPASKA
https://thehill.com/opinion/white-house/387625-mueller-may-have-a-conflict-and-it-leads-directly-to-a-russian-oligarch
Monday charges against the 2 Turks could spell doom for John Kerry.
Barack Obama’s former Secretary of State, John Kerry held secret meetings in May 2018 with Iranian officials to salvage Iran’s nuclear weapons program.
Kerry was working against the Trump administration to salvage the Iranian nuclear deal.
I hope AGA Whittaker charges him
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2018/12/trump-was-right-again-todays-deep-state-charges-on-foreign-lobbying-could-spell-doom-for-john-kerry/
spoogels, you might stir a bit more conversation and participation on these Presidential topics over on the … ummmm … Presidential thread
I reckon
“Mueller may have a conflict”
By my count, that is the third or fourth “conflict” that man has as SC.
One of the hardest things about growing up is learning how to let your social world expand to include multiple friendships. Kids experience this important developmental phase at different times with some finding it very difficult to share a best friend with others. Learning that you can have more than one best friend happens eventually, of course, but for some kids it’s a more difficult emotional patch to cross than it is for others . . .
Alison Krausss has the voice of an angel.
ICE Arrests 6.5K Convicted Murderer, Sex Offender Illegal Aliens This Year
6500!
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/16/ice-arrests-6-5k-convicted-murderer-sex-offender-illegal-aliens-year/
What is the most-populous North American city? Mexico City at 8,918,653. However, the metropolitan area is 20,892,724!
Largest Cities In North America
https://www.worldatlas.com/articles/largest-cities-in-north-america.html
A very good article, IMO:
Don’t Deny Girls the Evolutionary Wisdom of Fairy-Tales
https://quillette.com/2018/12/16/dont-deny-girls-the-evolutionary-wisdom-of-fairy-tales/
The reason why fairy tales and myths have lasted through centuries and millennia is that their messages are IMPORTANT for us to hear and internalize. We bastardize, nullify, and/or drop-kick them to our peril.
“The family is asking for the public to send thoughts and prayers”
Sweet video.
a silent night
