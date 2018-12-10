Mark Meadows Leading Contender for President Trump Chief-of-Staff?…

Posted on December 10, 2018 by

Lots of speculation around the DC circuit about who will replace President Trump’s outgoing chief of staff John Kelly.  However, one name seems to be gaining considerable consensus, congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC).

According to a statement from Mr. Meadows office:

“Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he’ll make the best selection for his administration and for the country.”

20 Responses to Mark Meadows Leading Contender for President Trump Chief-of-Staff?…

  1. bob says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    “Freedom Caucus Chair!” That says a lot.

  2. Ospreyzone says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    Then, who leads the Freedom Caucus? Not so sure this is a win.

  3. SandraOpines says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    I feel about Mark Meadows as CoS just as I did about DeSantis for Gov……….. I want them in both spots.

    Can we clone the good guys??? 😀

  4. Apollo says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:47 pm

    Honestly, I would hate to see Trump lose another strong Member of Congress for an uncertain outcome in the Administration.

    Think of how great it would be (just for example) if Jeff Sessions were still serving in the Senate as a faithful #MAGA vote. Mark Meadows is doing great where he is, and he’s a good voice in Congress to counter the Democrat nonsense. Why not leave him there?

  5. Matt Hay says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    Given the ceding of the House to the Dems, this would be a much better move for both Meadows and Trump. We need a CoS who isn’t undermining the President at every turn, which I don’t think we have had

  6. chojun says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:53 pm

    I’d hate for Meadows to leave Congress but he’d be an incredible asset as Chief-of-Staff. Chief-of-Staff after all is tasked with coordinating WH legislative agendas with the Congress.

    On top of that he has an intimate knowledge of SpyGate and so the fact that Meadows is being considered tells me that Trump is approaching the action/counterattack phase of SpyGate.

  7. Summer says:
    December 10, 2018 at 5:59 pm

    Why is Kelly leaving? And does that mean his soulmate Kirsten Nielsen is also leaving?

    • Alison says:
      December 10, 2018 at 6:08 pm

      Ya know, if we keep blasting every person who has agreed to work for President Trump, is it any wonder no one decent (in your opinion) steps up? All too easy to listen to the MSM lie about President Trump’s working relationships which is ALWAYS designed to hurt the relationships.

      President Trump did not have a cadre of people moving to DC with him. He still doesn’t have a cadre of people willing to take many arrows for him.

      Why do so many ‘supporters’ insist on firing at those on our team.

      If all you critics are so perfect, why aren’t YOU in these positions?

  8. Nigella says:
    December 10, 2018 at 6:05 pm

    We need him in the House… Wouldn’t the NC Gov., a Dem., choose another Dem?

  9. NC Mom says:
    December 10, 2018 at 6:08 pm

    Serious mixed emotions…I know Mark and his wife. Until I moved this fall he was my Congressman. He would be AWESOME as CoS. Has great managerial background. However He has always been “my man” in the House. Sigh. As stated upthread…he needs cloning.

