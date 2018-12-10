Mark Meadows Leading Contender for President Trump Chief-of-Staff?…

Lots of speculation around the DC circuit about who will replace President Trump’s outgoing chief of staff John Kelly. However, one name seems to be gaining considerable consensus, congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC).
According to a statement from Mr. Meadows office:
“Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he’ll make the best selection for his administration and for the country.”
Advertisements
“Freedom Caucus Chair!” That says a lot.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Then, who leads the Freedom Caucus? Not so sure this is a win.
LikeLiked by 3 people
A good leader always has a succession plan,
LikeLiked by 2 people
Matt Gaetz.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Does it really matter who chairs the Freedom Caucus now? They are a minority inside a minority. Power centers are shifting. It will be White House first, then Senate, and then the Courts. House will be an annoying embarrassment to America as always.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Matt Gaetz
LikeLike
I don’t want to lose him in the House. We need him there. Also, he is my congressman and who knows who would replace him..lots of Dems in his district.
LikeLike
I feel about Mark Meadows as CoS just as I did about DeSantis for Gov……….. I want them in both spots.
Can we clone the good guys??? 😀
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ll second that!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Honestly, I would hate to see Trump lose another strong Member of Congress for an uncertain outcome in the Administration.
Think of how great it would be (just for example) if Jeff Sessions were still serving in the Senate as a faithful #MAGA vote. Mark Meadows is doing great where he is, and he’s a good voice in Congress to counter the Democrat nonsense. Why not leave him there?
LikeLiked by 8 people
Maybe Mark Meadows doesn’t want to have to be involved
in the House crazy that will happen with impeachment. Plus
since the Repubs are in the minority the House Freedom
Caucus won;t have as much power..Is he up for reelection in
2020?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Well, yes, like all Reps are…every two years.
LikeLike
Given the ceding of the House to the Dems, this would be a much better move for both Meadows and Trump. We need a CoS who isn’t undermining the President at every turn, which I don’t think we have had
LikeLiked by 3 people
Great Point, Matt
LikeLiked by 2 people
I’d hate for Meadows to leave Congress but he’d be an incredible asset as Chief-of-Staff. Chief-of-Staff after all is tasked with coordinating WH legislative agendas with the Congress.
On top of that he has an intimate knowledge of SpyGate and so the fact that Meadows is being considered tells me that Trump is approaching the action/counterattack phase of SpyGate.
LikeLiked by 6 people
You may have a point there!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Why is Kelly leaving? And does that mean his soulmate Kirsten Nielsen is also leaving?
LikeLike
Ya know, if we keep blasting every person who has agreed to work for President Trump, is it any wonder no one decent (in your opinion) steps up? All too easy to listen to the MSM lie about President Trump’s working relationships which is ALWAYS designed to hurt the relationships.
President Trump did not have a cadre of people moving to DC with him. He still doesn’t have a cadre of people willing to take many arrows for him.
Why do so many ‘supporters’ insist on firing at those on our team.
If all you critics are so perfect, why aren’t YOU in these positions?
LikeLike
We need him in the House… Wouldn’t the NC Gov., a Dem., choose another Dem?
LikeLike
Serious mixed emotions…I know Mark and his wife. Until I moved this fall he was my Congressman. He would be AWESOME as CoS. Has great managerial background. However He has always been “my man” in the House. Sigh. As stated upthread…he needs cloning.
LikeLike