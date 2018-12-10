Mark Meadows Leading Contender for President Trump Chief-of-Staff?…

Lots of speculation around the DC circuit about who will replace President Trump’s outgoing chief of staff John Kelly. However, one name seems to be gaining considerable consensus, congressman Mark Meadows (R-NC).

According to a statement from Mr. Meadows office:

“Serving as Chief of Staff would be an incredible honor. The President has a long list of qualified candidates and I know he’ll make the best selection for his administration and for the country.”

