Thursday December 13th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
“Memoirs of a Pine Tree” by Henry Livingston (1792) – illustrated. This prose piece was published by Henry Livingston in the New-York Magazine in February, 1792. It describes the world as seen from the point of view of a pine tree first emerging from its cone. Narrated by Byron Nilsson and illustrated.
Happy Cursday!
This darling doggie with his tail straight in the air is on smell alert…
“It’s Coming!”
“Where’s Rabbi Waxman?”
NA’PALI COAST.
I should have realized it, Citizen, from the spelling of the name, but I had to look up the beautiful Na’Pali Coast and found it’s on the island of Kauai…
Our Manifest Destiny
“In hope of eternal life, which God…promised before the world began” (Titus 1:2).
In the Law of Moses, God promised the people of Israel that they could “live” (Lev. 18:5)—live eternally—if they kept His commandments. We know that’s what Leviticus 18:5 meant because the Lord Jesus quoted that verse to a Jewish man seeking eternal life (Lu. 10:25-28).
But God promised us Gentiles eternal life before the Law, even “before the world began.” But unlike the promise of life He made to the Jews in the Law, He didn’t reveal His promise to us Gentiles for thousands of years! Speaking of that promise (Tit. 1:2), Paul added,
“But hath in due times manifested His word through preaching, which is committed unto me…” (Titus 1:3).
When God finally decided to reveal His promise to give the Gentiles eternal life, He “manifested” it through Paul.
If you’re not sure what that word “manifested” means, it is well defined in something the Lord said about things that had not yet been revealed about God’s prophetic program for Israel:
“…nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest, neither any thing hid, that shall not be known…” (Luke 8:17).
So to make something manifest means to make known something that was secret or hidden. That means when Paul says that God “manifested His word through preaching, which is committed unto me,” he meant that he preached a secret that had been hid but now was made known. Doesn’t that sound like what he wrote in Colossians 1:25,26?
“…I am made a minister, according to…the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest.”
But now, here’s the thing about the hidden, secret mystery that Paul made manifest. It involved more than just the fact that God promised eternal life to the Gentiles before the world began. It involved what Paul talked about in Ephesians 3:8,9,
“…unto me…is this grace given, that I should…make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God.”
Paul wasn’t just called on to reveal the mystery that God promised eternal life to Gentiles before the world began. He was called on to reveal the fellowship of the mystery, something he explained a few verses earlier in that passage when he said,
“…God…made known unto me the mystery…that the Gentiles should be fellowheirs and of the same body…” (Ephesians 3:2-6).
The fellowship of the mystery is that Gentiles could not only have eternal life, they could be fellow or equal* members of “the same body,” the Body of Christ, with Jewish believers. And Paul was raised up to make this equality manifest.
In the 19th century, many Americans believed that it was the “manifest destiny” of the United States that our nation would expand across North America. But in the 1st century, the Apostle Paul made it manifest that even Gentiles like us are destined to live eternally as equal heirs with Jewish believers in the Body of Christ for all eternity. Glory!
· We know the word “fellow” means equal because in speaking of Christ, God the Father called Him “the man who is My fellow” (Zech. 13:7), and Christ was God’s “equal” (Phil. 2:6).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/our-manifest-destiny/
Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;
3 But hath in due times manifested his word through preaching, which is committed unto me according to the commandment of God our Saviour;
Luke 8:17 For nothing is secret, that shall not be made manifest; neither any thing hid, that shall not be known and come abroad.
Colossians 1:25 Whereof I am made a minister, according to the dispensation of God which is given to me for you, to fulfil the word of God;
26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
Ephesians 3:2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
4 Whereby, when ye read, ye may understand my knowledge in the mystery of Christ)
5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
6 That the Gentiles should be fellowheirs, and of the same body, and partakers of his promise in Christ by the gospel:
7 Whereof I was made a minister, according to the gift of the grace of God given unto me by the effectual working of his power.
8 Unto me, who am less than the least of all saints, is this grace given, that I should preach among the Gentiles the unsearchable riches of Christ;
9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,
Zechariah 13:7 Awake, O sword, against my shepherd, and against the man that is my fellow, saith the LORD of hosts: smite the shepherd, and the sheep shall be scattered: and I will turn mine hand upon the little ones.
Philippians 2:6 Who, being in the form of God, thought it not robbery to be equal with God:
Leviticus 18:5 Ye shall therefore keep my statutes, and my judgments: which if a man do, he shall live in them: I am the LORD.
Luke 10:25 ¶ And, behold, a certain lawyer stood up, and tempted him, saying, Master, what shall I do to inherit eternal life?
26 He said unto him, What is written in the law? how readest thou?
27 And he answering said, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy strength, and with all thy mind; and thy neighbour as thyself.
28 And he said unto him, Thou hast answered right: this do, and thou shalt live.
Old: “The devil made me buy this dress”
New: “My baby said it was okay to be aborted”
WATCH: Mom Sings Creepy Lullaby She Says Her Baby “Gave” Her Before Aborting Her
https://www.lifenews.com/2018/12/12/watch-mom-sings-creepy-lullaby-she-says-her-baby-gave-her-before-killing-her-in-abortion/
Maybe this is one of those rare cases where this mother is better off without having a ‘mini her’ to guide and influence.
COLD AND WINDY SUNRISE AT GODAFOSS, ICELAND
Happy St. Lucia Day. This is a Swedish tradition- HUGE holiday- that the Swedish gov. is probably trying to squash as we speak. Oh well, it was (a LOT of fun) while it lasted:
What’s up in space
– – – – – – – – – – – – – –
CHINESE SPACECRAFT ORBITS THE MOON:
China’s Chang’e-4 spacecraft is now orbiting the Moon following a four and a half day journey from Earth. Chang’e-4 is on an unprecedented mission to land on the Moon’s farside. First, though, mission scientists must adjust the spacecraft’s orbit and test a communication link between Earth and the mission’s relay satellite “Queqiao,” according to the China National Space Administration. Stay tuned for updates.
– – – – – – – – – – – – – – –
METEORS FROM A ROCK COMET:
The Geminid meteor shower is underway as Earth enters a stream of debris from rock comet 3200 Phaethon. Forecasters expect the shower to peak on Dec. 13th or 14th with as many as 100 meteors per hour. Exactly one year ago, during the peak of the 2017 Geminids, Wally Pacholka witnessed this fireball over the desert northeast of San Diego, CA
“A brilliant Geminid fell over the Jeep Sculpture in Anza Borrego Springs,” recalls Pacholka. “It was a beauty!”
More bright Geminids are in the offing. Perhaps because of its gravelly nature, the shower is rich in fireballs–that is, meteors brighter than the planet Venus. Indeed, last night NASA’s network of all-sky meteor cameras captured 23 Geminid fireballs over the United States–numbers that will increase sharply in the nights ahead.
To see the greatest number of Geminids, the best time to look is during the dark hours before dawn when the constellation Gemini is high in the sky. On the other hand, if you would like to see a Geminid streak past Comet 46P/Wirtanen, a better time would be during hours before midnight when the comet “up” as well. These sky maps are tailored to that purpose: Dec. 12, Dec. 13. Dec. 14.
http://spaceweather.com/ (many embedded links in text at website)
Soooooooooo many possibilities to reply, soooooooooo many chances to get the **** moderated out of me.
