December 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #690

🎄 * * * 15 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men, inquired of them diligently what time the star appeared. And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, Go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:7-8
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family –Surround them with prayers of protection
— God’s guidance for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
— for a new MAGA Chief of Staff for President Trump
— block invaders from crossing our nation’s boundary, land and sea
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— for nation-wide voter fraud investigations to be successful
— for victims of fires and hurricanes-many are still in devastated situations
—————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”For Christians all across our nation, around the world, this is a sacred season that begins two thousand years ago when Jesus Christ was born….”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Thanks Grandma… More than ever the President and his Family need our prayers
I fully concur, however the ones,who really need to pray, are those who oppose him!
Praying !
“….didn’t know…didn’t recall…couldn’t remember…” If this was the truth from Comey, then it is scary to know that he was the FBI Director, one of the important jobs to make sure America is safe He shouldn’t have been hired in the first place if he had a ‘serious memory problem’. Ha.
And, of course we all know it isn’t true. Comey does know but is trying to dismember his brain….oh….I mean, dis-remember his memory.
Lyin’ Leakin’ James Comey is his real name. Shame on him.
Welp Comey will be on all the ‘fake news’ channels even the ‘real news’ CBS stations. I think this week will be an eye opener to alot of people on just why he got fired. Maybe Comey is trying to wiggle back into the Deep State bunch and get invited to all the Christmas parties again 😛
So what are you going to do about it Mr President? It’s all on you, we’ll back you all the way but it’s all on you.
Let Adm Rogers off the leash to go public with everything he knows. That’s a start.
The clock is ticking, the swamp is winning.
One would think any damn fool could see the positives for what Trump has done for America. However, Libtards do not have; Rationale, Judgement or Common sense. It they did, they would not be Libtards. It is impossible to be a Libtard with; rationale, judgement and common sense. It is not “who” they think they are, but in fact, “what” they are which makes them a Libtard.
The Mamet Principle 😉
Fake media is a part of Globalist apparatus. They know what they are doing. They chose to ignore the positives of President Trump so their followers will hear nothing but negatives about President Trump. They are trying to expand their voting base again for 2020.
As Sundance said, “Trillions are at stake” and Fake Media is a part of it. Evil.
Wonderful news Citizen – thank you – (and that is why the lamestream isn’t reporting it, as you know). They are pathetic.
Probably because so many media and government types would be coughing up serious cash !
Lindsey Graham on
Sunday Morning Futures
(various issues 10:47)
That’s a good sign, but I assume he’ll look for payback later. But for what?
He wants amnesty for 20% wall funding.
Is that the real Lindsay speaking or the Fake Lindsay?
I’m sorry to be like this..we all got burned badly by these RINOs. Lindsay Graham is a Senator who voted to not allow President Trump to have his recess appointments. I think Lindsay is trying to earn back his “white hat” Brownie Points for the month.
Also, Lindsay had two years to push for the 25 Billion dollars for the wall…did he try? We needed that WALL money 2 years ago.
I am finally able to show the “muh we are doomed” crowd why we aren’t and won’t be.
What Governor Ron DeSantis is about to accomplish in Florida PDJT is going to be able to accomplish at the Federal Level (Circuit, District, Court of International Trade).
This article ABSOLUTELY makes my point! Look what will happen in Florida. The State Supreme Court will have a majority of Republican Justices for the first time in 20 years. The twenty years prior the majority of Justices were Democrat Appointed and Liberal Leaning.
Our President will be able to do the same at the Federal Level and the consequences will be for DECADES to come!
From the article linked above:
One of the new governor’s early moves will be to replace justices Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, whose terms end on inauguration day, Jan. 8.
The three justices, who reached mandatory retirement at age 70, frequently formed a liberal-leaning bloc on the seven-member court. And they are the last justices named by a Democratic governor, the late Lawton Chiles.
By narrow margins, the state Supreme Court often antagonized Florida Republican governors and the GOP-dominated Legislature, which have commanded state government the past 20 years.
The court turned back Republican attempts to ask voters to disconnect from Obamacare, denied a 24-hour waiting period on abortions, killed former Gov. Jeb Bush’s first-in-the-nation statewide school voucher program as unconstitutional and stopped him from blocking Terri Schiavo’s right to die.
Court majorities powered by the three departing justices also stymied business-backed drives to reduce product liability and workers’ compensation and also defied the Legislature on redistricting, with rulings that found state Senate and congressional districts were drawn to help re-elect incumbents and keep Republicans in power.
This will all be done before the end of his first term since the Democrats have the House and the Senate will have nothing to do except process Judges 😉.
Thank you, Flep – your posts are always so informative AND encouraging. Love ya!
Wow! Mandatory retirement for judges, at 70. WHAT a great idea, too bad we can’t adopt that fir SCOTUS. Yes, we’d lose, but libs would lose more, me thinks. (I haven’t bothered check SCOTUS Justices ages, cause darn phone.
The reader comments under that Florida newspaper site article are hilariously deranged. Major TDS sufferers there.
Good news flepore…
From what I hear, the Ls push was for somebody in Agriculture which, inexplicably, has control over CCarry Law.
If the Supremes really go R, the lawsuits against infringement of 2nd Amendments rights have some chance of success!!!
No wonder Gillum and the Dems fought hard, even to the point of committing massive voter fraud.
I’m so thankful DeSantis won. Thank You, Lord.
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/420502-comey-trump-certainly-close-to-being-unindicted-co-conspirator
Baloney…..
A Comey sandwich = Two slices of baloney and three slices of malarkey
A Comey sandwich has other things in it too, but we won’t go into that.
Vor – maybe a little stinky cheese and some horseradish thrown in for good measure.
If the FBI agents and DOJ didn’t work for the government, i.e. if they were us, they would have already been charged for multiple actual crimes (not fake lying to the FBI), locked up in solitary awaiting trial, then serving consecutive sentences, and probably killed in jail anyway.
I love happy endings.
schiff is insinuating the same thingy, so they getting the talking point all straight between them 😛
Schiff may eventually get to be charged, removed from office, and go to jail with no need for waiting.
Rand Paul on the Barr Nomination:
“I’m concerned that he’s been a big supporter of the Patriot Act, which lowered the standard for spying on Americans. And he even went so far as to say, you know, the Patriot Act was pretty good, but we should go much further”
If there was truth in advertising, something largely alien to the Federal Government these days, especially at the politicized and criminalized DOJ/FBI/CIA, the Orwellian named “Patriot Act” would be named the “Eviscerate the Bill of Rights Act”. The so-called “Patriot Act” is patriotism on the Gestapo plan.
The freedom of America’s past
The Royalist Deep State wants to bury in darkness and shadows cast
Erased through all eternity
No more hope for humanity
‘Tis ’cause the ObamaMan
Come piping notes of the destroyer’s song
‘Tis ’cause the ObamaMan
Come piping notes of the destroyer’s song
Ben – go get ’em, Ben – genius stuff! Love ya!
Very doubtful Obama was our first gay President. And, he’s at best half black, but 100% conmunist, so theres THAT,…
The CNN one is hilarious. I kind of want one of those …for real. It’d make a great Xmas gift to spread around.
FBI: Hundreds of Agents Took Bribes From CNN, NY Times, NBC News And More – They’re Flipping!
https://therepublicanfighter.com/fbi-hundreds-of-agents-took-bribes-from-cnn-ny-times-nbc-news-and-more-theyre-flipping-2/?fbclid=IwAR3kgqPkkDCx87YYgbwDV8JqF_2YG6KLfsv-M1YBEi02oLw4yD5yNGSB-zo
Key Takeaways From James Comey’s Testimony Before Congress
BY SHARYL ATTKISSON
https://m.theepochtimes.com/key-takeaways-from-james-comeys-testimony-before-congress_2734427.html
Interesting stuff… certainly different than the medias”spin” om Comeys “testimony.”
