December 14th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #694

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Thank you Jesus, for this tweet!
🎄 * * * 11 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “And being warned of God in a dream that they should not return to Herod, they departed into their own country another way.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:12
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for USSS
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees
— for Chief of Staff
— for new incoming Governors to follow MAGA agenda
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for whistleblowers’ protection
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”We are one American family. We hurt together. We heal together and we will always pull through together.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
FIB are acting like mafia and want to send a message. Any outsider dare to run as president and upset their apple cart will be subject to unrelentless hoax lawsuits and criminal investigations. It was a warning on what is happening to PDJT. The system is rigged. All of it.
Just read a post on #WalkAway from a black woman in Columbus, OH. who’s always been Conservative, but never discussed her politics with others.
She and her husband owned a small business making and selling all kinds of sausages. The family went to the Trump Rally in OH at the end of Oct (?) and were on the local news as attendees.
Their business was instantly targeted by Leftists and finally shut down. It pi$$ed them off so bad that they decided to be ***Really Vocal*** about their support for Trump and Conservatism in general. They want to start a new business that seems to dovetail nicely with a lot of the inner city stuff that Carson and Trump, etc. have been doing.
Their website: https://www.thegoodfrank.com/redwave
Following the email guidelines Sundance has outlined, I am posting a concern here that might fall into the arena of “shadow banning” or some such thing.
I live as an ExPat, and use a VPN for my internet access. I noticed recently that when I use a VPN server in Los Angeles, my access to CTH is blocked. However, when I switch to a location like a city in Australia, I can access CTH.
We all know the internet trolls are conducting attacks on freedom of speech, but I thought I would just point this out as my experience from outside the US. People criticize other countries for their lack of transparency and shuttering of freedom of information, but it would appear that there is alive and well an effort to at least block access to CTH, and others no doubt.
I hope 2019 turns into a year of JUSTICE including anti-trust action against the social media giants who are enemies of the US Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This type of fascist actions has to stop.
“Senate Armed Services chair not convinced of need for Trump’s Space Force”
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/421315-space-force-not-on-inhofes-list-of-priorities-for-2019-despite-trump-timeline
“Inhofe, who warns Russia and China are jumping ahead of the U.S. military in certain areas, said he is unconvinced space is one of those areas.”
Inhofe needs to have somebody show him how to use the Google Search Engine.
“Chang’e-4 spacecraft enters lunar orbit ahead of first-ever far side landing”
https://spacenews.com/change-4-spacecraft-enters-lunar-orbit-ahead-of-first-ever-far-side-landing/
Um, yes that Far Side landing will be coming to a theatre near you in early 2019. Why the Far Side of the moon? Well, that’s where the military base is going, of course. Why would you want to keep a military base on the Moon out in the open? Put it on the Far Side. Duh.
Moon Base? What Moon Base?!?!? There’s no MOON BASE, dummy!
https://www.newsweek.com/russia-china-want-build-base-moon-together-1149249
Oh look. Russia and China. Hmph. Imagine that.
Really, Senator. Google. Not that hard. Try it, you might like it.
