Saturday December 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL.
For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Dr Who – Angels in the Snow – Annie Lennox
That was beautiful Mary.
And a great selection of David Tenant episodes.
Many thanks, Jim. I really think he’s my favorite doctor.
Cats – Daily Mail – Segovia – Bach
Audio of “Memoirs of a Pine Tree” by Henry Livingston, published in the New-York Magazine of March, 1792. A pine tree describes the world he knew as a young sapling, when only native Americans roamed the woods. His comparison of their culture with that of his current day is absolutely fascinating.
[audio src="http://www.henrylivingston.com/writing/prose/audio/Memoirs-of-a-Pine-Tree.wav" /]
A LESSER KNOWN SPOT IN ACADIA NATIONAL PARK, MAINE. SINGLE EXPOSURE.
Another incredible piece of art.
just breathtaking.
The Mystery
In Eph. 3:1-3 “the dispensation of the grace of God” is specifically called “the mystery” (i.e., secret). It is thus designated for two reasons:
1. It had been “kept secret since the world began, but now,” through Paul, had been “made manifest” (Rom. 16:25). “In other ages” it was “not made known” (Eph. 3:5). Rather, “from the beginning of the world” it had been “hid in God” (Ver. 9), “hid from ages and from generations, but now… made manifest to His saints” (Col. 1:26).
2. It was at the same time the explanation, the key, to all God’s good news, including that which had been proclaimed in ages past. It explained how it was that Abel could be declared righteous by bringing an animal sacrifice, “God testifying of his gifts” (Heb. 11:4), how Noah could become “an heir of… righteousness” by building an ark (Heb. 11:7), how anyone could be saved under the dispensation of the Law, and how it is that we can be saved today by grace through faith alone.
Thus we have in Paul’s epistles, not only the gospel [good news] of “the secret” (Eph. 3:1-3), but at the same time, “the secret of the gospel” (Eph. 6:19,20).
This great secret, revealed to and through Paul, has rightly been called the capstone of divine revelation, for it concerns God’s eternal purpose in Christ. Through Paul, the chief of sinners saved by grace, God has now made this glorious secret known to us (Eph. 1:9) that we, in turn, might make it known to others (Eph. 3:9).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/the-mystery/
Ephesians 3:1 For this cause I Paul, the prisoner of Jesus Christ for you Gentiles,
2 If ye have heard of the dispensation of the grace of God which is given me to you-ward:
3 How that by revelation he made known unto me the mystery; (as I wrote afore in few words,
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
Ephesians 3:5 Which in other ages was not made known unto the sons of men, as it is now revealed unto his holy apostles and prophets by the Spirit;
Colossians 1:26 Even the mystery which hath been hid from ages and from generations, but now is made manifest to his saints:
Ephesians 3:9 And to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God, who created all things by Jesus Christ:
10 To the intent that now unto the principalities and powers in heavenly places might be known by the church the manifold wisdom of God,
Hebrews 11:4 By faith Abel offered unto God a more excellent sacrifice than Cain, by which he obtained witness that he was righteous, God testifying of his gifts: and by it he being dead yet speaketh.
Hebrews 11:7 By faith Noah, being warned of God of things not seen as yet, moved with fear, prepared an ark to the saving of his house; by the which he condemned the world, and became heir of the righteousness which is by faith.
Ephesians 6:19 And for me, that utterance may be given unto me, that I may open my mouth boldly, to make known the mystery of the gospel,
20 For which I am an ambassador in bonds: that therein I may speak boldly, as I ought to speak.
Ephesians 1:9 Having made known unto us the mystery of his will, according to his good pleasure which he hath purposed in himself:
“to make all men see what is the fellowship of the mystery, which from the beginning of the world hath been hid in God”
Genesis 1:1 In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth.
God set apart the nation of Israel to reclaim the earth under his authority and control.(*)
Exodus 19:5 Now therefore, if ye will obey my voice indeed, and keep my covenant, then ye shall be a peculiar treasure unto me above all people: for all the earth is mine:
6 And ye shall be unto me a kingdom of priests, and an holy nation. These are the words which thou shalt speak unto the children of Israel.
(*) Israel messed up. They cannot do it until they operate under the New Covenant.
– Isaiah 49:24 Shall the prey be taken from the mighty, or the lawful captive delivered?
– Luke 4:6 And the devil said unto him, All this power will I give thee, and the glory of them: for that is delivered unto me; and to whomsoever I will I give it.
Israel’s program (the Kingdom) was revealed through prophecy, Paul’s program in Romans to Philemon (the “mystery”) was kept secret until he was saved – they CANNOT be the same. the book of Acts describes the transition.
Luke 1:70 As he spake by the mouth of his holy prophets, which have been since the world began:
Acts 3:21 Whom the heaven must receive until the times of restitution of all things, which God hath spoken by the mouth of all his holy prophets since the world began.
Paul’s ministry was separate and distinct from the 12 apostles to Israel, with a different message:
Galatians 2:2 And I went up by revelation, and communicated unto them that gospel which I preach among the Gentiles, but privately to them which were of reputation, lest by any means I should run, or had run, in vain.
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to MY gospel.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to MY gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to MY gospel:
God will use the church of this dispensation to populate the heavenly positions when Satan and the 1/3 of the fallen angels are removed. After the “catching away” when the Lord returns for us “in the air”, God will resume his dealings with Israel to usher in the Kingdom (the books Hebrews- Revelation)
AS A LANDSCAPE PHOTOGRAPHER, THIS IS THE KIND OF MOODY LIGHT THAT MAKES ME ALL TINGLY INSIDE – WILSON PEAK, COLORADO
Happy 🐈 Caturday!
HAPPY CATURDAY!
Hey, somebody glued two cats together! (Hehe).
Dr. Corsi said Mueller had a long reach. I didn’t realize just HOW long…
funny
looks like chipmunk knows what he’s doing
So cute-I love grey cats.
me too
Simply put, this recording Clair de lune by Roxane Elfasci, a young Parisian classical guitarist, is musical perfection, occupying an esthetic space somewhere beyond beautiful. 2,363,615 Youtube viewers appear to think so too . . .
In case you’re interested, pay attention to the five-fret stretches she effortlessly makes. We’re watching a true virtuoso at work here. And whoever’s doing doing this video’s no slouch either
“this recording Clair de lune by Roxane Elfasci,”
This piece was coming up as a suggestion for me a LOT when I was on YouTube several weeks ago, but I never listened to it because of issues with this old computer box playing music and web browsing at the same time.
Windows Virtual Memory runs out (despite have 2 GB of RAM) and then I have to do a restart, which takes 30-60 minutes and involves check disk and a BSOD every time.
I have a much newer laptop in the bedroom that works fine. I really need to hook up one of my Linux computers and forget windoz.
apparently, he’s never heard of a — wait for it — cane
Awww. cutie
Cats are like kids. They are cutest when they are asleep. lolz
A well fed beast.
AND thank you for the beautiful picture as I sit in warm and rainy Houston.
It takes a strong back to be able to do that. smart cat!
That looks like a kitty version of a piggy bank, LOL!
It’s Caterday, Treepers! This video reminds me of how Tinkerbell found us almost 2 years ago. We heard this little kitten crying early one morning. When I went out to find her, she went quiet. I put some food out hoping for the best. When it got lighter I noticed that the food was untouched. Then, our former street kitty found this bedraggled, wet and cold little kitten. She’d been curled up in a car cover trying to keep warm. He brought her through the fence, showed her where the food was. In no time at all we had a new kitty.
Or, perhaps more accurately, a little foundling kitten found her new people.
Today is the Feast Day of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, a Catholic holiday. In many predominantly Catholic countries of Europe (and Catholic cantons in Switzerland), today is a public holiday as well.
Here is a general article about the Immaculate Conception of Mary:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immaculate_Conception
Here is the Catholic Catechism on the subject (made a smaller link with tinyurl.com)
https://tinyurl.com/ya7s2fbz
This topic has generated a lot of debate over the years (and some downright nasty comments), so please spare all of us the religious diatribes and just enjoy the day, where we think of the Mother of our Lord, the God-bearer (Theotokos) and her special role and place in the heavenly design. No, we do not worship her; that alone is reserved to Jesus. But we do honor her and ask her to join her prayers to ours, much like we ask our families and friends to pray for us, too.
Prayers, imagery, and music to Mary are manifold; some sublime. However, many (even Catholics!) confuse this day, the immaculate (sinless) conception of Mary by Anna and Joachim, with the immaculate (sinless) conception of Jesus (celebrated March 25th), and the music you might hear today is often for the latter, not the former.
Here is a typical iconic representation of the elderly Anna and Joachim (“Embrace at the Golden Gate”) after receiving the news that they would finally become parents by divine intervention – to Mary, who would grow up to be the Mother of our Lord:
No music today – I do not want to contribute to the confusion — I just ask that you take time from Christmas preparations and the hustle and bustle of everyday life, the tumult of politics and the markets, think of Anna and Joachim and their joy, think of the Blessed Virgin Mary and give a prayer of thanks that God indeed loves us.
Last one😴
Annie – I don’t know if it gets any better than this! Thank you for this post. I can go to sleep now a happy person…
Excellent! Blues baby, BLUES! Thanx Annie!
I always try to add a new CD of Christmas music every year and I recently bought the Blackmore’s Night Christmas CD and it’s already one of my favorites! For those who don’t know, that’s Ritchie Blackmore of Deep Purple fame and his wife Candace Night. It’s a medieval/renassaince type music they do. Highly recommend this for Christmas!
“I’ve been in a lot of places I never shoulda been!”
Happy Caturday, Treepers. Thank you for all the lovely pictures. One last thought, when God said, “do not let your right hand know what your left hand is doing,” sure he meant typing. I am sooo bad at it and cannot seem to get better. On the bright side, I have exceptional editing skills. Good night and God bless.
Luz Casal – Piensa En Mi
Pointman
