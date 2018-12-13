Tallahassee City Commissioner Arrested for Racketeering, Bribery, Bank Fraud and Conspiracy…

According to DOJ filings: “Tallahassee, Florida City Commissioner Scott Charles Maddox, 50, and Tallahassee political consultant Janice Paige Carter-Smith, 53, both of Tallahassee, have been indicted in a 44-count indictment for conspiring to operate a racketeering enterprise that engaged in acts of bank fraud, extortion, honest services fraud and bribery.” Both were arrested yesterday.
The issues around the three-year investigation surfaced in the Florida Governors race when Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was running for governor. Part of the sting operation discovered Mayor Gillum taking trips with lobbyists and accepting perks from undercover FBI agents. Outgoing governor Rick Scott has suspended Maddox.
Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith, once power players in Tallahassee’s political scene, shuffled into a federal courtroom on Wednesday, their legs in shackles, to answer charges they shook down city vendors for bribes and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars. – Read More
[DOJ Press Announcement Here] – [Story Via Orlando Sentinel Here]
Where’s Gollum’s arrest? We already know he took bribes from an undercover FBI agent!
Last night Jax news stations were saying he might run for President in 2020….
He might as well. Every other Democrat is, apparently.
Every other Dumbocrat… FIFY
“Where’s Gollum’s arrest?”
Patience, “grasshopper”. Perhaps prosecutors want to hear what Scott Charles Maddox and Janice Paige Carter-Smith have to say first. Let Mr. Gillum sweat a little. maybe he has itchy “twitter fingers” that might reveal something.
Yeah, just wait until those two flip on Mayor Gillum. They’ll be looking for a deal real soon, I’ll bet. And you know Gillum is involved up to his neck.
It’s a start but many more should be lined up right behind those 2.
Gillum was in Jacksonville yesterday to thank all his supporters.
Talk on local news was that Gillum will run for President in 2020………..
“Talk on local news was that Gillum will run for President in 2020”
The “Talk on local news” part is the tip off.
Fake News.
Main Sewer Media.
Latest poll…….etc.
Just repeating what News4Jax was saying……….
Name that party!
Gee. What a shock.
Notice that the fraud crosses state lines. Hoping that some of
the players involved are part of Georgia’s esteemed power bunch.
This guy’s M.O. sounds similar to former Atlanta Mayor Kaseem
Reid. Wait for some other shoes to drop on this one. Others have
to be involved for this steady an amount of thievery to occur over
this long a period.
Tallahassee…You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.
Except maybe in Orlando, Miami, Broward/Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Jax, lower New York, most of California, and all the other well-known democrat enclaves in the U.S.
Try Springfield Illinois my dear.
They sure hide that he is a democrat
This is gonna be fun to watch
