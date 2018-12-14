President Trump Announces Mick Mulvaney Chief of Staff…

Posted on December 14, 2018 by

OMB Director Mick Mulvaney was the favorite for many people; he was the MAGA choice.  President Trump has announced that Mick Mulvaney will take over for John Kelly as Chief of Staff.

Excellent pick.  High energy!

This entry was posted in President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump. Bookmark the permalink.

17 Responses to President Trump Announces Mick Mulvaney Chief of Staff…

  1. Lulu says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Best possible choice

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
    • PatriotKate says:
      December 14, 2018 at 6:44 pm

      Why does it say “Acting” Chief of Staff. Does this mean it’s only temporary until he finds another.

      Why not permanent? He’s a first-class dynamo. No nonsense, great guy.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      December 14, 2018 at 6:47 pm

      American exceptionalism at its finest!

      A special Thank You to President Trump
      for this early Christmas present/ and also
      I would like to send a special Thank You
      to Mick Mulvaney for his hard work/patriotism.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Hereward the Woke says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    I like him; he fights.

    Like

    Reply
  4. The Devilbat says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:33 pm

    Great choice? Hell yes.

    Like

    Reply
  5. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    👍👍👍👍👍‼️

    Like

    Reply
  6. codasouthtexas says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:37 pm

    He is smart, brilliant and he gives nothing away to the prestitutes! Excellent choice!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. Sherri Young says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:39 pm

    Only the best for PDJT’s wingman.

    Like

    Reply
  8. snellvillebob says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:42 pm

    is he still the Director of the Office of Management and Budget and Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau? He is going to have to work 20 hours a day.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. joeknuckles says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:43 pm

    I think Chris Christie misheard it when he was told he had a chance to be COS. He was only off by one letter. The POS just had to give the jackals in the media some meat for their propaganda narrative by making it a point to say he did not want the job. I don’t believe he was being seriously considered anyway.

    Like

    Reply
  10. LKAinLA says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    This is the beat news ever and I am happy for President Trump! He is going to have a great Chief of Staff and one that has supported him for the last two years! Mr. Mulvaney will not pearl clutch over President Trump tweets for starters!

    Like

    Reply
  11. mickeyhamtramck says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Great choice. A no-nonsense quick to respond alpha male that has complete control of the presstitutes when confronted.

    Like

    Reply
  12. kinthenorthwest says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Great choice he is NOT a quitter, hes a fighter.

    Like

    Reply
  13. BobBoxBody says:
    December 14, 2018 at 6:47 pm

    YEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEESSSSSSS!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s