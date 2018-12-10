December 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #690

Posted on December 10, 2018 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

45 Responses to December 10th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #690

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    🎄 * * * 15 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season

    MAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.

    🌟 “Then Herod, when he had privily called the wise men, inquired of them diligently what time the star appeared. And he sent them to Bethlehem, and said, Go and search diligently for the young child; and when ye have found him, bring me word again, that I may come and worship him also.” 🌟
    -–Matt 2:7-8
    —————————————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for President Trump and his family –Surround them with prayers of protection
    — God’s guidance for President Trump and his MAGA team this week
    — for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
    — for a new MAGA Chief of Staff for President Trump
    — block invaders from crossing our nation’s boundary, land and sea
    — for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
    — for nation-wide voter fraud investigations to be successful
    — for victims of fires and hurricanes-many are still in devastated situations
    —————————————————–
    🇺🇸 ”For Christians all across our nation, around the world, this is a sacred season that begins two thousand years ago when Jesus Christ was born….”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  2. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:34 am

      “….didn’t know…didn’t recall…couldn’t remember…” If this was the truth from Comey, then it is scary to know that he was the FBI Director, one of the important jobs to make sure America is safe He shouldn’t have been hired in the first place if he had a ‘serious memory problem’. Ha.

      And, of course we all know it isn’t true. Comey does know but is trying to dismember his brain….oh….I mean, dis-remember his memory.

      Lyin’ Leakin’ James Comey is his real name. Shame on him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • dogsmaw says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:41 am

      Welp Comey will be on all the ‘fake news’ channels even the ‘real news’ CBS stations. I think this week will be an eye opener to alot of people on just why he got fired. Maybe Comey is trying to wiggle back into the Deep State bunch and get invited to all the Christmas parties again 😛

      Like

      Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
    • jambo says:
      December 10, 2018 at 1:03 am

      So what are you going to do about it Mr President? It’s all on you, we’ll back you all the way but it’s all on you.

      Let Adm Rogers off the leash to go public with everything he knows. That’s a start.

      The clock is ticking, the swamp is winning.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • White Apple says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:31 am

      One would think any damn fool could see the positives for what Trump has done for America. However, Libtards do not have; Rationale, Judgement or Common sense. It they did, they would not be Libtards. It is impossible to be a Libtard with; rationale, judgement and common sense. It is not “who” they think they are, but in fact, “what” they are which makes them a Libtard.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:43 am

      Fake media is a part of Globalist apparatus. They know what they are doing. They chose to ignore the positives of President Trump so their followers will hear nothing but negatives about President Trump. They are trying to expand their voting base again for 2020.

      As Sundance said, “Trillions are at stake” and Fake Media is a part of it. Evil.

      Like

      Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:22 am

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:24 am

    Lindsey Graham on
    Sunday Morning Futures
    (various issues 10:47)

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:36 am

      That’s a good sign, but I assume he’ll look for payback later. But for what?

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 10, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Is that the real Lindsay speaking or the Fake Lindsay?

      I’m sorry to be like this..we all got burned badly by these RINOs. Lindsay Graham is a Senator who voted to not allow President Trump to have his recess appointments. I think Lindsay is trying to earn back his “white hat” Brownie Points for the month.

      Also, Lindsay had two years to push for the 25 Billion dollars for the wall…did he try? We needed that WALL money 2 years ago.

      Like

      Reply
  8. fleporeblog says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:26 am

    I am finally able to show the “muh we are doomed” crowd why we aren’t and won’t be.

    What Governor Ron DeSantis is about to accomplish in Florida PDJT is going to be able to accomplish at the Federal Level (Circuit, District, Court of International Trade).

    This article ABSOLUTELY makes my point! Look what will happen in Florida. The State Supreme Court will have a majority of Republican Justices for the first time in 20 years. The twenty years prior the majority of Justices were Democrat Appointed and Liberal Leaning.

    Our President will be able to do the same at the Federal Level and the consequences will be for DECADES to come!

    From the article linked above:

    One of the new governor’s early moves will be to replace justices Barbara Pariente, Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince, whose terms end on inauguration day, Jan. 8.

    The three justices, who reached mandatory retirement at age 70, frequently formed a liberal-leaning bloc on the seven-member court. And they are the last justices named by a Democratic governor, the late Lawton Chiles.

    By narrow margins, the state Supreme Court often antagonized Florida Republican governors and the GOP-dominated Legislature, which have commanded state government the past 20 years.

    The court turned back Republican attempts to ask voters to disconnect from Obamacare, denied a 24-hour waiting period on abortions, killed former Gov. Jeb Bush’s first-in-the-nation statewide school voucher program as unconstitutional and stopped him from blocking Terri Schiavo’s right to die.

    Court majorities powered by the three departing justices also stymied business-backed drives to reduce product liability and workers’ compensation and also defied the Legislature on redistricting, with rulings that found state Senate and congressional districts were drawn to help re-elect incumbents and keep Republicans in power.

    This will all be done before the end of his first term since the Democrats have the House and the Senate will have nothing to do except process Judges 😉.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • olderwiser21 says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

      Thank you, Flep – your posts are always so informative AND encouraging. Love ya!

      Like

      Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:40 am

      Wow! Mandatory retirement for judges, at 70. WHAT a great idea, too bad we can’t adopt that fir SCOTUS. Yes, we’d lose, but libs would lose more, me thinks. (I haven’t bothered check SCOTUS Justices ages, cause darn phone.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Sedanka says:
      December 10, 2018 at 12:52 am

      The reader comments under that Florida newspaper site article are hilariously deranged. Major TDS sufferers there.

      Like

      Reply
    • piper567 says:
      December 10, 2018 at 1:01 am

      Good news flepore…
      From what I hear, the Ls push was for somebody in Agriculture which, inexplicably, has control over CCarry Law.
      If the Supremes really go R, the lawsuits against infringement of 2nd Amendments rights have some chance of success!!!

      Like

      Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 10, 2018 at 1:11 am

      No wonder Gillum and the Dems fought hard, even to the point of committing massive voter fraud.
      I’m so thankful DeSantis won. Thank You, Lord.

      Like

      Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:32 am

    https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/420502-comey-trump-certainly-close-to-being-unindicted-co-conspirator

    Like

    Reply
  10. Vor Daj says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Rand Paul on the Barr Nomination:
    “I’m concerned that he’s been a big supporter of the Patriot Act, which lowered the standard for spying on Americans. And he even went so far as to say, you know, the Patriot Act was pretty good, but we should go much further”

    If there was truth in advertising, something largely alien to the Federal Government these days, especially at the politicized and criminalized DOJ/FBI/CIA, the Orwellian named “Patriot Act” would be named the “Eviscerate the Bill of Rights Act”. The so-called “Patriot Act” is patriotism on the Gestapo plan.

    The freedom of America’s past
    The Royalist Deep State wants to bury in darkness and shadows cast
    Erased through all eternity
    No more hope for humanity

    ‘Tis ’cause the ObamaMan
    Come piping notes of the destroyer’s song
    ‘Tis ’cause the ObamaMan
    Come piping notes of the destroyer’s song

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    December 10, 2018 at 12:35 am

    Holiday Gift Guide. 

    A Trump wall toy might hold the attention of the kiddies for a while, but not Congress. It has been two years and funding has not been secured to build the wall, which was a cornerstone of Trump’s campaign. Obama Care also remains and Hillary isn’t locked up, but maybe those gifts will arrive by next Christmas. At least there is some progress on investigating Uranium One and the Clinton Foundation. An orange jumpsuit won’t look out of place on Hillary.

    Trump has accomplished some good things over the past two years. Obama’s legacy needs a thorough dismantling. Many on the left claim his administration was scandal free, when in reality it was chalk-full of outrageous wrong-doings. The Deep State legacy news media ignored every single one of them.

    Speaking of the legacy media, their fake news abounds now more than ever. They continually get wound up and triggered by Trump. Don’t let those clowns scare you. The drift toward censorship is very disturbing, however.

    The Ocasio-Cortez nutcracker is free, but we don’t expect much demand for it. Free things usually have little value and quality. With a little pressure, Cortez and her flimsy philosophies will fall apart.

    Before you send me hate mail, bear in mind that Michelle Obama being a ‘tranny’ is a common Internet meme. My book cover variation is meant to prompt a chuckle and that’s all. Yeah, yeah…I know. The sensitive snowflakes are humorless nags due to an overdose of political correctness and they can no longer laugh at themselves or their heroes. Regardless, Obama is thought by many to be our first gay president in addition to being our first black president. (He treated black citizens badly, though). He’s called Michelle ‘Michael’ several times. Buy her book if you must, but you may want to avoid her lunch menu.

    Finally, there’s an Eric “Nuke ‘Em!’ Action Figure. The militantly ignorant congressman from California wants to ban our guns and he has even threatened the use of nuclear weapons against American citizens who believe in their Second Amendment. Big government has big firepower and the dangerous Swalwell wants his statist finger on the trigger!

    Happy shopping!

    —Ben Garrison

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s