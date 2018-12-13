Tallahassee City Commissioner Arrested for Racketeering, Bribery, Bank Fraud and Conspiracy…

According to DOJ filings: “Tallahassee, Florida City Commissioner Scott Charles Maddox, 50, and Tallahassee political consultant Janice Paige Carter-Smith, 53, both of Tallahassee, have been indicted in a 44-count indictment for conspiring to operate a racketeering enterprise that engaged in acts of bank fraud, extortion, honest services fraud and bribery.” Both were arrested yesterday.

The issues around the three-year investigation surfaced in the Florida Governors race when Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was running for governor. Part of the sting operation discovered Mayor Gillum taking trips with lobbyists and accepting perks from undercover FBI agents. Outgoing governor Rick Scott has suspended Maddox.

Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith, once power players in Tallahassee’s political scene, shuffled into a federal courtroom on Wednesday, their legs in shackles, to answer charges they shook down city vendors for bribes and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars. – Read More

[DOJ Press Announcement Here] – [Story Via Orlando Sentinel Here]