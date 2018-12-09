Sunday December 9th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
May you have a blessed 2nd Sunday in Advent
Not Ashamed
The Apostle Paul uses three wonderful phrases in Romans One: “I am debtor” (Ver.14), “I am ready” (Ver.15), and “I am not ashamed” (Ver.16).
As God’s appointed Apostle to the Gentiles, Paul declared: “I am debtor both to the Greeks and to the barbarians; both to the wise, and to the unwise”.
The gospel now was no longer to be confined to Israel, but was to go to all nations, and Paul felt himself a debtor to proclaim it, first because God had appointed him to do so, and second, because he held in his hands that which would save the lost. He was morallyobligated — and so are Christians today.
Notice: the Apostle did not say, “I am debtor, but” and then begin to give a thousand excuses, as so many Christians do. He said: “I am debtor…SO…” and his fidelity to his call is seen as he adds: “So, as much as in me is,I am ready to preach the gospel” (Rom.1:15).
Oh, that the millions of Christians today would join Paul and say: “I AM READY to preach the gospel with all that is in me”.
But in Verse 16, the Apostle explains why he was ready to put his all into proclaiming the gospel to the Gentiles:
“For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; unto the Jew first and also to the Greek [Gentile or Nations]” (Rom.1:16).
Many thousands of Jews had already come to trust Christ as Saviour, but the good news of Christ’s finished work of redemption was — and is — “the power of God unto salvation to EVERY ONE that believeth”.
Surely there is no other way. None of the pagan religions can give the assurance of salvation. They all represent efforts to find or earn salvation. Only the gospel, the good news of our Lord’s payment for sin can give us the knowledge, the assurance and the joy of salvation from sin.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/not-ashamed/
Romans 1:14 I am debtor both to the Greeks, and to the Barbarians; both to the wise, and to the unwise.
15 So, as much as in me is, I am ready to preach the gospel to you that are at Rome also.
16 For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.
“Only the gospel, the good news of our Lord’s payment for sin can give us the knowledge, the assurance and the joy of salvation from sin.”
Romans 3:23 For all have sinned, and come short of the glory of God;
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
1Corinthians 15:1 ¶ Moreover, brethren, I declare unto you the gospel which I preached unto you, which also ye have received, and wherein ye stand;
2 By which also ye are saved, if ye keep in memory what I preached unto you, unless ye have believed in vain.
3 For I delivered unto you first of all that which I also received, how that Christ died for our sins according to the scriptures;
4 And that he was buried, and that he rose again the third day according to the scriptures:
2Corinthians 6:1 ¶ We then, as workers together with him, beseech you also that ye receive not the grace of God in vain.
2 (For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time; behold, now is the day of salvation.)
Ephesians 2:8 For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God:
9 Not of works, lest any man should boast.
AUTUMN COLORS AT BEAR LAKE, ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, CO
THE 2018 WILDFLOWER BLOOMS ON NORTH TABLE MOUNTAIN NEAR OROVILLE, CALIFORNIA, USA
“THE 2018 WILDFLOWER BLOOMS”
Do you know what week/month those were taken? Juan Browne (Blancolirio channel on YouTube) was making a lot of flights over the area, documenting the ongoing progress of the spillway reconstruction at the Oroville Dam site. He might have some footage from a few thousand feet up.
I want one!!!
I do too! Almost but not quite like the Jetsens…no making fun of me…lol
What Can Macron Say To Turn This Around…Gilets Jaunes Movement…comments from Arthur Goldhammer, Center for European Studies, Harvard…
a disconnected Macron…technocratic governing style : ruling from the top, as he’s always intended to do..
so these protests are not just about “fuel taxes” but about Macron and his government.
(basically there’s not much he can “say” at this point.)
Je Suis, Gilet Jaune…
https://amgreatness.com/2018/12/07/je-suis-gilet-jaune/
Dec 7, 2018
or…the bonfire of Macron’s vanities.
and soon…next week.. the French farmers are expected to join Les Gilets Jaunes.
will there be a coup?
little Jupiter Macron’s popularity…and luck…were starting to plummet back in July..
https://www.economist.com/europe/2018/07/12/emmanuel-macrons-popularity-hits-a-new-low
So much for “sustainability”. The “fuel tax” was intended to curtail driving so the planet could be saved from global warming. 🙂
but then there’s the rural worker who has to get to work in the city without any options for public transportation.
what’s s/he gonna do…walk ?
and…what about all those masses of migrants & immigrants teeming into Europe/France, driving all their cars & taxis ?
…getting all those benefits…who pays for all that ?
not Macron.
Bu;t, but . . . If we can just get them to all stop driving just think how their carbon footprints would be reduced. Surely saving the planet is worth a little inconvenience on their part? //sarc//
here is the list of The People’s Directives …the Demands set forth by Les Gilets Jaunes…translated into English…
https://voat.co/v/Europe/2899047
Have a blessed Sunday, Treepers!
Guinea Pigs Get Rescued From Street — And There’s A Surprise | The Dodo
Lucille, one of many reasons baby Guinea Pigs are so cute is their ears are full scale when they are born, same size as Mom’s!
I had Abyssinians for many years, the ones with cowlicks, and when the first litter was born, I remember how surprised I was at their ears.
They are great buddies. We let them run loose, and they would hustle into the kitchen every time someone opened the fridge, standing up like Prairie Dogs, and whistling.
Really a hoot!
LOL! Hilarious that they would know the sound of a fridge opening! Who knew!
Lucille, they love their carrots and peppers!
sitting right down and writing Christmas cards the other day, that song popped into my mind, for some reason.
catchy little tune. 😀
and they silently made wishes…
🙂
You go, girlfriend! I hope left wing feminists everywhere are happy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
citizen, thank SO much for posting this.
Events such as this…although this gathering is unique…make it difficult sometimes for me to contain “cold anger” at all those who hate and rage against this great man and all he does for ALL Americans.
He is so in the present…and people respond so easily to his humanity…The same with our lovely First Lady, so gracious.
God bless our President.
What a wonderful ceremony this was.
A Woolworth Christmas – old newspaper ad
Wow! That brings back memories. The last Woolworth’s in NYC was on 34th street or 33 st not far from macy’s – it closed in 1992 or 1993. I still have ornaments from Woolworths on my tree!
Treepers – has anyone been paying attention to what is going on with the Mars Insight probe landing? I mean, here we are getting up close and personal recordings of the surface of Mars, including the first sound recordings of the wind, and I see hardly a mention of it anywhere. Amazing stuff, yet we appear to take it for granted. What these scientists have done is totally awe inspiring, IMO.
Likei have – there was a video the other day on citizenfreepress – awe inspiring is an understatement
P-64..
California Cougar “P-64” who survived the fires has been found dead..
He was known by the local National Park Service as “Culvert Cat” due to his successful ability to cross the Ventura Freeway using a culvert..
According to the NPS ‘Biologist’ Jeff Sikich..
[Jeff Sickich is more of a “technical biologist” than a “behavioral biologist.” His degree is in ‘Environmental Science and Management.’ His education is office oriented, not field oriented. As an educated field oriented Biologist, I can perhaps clarify and/or answer some of his and NPS statements/questions.]
“P-64 was a fascinating cat to study because he crossed our notoriously deadly freeways dozens of times”.. said Jeff Sikich.
This particular behavior is not a big mystery, but normal and predictable – whether it is in a forest jungle or a concrete jungle. Animals (and humans) are creatures of habit.. P-64 found a successful way to cross the freeway and therefore continued to use it. This behavior is well known and can be observed throughout nature, deer trails, etc.
“It’s very unfortunate that he was seemingly so successful surviving in this fragmented landscape and then died in the aftermath of a devastating wildfire,”.. It’s of particular interest that he chose to travel back through a fresh burn area rather than retreat through urbanized areas to escape the fire.”
This again is due to behavioral patterns.. P-64 considered the urban area a higher risk and retreated back to his learned, behavioral reinforced well known territory. Fires were not seasonal enough or frequent enough to create the environmental pressure for the cat to modify his behavioral pattern.. For example he did not “learn” that fire removes all food sources..
His paws were burned, compromising his ability to hunt and feed – strike one.. Prey had been wiped out in his territory – strike two.. A lack of food and high stress weakened him – strike three..
“He covered a course of several miles through the hills over the next few days, eventually settling down in a remote area..”
P-64 started his death march deep into his known territory to die.. Home..
California’s Socialist policies killed P-64..
And untold numbers of other wildlife..
The road to hell is paved with good intentions..
———————————————————–
[** I started on this, this morning and shortly thereafter was attacked.. Ultimately “freezing” the pc.. I started it again this evening, and again was attacked.. Freezing the pc..
This is due to a recently new hack script, that utilizes and hijacks embedded java scripts in webpages.. It is called “br*ws*r r**p*r” (replace the asterisks with vowels). It is posted online.. anybody can go there and use it..
The referenced article has the embedded java script. The script is legitimate, but is one used by the hacking program. A regular five minute visit should not expose you.. Hanging around there for awhile could be a different story.. (It works similar to a DDoS attack..)].
https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/local/NPS-Tracked-Mountain-Lion-Found-Dead-After-Surviving-Woolsey-Fire-502192901.html
Here is a link to a different website that essentially has the same story – without the offending java script..]
https://politicalreporter.net/2018/12/08/mountain-lion-known-for-crossing-la-area-freeways-dead-after-woolsey-fire-nbc-news/
