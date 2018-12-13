December 13th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration day #693

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
🎄 * * * 12 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “And when they were come into the house, they saw the young child with Mary his mother, and fell down, and worshipped him: and when they had opened their treasures, they presented unto him gifts: gold, and frankincense and myrrh.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:11
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— God’s guidance and 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees and quick confirmations of them
— for a new MAGA Chief of Staff for President Trump
— for 100% of Wall fund, USMCA, immigration reform
— for whistleblowers’ protection and courage to get all the truth out to the public
— for criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— for persecuted Christians all around the world
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”There in Bethlehem Mary and Joseph held in their hand the Son of God, the light of the world and through him the promise of eternal salvation.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 2 people
Praying !
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
I suspect its only a matter of time – perhaps only days – before we see the same sort of thing inside America . We have alrxeady had minature versions in Portland OR. Berkley, CA . I’d look for other to arise in long-time Democratic strongholds and/or cities with large Musliim populations.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Thank You, Citizen, for posting the video!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Part 2 airs tomorrow night
LikeLike
Oh, goodie, I’m looking forward to it. Melania is like a breath of fresh air, supporting something we dearly love and treasure–our military.
🙂
LikeLike
Melania seems to have a strong independent character. Imagine that Marla never would have been able to handle the $hit that Melania doesn’t let get to her. And can you imagine Ivana? I bet she’d be in screaming matches with the haters.
DJT chose well.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chuck has no shame on account of personal experience and heredity..
LikeLike
Cryin’ Chuckie…..
Chuckie and Pelosi isn’t used to talking on live TV. I really want live TV in all the committees now…open and closed door hearings. They are officially Fake Congress. They lost our trust in them.
I get the feeling the whole world knows most of our classifies except WeThePeople….so just throw open the doors to us to listen into.
——————————————————
Oh, I forgot, Fake Congress doesn’t want us to hear their latest schemes against us American Taxpayers. After all it is our money and our lives they are after.
LikeLike
I see that the WSJ editorial page has weighed in on Flynn:
Of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s many targets, the most tragic may be former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn. The former three-star general pleaded guilty last year to a single count of lying to the FBI about conversations he had with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. Now we learn from Mr. Flynn’s court filing to the sentencing judge that senior bureau officials acted in a way to set him up for the fall.
Not a rich man after decades in uniform, Mr. Flynn pleaded guilty to avoid bankruptcy and spare his son from becoming a legal target. Mr. Flynn’s filing doesn’t take issue with the description of his offense. But the “additional facts” the Flynn defense team flags for the court raise doubts about FBI conduct.
….
Good read. None of it new to us of course, but still nice to see a widely read paper joining us.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-flynn-entrapment-11544658915?platform=hootsuite
And of course, it really shows how disgusting the leftist stooges really are
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please, NO!!
LikeLike
Excellent. He will let Trump be Trump and not try to censor whom he meets with and takes phone calls from, unlike General Ham Hands.
LikeLike
False statement charges abound in Mueller probe, in contrast to Hillary Clinton case
Excerpt:
Nearly every Trump campaign associate indicted in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sprawling Russia probe has been charged with making false statements.
But in a striking contrast, raising questions about a possible double standard, not a single person interviewed during the FBI’s Hillary Clinton email investigation was hit with false statement charges – even though investigators believed some witnesses were untruthful.
“Somebody needs to be resolving how they exercise discretion, because a whole bunch of people are facing jail time, or flipping in one probe, and the agents openly discussed how other people in the Clinton probe could have been charged with the same offense,” former Justice Department senior official James Trusty told Fox News.
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/false-statement-charges-abound-in-mueller-probe-discouraged-in-clinton-case
LikeLike
Herr Mueller is Gestapo, so he doesn’t have to be fair or even know what fair means.
LikeLike
“Fair” is a hair colour isn’t it?
LikeLike
“Discretion”? Seems they already knew the answers they were looking for. No discretion needed. Simple!
LikeLike
According to this article, the average pay for chief executives at the tope 350 firms increased 17% between 20186 and 2017, while the majority of Americans have not had an increase nor found a job paying more over the last year. The government should not have its sticky fingers in the payroll pie, but there’s nothing wrong with shaming people into sharing more of the wealth with those who work for them. Mr. Bezos could set a good example at Amazon.
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/the-majority-of-americans-did-not-get-a-pay-raise-this-year-2018-12-12
LikeLike
If you lie to the FBI you can be prosecuted. But if the FBI lies to you they have immunity. There’s your double standard in spades.
LikeLike