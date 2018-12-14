President Trump Announces Mick Mulvaney Chief of Staff…

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney was the favorite for many people; he was the MAGA choice. President Trump has announced that Mick Mulvaney will take over for John Kelly as Chief of Staff.
Excellent pick. High energy!
Best possible choice
Great choice.
Why does it say “Acting” Chief of Staff. Does this mean it’s only temporary until he finds another.
Why not permanent? He’s a first-class dynamo. No nonsense, great guy.
American exceptionalism at its finest!
A special Thank You to President Trump
for this early Christmas present/ and also
I would like to send a special Thank You
to Mick Mulvaney for his hard work/patriotism.
I like him; he fights.
Great choice? Hell yes.
👍👍👍👍👍‼️
He is smart, brilliant and he gives nothing away to the prestitutes! Excellent choice!
Only the best for PDJT’s wingman.
is he still the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? He is going to have to work 20 hours a day.
There was a new person already chosen for CFPB.
Yes. Mulvaney is still Director of OMB
I think Chris Christie misheard it when he was told he had a chance to be COS. He was only off by one letter. The POS just had to give the jackals in the media some meat for their propaganda narrative by making it a point to say he did not want the job. I don’t believe he was being seriously considered anyway.
This is the beat news ever and I am happy for President Trump! He is going to have a great Chief of Staff and one that has supported him for the last two years! Mr. Mulvaney will not pearl clutch over President Trump tweets for starters!
Great choice. A no-nonsense quick to respond alpha male that has complete control of the presstitutes when confronted.
Great choice he is NOT a quitter, hes a fighter.
YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSS!
