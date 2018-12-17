Monday December 17th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Spiritual Victory
If we go to the Scriptures and claim, by faith, the Spirit’s help in overcoming our sins, we enter into the enjoyment of the fullness of spiritual life and blessing. If we fail to do so, we wither and die — as far as our spiritual experience is concerned. We can never lose our salvation, of course, for “everlasting life” was obtained by faith in Christ, not by walking in the Spirit. This is confirmed by the fact that the same apostle who pleads: “Grieve not the Holy Spirit of God,” hastens to add: “WHEREBY YE ARE SEALED UNTO THE DAY OF REDEMPTION” (Eph. 4:30).
But failure to appropriate God’s gracious provision for victory over sin does result in death as far as our Christian experience is concerned. This is what the Apostle means, when he says, by the Spirit:
“FOR TO BE CARNALLY MINDED IS DEATH; BUT TO BE SPIRITUALLY MINDED IS LIFE AND PEACE” (Rom. 8:6).
“FOR IF YE LIVE AFTER THE FLESH, YE SHALL DIE: BUT IF YE THROUGH THE SPIRIT DO MORTIFY [PUT TO DEATH] THE DEEDS OF THE BODY, YE SHALL LIVE” (Rom. 8:13).
To the careless Corinthians, the Apostle Paul exclaimed:
“What? know ye not that your body is the temple of the Holy Spirit, which is in you, which ye have of God, and ye are not your own?
“For ye are bought with a price: therefore glorify God in your body, and in your spirit, which are God’s” (I Cor. 6:19,20).
Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/spiritual-victory/
“If we go to the Scriptures and claim, by faith, the Spirit’s help in overcoming our sins, we enter into the enjoyment of the fullness of spiritual life and blessing.”
This is done by “renewing our mind” – by reading the word of God daily to nourish the spiritual man. Just as the physical body needs physical food, the spiritual body needs to be fed spiritually.
Romans 12:1 I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service.
2 And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God.
If you read 3 chapters of Paul’s epistles (Romans – Philemon) each day, you can read them through once every 29 days.
1Thessalonians 2:13 For this cause also thank we God without ceasing, because, when ye received the word of God which ye heard of us, ye received it not as the word of men, but as it is in truth, the word of God, which effectually worketh also in you that believe.
SMITH ROCK AT SUNSET, CENTRAL OREGON
Oh, citizen, you’ve outdone yourself.
From the Internet:
I was thinking;
If only 11 million people have Obama-Care, how will 24 million people die if it is repealed? Will an additional 13 million people be randomly shot, poisoned,, or spayed?
I was thinking;
If Donald Trump deleted all of his emails, wiped his server with Bleachbit (Like Hillary) and destroyed all of his phones with a hammer, would the Mainstream Media suddenly lose all interest in the story and declare him innocent. (Like Hillary)
I was thinking;
If women do the same job for less money, why do companies hire men to do the same job for more money?
I was thinking;
If you rob a bank in a Sanctuary City, is it illegal or is it just an Undocumented Withdrawal?
I was thinking;
Each ISIS attack now is a reaction to Trump policies, but all ISIS attacks during Obama’s term were due to Climate Change and a plea for jobs????
I was thinking;
We should stop calling them all ‘Entitlements’. Welfare, Food Stamps, WIC, ad nausea are not entitlements . They are taxpayer-funded handouts, and shouldn’t be called entitlements at all. Social Security and Veterans Benefits are Entitlements because the people receiving them are entitled to them. They were earned and paid for by the recipients.
I was thinking;
If Muslims want to run away from a Muslim country, does that mean they’re Islamophobic?
I was thinking;
If Liberals don’t believe in biological gender and promote transgenders,, then why did they march for women’s rights?
I was thinking;
How did the Russians get Debbie Wasserman Schultz and the DNC to steal the Primary from Bernie Sanders? How did Russia get Donna Brazile to leak debate questions to Hillary Clinton in advance of the debates?
I was thinking;
Why is it that Democrats think Super delegates are fine, but they have a problem with the Electoral College?
I was thinking;
If you don’t want the FBI involved in elections, don’t nominate someone who’s being investigated by the FBI.
I was thinking;
If Hillary’s speeches/screeches cost $250,000 an hour, how come no one shows up to her free ones?
I was thinking;
The DNC is mad at Russia because they ‘think’ they are trying to manipulate our election by exposing that the DNC is manipulating our election.
I was thinking;
If Democrats don’t want foreigners involved in our elections, why do they think it’s alright for illegal’s to vote?
I think,,,, I’m going to quit thinking for a while…
I’ve posted previous passages from Joseph Monninger’s, “Home Waters, fishing with an old friend”. If you love animals and, especially if you’ve lived with an elderly dog, it’s easy to grasp Monninger’s deep love for Nellie and, also, his deep sadness in his belief that she would soon die. While “Home Waters” is about a last fishing trip with a beloved pet, it has a happy ending. The lumps Monninger feared were cancer, turned out to be benign and Nellie, although 12 years old, was pronounced as being in good health by her vet. .
Here we join Joseph in his truck after leaving the vet’s office.
“Outside in the truck, I pulled Nellie onto my lap. I held her against my chest and put my lips against her fur. She smelled like pine and faintly, very faintly of the puppy she had been. Lake swimmer, I whispered to her. Frisbee catcher. I put my eyes against her fur and felt such tenderness toward her that I was afraid to lift my face from her shoulder. I pictured her running across the mountainside near the Tongue River, her fir shining, her gait impeccable, and I squeezed her harder. I felt the deep convulsive grind toward a sob, but then I pushed it away. She was all right. She would be all right for a while longer.”
Our wonderful border collie, Sweetie, has been gone now for a couple of years. But, sometimes I miss her as though she just left us yesterday . . .
