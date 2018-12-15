Saturday December 15th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
HAPPY CATURDAY!
It’s All In the Bible
We couldn’t help hearing it! This woman had a voice that could be heard at considerable distance and we distinctly heard her say: “I doped it all out from the Bible.”
“Well, at least somebody’s interested in the Bible,” we said to each other.
But as she prattled on it turned out that she had used the records in an old family Bible to establish her claim to part of an estate. These records, introduced in court, had won the case for her.
There was, after all, no indication that she was interested in the Bible — only in those pages between the Old and New Testaments which, in some editions of the Bible, are kept for family records.
Actually she was no different from the masses about us who go about from day to day interested only in the things of this life and ignoring almost completely the things that really matter: God, heaven, hell and their own eternal destiny.
If these people only knew what treasures are to be found in the Bible! Among these are “riches of mercy” (Eph. 2:4), “riches of grace” (Eph. 1:7), “riches of glory” (Phil. 4:19), “riches of wisdom and knowledge” (Rom. 11:33), “the riches of the full assurance of understanding” (Col. 2:2), “the unsearchable riches of Christ” (Eph. 3:8). And the best part of it is that anyone may have these riches simply for the asking:
“For there is no difference… for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon Him,
“For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved” (Rom. 10:12,13).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/its-all-in-the-bible/
Ephesians 2:4 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us,
Ephesians 1:7 In whom we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of his grace;
Philippians 4:19 But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.
Romans 11:33 O the depth of the riches both of the wisdom and knowledge of God! how unsearchable are his judgments, and his ways past finding out!
Ephesians 3:8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
Romans 10:12 For there is no difference between the Jew and the Greek: for the same Lord over all is rich unto all that call upon him.
13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.
THE CATHEDRALS- NA’PALI COAST, KAUAI, HAWAII.
This is an old letter to rosenstein and wray and coats. It seems a fact that rosenstein is a black hat wray seems to be a placeholder for the status quo at fbi. Where does that leave Dan Coats?
https://www.democraticleader.gov/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Letter-to-Coats-Rosenstein-Wray.pdf?platform=hootsuite
