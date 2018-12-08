President Trump Impromptu Press Remarks Departing White House…

Posted on December 8, 2018 by

President Donald Trump delivers remarks to the media as he departs the White House traveling to the Army Navy football game in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in media bias, President Trump, Press Secretary - Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

8 Responses to President Trump Impromptu Press Remarks Departing White House…

  1. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:37 pm

    “delivers remarks to the media”

    “Ask Hillary Clinton about Russia.”

    To the pressitutes there, that just bounces off their eardrums and goes back out the way it came. It will not register at all.

    Like

    Reply
  2. Vor Daj says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:41 pm

    I wonder if the reports are true that say President Trump (as he walked away from the impromptu press event where he was asked about General Kelly leaving real soon), was overheard saying in a very low voice, “Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty, I am free at last.”

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. fleporeblog says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    I want to thank General Kelly for his service to our country and to PDJT! He was able to bring stability to the WH team and for the most part was able to eliminate the leaks that plaqued it early on.

    PDJT felt the time had come. I absolutely trust my President and his decisions.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Grandma Covfefe says:
      December 8, 2018 at 8:48 pm

      Same sentiments here, too, Flep.

      I respect whatever reasons for Kelly leaving, while thanking Kelly for what he has done to keep President Trump safe 24/7 and keeping chaos out of the White House .

      And, as always, we will do what President Trump has always done,…move on along to MAGA.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  4. Grandma Covfefe says:
    December 8, 2018 at 8:43 pm

    Thank You, Sundance, for all that you do in the Treehouse. You’re the best..the best news outlet ever.

    Thank you, AdRem and others for keeping the Treehouse clean, so that we can swing among the branches freely and happily.

    Give those kitties a hug from us all–the Suspicious Cat, the Cold Anger Cat, all the lions, etc. They represent us very well and are the best Treehouse Pride.

    May the Lord Bless you all over CHRISTmas season.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s