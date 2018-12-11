December 11th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #691

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎄 * * * 14 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “When they had heard the king, they departed; and, lo, the star, which they saw in the east, went before them, till it came and stood over where the young child was.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:7-8
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family –Surround them with prayers of protection
— God’s guidance for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
— Senate to confirm all President Trump’s nominees.
— for a new MAGA Chief of Staff for President Trump
— for USMCA– to stop Opposition’s interference on all sides
— for Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell to do the right thing to pass Wall fund 100%, USMCA, immigration reform. and any other bills waiting in Congress to be passed.
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— for those facing CHRISTmas without their loved ones who passed way in 2018
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”…..an angel declared to the shepherds tending their flocks, “Behold, I bring you good tidings, great joy which shall be to all people for unto you is born this day in he City of David a savior which is Christ the Lord….”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 12 people
Amen.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Grandma, very much like the inclusion of the advancing Scripture.
thanks for this sort of Advent count-down for all of us who follow along.
LikeLike
Praying !
LikeLiked by 1 person
See the FBI’s star fall from the sky
Every dream it ever spun was a lie
Here’s the one bitter lesson of the FBI’s history
It’s soul should no longer remain a mystery
So many stories to rearrange
What reality is reveling becomes ever more strange
And it has so many false faces
Any truth left in it erases
With the avalanche of all those lies
Dancing in its evermore Gestapo eyes!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It *is* interesting that these two things happened on the same day. Pro- Salvini Rally in Rome – 80K Italians show up to support the Populist Italian leader – and anti-Macron Protests/riots across France.
Some real lines being drawn here:
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2018/12/10/populist-italy-holds-italians-first-rally-while-anti-macron-protesters-riot-france/
LikeLiked by 6 people
Premature speculative drivel.
LikeLike
Salvini blames Macron for French riots.
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-italy-budget-france/macron-to-blame-for-french-protests-italys-salvini-says-idUSKBN1O80LL
LikeLiked by 1 person
Does Salvini get the Trump treatment immediately? Or does Macron go hide again for a few more days to craft a response? Macron’s gotta be careful what he says. Don’t wanna look like an idiot.
“Hey, pal. YOU’RE the one with your capital city on fire, not us!”
LikeLike
An article on the significance of the Chinese executive who was “captured” in Canada.
http://theeconomiccollapseblog.com/archives/sabotage-the-deep-state-has-destroyed-trumps-chances-of-a-trade-deal-with-china-and-the-stock-market-is-tanking-as-a-result
LikeLike
Premature speculative drivel.
LikeLike
What are you, a parrot?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Top post was an accident. The response was to the article about the Canadian arrest. Does it offend you? What are you the blog cryer?
LikeLike
Behold! On the one side will be the completely destroyed FBI, on the other the fierce and righteous protectors of America. On the one side will be the destroyed enemies of the Lord, on the other, his friends who will shout at all the FBI and their enablers as they destroy them, “Christus vincit! Christus vincit! Christus vincit! Deus vult! Deus vult! Deus vult!”
I, or rather the Lord, beseech you as Christ’s heralds to publish this everywhere and to persuade all people of whatever rank, foot-soldiers and knights, poor and rich, to carry aid promptly to the Whistle Blowers and to destroy that vile FBI from the land and homes of our friends. I say this to those who are present, it is meant also for those who are absent. Moreover, Christ commands it.
– Otho de Lagery
LikeLike
As 2018 wanes its rapdily becoming apparent we’re degenerating into an ” US vs Them ” situation . While at least some of the “rank and file ” throughout the bureaucracy and particularly its LE bureaus may still honor their oath and our constitution its readily apparent the leadership of most are intent upon exerting their supremacy over the American public . Theirs is no longer a ” soft coup ” but one driven by the full weight of the federal government heedless of our laws and constitutionally-protected rights. Everyone, and anyone in possession of data, testimony and evidence threatening the Deep State is at risk. As are those with public following in any media or forum being critical of any of the self-declared elites .
LikeLiked by 3 people
I believe that we, the people, have much more power than the members of the soft coup attempt, if we stick together. I think they have much more to fear than members of the public following this and similar forums.
LikeLiked by 7 people
You are correct– there are more of US then them. There is safety in numbers.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Always be sure to have plenty of others around you. It gives the enemy lots of others to shoot at. Also try to look unimportant. They may be low on ammo.
– Murphy’s Rules of Combat
LikeLiked by 1 person
Remember, remember, forever and ever
The festering heat the DOJ/FBI/CIA has brought
‘Tis no reason why their assault on Americans
Should ever be forgiven, or forgot
These tyrants most foul who lord over us
They who give us the smack of their rod
Soon now Trump must rend them to bits
He must deliver to them the Judgment of God!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Goodbye Boston”..
I made the mistake of reading a fake news MSM “science” article..
The “scientist” is worried that an Antarctic glacier is going to “break off” and “flood or drown” Shanghai, Lagos, Mumbai, Jakarta, Miami and “goodbye Boston.”
Deranged climate changers screw up everything they touch, causing more damage than the thing they dream to prevent..
Their lack of common sense is incomprehensible..
The scientist went to “study” the glacier because he thinks it might break off in 100 years or so.. So trying to save the world, he tested it.. Seismically.. He drilled holes deep into the ice, then dropped plastic explosives down the holes, and set them off – sending shock waves at 12,000 feet per second throughout the glacier..
He did this 150 times..
Because he’s scared the glacier might “break off”..
https://www.wired.com/story/antarctica-thwaites-glacier-breaking-point/
LikeLiked by 3 people
Did he drill all those holes in a line, like a “suture line”?
Or should I say “un-suture line”?
LikeLike
We should not let a crises go to waste. Treat all leftist global warming freaks like in Hitchikers guide;
“YES, its worse than we thought! The earth is going to be scourched, all ife extinguished, but we have a plan!
We’re going to load ALL of humanity into these huge ships, and point them at a planet, 20 light years away, that is habitable,….and you all get to go in the FIRST ship! Bye bye!,…and the answer is,…..42!”
LikeLike
[uh-oh.. thought i was on open thread page.. I’m lookin’ like that polar bear right about now..].
LikeLike
Riddle me this: If a special counsel investigating prosecutorial misconduct by Meuller and his fellow fascists at SDNY asked Cohen if the induced him to lie and he answered yes, what would happen?
LikeLike
All hell break loose, I’m thinking.
Coarse, Cohen isn’t credible, he’s lied, and then lied about lyin,…almost as if it was,…deliberate…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
SDNY induced Cohen to save his own skin. He did whatever he had to do to accomplish that goal.
LikeLike
Why js it prefectly acceptable for Congress to take money from the rest of us to pay off anyone who threatens to embarrass them over any real or imaginary “indiscretion” so that everything is covered up and their pulblic and private lives are not impacted…..and an impeachable offense for the President to use his own money (since he funded his campaign) to do so?
And why was it ok for Clinton, Clinton, and Obama to simply pay fines for the same thing?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Because “the rule of law”, “our democracy”, “uphold our institutions”.
LikeLike
And…Those are our “respected leaders” who understand “who we are”.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Because POTUS is not part of the club. He committed the unpardonable crime of winning the 2016 election, which was not meant to be. The end justifies the means.
LikeLiked by 3 people
No, it wasn’t for that unpardonable sin, per se, anymore than it was cause he has orange hair, or that NYC “Hey, I’m WALKIN here!” attitude, or any of the multitude of reasons they have given, for the unprecedented, onslaught, from election night on.
With one exception, he has done , both domestically and internationally what any “Conservative” President would have done, tried to do, or promised to do.
Conservative Judges, check.
Promise to move embassy, check.
Promises to anti-abortion, check.
Promise to protect 2A, (although POTUS has little to actually do) check.
As was pointed out during GHWB’s funeral, they lambasted him when he was POTUS, and his Son. They ALWAYS attack, demean and undermine Republican POTUS’s; we have come to EXPECT it, even take comfort from it.
But the attacks on DJT, as Candidate, incoming and as POTUS have been exponentially different.
No ‘Honeymoon’, even during the transition he was under unrelenting attack.
Its because he is upsetting the applecart, on TRADE. Its about CHINA.
Its about destroying thevNEW WORLD ORDER.
If any of the 16 dwarves had won tje nomination, and then the Presidency, Hillary would have been p.o.’d, but a Jeb, Marco or even Cruz wouldn’t have got the treatment DJT has gotten.
Because they never would have questioned the lopsided trade agreements, and would have contracted out any trade negotiations to the CoC.
Beyond that, they would have been allowed to make symbolic gestures, to satisfy the Republican base, and gin up the Democrat base, and their advisors would have steered them where they wanted them to go.
TRADE is the whole BOW.
LikeLike
And our taxes pay for that slush fund. That fact and the baldfaced hypocrisy of it all makes me very angry.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Shouldn’t the Congressional “Slush Fund” be considered campaign donations for the Representatives and Senators?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“.and an impeachable offense for the President to use his own money (since he funded his campaign) to do so?”
“…..We are an unserious nation, engaged in trivial pursuits, in a deadly serious world.”
How Democracy Is Losing the World
Tuesday – December 11, 2018
https://buchanan.org/blog/how-democracy-is-losing-the-world-130768
LikeLiked by 2 people
Bad news from the Pacific:
From Reuters News:
U.S. military ends search for five Marines missing off Japan
The U.S. military ended a search on Tuesday for five Marines missing in the sea off Japan since two Marine Corps aircraft were involved in an accident during an air-to-air refueling exercise on Dec. 6.
LikeLike
The gift that keeps on giving:
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Claims Jewish Ancestry at Hanukkah Party
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/10/alexandria-ocasio-cortez-claims-jewish-ancestry-at-hanukkah-party/
Unlike Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), whose dubious claims of Native American ancestry were subject to DNA testing, Ocasio-Cortez’s Jewish claims would be difficult to prove, or to disprove, without a detailed family history.
Oddly, the “democratic socialist” from New York had never mentioned her Jewish ancestry before — at least not in public — even though it might have been politically helpful for her to do so.
(Another self-proclaimed “democratic socialist” from New York City, Julia Salazar, allegedly lied about her Jewish ancestry in running for a New York State Senate seat; she won anyway).
Ocasio-Cortez has expressed anti-Israel views, supporting protests on the Gaza border in May that were organized by the Palestinian terror group Hamas, and calling for an end to the “occupation of Palestine” without specifying what she meant.
She is also closely aligned with the “Women’s March,” which has been accused of antisemitism for its links with Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.
Have fun with this one Nancy!!!!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
1/ 1,024th Jewish and 1,023/ 1,024th Moron.
LikeLiked by 1 person
She ended up at a bagel shop in the East Village one morning. After enjoying a particularly tasty Everything With Lox, she raved to the proprietor over his rather tasty fare. To which the owner replied: “Are you sure you’re not Jewish?”. And the rest, as they say, is history.
LikeLike
Outstanding presentation by former SotH Rep. Newt Gingrich (R-GA)
LikeLike
If you read the Art Of The Deal you will understand how Trump works. Newt is right. Trump is a great observer.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Laws are for the “little people”, not for Senior Executive Service. These people need to have their expiration date expedited.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
Today Rush hit the nail on the head (again) when he talked about the kind of man we have as our president. Rush pointed out—and I’ll be blunt about it—what a tough SOB Trump has turned out to be; he’s accomplishing stuff no other president’s been able to do all the while contending with a Deep State bureaucracy is open revolt, a UniParty trying to thwart his every move. A lesser man (and most politicians, certainly those who ran against him are) would have long ago folded and become a ghost-in-the-White House kind of president. Instead Trump hits the campaign trail and single handedly staved off a huge mid-term defeat by working harder on the election than anyone. And while he’s busy campaigning he’s also negotiating a historic trade re-alignment with our trading partners and with China which has been ripping us off for decades.
President Trump is anything but a “lesser man”. But his next two years are going to be his most challenging. With virtually all of Washington and the media working against him, he’s going to need the backing of his insurgent constituency base more than ever. He’s going to need us just as we’re going to need him if we truly want to save out country. Things are that critical, I think.
LikeLiked by 5 people
GH, I was not so elegant , but just as glowing yesterday, when on another post here I stated;
We often overlook the tremendous turmoil PDT is causing the weirdos. He is a once in a thousand year phenomenon!
He is like the Greek god Atlas, the weight of the world is literally on his shoulders, but he never gives in, never gives up.
What a man, I’m 55 and in absolute awe of his commitment. I want to be right by his side, I’d be honoured just to lace his shoes.
LikeLike
G.H.,
You THINK? I KNOW! Perhaps you were just doing the IMHO thing, and I understand that, I tried to convey that in my posts, as well.
Just feel your last sentence, and your commitment to it, could be stronger.
‘THINGS’have been critical, at least since the election of BHO, and building to critical for much longer than that.
Its a marathon, not a sprint, and its unlikely we will see a complete victory and resolution, like a 2 hour movie.
We’re only 1/4th of the way, thru this PORTION of the larger story.
Hang in there,…
LikeLike
Cmon PTrump…put this biatch in jail for all her financial crimes…..I have had it.
https://rickwells.us/waters-trump-criminal-impeached/
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS…..How dare she call our president a criminal.
LikeLike
Illegal Immigration Last Month Hit Highest Level in Over a Decade.
10 Dec 2018
by John Binder
“Illegal immigration skyrocketed to the highest level in more than a decade for the month of November, as President Trump’s border wall remains unfunded by the Republican-controlled Congress.
Last month, illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border soared to levels that the country has not seen since Fiscal Year 2014, when more than 51,500 illegal aliens tried to cross the border in April 2015.
In November 2018, there were close to 52,000 border crossings on the southern border, alone, marking the highest level of illegal immigration in the month of November since 2006.
The continuing rise of illegal immigration at the southern border indicates that Fiscal Year 2019 will see the biggest boom of illegal immigration in more than a decade, according to Princeton Researcher Steven Kopits.
In total, Kopits projects that there will be more than 600,000 border crossings next year — a level of illegal immigration that the country has not seen since Fiscal Year 2008, when total southwest border apprehensions exceeded 705,000.”
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2018/12/10/iillegal-immigration-last-month-hit-highest-level-in-over-a-decade/
Does anyone else find this disturbing? I do.
“We either have a country or we don’t” PDJT
Neilsen does not have this under control by a long shot.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hopefully the EO/Jan. 2019 will seize assets from
all the treasonous traitors giving us the $25 Billion
to finish the wall.
Archived Why no big arrests yet? – Mass Deep State Arrests & Military Tribunals do not take affect until Jan 2019 (GreatAwakening)
submitted 4 months ago by srayzie
I’ve noticed that many people don’t understand the executive order that POTUS signed in March. People are always asking “Why no arrests?!” There’s a good reason. The executive order allowing for mass deep state arrests and military tribunals does not take affect until Jan 1, 2019. As we wait, Trump has been doing things in the right order so that it will be the most effective. All while the deep state fights him every step of the way.
https://voat.co/v/GreatAwakening/2665261
LikeLiked by 1 person
MG….I mentioned it above because I was livid that that ugly beast Maxine Waters called our president a criminal…..It made me very upset. How dare that criminal call him that. I know PT has certain things he has to have in place….cannot wait so all these piecesof crap can eat their words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
It is just not PT, it is all those patriots he has surrounded himself with. Those found wanting are being outed and fired as conditions permit.
He has had 30 years to formulate the plan… think about that – how many of us have that amount of forethought?
Me, I’m on my third, and last wife.(her words🙏🏻)
LikeLike
Project Veritas wins in court again. Rules law banning secret recording of officials in Massachusetts in unconstitutional.
https://www.masslive.com/news/boston/index.ssf/2018/12/federal_judge_rules_mass_law_p.html
LikeLike
Interesting. New York State and California have similar lsws. In MOST states, its NOT illegal to record, as long as ONE of the parties is aware.
Wonder if this ruling applies outside Mass., or if laws in other states (NY, Cal.) could be similarly challenged?
LikeLike
It sounds as though it only applies to Mass, but it definitely sets a good legal precedent for other courts.
LikeLike
A tremendous number of Americans benefit by having illegals enter the Country; Farmers, Construction, Hotels, Dometics, Processors, Retailers, Drug dealers, etc. It is not so much we all know illegal entry must be stopped, but it is politicians constituents who do not have the real zeal to stop it.
One way to stop it is for Mexico to develop a viable middle-class. Economics will stop illegal immigration as effective as a Wall. Not that I think a Wall should not be built or that a Wall is not essential, but the powers that be, both Republican and Democrat are not all that motivated as one would think they should be motivated.
LikeLike
Secrets, secrets, secrets, Americans have gotten so accustom to lack of transparency during the last three administrations that when the likes of Comey decides a topic is not to be shared with the citizens, nobody raises a peep.
This secrecy gets very dangerous, especially as it spreads to other areas of the government. I just ran across this interview with Catherine Austin-Fitts, who complains that the DoD, then HUD have declined to reveal how those departments spend the money collected fro taxpayers. Why? What is our government doing that its leaders can divulge? Her comments start at 55:40. The earlier part of the interview covers relations with Russia, especially military operations.
The Saker & Catherine Austin Fitts | Quarterly Interview at #LockThemAllUp
Published on Nov 22, 2018
LikeLike
Has anyone heard about FISA warrants being issued for Sessions and Flynn?
LikeLike
As you may or not know. the DPRK has refused to pick up the phone and talk with US negotiators. Mr Beigun the US Special Envoy for NK is frozen out, according to SK officials.
http://m.chosun.com/news/article.amp.html?sname=news&contid=2018121002768&utm_source=naver&utm_medium=original&utm_campaign=news&__twitter_impression=true
Meanwhile, US Treasury : “Treasury Sanctions North Korean Officials and Entities in Response to the Regime’s Serious Human Rights Abuses and Censorship”
https://home.treasury.gov/news/press-releases/sm568
Let’s warm their feet, after all winter is coming. Moon and Kim don’t want to talk about ‘Human Rights Abuses”. So sorry. US reminds them, no go.
Kim Fatty3, has sent envoys to China and Assad (remember the Koreans were helping with barrel bombs).
Meanwhile, business as usual at the China/DPRK border crossing evading sanctions.
Now Neville Chamberlain Moon wants to give ” $63 billion to upgrade its neglected railroads. Moon agrees. Trump asks Moon to kick in $400 million more for the cost of US Forces Korea. Moon balks. US spends 3.1% of GDP on defense. SK spends 2.6%.”
Also remember that missiles that could be transported by railroads was featured at one of the DPRK big military/anniversary parades. What is Moon thinking?
LikeLike
What did I tell you.. Tit for Tat..
The deep state has been meddling in Russia’s backyard – Ukraine – and won’t stop..
Now the Russians are in our backyard.. Hello Venezuela..
Two Tupolev T-160 long range supersonic strategic bombers, accompanied by a AN-124 military transport cargo plane, and a Ilyushin IL-62 passenger jet, have landed in Venezuela..
Two TU-95 strategic bombers escorted them..
The deep state, Bolton (and other).. Poking the Bear.. Continuing to make things more complicated so there is no chance for a U.S./Russian Trump/Putin Alliance..
(It appears the deep state has been attacking President Trump on all fronts lately)..
https://theaviationist.com/2013/10/29/tu-160-venezuela/
LikeLike