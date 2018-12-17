Alan Dershowitz Discusses Tomorrow’s Flynn Sentencing Hearing…

Michael Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow by Judge Emmet Sullivan. Former constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz discusses his opinion on the possibility that Judge Sullivan could throw out the case.
Mr. Dershowitz has an opinion piece today at THE HILL going over this issue – SEE HERE –
The media is asking the wrong question about the Michael Flynn case. They are asking whether Flynn lied or the FBI acted improperly, as if the answers to those two questions are mutually exclusive. The possibility that both are true, in that Flynn did not tell the truth and that the FBI acted improperly, is not considered in our hyper partisan world where everyone, including the media, chooses a side and refuses to consider the chance that their side is not perfectly right and the other side not perfectly evil. Read More
Interestingly, two indictments were revealed today In a Virginia Federal Court, against 2 former business partners of General Flynn, related to their lobbying for the Turkish Government. 🤔
https://dailycaller.com/2018/12/17/michael-flynn-turkish-lobbying-indictment/
Sundance has commented that General Flynn’s real problem arises from his failure to disclose his Turkish lobbying. The timing seems more than mere coincidence.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m trying to find the source information but some citizen investigators (either Rosie Memos or Techno Fog, maybe others) are pointing out that the Flynn associates’ charging docs indicate that the involvement of the Turkish Gov’t was kept hidden from Flynn, and Flynn’s associates were instead acting as middlemen.
LikeLike
Special council is just hedging its bets.
LikeLike
I just wanted to point out that a lot of people took note that the Government did not provide the original 302 to Judge Sullivan when Sullivan ordered them to produce 302s referenced by the defense sentencing memo.
Note that the original 302 could’ve been provided under seal. We won’t know the presence of sealed documents until more are filed and we can see a skip in the docket number.
Some people were hopeful that the Judge would toss the case based on prosecutorial misconduct. I don’t think that will happen.
LikeLike
“Note that the original 302 could’ve been provided under seal.”
That is noted by Margot Cleveland, which I posted here earlier today:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/17/december-17th-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-697/comment-page-2/#comment-6454409
Here’s What’s Weird About Robert Mueller’s Latest Michael Flynn Filing
by Margot Cleveland
LikeLike
Thanks for this info. Sounds like we’re gonna be disappointed….again.
LikeLike
Flynn probably had a choice of pleading guilty to Trump administration related charge which he didn’t do and something more serious related to his lobbying
LikeLike