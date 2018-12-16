Sunday December 16th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Love this!
EVENING ROLLING IN OVER CANYONLANDS NATIONAL PARK
True Liberty
As true Americans celebrate their liberty, true Christians should rejoice in the even greater liberty which they have in Christ.
Our Lord said: “Ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” and “If the Son, therefore, shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed” (John 8:32,36). Likewise St. Paul declares that believers in Christ have been made “free from sin” and have become “servants to God,” who deals with us in grace (Rom. 6:22).
It is strange that so many sincere religious people actually wish to be in bondage to the Mosaic Law, which can only judge and condemn them for their sins. Peter called the law: “a yoke… which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear” (Acts 15:10). Paul called it “the handwriting of decrees, that was against us, which was contrary to us” (Col. 2:14). He called it “the ministration of death” and “the ministration of condemnation” (II Cor. 3:7,9).
He challenged those who “desired” to be under the law:
“Tell me, ye that desire to be under the law, do ye not hear the law?” (Gal. 4:21).
“For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse; for it is written. Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law, to do them” (Gal. 3:10).
Thank God, “Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us” (Gal. 3:13). Man always responds better to grace than to law. The law was “added because of transgressions” (Gal. 3:19). “By the law is the knowledge of sin” (Rom. 3:20). But Christ died for our sins and now true believers serve God from gratitude and love. Hence Rom. 6:14 says: “Sin shall not have dominion over you, for ye are not under the law but under grace.” Since Christ has redeemed us from the law (Gal. 4:5) God says to every true believer:
“Stand fast, therefore, in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage” (Gal. 5:1).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/true-liberty/
John 8:32 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.
John 8:36 If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed.
Romans 6:22 But now being made free from sin, and become servants to God, ye have your fruit unto holiness, and the end everlasting life.
Acts 15:10 Now therefore why tempt ye God, to put a yoke upon the neck of the disciples, which neither our fathers nor we were able to bear?
Colossians 2:14 Blotting out the handwriting of ordinances that was against us, which was contrary to us, and took it out of the way, nailing it to his cross;
2Corinthians 3:7 But if the ministration of death, written and engraven in stones, was glorious, so that the children of Israel could not stedfastly behold the face of Moses for the glory of his countenance; which glory was to be done away:
2Corinthians 3:9 For if the ministration of condemnation be glory, much more doth the ministration of righteousness exceed in glory.
Galatians 4:21 Tell me, ye that desire to be under the law, do ye not hear the law?
Galatians 3:10 For as many as are of the works of the law are under the curse: for it is written, Cursed is every one that continueth not in all things which are written in the book of the law to do them.
Galatians 3:13 Christ hath redeemed us from the curse of the law, being made a curse for us: for it is written, Cursed is every one that hangeth on a tree:
Galatians 3:19 Wherefore then serveth the law? It was added because of transgressions, till the seed should come to whom the promise was made; and it was ordained by angels in the hand of a mediator.
Gal 4:5 To redeem them that were under the law, that we might receive the adoption of sons.
Romans 6:14 For sin shall not have dominion over you: for ye are not under the law, but under grace.
Gal 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
BOVE ISLAND ON TAGISH LAKE, YUKON TERRITORY, CANADA.
citizen817, it is impossible to NOT cry while watching this video. Thank you for posting this. ❤️
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers. 🙂
At times, such as these, I wish I had the means to rescue them all. All my life I have loved horses.
Heartbroken Wild Horse Transforms When She Meets Orphaned Foals
“They lost their mamas and she lost her baby — and tonight they’re a family.”
BY SARAH V SCHWEIG
PUBLISHED ON 11/08/2018
[snip]
Just over a year ago, a wild horse was rounded up with her herd in Wyoming and put in a federal holding facility.
The wild mare was pregnant. After just a few days in the facility, she gave birth to a baby boy foal.
The first time Clare Staples saw the beautiful cremello mare was just a few days after she had had her baby.
Staples, founder of Skydog Sanctuary, was visiting the private Bureau of Land Management (BLM) facility to help rescue wild horses who had been rounded up by the government to clear the land. If horses like this aren’t adopted out, they can end up spending their whole lives in holding facilities — or, worse, they can be sold and end up in slaughterhouses in Canada or Mexico.
“I posted some photographs of horses,” Staples told The Dodo. “Nobody could see them and I wanted to try and get them adopted out of there.”
https://www.thedodo.com/on-the-farm/wild-horse-adopts-orphaned-baby-horses
