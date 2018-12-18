Sarah Sanders White House Press Briefing – December 18th…

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers the White House press briefing for December 18th, 2018:
No wall funding, no money for anything else. Shut it down.
This tweet has a lot of “likes”. That’s a lot of 2020 potential non-voters.
Yes, and PDJT didn’t do himself any favors by drawing a redline on this and then caving (if that is what actually happens).
And after he caved last year, he said he regretted it and would never sign a bill like that again.
I’ll still be voting for him because he’s better than all the rest, but that won’t drag the voters you are talking about to the polls,
I sense bad juju from Mr. Silberman. Not voting sends entirely the wrong message. That will NOT help matters at all. It will only make things exponentially worse. Vote, people. Vote like our collective lives depend on it.
Because it DOES!
Ann wants it to fail. It will sell more books for her. Until she realizes that no one will publish her book because it will be deemed hate speech.
Vote whom then?
There is only one thing that will part Trump from his supporters — if there’s no big beautiful wall built. This is Trump’s central campaign promise, and almost the only promise ppl will see with their own eyes.
Yet again Trump goes to the left of Obama (remember he ended separation/detention of illegal children), but today he managed to out do himself. The misclassification of bump-stocks as machine guns, and then outlawing them by executive fiat is indefensible. It sets a precedent for the next radical Democrat president to ban large categories of firearms. Then we hear that Trump will not shut down the government to fund the wall, but go hat-in-hand to the federal agencies begging for some extra scratch to pay for it, as if there was ever a federal agency that didn’t want to over-spend in our “use it or lose it” system. And all the while we dole out billions in aid to Central and South America and our “allies” in the Middle East.
#Winning
what you don’t seem to understand is that now, we are beyond voting.
Trump has done this before. He sais “all or nothing” the plays to the left with a “maybe we can negotiate” then blames the left for being unwilling to come to the table- the entire time trying another way to get it done, and prolly getting other promises done symotaniously. Imma wait and see. I think daddy dollars gets his wall.
what do you base your optimism on?
who gives it to him? The Senate RINO’s who were secretly behind Lois Lerner’s IRS targeting of Tea Partiers, who have worked closely with the DOJ the last two years to go after Team Trump, who have worked against him getting his appointments? Perhaps the Democratic Congress?
Or do you think he some how finds the courage to do it on his own when he has caved at every opportunity since midterms?
I think that you should wait until fri before deciding what your going to do The pentagan has already said that they have enough money in their budget to pay for what he wants to do and the Republicans are trying today Which is a laugh they will do nothing that the Dems don’t want to do
and as for what the President has to do He will do what he must for the American people and I guess today I am a little sick of people who talk about him as if he has total control over what is happening He does not, He works 24/7 and so before you do what all the people on BB does
think about all the things he has been doing to block off the border and even shut it down to stem the flow of illegals and even though there are some getting threw Not the majority of them that are at the border,
Easy to criticize our president when we aren’t facing anything near what he is facing. He stands alone for us. No help from any side. He’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. I will stand by him, wall or no because he is doing all he is able to do.
