President Trump Chief of Staff John Kelly to Leave End of Year…

President Trump informed the media today that his chief of staff John Kelly will leave the White House by the end of the year, and there will likely be an interim replacement. UPDATE: Video Added

.@realDonaldTrump tells reporters the White House will be announcing its new chief of staff, who may come in on an interim basis. — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) December 8, 2018

BREAKING: John Kelly will leave at the end of the year, Trump says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) December 8, 2018

This move also makes space for the possibility that President Trump might replace Kirstjen Neilsen as DHS Secretary. Generally speaking it appeared Kelly was protecting Neilsen (previously colleagues). Although, Neilsen has been doing a much better job on border security ever since her demise was previously rumored.

