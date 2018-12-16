December 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #696

Posted on December 16, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

43 Responses to December 16th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #696

  1. andyocoregon says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:20 am

    Well now, where is everybody?

    Reply
  2. The Boss says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Enjoy a winning weekend!

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Reply
  7. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:23 am

    🎄 * * * 9 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season

    🌟 “For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.” 🌟
    Isaiah 9:6
    ——————————————–
    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
    ————————————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
    — for truth to come out from all the hearings, past, present and future
    — for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
    — for Opposition to run out of schemes targeting our Patriots by Mueller
    — for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border-protected and alert
    — for Sundance, AdRem and TCTH crew.-for doing great job at TCTH
    — for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
    — for President Trump and his family– may they be blessed with full joy of this CHRISTmas season
    —————————————————–
    🇺🇸 ”We ask God to watch over this nation’s heroes and He shed His Almighty grace upon our nation.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Reply
  8. Curry Worsham says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Meme created from joeknuckles profound post on the FISA thread.

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Reply
  10. andyocoregon says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:30 am

    MSM has been ranting the past couple of days about the 7 year old little girl whose father (so he says anyway) stupidly and criminally sneaked her into our country with no food or water for 7 days. And of course she died of dehydration and exposure. They have been trying to blame conservatives and President Trump for her death when in reality it’s the liberals’ fault for creating Sanctuary Cities that attract millions of invaders here in hopes of finding work that pays more in one day than they can make in a month in their home country. They’ve been told if they bring a kid with them, they won’t be quickly deported and instead will be released to wander anywhere in the U.S. and bring the rest of their extended family here later.
    So the anger exhibited by MSM is totally misdirected. They should be angry with themselves as well as all the liberal politicians who ignore our immigration laws and make excuses for these interlopers.

    Reply
    • citizen817 says:
      December 16, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Reply
      • Angelle Staria says:
        December 16, 2018 at 12:50 am

        Very heartbreaking story.

        That poor little girl had absolutely no control whatsoever in her life to avoid her demise.

        The horrible things happening to children all over the world, even here in the US, just smite my heart like arrows of fire. I can hardly stand it sometimes!

        Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Reply
    • The Boss says:
      December 16, 2018 at 12:59 am

      Want to bet “forensic recovery tools” are “To / From” queries run against the NSA database? Perhaps incidentally collected during a similar “forensic recovery” of messages To/From the lovely Nellie Ohr, Glenn Simpson and even Mueller himself?

      Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:33 am

    Reply
  14. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Reply
  15. Julian says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Big day coming up on Tuesday

    If Flynn doesn’t get fully exonerated and charges thrown out I worry for the future of this Presidency.

    Reply
  16. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Reply
  17. Angelle Staria says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Prayer for the day and Season:

    Thanks be unto God for all blessing given us despite the evil of dark hearts and rogue government that incessantly and tirelessly work against us, and with hatred, strongly desire to utterly control and destroy us.

    Lord, may You raise up valiant, bold and courageous hearts and spirits who will strain to reveal and demonstrate real truth and equitable justice in the face of evil and wicked powers of darkness and lies.

    May You, O God, raise up the spirit of the men of Issachar of whom it is written…”who had understanding and knew what to do.” (1 Chronicles 12:32) and give some souls of our modern day the wisdom of Your all-encompassing wisdom, knowledge and Mind of pure, undefined truth so that they can stand in the face of this great juggarnaut and bastion of evil intent and controlling interests and make them take notice that there is great and mighty power far higher than theirs.

    We are nothing against the gates of Hell without the shield of the truth and the glory of the Name of the Lord. But with that in our hearts and spirits devoted to You in perfect worship of God only, we can begin to tear down these strongholds and address the higher unseen powers and principalities who and that drive wicked, mortal powers in the Earth. All of our efforts to build a good house are in vain lest you be our Architect and Master Builder.

    In the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ, I pray and say, Yea and Amen

    Reply
  18. CommanderMAGA❌ (@CommanderMAGA) says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:39 am

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:50 am

    Reply
  20. citizen817 says:
    December 16, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Reply

