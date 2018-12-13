President Trump Cancels White House Media Christmas Party…

After two years of fake news, narrative engineering and coordinated resistance efforts from an adversarial media, President Trump cancelled the indulgent White House Christmas Party for media.  Good.

WASHINGTON DC –  President Trump has canceled the White House holiday party for the media, making the decades-old tradition a victim of his increasingly contentious relationship with major news organizations.

The annual Christmas-season gathering was a significant perk for those covering the White House, as well as other Washington reporters, anchors and commentators, and New York media executives would regularly fly in for the occasion. At its peak, the invitation-only soirees grew so large that there were two back-to-back events, one for broadcast outlets and one for print organizations.

Journalists who attended the events, which featured a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts, got to roam the decorated mansion with a spouse or other family member, a friend or a colleague, adding to the invitation’s allure.  (read more)

86 Responses to President Trump Cancels White House Media Christmas Party…

  1. Tall Texan says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    Very good. Sorry children!

    • MIKE says:
      December 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

      My Mom and Dad never rewarded bad behavior, only punishment(duly deserved).
      I’d like to see these subhumans punished. They have gotten away with this sideshow for far too long.

      Buncha back-slappers that dream up and give each other awards.

      • TheHumanCondition says:
        December 13, 2018 at 4:32 pm

        Some say that deep state scum, of every variety-including enemedia, will not see justice served upon them.

        However, this is not the only Christmas Party that has been canceled or will be canceled, I’m sure of it.

        Our VSG President did NOT have the Executive Order on Human Rights Violations, Human Trafficking, and overall Corruption world wide created for a wall decoration.

        Long overdue justice will be served. 1.5 centuries worth of pure evil will be dealt with and We The People will have our government restored to its rightful owners, US.

        How do I know this? He told us he would do so.

        KILL the “Fed”!

    • webgirlpdx says:
      December 13, 2018 at 4:13 pm

      I’m glad he’s doing this because those arrogant elitists would use as their own attention platform in announcing “they wouldn’t be going” to the WH Christmas party blah blah blah (like those sports teams).
      Thanks for saving our tax dollars, Mr. President.

    • Roger Frost says:
      December 13, 2018 at 4:16 pm

      2 Timothy 4 King James Version (KJV)
      4 I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom;

      2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine.

      3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;

      4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.

      5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry.

      6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand.

      7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:

      8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.

      9 Do thy diligence to come shortly unto me:

    • covfefe_USA says:
      December 13, 2018 at 4:33 pm

      Yeah – guess ‘the club’s’ getting a little smaller – or starting to keep the riff-raff out.

  2. Neil M. Dunn says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:36 pm

    He should cancel the daily press briefing in its current format as well.

    • Deplorable_Infidel says:
      December 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm

      I will second that

    • Bob says:
      December 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      I’ll second that…look at the photo above, they look a pack of cockroaches, crawling over themselves. The format needs to change and civil decorum prevail….just get rid of them, all they have been doing is forcing the globalist agenda and insulting the White House staff and lying about President Trump issues they generate…..getem outa here.

    • Conservativeinny says:
      December 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      I’d rather their complete lack of morals, intelligence, and patriotism on full display for anyone to see so let’s not cancel. It helps the Pres Trump make his point about the dishonest media

    • WVPatriot says:
      December 13, 2018 at 4:22 pm

      TWO thumbs up —

      REMOVE PRESS FROM the WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS!!!

  3. fleporeblog says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:37 pm

    I LOVE our President! There is absolutely no hypocrisy from him when it comes to the Enemies of our Country.

    He also decided to slap around “Crazy” Mika as well today!

  4. rjcylon says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:38 pm

    This sounds worse than it really is, the White House just realized no actual journalists were scheduled to attend.

    • kelly hakon says:
      December 13, 2018 at 3:49 pm

      You are likely correct especially given that “journalists” are an extinct species. Trump would not have invited the left wing propagandists that comprise the “media” today.

  5. Linus in W.PA. says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    Probably saved the taxpayer a few million gold smoullions….

  6. anniefannie says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    OMG, what will Accost-her do now? I feel sure he will have some smart-a$$ comment coming!

  7. Call Me Al says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Good for President Trump. He and we don’t need all that negative hatred filling the people’s house.

  8. emet says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Gosh, hope Acosta isn’t blamed fior this loss. /s

  9. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    “…a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts…”

    Saving the taxpayers some money is an added bonus.

  10. son of liberty says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:41 pm

    Why should taxpayers fund a dinner for enemies of We the People? Thanks President Trump for calling out the criminal propagandists for what they are – enemies!

  11. ystathosgmailcom says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    Love it. If they would report honestly they’d have a party. Doesn’t have to be all glowing like for the Obama’s but honestly.

  12. 4whomthebellstroll says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    May their stockings be filled with coal

  13. FL_GUY says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    This is a good start. Cancelling their free travel on AF1 as well as the daily media clown act, aka Press Briefing, would be a good follow-up.

  14. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Maybe they should thank that Grinch Acosta hahaha (or they could find an Obama Judge to stay the cancellation order …Merry Christmas to all )

  15. Lulu says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    We should have never had such a gathering. What was the cost to the American taxpayer?

    What stuns me is the media people seem to think they are owed this and see nothing wrong with their vile behavior to their party hosts year round.

  16. MM says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Good!!!!!!!!
    No Taxpayer money should be spent entertaining the propagandist…….
    They willfully and gleefully lie to the American People..

  17. emet says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:45 pm

    Expecting 9th Circuit to issue injunction. Cannot deny the press freedom of the buffet

    • litenmaus says:
      December 13, 2018 at 3:55 pm

      And in 3.2.1 Lemon and Mika will be throwing a tantrum that they don’t have a chance to not shake the hand of the President that they wouldn’t shake hands with if they had a chance to…yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket.

  18. Rod says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    Hallelujah! We’re all sick of the Judas pimping communist antiAmerican anti God news!

  19. NoFixedAddress says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:46 pm

    How tragic!

  20. Kate says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:47 pm

    The press hates us and our president, therefore they deserve nothing from us which makes me happy our tax money will not go to feeding their faces for Christmas this year.
    Put the money saved towards the wall, that will be a gift for us.

  21. G. Willikers says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:49 pm

    > a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts

    Disinvite the Globalist media and send the buffet to the Border Agents and military securing our southern border while the rest of us grateful Americans celebrate with our families at home.

  22. alliwantissometruth says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    White House:

    This is to inform you we’ve been working overtime to come up with a list of guests for our annual Media Christmas Party, but haven’t been successful

    We simply have not been able to identify any real media organizations or any real journalists

    Thank you

  23. peace says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    Wonderful and also long, long overdue. Use the money saved in as positive way.

  24. kiskiminetas says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:52 pm

    This is good news. There is no need to have those paid barking dogs running amok at the White House. They are paid propaganda merchants and as such let them eat their cake off of someone else’s back. They are nothing but vernon anyways and their time is coming.

  25. Pa Hermit says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    Now if they would cancel ALL OTHER PRESS/MSM functions/dinners, I would toast to that!

  26. Publius2016 says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:57 pm

    precursor to Government Shutdown! this year’s calendar works in favor of shutdown…

  27. Gary Lacey says:
    December 13, 2018 at 3:59 pm

    Yep, there goes the party down the drain and who can the MSM blame… it really is no mystery…Acosta…Acosta…Acosta….maybe the MSM will throw a blanket party for Acosta.

  28. Summer says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Aww, the drooling pigs are upset because their trough is empty. No more elaborate desserts. Sad!

  29. CorwinAmber says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    I can report with 100% certainty that the White House looks beautiful this time of the year…without the media “ornaments” that have sullied it in the past! We were among the last ones who got in on Saturday, so we had no one behind us and we could dawdle to our hearts’ content before the staff finally insisted we leave at 1 PM. Even got to see our POTUS lift off the lawn in Marine One on his way to the Army-Navy game! All in all, a splendid way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year. Merry MAGA Christmas to all who perch on a branch here!

  30. Robert Smith says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:01 pm

    I’m sure press members will say no big deal. But this hurts them deeply.

    The DC denizens love to live the life beyond their stations. That is, to live like politicians off the public largess.

  31. kallibella says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Acosta will sue….again. LOL

  32. Sharon says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:02 pm

    Nancy is not interested in learning, but if she were – Nancy Pelosi could learn alot from the First Lady about what to do with your face, your hands, and your arms when you are somehow trapped in the presence of your enemies.

  33. Donna in Oregon says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Kick them out of the White House. Make them fly on their own dime.

    I’ve written several times to the White House that it isn’t fair to taxpayers to support these rich people and their employers: Corporate Swamp propaganda.

    Why do taxpayers have to subsidize private Media companies to do their job?

    It is not our responsibility to fly them around the world and feed them. What do we get for giving them hand-outs? Their opinion news? I don’t give a rat’s azz about their business expenses and I don’t believe We the People owe them a red cent. Nada. Nothin’. Not even SPIT!

    This party cancellation isn’t enough for the crap we have to put up with. Totally pissed we have to pay for idiots like Acosta to run around and act like A-holes. Get them out of our pockets! Should have been done already.

    So ticked at the White House for this continuous crap. POTUS staff should have taken care of this a LONG TIME AGO!

  34. WES says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:06 pm

    Think about it. The fake media says saying Merry Xmas is offensive so now we are no longer allowed to say Merry Xmas! Seems only fair that the fake media can’t have their Xmas party as doing so would also be offensive!

    Besides President Trump needs to manage his time and energy. Hopefully this was the First Lady’s suggestion!

  35. The Other Donald says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Let them eat caca.

  36. pnj01 says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:13 pm

    Someone pointed out that “spouses” will miss a big night out with the cancellation. However, as Mika Brzezinski would call them, some of them are just “butt boys.” So: they no more deserve any consideration than Mika would accord the Secretary of State.

  37. Charlie says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Picture of Melania makes skin crawl. Each time picture is used I’m irritated.
    No words necessary to describe these animals.
    This isn’t about “getting the story” this is in your face obnoxious.

  38. StanH says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:14 pm

    Good!

    Keep the enemedia out of the peoples house, as much as possible.

    MAGA! …by ignoring anything from the MSM. Definitely do not allow these creeps over to your Christmas celebrations.

  39. jat says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:21 pm

    A most excellent decision Mr. President… Oh and Santa co-signs on this too !

  40. teaforall says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:22 pm

    Now that the election is over. The gloves are off.
    Love our President

  41. woohoowee says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    MSM = MainStreamMob

  42. 99Problems says:
    December 13, 2018 at 4:30 pm

    Trump inviting the “Press” to the White House for a Christmas party is like Israel inviting Hamas to Hanukkah.

