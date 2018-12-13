President Trump Cancels White House Media Christmas Party…

After two years of fake news, narrative engineering and coordinated resistance efforts from an adversarial media, President Trump cancelled the indulgent White House Christmas Party for media. Good.
WASHINGTON DC – President Trump has canceled the White House holiday party for the media, making the decades-old tradition a victim of his increasingly contentious relationship with major news organizations.
The annual Christmas-season gathering was a significant perk for those covering the White House, as well as other Washington reporters, anchors and commentators, and New York media executives would regularly fly in for the occasion. At its peak, the invitation-only soirees grew so large that there were two back-to-back events, one for broadcast outlets and one for print organizations.
Journalists who attended the events, which featured a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts, got to roam the decorated mansion with a spouse or other family member, a friend or a colleague, adding to the invitation’s allure. (read more)
Very good. Sorry children!
My Mom and Dad never rewarded bad behavior, only punishment(duly deserved).
I’d like to see these subhumans punished. They have gotten away with this sideshow for far too long.
Buncha back-slappers that dream up and give each other awards.
Some say that deep state scum, of every variety-including enemedia, will not see justice served upon them.
However, this is not the only Christmas Party that has been canceled or will be canceled, I’m sure of it.
Our VSG President did NOT have the Executive Order on Human Rights Violations, Human Trafficking, and overall Corruption world wide created for a wall decoration.
Long overdue justice will be served. 1.5 centuries worth of pure evil will be dealt with and We The People will have our government restored to its rightful owners, US.
How do I know this? He told us he would do so.
KILL the “Fed”!
I’m glad he’s doing this because those arrogant elitists would use as their own attention platform in announcing “they wouldn’t be going” to the WH Christmas party blah blah blah (like those sports teams).
Thanks for saving our tax dollars, Mr. President.
2 Timothy 4 King James Version (KJV)
4 I charge thee therefore before God, and the Lord Jesus Christ, who shall judge the quick and the dead at his appearing and his kingdom;
2 Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine.
3 For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but after their own lusts shall they heap to themselves teachers, having itching ears;
4 And they shall turn away their ears from the truth, and shall be turned unto fables.
5 But watch thou in all things, endure afflictions, do the work of an evangelist, make full proof of thy ministry.
6 For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand.
7 I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
8 Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
9 Do thy diligence to come shortly unto me:
Yeah – guess ‘the club’s’ getting a little smaller – or starting to keep the riff-raff out.
He should cancel the daily press briefing in its current format as well.
I will second that
I’ll second that…look at the photo above, they look a pack of cockroaches, crawling over themselves. The format needs to change and civil decorum prevail….just get rid of them, all they have been doing is forcing the globalist agenda and insulting the White House staff and lying about President Trump issues they generate…..getem outa here.
I’d rather their complete lack of morals, intelligence, and patriotism on full display for anyone to see so let’s not cancel. It helps the Pres Trump make his point about the dishonest media
TWO thumbs up —
REMOVE PRESS FROM the WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS!!!
I LOVE our President! There is absolutely no hypocrisy from him when it comes to the Enemies of our Country.
He also decided to slap around “Crazy” Mika as well today!
No clue what this is about. Perhaps it’s best I stay clueless. I sense my BP rising even not knowing. 🙂
She used a nasty term for homosexual men to slur Mike Pompeo.
And this is Exhibit A why I do not engage with culture any more. Their immorality sucks my soul dry. File this under Things I Never Wanted To Know.
She called Pompeo “a wannabe dictator’s buttboy” which is beyond the pale.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The have no pale–just whiter shades turned black. Like their hearts filled with malice.
She called him Trump’s butt boy
LikeLiked by 1 person
She (it) called Sec. Pompeo butte boy. She called the PRESIDENT a wanna-be dictator.
Globalist henchman’s daughter. May she be “Klausuted” one day.
She is a clueless, classless wench. JMHO.
Loved how Amb. Grenell came out about this yesterday, and P45 handed it off to him beautifully….
Ah. Now I understand.
I dont give a fig about the term butt boy or who is offended by it.
Richard Grenell has been doing a fantastic job here in Germany!
I knew he was going to be great when he triggered Berlin and the German Fake News Media within the first couple of days in the country! 😀
LikeLiked by 8 people
like!
This sounds worse than it really is, the White House just realized no actual journalists were scheduled to attend.
LikeLiked by 9 people
You are likely correct especially given that “journalists” are an extinct species. Trump would not have invited the left wing propagandists that comprise the “media” today.
Probably saved the taxpayer a few million gold smoullions….
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yeah, I can’t remember the last time I had ” a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts”….at any time of the year.
LikeLiked by 4 people
jackphatz: I was thinking the same thing! 🙂
And as a fellow taxpayer…
THIS is the best Christmas gift ever!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes it is! Another win for MAGA…..
White House could send each of the “crazed fakers”… lumps of coal and a Qt of 10W-30 for their undying support of our new energy WINNAMINS! /s
OMG, what will Accost-her do now? I feel sure he will have some smart-a$$ comment coming!
Good for President Trump. He and we don’t need all that negative hatred filling the people’s house.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Gosh, hope Acosta isn’t blamed fior this loss. /s
LikeLiked by 3 people
“…a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts…”
Saving the taxpayers some money is an added bonus.
Why should taxpayers fund a dinner for enemies of We the People? Thanks President Trump for calling out the criminal propagandists for what they are – enemies!
Love it. If they would report honestly they’d have a party. Doesn’t have to be all glowing like for the Obama’s but honestly.
May their stockings be filled with coal
LikeLiked by 7 people
What a pleasant thought. Maybe the more nefarious
among us would like to send them a Christmas present
of exactly that.
I’d give them a ride on a train, in hopper cars, and flood fill the cars.
This is a good start. Cancelling their free travel on AF1 as well as the daily media clown act, aka Press Briefing, would be a good follow-up.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Is it me, or have there been fewer daily press briefings?
Sundance usually posts them……
Maybe they should thank that Grinch Acosta hahaha (or they could find an Obama Judge to stay the cancellation order …Merry Christmas to all )
LikeLiked by 5 people
Acosta is just one of many who can not act normal.
I also thought of that. Acosta’s free speech rights being violated. He wanted to scream at this party and now he can stay home.
We should have never had such a gathering. What was the cost to the American taxpayer?
What stuns me is the media people seem to think they are owed this and see nothing wrong with their vile behavior to their party hosts year round.
LikeLiked by 5 people
It was probably a bigger perk for the spouses of media now missing their big night out.
Good!!!!!!!!
No Taxpayer money should be spent entertaining the propagandist…….
They willfully and gleefully lie to the American People..
LikeLiked by 5 people
Expecting 9th Circuit to issue injunction. Cannot deny the press freedom of the buffet
LikeLiked by 6 people
And in 3.2.1 Lemon and Mika will be throwing a tantrum that they don’t have a chance to not shake the hand of the President that they wouldn’t shake hands with if they had a chance to…yeah, yeah, that’s the ticket.
Hallelujah! We’re all sick of the Judas pimping communist antiAmerican anti God news!
How tragic!
The press hates us and our president, therefore they deserve nothing from us which makes me happy our tax money will not go to feeding their faces for Christmas this year.
Put the money saved towards the wall, that will be a gift for us.
LikeLiked by 3 people
> a catered buffet of lamb chops, crab claws and elaborate desserts
Disinvite the Globalist media and send the buffet to the Border Agents and military securing our southern border while the rest of us grateful Americans celebrate with our families at home.
LikeLiked by 2 people
That is a great idea!
Wow, that is wonderful. Someone should tweet POTUS this….
White House:
This is to inform you we’ve been working overtime to come up with a list of guests for our annual Media Christmas Party, but haven’t been successful
We simply have not been able to identify any real media organizations or any real journalists
Thank you
LikeLiked by 1 person
good one! thanks.
Wonderful and also long, long overdue. Use the money saved in as positive way.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Saved funds going to build the wall. Now if Trump can only tweet that he is looking into diverting the funds…. Media poop storm!
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is good news. There is no need to have those paid barking dogs running amok at the White House. They are paid propaganda merchants and as such let them eat their cake off of someone else’s back. They are nothing but vernon anyways and their time is coming.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now if they would cancel ALL OTHER PRESS/MSM functions/dinners, I would toast to that!
precursor to Government Shutdown! this year’s calendar works in favor of shutdown…
Yep, there goes the party down the drain and who can the MSM blame… it really is no mystery…Acosta…Acosta…Acosta….maybe the MSM will throw a blanket party for Acosta.
Aww, the drooling pigs are upset because their trough is empty. No more elaborate desserts. Sad!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can report with 100% certainty that the White House looks beautiful this time of the year…without the media “ornaments” that have sullied it in the past! We were among the last ones who got in on Saturday, so we had no one behind us and we could dawdle to our hearts’ content before the staff finally insisted we leave at 1 PM. Even got to see our POTUS lift off the lawn in Marine One on his way to the Army-Navy game! All in all, a splendid way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year. Merry MAGA Christmas to all who perch on a branch here!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Wonderful on the ground in person report!! Thank you for sharing!!
I’m sure press members will say no big deal. But this hurts them deeply.
The DC denizens love to live the life beyond their stations. That is, to live like politicians off the public largess.
Acosta will sue….again. LOL
Nancy is not interested in learning, but if she were – Nancy Pelosi could learn alot from the First Lady about what to do with your face, your hands, and your arms when you are somehow trapped in the presence of your enemies.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Kick them out of the White House. Make them fly on their own dime.
I’ve written several times to the White House that it isn’t fair to taxpayers to support these rich people and their employers: Corporate Swamp propaganda.
Why do taxpayers have to subsidize private Media companies to do their job?
It is not our responsibility to fly them around the world and feed them. What do we get for giving them hand-outs? Their opinion news? I don’t give a rat’s azz about their business expenses and I don’t believe We the People owe them a red cent. Nada. Nothin’. Not even SPIT!
This party cancellation isn’t enough for the crap we have to put up with. Totally pissed we have to pay for idiots like Acosta to run around and act like A-holes. Get them out of our pockets! Should have been done already.
So ticked at the White House for this continuous crap. POTUS staff should have taken care of this a LONG TIME AGO!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Think about it. The fake media says saying Merry Xmas is offensive so now we are no longer allowed to say Merry Xmas! Seems only fair that the fake media can’t have their Xmas party as doing so would also be offensive!
Besides President Trump needs to manage his time and energy. Hopefully this was the First Lady’s suggestion!
Merry Christmas has been back since 2018!
2016, not 2018!
I never stopped saying Merry Christmas. In fact, took some particular pleasure in saying it during the obama years.
We do not need anyone’s permission to participate in free speech and I will not behave as though I do.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let them eat caca.
Someone pointed out that “spouses” will miss a big night out with the cancellation. However, as Mika Brzezinski would call them, some of them are just “butt boys.” So: they no more deserve any consideration than Mika would accord the Secretary of State.
Picture of Melania makes skin crawl. Each time picture is used I’m irritated.
No words necessary to describe these animals.
This isn’t about “getting the story” this is in your face obnoxious.
Good!
Keep the enemedia out of the peoples house, as much as possible.
MAGA! …by ignoring anything from the MSM. Definitely do not allow these creeps over to your Christmas celebrations.
A most excellent decision Mr. President… Oh and Santa co-signs on this too !
LikeLiked by 1 person
Now that the election is over. The gloves are off.
Love our President
LikeLiked by 1 person
MSM = MainStreamMob
Trump inviting the “Press” to the White House for a Christmas party is like Israel inviting Hamas to Hanukkah.
