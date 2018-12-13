Harris Faulkner Interviews President Trump…

Fox News host and correspondent Harris Faulkner sits down with President Trump for an extensive issue on current events:
Fox News host and correspondent Harris Faulkner sits down with President Trump for an extensive issue on current events:
|Moultrie Flag on December 13th – 2018 Pre…
|cmcallm on President Trump Calls Out Demo…
|emet on President Trump Meets With New…
|Kalbo on President Trump Calls Out Demo…
|P on President Trump Calls Out Demo…
|Al Brown on Special Counsel Team Erased Li…
|Treehugger on Harris Faulkner Interviews Pre…
|Vor Daj on Special Counsel Team Erased Li…
|WES on Harris Faulkner Interviews Pre…
|givingconniptions on December 13th – 2018 Pre…
|Vor Daj on Special Counsel Team Erased Li…
|WSB on December 13th – 2018 Pre…
|cplogics on President Trump Cancels White…
|cats23 on President Trump Calls Out Demo…
|Curry Worsham on Special Counsel Team Erased Li…
I love Potus, but he seemed upset, about the goings on.
LikeLike
The Left continues to harangue about the Russian crap that they contrived , the payoff money and even Christmas song…just to keep the news spotlights off themselves. There is enough evidence out there to put them all in chains forever. Have we, as a people not figured this B/S out….
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Nevertrumpers like Flake Rand Paul McConnel Rubio and a few others are not helping much.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Flake tried to stop the confirmation of judge Kobes, but vice president Pence cast the tie- breaking vote to put him over the top. Jeff Flake is the scum of the Earth, typical dem.
https://www.ntd.com/pence-casts-tie-breaking-vote-after-outgoing-republican-tries-to-block-trump-nominee_265910.html
LikeLike
I love him too, and I don’t blame him for being upset. He’s being shot full of arrows from every side.
Also, he’s right about the “hush money”–not a crime. Not remotely a campaign finance violation.
LikeLiked by 9 people
NPR was trying to spin this as why would Cohen plead to a non-crime. They leave out the information that Cohen has tax evasion and taxi medallion issues.
LikeLiked by 7 people
NPR is mad because our President defunded them. The owner makes enough money pushing his leftist agenda
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s only a plea crime, there has been no trial.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hes our President e everyone is pissed of we might have to go to organize a large rally in DC like the won we had when he was sworn in.
LikeLike
I liked the part where president Trump mentioned the congressional slush fund.
They pay millions of (our) tax dollars every year to make (their) sexual harassment victims go away.
The Grubb’s DC Pharmacy hand delivers drugs to our congress almost every day.
It’s been that way for twenty years, and that includes Alzheimer’s drugs too.
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/nation/old-school-pharmacy-hand-delivers-drugs-congress-little-known-perk-powerful
What a joke.
LikeLike
Ozero did violate the law when he was running, yet he only paid a fine!!!!!!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have no issues with POTUS. I have big issues with everything else in DC.
LikeLiked by 9 people
I have no issues with POTUS. I have big issues with everything else in DC.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t know if I have enough popcorn while waiting for the files to become published and unredacted! Maybe I should invest in Orville Redenbacher stocks or something, LOL! POTUS has the patience of Job!
LikeLiked by 7 people
I could only think about this video I shared on the Presidential Thread as our Lion 🦁 was referencing us!
This video made me cry at work because it reminds me of our Lion and US! The last 20 seconds are a tear jerker. I saw the first Lion as the Forgotten Men and Women going up against the Globalists, RINOs, MSM, CoC, Democrats etc. The 2nd Lion is our President.
LikeLiked by 8 people
The day is now quite near when we will have to stand beside him – in a size and strength never seen in human history.
LikeLiked by 5 people
And that is exactly what will happen! He saved us and we will do the same!
LikeLiked by 6 people
DARN STRAIGHT! fleporeblog
I was never Tea Party. Never involved but I would drive to DC (gag) to support this president and drag as many friends along as I could. Probably the whole darn neighborhood!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Yes, we must not fail him after everything he’s stood against for us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ready to buy your orange vest?
LikeLike
Mine is sitting in the room with me.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Veteran Owned Business for orange vests: https://safetydepot.com/orange-safety-vests/
Official Trump Make America Great Again Committee website for MAGA hats: https://shop.donaldjtrump.com/collections/headwear
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hunter’s orange.
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is America. How about digital camo?
LikeLike
I kinda like the orange with the Don’t Tread on Me 🐍 snake. For some reason I can’t figure out how to post a picture.
LikeLike
Thanks for posting Flep! I actually see the 1st Lion as our President. He’s been under attack since the day he declared his candidacy. EVERY SINGLE DAY, he has been under attack by hyenas in the press and in the congress.
WE THE PEOPLE are the second Lion and it isn’t just one of us coming to save the day. The PRIDE will show up for him. There is a tinder box in DC and if that box is lit, it’s game on from each and every one of us. We will ALL be the LION.
There will be too many of us for the hyenas to simply run away. We will destroy them all.
It’s about time for Intwydamala to show up. (2:16)
LikeLiked by 3 people
I love it and can absolutely see the roles being reversed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like!
LikeLike
Think about the statement again. Slowly. He saved us. He saved us all.
Think of what these vile, ugly people are trying to do to him now.
If, he did not save us we would all be slaves. That is not hyperbole.
Yet, the Left still believes we will not fight…..If we don’t….our country is gone.
We have our God, our Bibles, our President, and our guns.
They are too nieve to understand, that real Americans love to fights Competition is what feeds our spirit. In all aspects of our lives. Ball games, exercise, even cooking, we fight.
If it is a fight they want, Bring it on.
We will come to Washington and make a new Government. New because we will throw your asses out…….and live by our Founding Fathers Dream again
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think I have the greatest base in the history of politics. …that includes a lot of women.
We love you, Mr. President 🙂 It’s so refreshing for the condemned-by-media-mob victim to fight back, and to call nonsense, nonsense! Thank you!
LikeLiked by 7 people
We totally love you President Trump!!!!
LikeLike
Keep fighting, Mr. President. I have not wavered, still here, and I will continue to support you.
LikeLiked by 8 people
Right with you Mike. President Trump is the GREATEST
LikeLiked by 4 people
I am still here too, along with EVERY member of my family and extended family … all but ONE of us voted for POTUS and we are VERY happy with the job he is doing and plan to actively work as hard in 2020 for him as we did in 2016
LikeLiked by 1 person
My and my family’s support is stronger than ever, Mr. President. Just give us the signal. I hope for starters for a giant DC rally to put the fear of God in all the swamp creatures.After that, we shall see…
LikeLiked by 3 people
YES! A Christmas Rally with ORANGE VEST just to get the point across…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Mr. President, you’d better gird your loins, beat your plowshare into a sword, and loose the hounds of hell (if you have any). Otherwise, the enemy is going to destroy you little by little, inch by inch. This is what happens when corruption is left unchecked and ignored!
LikeLike
“Gird your loins,” that was funny! Don’t believe the Fake News hype, L. Gee. The enemy is beyond desperate and losing credibility by the day. The Fake News is as reputable as Stormy Daniels. The FBI’s reputation is shot. It’s been 2 years (almost) of letting the swamp turds publicly expose themselves as a bunch of incompetent, corrupt, taxpayer funded criminals. President Trump gave all of them plenty of rope to fail, and they FAILED, Big League.
LikeLike
“They made a deal (with Flynn) because they were embarrassed and got caught.” President Trump is THE BEST.
Absolutely perfect interview. 100% genuine truth. The MSM will definitely not re-air this because it makes President Trump look too good and honest.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Trump is hilarious but he’s embattled. Where’s the Trump support? One lone man fighting for everything and we sit back and watch! Smh
LikeLike
Just have to say Harris Faulkner did a very good job
No talking points and she has interviewed many of the people our President mentioned.
Showed good support.
LikeLike
And at the end she said God Bless you and God Bless your family…who does that?
LikeLike
Trump’s comments about polls was excellent.
Imagine if the MSM…
Never mind.
LikeLike
All To Much: What is there not to like about the MSM losing their taxpayer funded politically incorrect Whitehouse Xmas party!
LikeLike
Harris very classy
I hope she and trump do more together
LikeLike