December 9th – 2018 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #689

🎄 * * * 16 * * * more days til CHRISTmas 🎄 Jesus is the Reason for the Season
MAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…Amen.
🌟 “When Herod the king had heard these things, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him. And when he had gathered all the chief priests and scribes of the people together, he demanded of them where Christ should be born. And they said unto him, In Bethlehem of Judaea: for thus it is written by the prophet, And thou Bethlehem, in the land of Juda, art not the least among the princes of Juda: for out of thee shall come a Governor, that shall rule my people Israel.” 🌟
-–Matt 2:3-6
—————————————–
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump and his family –Surround them with prayers of protection
— for integrity of all President Trump’s nominees.
— for a new MAGA Chief of Staff for President Trump
— block invaders from crossing our nation’s boundary, land and sea
— for Guardian Angels protecting all our borders, land and sea
— for our Military, Border Patrol, Nat’l Guards and LEOs at the border –- protection, readiness and watchfulness
— criminals in the FBI, CIA and DOJ will be brought to justice
— for our French and European Nationalists/Patriots–safety and fearless
— for Sundance, AdRem, his crew and all the Treepers-to be protected and get the truth out
——————————————————–
🇺🇸 ”….. this Christmas we ask for God’s blessings for our family, for our nation.”
(Xmas 2017)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
Praying !
Thank you Grandma , look forward to your prayer all day !
🙂
How is the Government of France treating their citizens during protesting different than the Government of Iran did to their own Iranians when they were protesting?
What I saw regarding Paris today reminded me of the brutal treatment the Iranian people received earlier this year…..Unbelievable.
Shame on Macron and Evil EU. (EU should stand for Evil Union)
Grandma, I see no difference.
Much tougher than we just gave the illegal caravans at the Mexican border.
Had to post this…..
The captions are hilarious:
“Mexican Army Training”
“Why did the parachutist cross the road?”
“Me helping my wife fold fitted sheets”
“Oh Chute”
“Nothing to see here. Keep driving.”
“What a drag”
“This is why the sport of parasliding never got off the ground”
“Pedestrian has the right of way”
“On Dasher, on Prancer,on Parachute!”
“Alexander Ocasio-Cortez trying to find the 3 chambers of Congress”
“President Bush trying to get to heaven”
“Clinton’s being dragged to jail”
Tweets like this remind me yet again how much I love him on Twitter
So what needs to happen to bring our share down to 1%?
I mean, Germany needn’t go up to 4.3%, if we just bring ours down to 1%.
And like Trump said, our GDP is higher, so they’d *still* be getting more $$ from us than they are contributing.
Wonder who decides we pay 4.3%?
B.O. decides we pay 4.3%?
Reducing our contribution to 1% sounds even better! That savings would be more than enough for our Southern and Northern WALLs. We should just not pay any starting in January 2019 until all the countries pay their 2% for 3 straight years, then we’ll pay 1% after everyone pay their share for the year. When visiting NATO, President Trump quipped that we paid for that beautiful new NATO building..remember?
Europe need NATO to protect them from….? But we need WALLs to protect us from actual ongoing invaders….and yet fake Congress won’t give us the money to protect us….and UN sponsors the invaders invading America.
I want out of corrupted NATO and UN…but know we can’t as we need ‘to keep our enemies closer.’
Word is that Mattis wanted Goldfein, not Milley, so President Trump must have ignored his advice. I hope he also ignores his Islam blind advice to stay in worse than worthless Afghanistan another 17 years or 17 months or 17 weeks or 17 days for that matter in a mad sociology professor’s .attempt to spin gold from manure.
Here, Here!
There is no “anything” there.
the picture is missing Mullers swastika armband
Get ’em, God!!
thats the best tweet Ive ever read…ever…
OMG ! Boy-o-boy the press is gonna have a reeeally hard time deciding how to come after that one! Prob will let it get lost out there in the middle of the French riots.
Da Nang Dick once ate in a Vietnamese restaurant in Georgetown. One of the waiters dropped a pitcher of water on the floor, it made a loud noise, an ice cube hit him on the nose, and Da Nang Dick awarded himself a Silver Star. and a Purple Heart.
OMG! “danang Dick” – that one’s gonna stick. Love our POTUS AND his tweets! Hilarious stuff!
Stunningly beautiful rendition of the anthem. God Bless these young people They are our future!
The good thing is that they got statements from Comey under oath this time. That will bite him later.
Are we sure? My understanding is that he wasn’t under oath…
Comey learned how to answer questions from Hillary….”I don’t know, I don’t remember …”
Those clever fools are setting themselves up to plea insanity…..thinking it will keep them out of jail.
Judge Jeanine Pirro
Opening Statement
Is Cohen’s lawyer still the guy that is Clinton’s good friend?
Lanny Davis, dedicated sycophant to the Clintons? That’s a good question.
Yes, that’s his name.
I think so – Lanny Davis – but I am not sure.
Yes, that’s his name, it has escaped me but remembered it was a long time Clinton friend. Makes one wonder how bright Cohen was, unless he was thinking hiring a Clinton buddy to be his lawyer was going to magically help get him a better deal; instead, ends up pleading guilty to something that’s not a crime.
How can one plead guilty to a non-crime? I don’t get it.
Its not easy,…you have to WORK at it!
It is scary to see the overreach power of the Federal gov’t….the Bully System.
Today’s the day!
White House Christmas Special on HGTV
https://www.hgtv.com/shows/white-house-christmas-2018/episodes/white-house-christmas-2018
Thought this might the right spot to post this?
Started thinking it out over on the Alignment thread…
We should also look for someone with deep pockets to kind of “bridge loan” us the start up funds before the charity and crowd funding is up and working…do we have any lotto winner’s in the house?… perhaps a frustrated oilpatch hand or two…?
A really big rally in DC, during this early spring, might just be what we need to kick things off for a “long hot summer” in the ‘ol town, eh?… I would also like to consider that those that can afford to stay on after the party….just join arms and sit down in every street and avenue around the big dome building…and bring their lunch with them….nothing like a shut-down on a Monday morning to get some news (MSM) coverage, eh?…
To wit:
I had almost figured on wintering over near our southern border….there seems to be some very porous sections just north of Tecate’ and the boys down there could use some extra eyes/ears.
But…I’m also liking this idea of a really, really, big shindig in DC…
…
Way I see it….we have about 3 maybe 4 months to set this up and get some motion started…. First, we need some sort of front to get the permit…guess a holiday weekend might be a reasonable target date, eh?… AND…with many of our fellow-travelers being in the college age group, perhaps “spring break” could work to our benefit?…
AND…we need a base for communications during this set-up period…a base without “bias or ears” for “other interested parties”…. I suggest we get a group going on Spreely or Unseen.Is…. (I happen to have a prep’ing group on Spreely now – which could be renamed and I’d provide access to gratis.
..
Then, we’d need some small funding…a few $1,000’s should do it…rent some flatbed trucks for the stage…rent a decent (loud, diverse) sound system…get some security lined up, with special shirts.. and, start by inviting our President to address the group…maybe twice…Friday night and again on Sunday afternoon…Maybe Sheriff Joe, Sara from up AK way, and some of our soldier friends…the name North comes to mind…and, of course, RUSH… Some safe method of moving such speakers to and from the mic would need to be worked out…like a covered tunnel from curbside to the back of the stage or ??… AND…rent some light towers and professional lights for the stage… Any one have some music talent on tap?… Knowing some of us gray beards are coming, perhaps some of the “old groups” like the Beach Boys, 4-Tops, Deep Purple, etc could be convinced to pay for “passing the hat” wages?… Maybe set up a car show for Sat afternoon…. (The permit I’m thinking of would be for the ENTIRE MALL….). It might take more in the $10,000’s range, now that I think of all the phone work and such… I’d think that one of the crowd funding sites should work nicely… It would even work better if we selected a charity (with 501c3 status) to be the focus for such fund raising…like could be billed as the recipient of all donation “above” the actual costs incurred… like Samaritain’s Purse.
..
AND… we’d need to get onto some hotels for some blocked space deals…Hold a reception or two, perhaps Tea Party for one and maybe some “States” for others, in these hotels to get them some corkage earnings to make them “want to see us in their house”… AND, for the sake of keeping things legal, I’d think that a simple NV LLC corp should be opened to establish the “entity” that could contract for and funnel payments to for all this…let it be self-ending with the final accounting and check issuing to the charity chosen, etc.
There’s more, lots more, to be considered and tossed around…perhaps some of us should take this off the blog…? NOW….let the good-times roll….as they say down south! Check-6
$25b cost of wall ÷ 65m conservatives = $385.00 per person
GoFundMe …. time to put our money where our mouth is
— How to Get Involved Locally and What to Expect —
A very generous multi-part/page synopsis (by Katherine) of citizen participation in local politics:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/12/01/december-1st-2018-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-681/comment-page-1/#comment-6398371
Disclaimer: even as an unaffiliated voter, after reading this, I think I may just drop-in sometime and see what insights can be gained by spectating; it can’t be any less fruitful than surfing the web.
There was a comment made on this site about Trumps’s hypothesized dilemma that hinders him from doing anything (releasing documents, exposing corruption) to rein in the Mueller investigation looking for collusion of PDJT with Russia. He wold be accused of obstruction of justice. In response to that, the commenter said, “It isn’t obstruction of justice, it is obstruction of corruption”
We need to make that concept into a slogan and go viral with it.
It’s not obstruction of justice, it is elimination of corruption
Remove the cover of darkness, expose the corruption.
Fake justice hiding treasonous corruption.
It’s not justice— it’s treason.
Stop the witch hunt. Expose the treason.
The witch hunt is hiding treason.
The witch hunt is obstruction of justice.
Trump is not obstructing justice, Mueller’s witch hunt is hiding and obstructing justice.
Only in a twisted Deep State Operation could revealing Corruption by ripping off the lid covering it up be considered Obstruction of Justice.
Shout it from the rooftops, America!
Mr. President, the podium is yours, Sir….
Comey’s “testimony” before congress reveals to us the depth of hubris the Deep State fosters. Even out of government “private citizen” Comey is pretty sure he can leak documents, lie about what he’s doing, and stonewall congressional investigations without much fear of the kinds of legal difficulties that the rest of us would face if we dd something like that. Having been on the receiving end of double standards, I despise that kind of behavior in our government officials. Nonetheless, it sure appears to be the norm rather than the exception among Washington bureaucrats at all levels of government.
This kind of governmental separation from the American public is what kills freedom and liberty and, left unresolved, it will kill our nation. That DOJ and the FBI have been conducting a special counsel investigation that is based on fabricated evidence and, yet, has used that investigation to ruin people’s lives over “process” crimes is bad enough. But when the same people doing that gave a pass to Hillary Clinton’s genuinely criminal behavior it is a pretty solid signal that something is bad wrong in our government that must be corrected immediately.
I appeal to President Trump to use the power of his office to reform the both the Deep State and the UniParty. This will not be easy but if we don’t stop it now, we may well lose our country. This kind of corruption at the highest reaches of our government must be stopped. Our country, our laws, and our basic freedoms and liberties are at stake.
The DOJ and FBI are much worse criminal organizations than the Mafia and have way less honor.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its called Hubris, this attitude of priviledge(which means ‘private law’ i.e. one law for thee, a different for me.)
Hubris is what we see from all these clowns, from Obama and Hillary, to Comey, Clapper and Brennan.
Ultimately, like marie antoinette, it is Hubris that will bring them down.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/contact/
Emoluments Clause!
Op-ed by Ivanka Trump
James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) tweeted at 11:03 PM on Thu, Dec 06, 2018:
The tsunami of human trafficking across our southern border is one of the most preventable catastrophes in our nation’s history. It will be a stain on the Democratic Party forever. https://t.co/Juhf0H8nxT
(https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1070891647854989312?s=03)
My first instinct as I read this statement: What a very sick, sad, arrogant soulless person!
Who makes these kinds of public statements?
What is the end goal?
For what purpose?
Where is the good for all in this rhetoric?
Practically speaking, concerning my tax payments to the government for James Comey’s wages and benefits: I have been screwed over and over for most of my entire 69 years of living in this world; and I am very tired of this type of BS that is delivered daily to all of us.
LikeLiked by 2 people
They blatantly subverted our rule of law and Constitution and got paid for it.
Lying Thieves.
It kinda sounds as if he really believes what he’s saying…#sickpuppy
…and assassination camps, too…or is that the CIA’s sport?
Hey budme: “Word Slips” with Octavia Aanabelexia Coratiexiazez (whatever her name is)…..
Remember it is all about the “Word Slips”…with this gal…whatever her name really is…….and always go with the flow………for the Queen of Word Slips…
Gear Up your political arguments for 2019; with the Queen of Word Slips in the House of Congress…………..wait……for……it……..to …….happen!!
“Fake Congress Comedy Hour”
Starring yours truly— Ocasionally Brainless Cortex, Poison Pelosi, Burning Bernie, Spartatus Booker, Cryin Chuckie, Mouthy Kamala and 1/1024th Indian Liawatha.
“You’d almost have to fire everyone in the FBI and the Justice Department to derail the relevant investigations,” Comey
Let the firings begin. Top 20% of both the FBI and DoJ can all go.
Piggy: You mean as “Go to Hell”?
