President Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly to Leave End of Year…

President Trump informed the media today that his chief of staff John Kelly will leave the White House by the end of the year, and there will likely be an interim replacement. UPDATE: Video Added
This move also makes space for the possibility that President Trump might replace Kirstjen Neilsen as DHS Secretary. Generally speaking it appeared Kelly was protecting Neilsen (previously colleagues). Although, Neilsen has been doing a much better job on border security ever since her demise was previously rumored.
I am not sure if I should be happy or sad about this news?
Yes, one never knows.
Me too! I think Kelly did a great job cleaning up the mess Priebus made. He is an honorable man. Not sure what to think about Ayer. But, POTUS does need to build defenses for battle with the radicals taking over the House.
I know some folks that are very friendly to the President who have advise I’d like him to take say they have a hard time getting to him. I think it’s a good thing. Definitely needs to keep his ear on the pulse of his most ardent supporters IMO.
My vote is for “happy,” I think he’s been a thorn from the get go—from a fellow former Marine.
Happy. And if Stephen Miller becomes Chie of Staff, we should all be ecstatic.
Omg, that would be so awesome if Stephen Miller were to fill that spot, we know he isn’t swamp. Does that position/person have to be approved by tptb too?
My money is on OMB director Mulvaney.
I think that job is a pressure cooker and with Trump’s extraordinary work ethic, small stable of trustworthy advisors, ambitious agenda, and constant pounding by all the enemies it’s that much worse.
Agree wholeheartedly! That’s got to be one tough job!
I’m of the same disposition. While Kelly brought needed discipline and organization to the White House, if he’s not working well with the President then it pretty much doesn’t matter. A President and his CofS really, REALLY need to be on the same wavelength.
I wonder if that means Kellyanne Conway leaves too. While she did a good job for POTUS… her husband is a problem.
I bet Kellyanne will move to the reelection campaign.
In truth Kellyanne Conway needs to leave her husband who IS the problem!
How Christian. /sarcasm
Kellyanne and her husband are unequally yoked.
It may be something that is mutual between the two and that there is no conflict about it.
Many of the conflicts PT has are imagined in the press. He did not expect Kelly to be a yes man and I am sure this is the way it works in certain power positions around the president. This position needs a strong leader who will take charge and there needs to be the freedom for give and take among the two (PT and Kelly).
This job is very demanding and Kelly doesn’t need it to be fulfilled. I think he did a good job for the reasons he was hired and I wish him well.
Trust Trump.
Isn’t this impeachable? /s
Isn’t everything?
Pretty much… when you allow everything … just to go along to get along.
The Bush’s gave us that one.
Why was it all right for Reagan to fire the Air Traffic Controllers and not all right for Trump to fire Comey?
i was in aviation in the middle of the PATCO clambake. If there ever was an outfit that deserved firing en mass it was the PATCO thugs…
I won’t go on but the response from a PATCO klown at Seattle center
was a threat to a instrument student of mine.. She and her husband were attorneys… they made a little phone call when we got to Sea-Tac.
To the FAA director (they knew whim personally) …
Breaking up the old PATCO was a RR achievement, IMO. I was a career “user” of ATC services and PATCO members got totally out of control; they were arrogant, unhelpful, and thought they were irreplaceable. The mass termination cleaned up the system and made it better, IMO. But, they were fired because they were the “rank and file”—heard that phrase lately?—and their power was as a group, PATCO(Professional Air Traffic Controllers’ Organization). Whereas, Comey is/was a member of the club/executive manager and an obvious partisan with ties to the democrats/MSM/establishment/anti-Trumpers. In this case, an individual, Comey, had more political power than a large group, PATCO. had because of who they are.
Correction: comma after last PATCO.
I think they go for the jugular with the ‘two scoops of ice cream’ impeachment—that one really scares me!!!
Any thoughts on who would replace him?
I read (rumors) that VP Pence COS a guy I think his name is
Nick Ayers might be in the running.
Boo – party hack who only feigns MAGA.
Yup! Ayers is a shooting star who will fall back to earth a burnt out cinder. Self interest only.
I thought is interesting that ‘General Joe Dunford is retiring….. date is to be determined’ per President Trump’s twitters this morning. I wonder if Dunford will be the guy to be CoS. I haven’t follow him, so I don’t know if he’s MAGA.
This is just a thought I had…..and wishful thinking since he is a military guy.
Here are the two tweets from President Trump…notice Dunford’s job title…..but then, it could be unrelated to Kelly’s leaving. I trust President Trump..he knows what he is doing.
Will this raise the likelihood that T can fulfill his promises re the wall, Russian relations, Planned Parenthood, and draining the swamp?
Yes to all.
like
PP won’t be defunded. It’s an issue near and dear to the educated, suburban female swing voter. GOP e has figured that out long ago.
The wall maybe. Still it’s not looking good.
Russian relations won’t improve til either they get a color flag revolution, or the banking class says so. The fiat money boys really prefer to rape Russia. Why pay, when you can steal. All the while they want to destroy the west. So I’m leaning towards no.
The swamp will never be drained. The U.S.will eventually collapse, but unfortunately the millennials prefer a dictatorship. The bankers will oblige just like they did with Mao, Lenin, Stalin, Hitler, and so on. Deep state then becomes the KBG- Gestapo. Good times ahead.
deep state becomes KGB maybe or more likely total collapse of west and Jesus returns.
Nope. Repentance. Revival. Jesus comes back. Peace n prosperity for a thousand years.
We just need to survive the part between revival and Jesus coming back when the devil realizes the jig is finally up. Praise God for Trump! He’s the great interrupter oh the Devil’s plan.
The new Chief of Staff needs to clear out all of the Obama holdovers.
..as well as IMO implement a polygraph policy for WH staff. He or she could turn that press room into a polygraph suite and move the pressitutes next door, where they belong (IMO- not in our WH)
Great idea, let’s throw in background clearances and polys in for the State Dept while we’re at it. Den of marxists that they are.
Yes! They ought to put the press room in the Eisenhower bldg (what the Clintons called the “Old Executive Office Building”) –
It seems to me that the Trump Administration could make better use of that “real estate” that the current press room is taking. If anyone knows about getting the value of square footage, it is our President.
Move the whole thing to another location.
It was called the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room by the Clinton admin. in 2000 – then renovated during Bush 43 (resulting in one more seat) – under Nixon, in 1969, the briefing room was simply built over the old indoor swimming pool that that had been built for FDR by the March of Dimes –
they could have a nice setup like the press had in the movie “Seven Days in May” (with Fredric March as President)!
The current press briefing room is crowded, claustrophobic and it is not in the Constitution that the Executive Branch is required to give up precious space in the White House!
Exactly!
It is amazing to me that two years in it hasn’t been done yet.
Yeah, like the puke(s) who leaked this announcement earlier this week.
Too many leaks within the administration, and I believe a lot of that is Kelly’s fault for lack of action. He didn’t run a tight ship, while seemingly shutting out those outsider opinions Trump needs to succeed.
LikeLiked by 8 people
I agree. I think Kelly thought of his job as to protect PDJT from himself for the good of the country.
I think his motives were pure, but he wasn’t MAGA material.
I don’t think he will pull a “tillerson” though, when he quits.
Just my thoughts on it.
Don’t these high up mucky mucks sign non-disclosure agreements?
Boy, you’d think so wouldn’t you? If so, it didn’t slow Tillerson down much.
May be that a non-disclosure is just a license to sue, so it doesn’t mean much to those with staffs of lawyers on retainer.
Very disappointed in Tillerson – I especially like his wife, seemed like a sweet lady who was proud of him as he stood there, taking the oath – would just like to wish them well, adios – but now he should apologize, loudly and in a public manner! Thanking you in advance!
Tillerson just raised his hand for the Dems to recognize him as a future witness in one of their investigations.
Kelly would have been too busy in hearings, as well, to be of benefit as Chief of Staff, hence, the need for a change.
I hope Kelly has the sense of honor to keep his yap shut about what did/did not go on during his time in the White House.
My first thought when I heard about Kelly leaving.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ooops..hit button too soon.
I wanted to add that Kelly seems to be a man of honor as compared to Tillerson. Gen Kelly has done a lot to improve the security around President Trump and I appreciate him doing that. With President Trump being attacked on all sides, it is daunting to keep at it, to make sure the President is secured 24/7.
I pray the next guy has military background too. It helps to have that extra depth of watchfulness concerning President Trump’s safety.
May the Lord be with President Trump at all times….keeping him safe
Thank you for your service, General Kelly, regardless of your reasons. Now we’ll just continue to moving on ahead…..to MAGA.
I will say at least Rexy didn’t write a salacious book after leaving ala Almarosa, The Mooch and Spicer so far
Well….not yet, anyway.
With that appearance he made, he could be putting out his feelers to see if it’s time for him to get a book out.
One must remember how stratospherically rich Tillerson is from the years of Exxon Chief and the severance package. Any monetary incentive for a “tell all” is not a partial reason for the effort.
LikeLike
Are you sure?
LikeLike
like
Mine as well granny.
That’s what we hoped for from others who left. Once those seven figure book advance offers start rolling in, honor often goes out the window.
“Once those seven figure book advance offers start rolling in, honor often goes out the window.”
1Timothy 6:6 ¶ But godliness with contentment is great gain.
7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
8 And having food and raiment let us be therewith content.
9 But they that will be rich fall into temptation and a snare, and into many foolish and hurtful lusts, which drown men in destruction and perdition.
10 For the love of money is the root of all evil: which while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.
“while some coveted after, they have erred from the faith, and pierced themselves through with many sorrows.”
Of course there are many out there that do not faith in the first place, so these verses do not apply to them.
I have been very happy and impressed with General Kelly since he originally took this position. He immediately brought great discipline to a chaotic leaky and infighting White House staff – it was a night and day difference and I appreciate the impact of his efforts. As best as I was able to tell he did not have plans to remain in the role indefinitely, so I do not harbor negative feelings against him for leaving. The press makes a lot out of perceived interpersonal conflict. All roles underneath the President are incredibly high pressure and difficult so conflict should be expected to happen – even the best people can only handle this for so long. Departures at this point do not surprise me. This POTUS expects a lot from people.
If someone knows more about General Kelly, feel free to disagree with me. Please prove me wrong. But use facts, not opinions.
Seems like your position is mostly opinion, not that there is anything wrong with that.
I did see more structure in the WH with Kelly, but also saw PDJT being isolated by him.
I also did not see the leaking stop that you saw. Just a difference in perceptions.
I never said he stopped the leaking. That’s not something he could have accomplished on his own – but he did foster conditions that reduced the undisciplined jockeying for position. Many people quickly left, namely the show-boaters who were playing to the media. The White House staff felt like a cohesive team afterward, and it seems that the approach produced results. Never perfect, but dramatically improved.
I agree with you but I do think Kelly over isolated the POTUS and did not tell him things that he needed to know. I wonder about this situation with POTUS and his team not knowing that the DOJ was about to arrest a Chinese executive at the same time POTUS/team was negotiating with Chinese leader. John Kelly came into my mind.
LikeLike
It’s long hours and away from your family. It wouldn’t be my choice that’s for sure, but General Kelly and family are used to that. The Mueller investigation has made it all worse, of course that was the plan all along, to keep Trump agitated. It could be taking a toll on staff close to him. I thought General Kelly did a fine job as well. I also though he and President Trump got along.
LikeLiked by 3 people
This is why I didn’t understand the criticism against Hope Hicks when she left. She was an original member of the Trump campaign, and it would nearly kill anyone (even though she is young) to give up 2.5 years of his/her life. She had no personal life, which is why she was unfortunately dating a member of President Trump’s staff.
Although, Neilsen has been doing a much better job on border security ever since her demise was previously rumored.—– That might be true but she should have been 100% at it since day one.
Bye bye Neilsen
E.X.A.C.T.L.Y. what I told myself.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 6 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLike
Then again, maybe we keep forgetting what all is under DHS because it has become a unwieldy behemoth bureaucracy with too many job descriptions, too many responsibilities, and therefore too little focus on the separate functions that it needs to perform.
Promise to “BUILD THAT WALL”/ #1 fundamental to PDJT MAGA.
Both DHSS’s Kelly/Neilsen have been WEAK on IMMIGRATION/WALL.
STOPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION IS CRUCIAL TO OUR
NATIONAL SECURITY/ LET’S GET TOUGH AND GET IT DONE.
I notice that sometimes you accidently hit your “caps on” button on your keyboard. Be careful with this because it detracts from what you are trying to say. For example, after “Promise to…” I became distracted and lost my concentration because of your failure to check your text and clean it up a bit.
I tend not to have a problem with capitals used by conservatives; I use capitals as emphasis as I find appropriate, and I take it as appropriate emphasis by others. Not arguing, just giving my view. Too many on our side don’t emphasize their points that need emphasis enough.
Precisely Harry/TY
Why fiddle about “ALL CAPS”
while Rome/USA is burning?
I think Trump rides his horses full out until they drop. You never know who can keep up until they are actually in the fast lane.
trapper, I think you may be right.
In one of the President’s early foreign forays, I remember Sarah Huckabee saying she had trouble keeping up with him…and she had little children!
and that was just one trip.
the one thing that bothered me about Gen Kelly was hearing some of the President’s biggest supporters couldn’t get through to him (Corey Lewindowski, David Bossie, Dr. Gorka etc)
LikeLiked by 8 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
I have three suggestions:
Stephen Miller
Stephen Miller or
Stephen Miller
Is that like his brother Darryll and his other brother Darryll? 😉
I hope Stephen Miller stays stealth…and continues as a speech writer.
He’s terrific.
Agree! He does a great job performing an invaluable service in the position he is in.
Paprika, what our enthusiasm for certain White Hats (and very talented ones at that…like Mulvaney) forgets, is that if they are shuffled around, THEY then need replacements.
Miller and Mulvaney are two placed in exactly the positions calling for their personal skill sets. Pray POTUS sees that; I believe he does.
PLEASE leave them where they are!
I’m thinking…..maybe it was done on purpose til Mueller reports came out saying no collusion, and Kelly had to stand between President Trump and others to keep chaos out.
Here’s that timing again……Mueller reports, John Kelly leaving, General Dunford retiring….
could be but Mueller/The Democrats are going to claim collusion no matter what.
Why not claim collusion ? There are absolutely no consequences if Herr Mueller does.
snarkybeach says:
“the one thing that bothered me about Gen Kelly was hearing some of the President’s biggest supporters couldn’t get through to him (Corey Lewindowski, David Bossie, Dr. Gorka etc)”
____________________________________
Corey spoke of that Kelly did not allow them free access to President and WH.
I believe Corey said ” specially with the 2020 election POTUS needs a guy like Baker was for HWB.”
I got out of that , that it needs to be a person with political smarts.
I’m no longer a head over heels Corey fan. His comments on Fox a couple of weeks ago crying about John Kelly not allowing him to roam the Whitehouse was childish.
Trump needs to be Trump but also needs distractions eliminated to focus on his 3D chess game.
Job well done General Kelly and Merry Christmas!
Two of my concerns are Coates and Gina Haspel. I just don’t trust them. Gina seems to be making the Kashoggi story worse and unnecessarily so. Ever since Coates said…”isn’t that special”, I can’t even remember what it was related to but he said it in answer to a question by Andrea Mitchell. I lost all confidence in him and I am not sure Coates is very sharp anymore.
Most logical scenario would be the original choice — the worst nightmare of the never-Trumpers. We need America First Patriots!
MAGA 🇺🇸
Please disregard my comment; not enough sleep. Chagrined.
General Kelly is an honorable man who has served his country and this President well. He has lost a son in service to our country. Please pay him the respect he has earned.
LikeLiked by 14 people
Gen. Kelly did his job; that job is over, and he gets to take leave of it (and get a well-deserved rest) — now it’s somebody else’s turn. Sometimes it’s nothing more than that.
John Kelly will be swamped with invitations to be a guest on all the “news” shows in 2019.
I’m sure that after seeing how that idiot Tillerson behaved during his latest interview Mr Kelly will strive to be factual and succinct during his upcoming interrogations.
Yes. I suspect my political views differ from Gen. Kelly, but I have respect for him as an honorable man.
Mick Mulvaney would be great. I love how he handles the press.
Yes, and he’s definitely MAGA
The speaking style of Mick Mulvaney is perfect to use with today’s phony journalists & fake news.
It reminds me of the way Wilbur Ross responds when he has to engage with the media clowns.
Mulvaney really is impressive and I cannot even put my finger on why . It reminds me of Lighthizer . The guy is really good and I cannot verbalize why . I just feel it . LOL , Ross on the other hand is the master . I feel sorry for the reporters when they bait him .
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Mick Mulvaney should be Attorney General.
I refuse to consider ANY changes to Mick Mulvaney’s position in the administration under any circumstances – EXCEPT on the condition that scientists invent human cloning and can copy him and his intellect perfectly, and then we can allow his clone to serve in another capacity for the administration.
They can maybe clone a few Pompeo’s as well while they are at it.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
None of us have ever disrespected Kelly, quite the opposite wanting Trump to get who HE wants. Lots of dislike for him and Neilsen over at Breitbart though.
Being chief of staff is a hard job and I imagine he is worn out and ready to go. I don’t see that PT hates him or is disappointed. I imagine they talked about the job before he came on board and both knew that it would not last forever. One or the other would see the need for change.
I wish Kelly well and I think he did a good job from what I can tell.
The Pres like to rotate that staff. Never a dull day at the White House
At the Speed of Trump fatigue becomes a factor even for seasoned warriors. God speed and Merry Christmas Gen. Kelly.
Suite D says:
“At the Speed of Trump fatigue becomes a factor even for seasoned warriors. God speed and Merry Christmas Gen. Kelly.”
______________________________________-
I do not think it has anything to do with Trump fatigue who things that does a disservice to Kelly or President.
What it has to do is about reelection. POTUS needs an stood political person who also can be chief of staff. A person who understands that the wall is important and that problems with illegals need to be salved.
I do not think politically Kelly was on POTUS page. He is a good man but soft when it comes to illegals.
I wish Kelly well and he used his skills to bring order into the WH.
singingsoul:
Yes, Kelly brought some good and some bad (mostly good). Before long, Trump will have his ideal team in place. My feeling is, right about now, Trump feels he knows just about all he needs to know about the US government, the good, the bad and the ugly. He loves picking brains, and he’s been picking some very good ones up to now (he loves the generals, and for good reason. That’s were it’s at! World Security and possible war if worse comes to worse).
Remember this game has four quarters. We’re now entering the second quarter (assuming an 8-year presidency, each quarter lasts 2 years).
Get comfortable!
Exactly.
Many may not understand the chess moves Trump makes, however, I fully trust each and every play he does. If we all knew the intention behind what was happening, many things just wouldn’t be possible. Remember, keep your friends close and your enemies closer.
LikeLiked by 5 people
LikeLike
Full helicopter press conference from POTUS
I am not impressed with the job DHS did securing our elections from fraud in the midterms, if indeed it was tasked with doing that as I’ve read. If that is the reason for the departure, I’m pleased.
LikeLiked by 7 people
LikeLike
The Federal government has very little responsibility for election procedures and security because elections are all run and controlled by state and local organizations. DHS literally does NOT have the authority to step in and run elections.
See Broward County 🙂
Ensuring Election Integrity is NOT “running elections”.
And now you know why Trump attacked Tillerson so viciously. It’s a shot across the bow of Kelly if he decides he wants to get cute after his departure. Trump will not hesitate to attack if he’s attacked. Trump is a counterpuncher. Always has been from the beginning.
Still waiting for any evidence of malice on General Kelly’s part…
The counterpunch on Tillerson seems more geared to Corporate Globalists and Obama Embeds.
I am not saying that Kelly is bad, but we just don’t know. These people are all from Washington unfortunately and after they leave they tend to try to make money off of shedding Trump in a negative light. Kelly may not opt to that and maybe loyal. But, he may be the opposite and given his close proximity to the President, he’s in a position to really have credible insight in the eyes of Trump’s enemies and the media who would broadcast his assessments (if they are negative) 24/7.
So I see Trump’s over the top attack on Tillerson as a warning shot to the others that are leaving to stfu or else be attacked viciously. That was a wicked attack on Tillerson, but he asked for it going public the way that he did.
General Kelly would never recast himself as a Benedict-Arnold Traitor.
Do we know if Ayers is establishment? If so, might not be the best fit, could be like Reince all over again.
One thing, hopefully the new COS will have legislative experience. That’s usually part of the job, as well as managing the WH staff. It’s a brutal job from all accounts.
I wonder if Ayers will be interim or someone else until he moves over or maybe he isn’t even being considered and it’s just a rumor.
Look at his employment history, the campaigns he worked with for a clue.
POTUS isn’t going to bring anyone in that’s anti establishment.
Why not Stephen Miller? He is smart, tough, and has just the right kind of rough edges needed for dealing with the media.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
All of them love the smell of shutdown in the morning.
The next CoS will need to provide day-to-day POLITICAL COVER against Congressional and State legal attacks … then POLITICAL NAVIGATION to win in 2020.
Tillerson was irrelevant by choice. His comments mean that he is selling a book.
Thanks you for serving, General Kelly.
Can’t believe a man of his stature would make statements like that. They all critize Trump for being petty and crass….. and yet the “professionals” all do the same thing.
Tillerson just become “Mouse Man” … for life.
I just want to make sure…..John Kelly is leaving at the end of the year? Just want to confirm….he is leaving at the end of the year, is that correct that John Kelly is leaving at the end of the year or did I misunderstand that John Kelly is leaving at the end of the year??
Sounds like the butt pucker over at CNN. Jim Acosta.
Wish he’d left a long time ago!
I’d like to see Trump’s new CoS be someone like my wife: organized, intelligent, no-nonsense and very good with sharp knives. POTUS needs someone to cut the cancerous leakers out.
and someone he TRUSTS and is 100% MAGA.
👍
If there is someone like that available who is also a longtime confidant of the president it would be ideal. Another DeepState flunkie like Rinse Pubis would be disastrous.
Joe DiGenova might be a fun COS.
As someone else said, Gen. Kelly brought stabilty to the administration after the bumpy start it had. Overall, I think he did well.
People need to be careful of slapping the “establishment” label on anyone who worked in a previous GOP administration. I can think of one who I wish were a few years younger who worked in the Nixon, Ford and Reagan administrations and would have made a great pick for COS: Patrick J. Buchanan.
Good. Trump deserves to have some truly loyal people around him. I’m sure we’ll have some Tillerson-like comments from Kelly in the future.
Maybe, but the after-the-fact backstabbing is very unmilitary like. Service members worth their salt—and I think Gen. (ret) Kelly still “wears” the uniform—respectfully take issues to their boss privately. If Kelly had issues with Trump’s style or diection, it should have been voiced and resolved behind the office door. Otherwise Kelly should have resigned.
Knowing the the leftist loons and Never Trumpers from all sides would be all over this, I checked the history of Chiefs of Staff and their duration. Here’s an interesting and informative chart….
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_White_House_Chiefs_of_Staff
A real meat grinder of a job.
Thanks for the research.
Priebus was Ryan’s boy, as was Spicer. Kelly came around and acted as Trump’s hatchet man, getting rid of some people who needed gotten rid of: Bannon, Gorka, Priebus, Spicer, Price (Swamp creature, failed on getting rid of ObamaCare as promised) and likely some others including Scaramucci. Good marks for Kelly on the housecleaning and keeping Trump’s hands clean.
Bad marks for getting into alleged shouting match with Bolton, and other conflicts. In his position he has to rise above, but obviously his jarhead instincts sometimes surfaced.
I always expected turnover in a Trump White House. He’s demanding and moves at the speed of Trump. Staff should strap in and plan on a backbreaking year, before they join Trump. As he grows into the job, his approach will change as well, and it has. Staff has to adapt to that too. I don’t mind a tough minded jarhead in that job, as long as he recognizes he’s replaceable and might be.
One thing that multiplies the pressure on Administration Leaders:
Senate Confirmation Obstruction.
Only around HALF of the authorized Administration Appointments have been voted in.
Probably the most demanding job next to being President. Hard to do that more than a year or so. Its probably pretty normal to leave after two years working 24/7
Kelly was what was needed at the time…Like many of PDT appointments, ( like construction contracts ) see a need, bring in the best quakified to do the job . This mission accomplished , leads to another mission , step 3 in this case. Buisness as usual in Trump Land.
” When the RIGHTOUS are in Authority The People REJOICE ”
Proverbs 29 : 2
Mission-specific selections!
Newest Illegal to go after Trump.
I’m all for punishing employers too.
When they can prove fake IDs were used, they are the victims. However, there are too many that do not check for real IDs, SS cards and the like. From what I understand, an employee’s file is to contain a copy of a picture id(passport or valid driver license or state id license) and SS card.
Yes many do not have these things in their file.
However this crazy Illegal is crying Trump hired an illegal, while flashing all her fake paper work she used to get a jog. Hmmm maybe its time to deport her for the ongoing felony she has been committing for Identity fraud.
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/12/08/migrant-housekeeper-works-for-trump-club-rubs-her-false-papers-in-his-face-trashes-him-and-demands-to-keep-job-700733
I saw mention of that on the evening news and after mentioning the phony paperwork … NOT a peep out of the reporter regarding identity theft. Can you imagine stealing a van to use for work purposes and then having the nerve to complain that someone paid you to make deliveries?
I have to commend Gerneral John Kelly on doing a terrific job for President Trump. It is not an easy job trying to herd cats wanting access to the President.
Job well done General Kelly and all the best to you in your future endeavors.
Is this a genius idea or what?
That would be fabulous!
where’s Christie Creme? Just in time for Christmas!
I think of it this way….Our President is a builder. That is how he found his success in everything he does.
And after the first two years, it is seems to be his thought pattern with his people….
Allow me to expand.
When creating buildings, or in our current case, destroying buildings, you must first buy the property. After the property is bought….you no longer need the real estate agent or the destruction cres.
Same with all the other aspects. The Steel workers come first, then the electricians.etc. When the building progresses to the next level, the Steel workers and electricians are done. They are no longer needed.
So, he let’s go of the individuals who have done their work, and hires new workers for the next phase of the operations. Painters, decorators, etc…
The final phase would be hiring the workers and staff to maintain the building in tip top shape.
Our President is not finished re-building America….but he seems to be into the next phase…
New AG….New Chief of Staff….New UN Ambassador……..these also may change again….
As he finishes rebuilding America….also now he seems to be dealing….let’s see…what would I call it….A Strike….he must negotiate this…and get to the point….where slowing down of the re-building moves ahead.
The point he is striving for is: ….where all he has to do…..is: Hire people to maintain…American…
Before that ….many of These people will come and go….
I think it will be Dunford….what ever anyone thinks…..with most ALL Generals…they can be trusted…
Also….Dunford is a Marine….
Just my two cents…
yes…100%…I think General Kelly is out because he needs a politician as CoS now…Deal Making with Dimms for 2020 Election…
Exactamundo!
Strongly suspect the plan is winding up. Trump’s emergency executive order freezing the property of individuals engaged in human rights abuse and/or corruption takes effect 1/1/2019. Good chance we’ll have another temporarily assigned Tony Scaramucci-type individual as Chief of Staff to deal with the heavy fallout from that. That is the same role Whittaker will be taking on at the DOJ.
I’d say Kelly stayed on long enough to make sure the wall never got built. Now that the Dems control the House of Representatives Kelly isn’t needed anymore by the swamp. The swamp only loses once and that is when they die.
One further thing. I support Pat Buchanan to be COS. He was loyal to Nixon and Reagan. He was loyal to America when it came to GHWB.
Buchanan is too old for the “Speed of Trump” – PDJT would ride him into the ground.
Me thinks Trump puts in/takes out players like a coach. For this change he may need a different player coming up. Also maybe was burned (no longer effective, outed for something, etc.) so time to let him go and disassociate.
Trump JR would be a fun CoS…
STRATEGIC STAFFING Scenario: “GUANTANAMO SEDITION TRIALS” to “Seize the Initiative”
CoS Nick Ayers takes over to ORCHESTRATE POLITICAL LEADERSHIP
• Guantanamo Trials MESSAGING
• … EXPOSING Congressional D-rats playing “Impeach Trump” to OBSTRUCTION of JUSTICE
• … TRIGGERING INVESTIGATION of Congressional D-rats as CO-CONSPIRATORS
General Kelly runs the Guantanamo Trials from start-to-finish
• Notice how President Trump said he “can’t say retirement” right now for Kelly?
General Flynn runs the Roll-up of the Seditionist Network for the Trials
• Once the Mueller Report is issued and massively discredited.
AAG Whitaker directs the Military-Tribunal Prosecutions for the Trials
• Once AG Barr is confirmed.
