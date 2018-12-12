President Trump Signs Executive Order Establishing Opportunity and Revitalization Council (Video and Transcript)…

Earlier today President Trump signed an executive order establishing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council. The Council will be chaired by the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, Ben Carson, and comprised of 13 Federal agencies.
The goal of the council will be to stop the redundancy and duplication within the federal bureaucracy, and focus on actual delivery of results to specific economic empowerment zones.
[Transcript] 2:37 P.M. EST – THE PRESIDENT: Hello everybody. Good, Tim. It’s a big day.
SENATOR SCOTT: Yes, sir.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. In a few moments, I will sign an executive order launching a new White House Opportunity — this is a very big thing that Tim and I and everybody have been working on for a long time — and Revitalization Council. This council will coordinate efforts across the entire federal government to deliver jobs, investment, and growth to the communities that need it the most.
With the creation of today’s council, the resources of the whole federal government will be leveraged to rebuild low-income and impoverished neighborhoods that have been ignored by Washington in years past. Our goal is to ensure that America’s great new prosperity is broadly shared by all of our citizens. Our country is doing better than ever, economically, and we’re able to do that.
I am thrilled to announce that our new council will be led by Secretary Ben Carson, who is here with us today. Let’s see, where is our Ben? (Applause.)
Also with us is Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Secretary Wilbur Ross, who will both serve on the Council and play a critical role in its work.
The Council will focus its efforts on Opportunity Zones, a crucial part of tax cuts that we passed last year. Under our new tax cuts, any distressed area that is designated as an Opportunity Zone will receive massive incentives for private sector investment, including zero capital gains tax on any investment held for at least 10 years.
We’re honored to be joined today by the person who led the fight to include Opportunity Zones in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and that is Senator Tim Scott. Thank you. Thank you, Tim. (Applause.)
We’re also joined by Roger Campos of the Minority Business Roundtable, along with Jimmy Kemp. Thanks fellas. Appreciate it. That’s great.
Pastor Darrell Scott, a friend of mine for a long time. Where’s Darrell?
PASTOR SCOTT: Right here. (Laughter.)
THE PRESIDENT: Hi, Darrell. Darrell. Bishop Harry Jackson — Harry, that’s great. And local officials from Baltimore, Maryland; Norfolk, Virginia; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.
For decades, job growth and investment have been concentrated in a few major metropolitan areas. This has created a geographic disparity — a very big one, in many cases — where some cities have thrived, while others have suffered chronic economic and social hardship.
With Opportunity Zones, we are drawing investment into neglected and underserved communities of America so that all Americans, regardless of zip code, have access to the American Dream.
Governors know their local needs best. Following the enactment of our tax law, America’s governors designated nearly 9,000 neighborhoods as Opportunity Zones — from communities in the rural West Virginia, to suburban Arizona, to inner-city Chicago.
The Treasury Department has estimated that, as a result of these tax incentives, private businesses will invest $100 billion in Opportunity Zones. And that will be incredible.
This Council will support communities like East Baltimore, where Pastor Donté Hickman is helping lead a groundbreaking project in the newly designated Opportunity Zone.
I’d like to invite Pastor Hickman to say a few words about today’s initiative. He’s been an incredible leader, a man of faith, and somebody that we all believe very strongly in.
Pastor, please.
PASTOR HICKMAN: Thank you, Mr. President. I am here today, thanking you in advance for funding and resources that you will direct to the urban and distressed communities like Baltimore. The executive order you signed today will make it possible for us to work with your administration on a common goal of investing to restore people as we rebuild properties in neglected communities.
As Pastor of the Southern Baptist Church, and through our Mary Harvin Transformation Center Community Development Corporation, in partnership with other faith-based stakeholder institutions, developed the East Baltimore Revitalization Plan, addressing development needs of over 100 acres just north of Johns Hopkins Hospital, and was recently approved and adopted by the City Planning Department of Baltimore.
Our area has been federally designated an Opportunity Zone, and this bipartisan legislation can leverage public and private funding towards community revitalization. Your influence on federal agencies and private entities through this executive order will enable distressed communities, like Broadway East in Baltimore, to obtain investment needed to capitalize and bridge funding gaps to create sustainable health, wealth, housing, educational, recreational, grocery, and employment opportunities.
It will strengthen small, emerging, and other businesses, as well as enable financial support of Historically Black Colleges and Universities like Wiley College in Marshall, Texas, where I attended.
Mr. President, I want you and every agency and potential investor to know that in Baltimore — and in particular, Broadway East, Baltimore — that we have the plan, we have the property, we have the people, we have the professional expertise, and we have the prospectus to jumpstart your urban initiative. Baltimore is prepared to be a demonstration project for a national urban revitalization strategy.
We look forward to working with your administration on rebuilding opportunity in our urban communities that have suffered from disinvestment and dilapidation for decades. And we welcome you to come to Baltimore to see the potential transformative impact of your leadership and investment through this executive order.
Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much. (Applause.) Thank you. Thank you, Pastor.
Today we are also proud to be joined by one of America’s most admired business leaders, the co-founder of the television network, BET, Bob Johnson. Bob, please. Hi, Bob. (Applause.) How are you? Nice to see you.
MR. JOHNSON: Thank you, Mr. President. I’m here to applaud you on two things. One, you may not even know about but Tim Scott does.
THE PRESIDENT: Good.
MR. JOHNSON: Just recently, your Department of Labor signed a historic document that created something called “auto portability.” Auto portability is designed to reduce retirement leakage among low-income 401(k) account holders who tend to cash out. And, Mr. President, you should know this: Sixty percent of African American and Hispanic Americans cash out of their 401(k) account.
When this program — the policy that Secretary Acosta initiated along with my company — is implemented, along with the big financial record keepers — the Fidelities, the Vanguards — this program will put close to $800 billion back in the retirement pockets of minority Americans. So I just want to applaud you for that. (Applause.)
Now, getting to the — getting to the most important thing, most of all — most of you probably know that I started BET on a half-a-million-dollar loan from a guy named John Malone. That $500,000 in — that John Malone put into BET allowed me, along with a lot of other minority employees and others, to build a $4 billion business.
What this proves is the efficacy, Mr. President, of a program that allows capital to flow to places where people are seeking out opportunity. And I am convinced that this program, where the tax incentives flowing out of the Treasury Department to business people, will cause people to invest money where before they saw risk, now they will see opportunity. And that combination of putting money into communities will allow for those communities to become vibrant, to become safe, to create ownership, and, most important, to contribute to the well being of this country.
I’m a fundamental believer that there are business solutions to social problems. The Opportunity Zone program is that. And I applaud you and Tim Scott for taking the leadership on it. Thank you.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you, Bob. That’s very nice. Thank you. Appreciate it. Thank you. (Applause.) Thank you very much, Bob.
Under my administration, we are fighting every day for all Americans. African Americans and Hispanic American poverty rates have reached their lowest levels ever recorded in the history of our country. African American and Hispanic American unemployment have recently achieved the lowest rates ever recorded. African American youth unemployment has reached the lowest rate ever recorded. That’s pretty good, Bob, isn’t it? Right? Pretty good.
Last year alone, we lifted 1 million Americans out of poverty, which is a record. We have launched a cutting-edge campaign to provide skills and job training to nearly 6.5 million Americans. We are fixing disastrous trade policies that gutted middle-class communities. And we are expanding real educational choice for our students.
As part of our commitment to building safe and prosperous communities, the Senate will soon vote on our landmark criminal justice reform package that we’ve all been working very hard on. You have been working very hard on it. The FIRST STEP Act, it’s called. This legislation will giver former inmates and non-violent offenders the chance to become productive, contributing, law-abiding citizens.
But we have much more work to do. The White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council will drive our ambitious agenda and drive it very, very powerfully. No citizen will be forgotten, no community will be ignored, and no American will be left on the sidelines. To achieve our national destiny, we all must unlock the potential of all of our people, not just some of our people.
Together, we will take our nation to new heights by realizing the full promise of America for every citizen in our magnificent land. With that, I would like to invite Secretary Ben Carson to the podium before I sign the executive order. I’d also like to ask Tim Scott to say a few words. Great senator. And then we’ll sign. Thank you very much.
Ben, first.
SECRETARY CARSON: Well, thank you, Mr. President, for that introduction and for — all of you for joining us today for this most important executive order signing.
Today, the nation’s unemployment rate is at a 49-year low. Jobless rates among African Americans down to a record low of 5.9 percent. Wages on the rise.
While we can all be proud of these achievements, one challenge has remained: There are still communities in our country that have seen little or no new investment in generations.
During his inaugural address, President Trump declared that “the forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.” It is critical that every American shares in the gains of the past two years.
Today, the President is establishing the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council through an executive order. I’m pleased to chair this council, consisting of members across 13 agencies whose mission is to jumpstart the development in urban and rural communities through the creation of Opportunity Zones.
Located in economically distressed communities across this country, Opportunity Zones are home to approximately 35 million Americans. The Department of Treasury estimates that the Opportunity Zone legislation could attract over $100 billion in private investment, which will go a long way to spur on jobs and economic development.
This kind of medicine is precisely what a doctor would prescribe to heal communities where nearly 1 in 3 people live in poverty, and unemployment is nearly twice the national average.
Too often, new investments into distressed communities are here today and gone tomorrow. By offering incentives that encourage investors to think in terms of decades instead of days, Opportunity Zones ensure that development is here today and here to stay.
This long-term approach means that new growth becomes consistent growth and new jobs become steady jobs. The result is an innovative market and place-based approach that creates a win-win for investors and distressed communities alike.
The Council will help improve the efficacy of this process and is ready to consider more than 150 actions to better target, streamline, and coordinate federal programs and Opportunity Zones.
These are still the early days, in terms of the work of the Council and Opportunity Zones, but the groundwork has been laid. The seeds the President has planted are growing, and the promise they hold to improve places long forgotten and the lives of those who call these places home. And with that, I invite Senator Scott, who was instrumental in creating the Zones, after which time the President will perform the deed. (Applause.)
SENATOR SCOTT: I just want to take the time to thank the President for his hard work and his dedication to people living in distressed communities. As the kid who grew up in a single-parent household, mired in poverty, living in one of these distressed communities, I know firsthand the value of hope being brought into communities.
Under this administration — Mr. President, under your leadership — what we’ve seen happen in the last several months is unprecedented. You can think first about Opportunity Zones. When you and I had a conversation about the Zones over a year and a half ago, you immediately jumped on board and took the lead. And because of your leadership, Opportunity Zones that will help distressed communities — over 8,700 throughout this country — is a reality.
The average poverty rate in those Zones are 31 percent. Because of your leadership, because of your foresight and your vision, we now see hope descending on these Zones.
Number two, when you think about what Bob Johnson spoke about, the ability to positively impact retirement security in communities of color has increased because of your proactive stance on keeping those dollars in retirement accounts.
Number three, when you think about the power of education, the greatest chasm in this nation is caused by two primary issues: One is family formation; we can’t do much about that in government. But number two is education.
THE PRESIDENT: Right.
SENATOR SCOTT: Your focus, sir, is changing lives that you may never meet. But it’s happening every single day in America.
And finally, your strong advocacy for criminal justice reform to come to the floor of the United States Senate. (Applause.) Without any question, without your leadership, our Senate would not have made the decision to take it up in 2018. So when it passes, the credit starts at the White House and starts with President Donald Trump.
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
SENATOR SCOTT: Thank you. (Applause.)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you very much, Tim.
(The executive order is signed.) (Applause.)
This is a great thing. (Applause.) Thank you everybody.
This is a potentially excellent move by PDT, and to have the chair Dr. Ben Carson is a cherry on top.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I remember a lot of these cities back in the 60’s/early 70’s out East and in the upper Midwest when they were still fantastic – before the corrupt Dems got ahold of them and shook them down.
It was so fun as a kid to see them all, lots of history and culture.
I want that back!!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
You won’t get it unless the massive white flight reverses and it won’t.
LikeLike
They were black neighborhoods, Vor.
Segregation was all the rage in the Northeast, East and upper Midwest, tho the Libs up there deny it with every breath.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Both Portland and Seattle are doing pretty well even though both have had democrat Mayors for decades, so clearly there is another very major factor involved, reference say Portland v. Detroit. I know we are suppose to be politically correct and pretend like we don’t know what it is.
LikeLike
Portland and Seattle never had huge black populations.
The Central District in Seattle was the “black neighborhood” until Seattle went full on crazy with high RE prices in the 90s,at which point Gentrification began pushing them out.
Ballard and other Seattle neighborhoods had “bylaws” (or something, don’t know the technical term) that segregated those areas for Whites Only. (Kinda like the RE unspoken laws in N.J., etc. – only in Seattle it was actually written into the neighborhood bylaws or something).
After Katrina, I was living in Seattle and ran into some Katrina refugees at the bus stop who said they were absolutely shocked by the amount of racism they had encountered in Seattle. They were not expecting it, and said N.O. was sooo much better.
Friends from Kenya and Mozambique said the same – shocked by the amount of racism up there. They had been led to believe the PNW was not like that.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Portland and Seattle never had huge black populations.”
That was my point ! That is the main reason, although it’s not politically correct to say it, why they are both so much more livable than Detroit and Baltimore even though both are also run by democrats.
LikeLike
Vor, the black neighborhood in Milwaukee was waaaay cleaner and “nicer” than the poor (mainly white w/ a few Latinos sprinkled in) neighborhood I grew up in in the NE.
Houses better taken care of, yards immaculate, everything. My ‘hood in the NE was totally trashed out. Tho, I must admit, I was very comfortable there, being used to the mess.
Still, when I saw the Milwaukee “ghetto”, LOL, total shocker. Beautiful!
However, that was in the early 70’s before the Dems junk plans had fully kicked in. That Milw. neighborhood is probably another hell on earth now.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s been my belief for a while that liberal whites go to the PNW to live in a lefty stronghold and to avoid being around black people. If the wanted to live in a liberal area only they could just as easily go to Baltimore, Atlanta, Austin, Philadelphia, Detroit, etc. but they don’t. The escape to the cold, wet, left coast instead.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You may be right, Marc.
But, at the very least, they will never fix their problem out there, because they refuse to acknowledge it exists. pretty pathetic.
LikeLike
“Both Portland and Seattle are doing pretty well even though both have had democrat Mayors for decades, so clearly there is another very major factor involved, reference say Portland v. Detroit.”
Wow. Granted I don’t follow Portland much. But what I have seen in the news periodically over the past year or so, I’ll never go there. No different than Berkeley, Oakland…
Antifa terrorizing citizens. Police standing by, doing nothing to protect citizens, private property…
Nope. Not drinking that Kool-Aid.
LikeLike
Sunnydaze, the north and new england is where the concept of segregation was born well before the civil war.
LikeLike
I was born in one of those cities (Chicago), grew up in another (Washington DC) and went to law school in a third (Baltimore). They all have many neighborhoods that will benefit from the hope and commitment that this program will bring. It will not do if it is just another federal transfer program of $$ to the corrupt democratic politicians who run these cities and neighborhoods. It needs a strong, active and uncompromising leader to run these programs. I am afraid that Ben Carson may not be up to the task. I hope I am wrong.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Everything the Democrats touch they turn to excrement. Those of us out here in California remember what a great state this used to be until the Democrats began to win majorities in the state legislature in the mid to late nineties. It’s been downhill ever since. The Democrats today hold every statewide elected office and the state GOP is so weak they even lost control of their traditional stronghold of Orange County, just south of Los Angeles. I’m in my early fifties now, and I don’t think I’ll live to see the Republicans win control of the state ever again!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Private sector investment encouragement is one thing……but…….If federal dollars are dedicated to this new program, it must be closely AUDITED, otherwise, we’ll see (once again sorry to say) MASSIVE CORRUPTION so often plaguing revitalization efforts.
LikeLiked by 1 person
The reason democrats are doing better and better and better in these places is directly correlated to the quality of the population getting worse and worse and worse. If the quality of the population was getting better, fewer democrats would get elected. In other words, the democrats are more the symptom rather than the disease.
LikeLike
Seems to be rather symbiotic relationship…a festering plague. D-rats ferment corruption, promote big government, stymie capitalism and idolize socialism. Liberals and Socialists approve more by voting in D-rats, endlessly.
Toss in bizarre primaries where top two with the vote are in the general election. D-rats win by default.
Then of course the newly minted vote harvesting scheme.
100% D-rat design.
D-rats are the problem.
LikeLike
Texas is next. We’re barely hanging on.
LikeLike
The ‘economic empowerment’ zones will help the cities in America. … What also will help the economic situation in all the cities will be ~building a wall, between Mexico and the USA. = Inhibiting the flow of illegal drugs, especially narcotics, will help ~all Americans, but especially the people in the big cities.
The corrupt Democrats facilitating illegal drug trafficking helped the cities decline in America.
As a note: It seems, Trump mostly talks about the Wall, in regards to illegal drugs, and the drug gangs, with the vicious gangsters and their terrible crimes.
Of course, Trump is attacked and misquoted constantly by the Democrats and their cronies.
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you don’t stop the LEGAL immigrant invasion a wall is pointless. We’re coming up on two million a year.
LikeLike
On cue the Dems and the media wasted no time in crapping all over this.
https://www.baltimoresun.com/business/real-estate/bs-md-ivanka-trump-jared-kushner-opportunity-zone-tax-breaks-1212-story.html
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a surprise! haha.
LikeLike
Democrats have to keep Blacks on the economic “plantation”. It’s habit with them to mistreat Blacks. That’s all they’ve ever known.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Our President has been a gift to ALL Americans! The polls below show that Blacks and Hispanics are beginning to see it and feel it with their own eyes. Money talks and BS walks. PDJT is giving them opportunities they could only dream of.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is it any shock that the MSM isn’t even mentioning this? Can’t have people of color thinking ill of their DemocRAT Party and that there is a political alternative for them. That just won’t do.
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 4 people
Will REPUBLICANS finally use such scenes to proselytize minorities so that they see the light, i,e, Dems are the forces of poverty and darkness, while free-market Conservatism brings freedom rather than dependence and serfdom?
Nah, crazy talk! What am I thinking?!
DEMS and Their 50+ year-old WAR on POVERTY!!! More impoverishment, minority families destroyed, drug-abuse rampant, and Trillions of Dollars – literally! – down the drain.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thumbs up with one caveat: How it goes will depend upon 2 things: Intended results are met, and no money management scandals. Easier said than done, with all the destructive lefties hiding like cockroaches in the woodwork. God bless Dr. Carson and crew!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Sounded to me that all the funds will be private – not a cent having to go through governments, AND that the governments part is cutting RED TAPE then standing back so as not to get run over.
LikeLike
Ausonius, you meant trillions of dollars down the drain into someone’s pocket don’t you?
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s another vid of this same thing, 18 min. long, and has 135K views now on YT.
So.Many. people are watching this!!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s up to 162K views now! Not even an hour later. Here it is. Exact same thing as above, just way more views:
LikeLiked by 3 people
The vid is titled all wrong. Some BS about Cohen. hahaha…could be working in it’s favor, enticing some diehard Dems to tune in…..and LEARN something!
LikeLiked by 2 people
202K views now.
Crazy, this is like one of the popular Trump Rally vids.
LikeLiked by 2 people
217K now, 1/2 hour later. Unbelievable.
LikeLiked by 1 person
sunnydaze, I always like to scroll through the comments. Of course, you will see negative comments but, maybe some will see the light and undergo a conversion.
LikeLike
God willing, the Dems who run these cities- and any Dem Governors – will get on board and help this to succeed, rather than sabotaging it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s that crazy talk again! 😉 It would be nice, but DEMS playing nicely with Republicans, especially playing nicely with a man who needs to be “utterly destroyed” (Dem David Plouffe)…as they say, I’m not feeling it!
LikeLike
Think that’s why we gotta get God in on this one, Ausonius. If we leave the Dems to their own devices…….things get questionable, to put it nicely.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes and Amen!
We would do well to seek out and try to understand the Mindset of the Greatest Networker, Mathematician and Heart Surgeon of all times past, present and future.
His Laws are exact, perfect, just, fair and true, and are not answerable to lower corrupt law and courts.
If we give Him the time in our lives, He can and will guide us in all things of our practical lives. But we must acknowledge Him and seek His will and truth.
Shalom
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thankyou, Angelle.
LikeLike
Ben Carson has been a asset and top choice in Trump’s cabinet. You don’t hear much from him because the msm is afraid to confront Carson.
LikeLiked by 6 people
The ceremony was short, pleasant, dignified, it ‘felt’ like good energy all around,
LikeLiked by 3 people
TIm Scott blocking Trumps judicial nominee still. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/tim-scott-still-smearing-trump-nominee-thomas-farr-offers-no-substance
LikeLiked by 1 person
The racist Scott will be another Flake … mark my words …. and yours too I see.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What do you expect from the party of “No?”
Does anyone think that Democrats will work to pass substantive legislation or spend the whole time blocking, “investigating,” and yelling “impeach?”
LikeLike
Tim Scott is a Republican in name but Uniparty in spirit. So sad how minorities in the Republican ranks have to kowtow to the Uniparty’s wishes(Scott, Haley, Love).
LikeLiked by 1 person
Darn. You are so right. I got Scott mixed up with others just because of this current obstruction. It is sad, since Scott has been an inspiration in the past.
LikeLike
I wouldn’t trust Tim Scott as far as I could throw him if we were on the heavy gravity planet Jupiter. He ran Tea Party and then pretty much betrayed that … … think Jeff Flake … … and he has all but called President Trump a racist. When Scott, an actual racist, was talking to to his fellow actual racist Van Jones, he said it was very uncomfortable even talking to President Trump. The actual racist Scott did say he thought there was some hope for President Trump though. Wow, isn’t he generous ! I see no hope for the racist Scott however … none at all.
LikeLiked by 2 people
BTW, if when I woke up in the morning, I had to look at that face in the mirror, I think I’d kill myself.
LikeLike
A special thank you to Sundance for typing out that whole thing. Wow. Thank you, sir!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Here is the Pennsylvania website for the opportunity zones, includes criteria and a list by county as well as an interactive map:
https://dced.pa.gov/programs-funding/federal-funding-opportunities/qualified-opportunity-zones/
LikeLiked by 1 person
thx for posting that, prenanny.
LikeLike
Since President “you can thank me now” has taken credit for almost everything from the oil successes (though he couldn’t bother to approve the Keystone Pipeline) to the rise in the employment rates (though his EPA regulations stifled much of our business), it’s a wonder that this genius didn’t create similar investment zones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow! Keep walkin the talk Mr. President!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My thoughts are that Obama and Company never made an investment in the minority or low socio-economic areas of this country. Yet, they claim to be for those who are underserved. Talk is cheap.
Trump is showing a vote of confidence that we can make a difference if people are willing to make changes. He has appointed highly respected people to lead this effort and revitalizing the citizens who have dropped out or been forced out of participating in the economy of the USA. Will they be successful? It will be a very difficult task.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Was there anyone there from the Congressional Black Caucus to support this great initiative?
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good question.
LikeLike
Tim Scott has a lot of nerve being there after he has torpedoed two of PDJT’s judges. I’ve been seeing rumblings that SC supporters are fed up with the phony Scott. I’m sure he will claim racism once he gets bounced for a better MAGA candidate.
LikeLiked by 4 people
And then he will go a a national tour with Al Sharpton.
LikeLiked by 1 person
and Van Jones.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I sent the YouTube of this to my liberal friend. She is obsessed with black people (as well as Muslims) and thinks PTrump watches tv all day. Haha…I thought she would be interested. I also sent her a list of PTrump’s accomplishments and received no response. I decided to stick it in her face because whenever we get together now she brings up politics, so why should I avoid it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Let us know if she gets back to you.
The Dems who think he “watches TV all day” are the stoopidest, IMO.
I kinda get a kick out of them.
You should send her that #WalkAway vid that @GayRepublicanSwag did with his friend that voted Hillary and has now #WalkedAway and supports Trump. It’s just so darn CUTE!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The Dems who think he “watches TV all day” are the stoopidest, IMO.”
This kind of ignorance would be exhausted following POTUS around for even one day. Probably bed rest after a week.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Do you have a link for that video.
Found this interesting info searching for it.
Black, gay, female, & Hispanic #WALKAWAY’s shocked–Republicans aren’t racist homophobe anti immigrants
Read more: http://www.city-data.com/forum/politics-other-controversies/2960794-black-gay-female-hispanic-walkaway-s.html#ixzz5ZXW6gtCQ
LikeLike
Sounds like the eyes and ears of your friend’s mind are shut and she will keep them shut by however much force is necessary, no matter what evidence you give her.
LikeLike
A very significant thing. For far too long, Democrats have preyed on poor, uneducated, black communities.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ben Carson took on the devil in disguise when he sought — actually pressed PDJT — to lead HUD, a department that has been the dumping ground for everything illegal in the federal government. I worked for over 10 years as an outside consultant to a private firm that had purchased under contract a HUD project of 1000 apartments, meaning that once the apartments were improved and the vacancy ratio reached an appropriate figure that was maintained for “x” years, the ownership would be turned over to that private company. What an education! The company had many years of experience in such turn-arounds, but this jewel challenged every bit of their expertise thanks to politicians out of control and on the take. And stupid.
Years later, I became familiar with Catherine Austin-Fitts when she wrote this on-line book about her experience in the field of finance, including her time as Assistant Secretary of Housing at HUD under Jack Kemp. That chapter is linked below:
https://dillonreadandco.com/hud-is-a-sewer/
Actually, Dr. Carson might be the first perfect person to lead HUD. He knows the importance of culture, family cohesion and opportunity on community residents. He also recognizes that education and the work ethic must become ingrained in one’s choices from one first steps in life for anyone to succeed. His mom taught him and his brother well. Implementing those experiences with challenge, choice and failure/success in smallish communities where one is still in the belly of those who care can be key to leading a productive life in a bigger world filled with threats and strangers. President Trump and Dr. Ben seem to be developing such communities for those most at risk.
LikeLike
I love the idea of zero capital gains tax, but I don’t like the 10 year hold requirement. It could backfire. Some investors are skilled in short term turnarounds, but aren’t into long term holds. Conversely, slumlords could come in for the long term hold with zero capital gains and not really do anything to lift the area up at all. If they drop the 10 year hold, it would be much better.
LikeLike
They can go with a lower time period, the benefits just aren’t as great.
Typical chances anyone who plays the Stock Market or makes non-guaranteed investments takes.
Life’s a crapshoot. Makes it interesting as long as you don’t get reckless.
LikeLike
Wow.
Thank you Mr President.
You do walk the talk.
You will out wit the creepy commies yet.
LikeLike