Harris Faulkner Interviews President Trump…

Fox News host and correspondent Harris Faulkner sits down with President Trump for an extensive issue on current events:

  linda4298 says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:16 pm

    I love Potus, but he seemed upset, about the goings on.

  Molly says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:20 pm

    I love him too, and I don’t blame him for being upset. He’s being shot full of arrows from every side.
    Also, he’s right about the “hush money”–not a crime. Not remotely a campaign finance violation.

  kallibella says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    Ozero did violate the law when he was running, yet he only paid a fine!!!!!!

  jjs says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:27 pm

    I have no issues with POTUS. I have big issues with everything else in DC.

  jjs says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:27 pm

  Pa Hermit says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:32 pm

    Don’t know if I have enough popcorn while waiting for the files to become published and unredacted! Maybe I should invest in Orville Redenbacher stocks or something, LOL! POTUS has the patience of Job!

  fleporeblog says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I could only think about this video I shared on the Presidential Thread as our Lion 🦁 was referencing us!

    This video made me cry at work because it reminds me of our Lion and US! The last 20 seconds are a tear jerker. I saw the first Lion as the Forgotten Men and Women going up against the Globalists, RINOs, MSM, CoC, Democrats etc. The 2nd Lion is our President.

  woohoowee says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:40 pm

    I think I have the greatest base in the history of politics. …that includes a lot of women.

    We love you, Mr. President 🙂 It’s so refreshing for the condemned-by-media-mob victim to fight back, and to call nonsense, nonsense! Thank you!

  MIKE says:
    December 13, 2018 at 6:46 pm

    Keep fighting, Mr. President. I have not wavered, still here, and I will continue to support you.

  GrandpaM says:
    December 13, 2018 at 7:25 pm

    My and my family’s support is stronger than ever, Mr. President. Just give us the signal. I hope for starters for a giant DC rally to put the fear of God in all the swamp creatures.After that, we shall see…

  L. Gee says:
    December 13, 2018 at 7:43 pm

    Mr. President, you’d better gird your loins, beat your plowshare into a sword, and loose the hounds of hell (if you have any). Otherwise, the enemy is going to destroy you little by little, inch by inch. This is what happens when corruption is left unchecked and ignored!

    zooamerica says:
      December 13, 2018 at 8:19 pm

      “Gird your loins,” that was funny! Don’t believe the Fake News hype, L. Gee. The enemy is beyond desperate and losing credibility by the day. The Fake News is as reputable as Stormy Daniels. The FBI’s reputation is shot. It’s been 2 years (almost) of letting the swamp turds publicly expose themselves as a bunch of incompetent, corrupt, taxpayer funded criminals. President Trump gave all of them plenty of rope to fail, and they FAILED, Big League.

  zooamerica says:
    December 13, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    “They made a deal (with Flynn) because they were embarrassed and got caught.” President Trump is THE BEST.

    Absolutely perfect interview. 100% genuine truth. The MSM will definitely not re-air this because it makes President Trump look too good and honest.

  dufrst says:
    December 13, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    Trump is hilarious but he’s embattled. Where’s the Trump support? One lone man fighting for everything and we sit back and watch! Smh

  All Too Much says:
    December 13, 2018 at 8:22 pm

    Trump’s comments about polls was excellent.
    Imagine if the MSM…
    Never mind.

  Treehugger says:
    December 13, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    Harris very classy
    I hope she and trump do more together

