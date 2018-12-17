Alan Dershowitz Discusses Tomorrow’s Flynn Sentencing Hearing…

Michael Flynn is scheduled to be sentenced tomorrow by Judge Emmet Sullivan. Former constitutional law professor Alan Dershowitz discusses his opinion on the possibility that Judge Sullivan could throw out the case.

Mr. Dershowitz has an opinion piece today at THE HILL going over this issue – SEE HERE –

The media is asking the wrong question about the Michael Flynn case. They are asking whether Flynn lied or the FBI acted improperly, as if the answers to those two questions are mutually exclusive. The possibility that both are true, in that Flynn did not tell the truth and that the FBI acted improperly, is not considered in our hyper partisan world where everyone, including the media, chooses a side and refuses to consider the chance that their side is not perfectly right and the other side not perfectly evil. Read More

Advertisements