President Trump Impromptu Press Remarks Departing White House…

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the media as he departs the White House traveling to the Army Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
“Ask Hillary Clinton about Russia.”
To the pressitutes there, that just bounces off their eardrums and goes back out the way it came. It will not register at all.
(When it came to all that uranium)
The Russians had the dime
So Hillary did the crime
I wonder if the reports are true that say President Trump (as he walked away from the impromptu press event where he was asked about General Kelly leaving real soon), was overheard saying in a very low voice, “Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, I am free at last.”
I want to thank General Kelly for his service to our country and to PDJT! He was able to bring stability to the WH team and for the most part was able to eliminate the leaks that plaqued it early on.
PDJT felt the time had come. I absolutely trust my President and his decisions.
Same sentiments here, too, Flep.
I respect whatever reasons for Kelly leaving, while thanking Kelly for what he has done to keep President Trump safe 24/7 and keeping chaos out of the White House .
And, as always, we will do what President Trump has always done,…move on along to MAGA.
He is absolutely MAGA Grandma Covfefe and their is absolutely nothing the MSM, CoC, Democrats, RINOs, Uniparty, Globalist can do about it.
Thank You, Sundance, for all that you do in the Treehouse. You’re the best..the best news outlet ever.
Thank you, AdRem and others for keeping the Treehouse clean, so that we can swing among the branches freely and happily.
Give those kitties a hug from us all–the Suspicious Cat, the Cold Anger Cat, all the lions, etc. They represent us very well and are the best Treehouse Pride.
May the Lord Bless you all over CHRISTmas season.
Amen and Amen!
