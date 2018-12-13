Tallahassee City Commissioner Arrested for Racketeering, Bribery, Bank Fraud and Conspiracy…

Posted on December 13, 2018

According to DOJ filings: “Tallahassee, Florida City Commissioner Scott Charles Maddox, 50, and Tallahassee political consultant Janice Paige Carter-Smith, 53, both of Tallahassee, have been indicted in a 44-count indictment for conspiring to operate a racketeering enterprise that engaged in acts of bank fraud, extortion, honest services fraud and bribery.”  Both were arrested yesterday.

The issues around the three-year investigation surfaced in the Florida Governors race when Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum was running for governor.  Part of the sting operation discovered Mayor Gillum taking trips with lobbyists and accepting perks from undercover FBI agents.  Outgoing governor Rick Scott has suspended Maddox.

Scott Maddox and Paige Carter-Smith, once power players in Tallahassee’s political scene, shuffled into a federal courtroom on Wednesday, their legs in shackles, to answer charges they shook down city vendors for bribes and pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars.  – Read More

[DOJ Press Announcement Here] – [Story Via Orlando Sentinel Here]

16 Responses to Tallahassee City Commissioner Arrested for Racketeering, Bribery, Bank Fraud and Conspiracy…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Where’s Gollum’s arrest? We already know he took bribes from an undercover FBI agent!

  2. MM says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:05 pm

    It’s a start but many more should be lined up right behind those 2.
    Gillum was in Jacksonville yesterday to thank all his supporters.
    Talk on local news was that Gillum will run for President in 2020………..

  3. Mariner says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:09 pm

    Name that party!

  4. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:12 pm

    Gee. What a shock.

  5. Your Tour Guide says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Notice that the fraud crosses state lines. Hoping that some of
    the players involved are part of Georgia’s esteemed power bunch.
    This guy’s M.O. sounds similar to former Atlanta Mayor Kaseem
    Reid. Wait for some other shoes to drop on this one. Others have
    to be involved for this steady an amount of thievery to occur over
    this long a period.

  6. Akindole says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Tallahassee…You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.

    Except maybe in Orlando, Miami, Broward/Ft. Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Tampa, Jax, lower New York, most of California, and all the other well-known democrat enclaves in the U.S.

  7. jeff semda says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:19 pm

    They sure hide that he is a democrat

  8. Cheesehead54016 says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:20 pm

    This is gonna be fun to watch

